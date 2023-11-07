You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Blinken thanks Japanese minister for denouncing Hamas' attacks on Israel

Blinken thanks Japanese minister for denouncing Hamas' attacks on Israel
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ahead of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Tokyo on Nov. 7, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
Blinken thanks Japanese minister for denouncing Hamas' attacks on Israel

Blinken thanks Japanese minister for denouncing Hamas' attacks on Israel
  Japan has taken a cautious approach to the crisis, resisting pressure to fall in line with the pro-Israel stance of its closest ally
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
TOKYO: Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Gaza with his Japanese counterpart on Tuesday, including the need to increase humanitarian aid, the State Department said.
"The secretary thanked Foreign Minister Kamikawa for denouncing Hamas’ attacks on Israel and offering condolences for the American citizens who lost their lives," the department said in a statement.
Blinken was in Tokyo for a Group of Seven meeting.
Japan has taken a cautious approach to the crisis, resisting pressure to fall in line with the pro-Israel stance of its closest ally, the United States, officials and analysts say.

Topics: War on Gaza Japan US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Kamikawa Yoko

At least 7 killed, 20 injured in Kabul minibus explosion

At least 7 killed, 20 injured in Kabul minibus explosion
Updated 07 November 2023
AP
At least 7 killed, 20 injured in Kabul minibus explosion

At least 7 killed, 20 injured in Kabul minibus explosion
  No group claims responsibility for blast as police launch probe
  This is the second blast to have struck the area in as many weeks
Updated 07 November 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: A minibus exploded in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, killing at least seven civilians and wounding 20 others, authorities said Tuesday.
This is the second blast to have struck the area in as many weeks.
Police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said the explosion took place in the western part of the city in Dashti Barchi area. The cause remained unknown, but police launched an investigation, he said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but an affiliate of Daesh has targeted in the past schools, hospitals and mosques in the same area.
In late October, the militant group claimed responsibility for an attack in Dashti Barchi that killed at least four people and critically wounded about seven others. In a statement, through its news agency Aamaq, it said it “managed to leave a booby-trapped suitcase inside a Shia gathering place.”
The group has also attacked other Shia areas of Afghanistan in recent years.
Daesh has been waging a campaign of violence since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

First group of 20-25 Canadians evacuated from Gaza into Egypt — Ottawa

First group of 20-25 Canadians evacuated from Gaza into Egypt — Ottawa
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
First group of 20-25 Canadians evacuated from Gaza into Egypt — Ottawa

First group of 20-25 Canadians evacuated from Gaza into Egypt — Ottawa
  "Canadian officials are on the Egyptian side of the border welcoming them and ready to bring them to safety to Cairo," the ministry said
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters

OTTAWA: A first group of 20 to 25 Canadians was evacuated out of Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Tuesday and another 80 people are expected to leave later in the day, Canada’s foreign ministry said.
“Canadian officials are on the Egyptian side of the border welcoming them and ready to bring them to safety to Cairo,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that “the situation is quite fluid and unpredictable.”
Canada said Israel told it last week that more than 400 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members would be able to leave Gaza in the coming days. The Rafah crossing though was closed on Nov. 4 and 5 and reopened late on Monday.
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen earlier told reporters that the first group was “now safe and sound in Egypt and we’re very, very happy.”

Topics: War on Gaza Canadians Egypt

Portugal's prime minister resigns as his government is involved in a corruption investigation

Portugal's prime minister resigns as his government is involved in a corruption investigation
Updated 07 November 2023
AP
Portugal's prime minister resigns as his government is involved in a corruption investigation

Portugal’s prime minister resigns as his government is involved in a corruption investigation
  The announcement came hours after police arrested his chief of staff while raiding several public buildings
  The state prosecutor's office said the Supreme Court was examining suspects' "use of the prime minister's name and his involvement" when carrying out allegedly illicit activities
Updated 07 November 2023
AP

LISBON: Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa resigned Tuesday after his government was involved in a widespread corruption probe, sending a shock wave through the normally tranquil politics of the European Union member.
The 62-year-old Costa, Portugal’s Socialist leader since 2015, asserted his innocence but said in a nationally televised address that “in these circumstances, obviously, I have presented my resignation to the president of the republic.”
The announcement came hours after police arrested his chief of staff while raiding several public buildings and other properties as part of the probe.
The state prosecutor’s office said the Supreme Court was examining suspects’ “use of the prime minister’s name and his involvement” when carrying out allegedly illicit activities. It said the minister of infrastructure, João Galamba, and the head of the environmental agency were among those named as suspects.
Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa quickly accepted Costa’s resignation. He is expected to dissolve parliament and call for a new election.
The president said in a statement that he is calling parliament to convene on Wednesday, and he will speak to the nation after the Council of State gathers on Thursday.
Costa teared up while thanking his family for their support.
“I totally trust the justice system,” he said. “I want to say, eye to eye to the Portuguese, that no illicit or even reprehensible act weighs on my conscience.” He acknowledged that he was not “above the law.”
“The dignity of the prime minister’s office is not compatible with any suspicion on his integrity, good conduct, and even less so with the suspicion that any criminal acts were committed,” Costa said.
An investigative judge had issued arrest warrants for Vítor Escária, Costa’s chief of staff; the mayor of the town of Sines; and three others because they represented a flight risk and to protect evidence, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
The judge is investigating alleged malfeasance, corruption of elected officials and influence peddling related to lithium mine concessions near Portugal’s northern border with Spain and plans for a green hydrogen plant and data center in Sines on the south coast.
The police raids included the premises of the ministry of the environment, the ministry of infrastructure, the Sines town council, private homes and offices.
Portugal’s lithium mines and green hydrogen projects are part of the continent’s green initiative being pushed, and heavily funded, by the European Union. Costa has been a major backer of the projects and an ally of Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
Costa had looked set to remain in power for several years after his Socialists scored a landslide victory in elections last year.
But in December 2022, his infrastructure and housing minister was forced to quit amid an outcry over a 500,000-euro ($533,000) compensation payment made to a board member of state-owned flag carrier TAP Air Portugal. The junior minister for infrastructure also stepped down.
A total of 10 senior government officials have left their jobs since Costa’s party won the 2022 ballot.
Costa said he had no prior indication he was being scrutinized by legal authorities.
“This is a phase of my life that comes to an end,” he said.

Topics: Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa corruption

Sri Lankans gather in Colombo peace conference to call for ceasefire in Gaza

Sri Lankans gather in Colombo peace conference to call for ceasefire in Gaza
Updated 07 November 2023
Sri Lankans gather in Colombo peace conference to call for ceasefire in Gaza

Sri Lankans gather in Colombo peace conference to call for ceasefire in Gaza
  More than 10,000 Palestinians, over 40 percent of whom are children, have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7
  Sri Lanka's religious, political and community leaders took part in Tuesday's event to show solidarity for Palestine
Updated 07 November 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Thousands of Sri Lankans across different faiths and the political spectrum gathered for a peace conference in Colombo on Tuesday, as they called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.  

Sri Lankans have held several protests in solidarity with Palestine since the beginning of Israel’s daily bombardment of Gaza on Oct. 7 in retaliation for an attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.  

The Israeli death toll stood at around 1,400 one month later, while more than 10,000 Palestinians — over 40 percent of whom are children – have been killed.  

On Tuesday, support for Palestine was overflowing in Colombo’s Hyde Park, which has been a focal point for major protests in Sri Lanka, as at least 2,000 people withstood the pouring rain.  

“This is our solidarity and this is how we express our humanity. And this can happen to anyone, so we are here, we are speaking, we are actually voicing, so that this shouldn’t happen to any other people in the world,” Arkam Nooramith, secretary-general of the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama, told Arab News ahead of the event.  

Buddhist, Christian, Muslim and Hindu leaders, members of Parliament, and a number of prominent Sri Lankan political figures took part and delivered speeches at the gathering organized by the Colombo-based We Are One coalition of civil society organizations. 

“We are also a small nation, so it is a responsibility of big brothers, the big nations and the UN to come forward and to stand with the people who are oppressed,” Nooramith said.  

“We are here for the people of Palestine ... and the oppression and the genocide should stop immediately and we are calling for a ceasefire immediately.”  

In Sri Lanka, people across the political spectrum came together to speak up for Palestine.  

“Majority (of) the political parties are participating for this meeting, for this Palestinian cause. If we have an internal difference, we keep that on the side. Regarding the Palestinian issue, we all stand for (a) free Palestine. So, we will continue to support,” Mujibur Rahuman, former member of the Sri Lankan Parliament, told Arab News.  

Israeli air strikes have hit hospitals, ambulances, schools and refugee camps since last month, as Tel Aviv cut off food, fuel, water and power supplies to the densely populated enclave that is home to around 2.3 million people.  

“They are living human beings like us. And we being in Sri Lanka, we are living peacefully, happily here, but we want Palestinians to live in their own right in their own land, but nobody’s bothered about it,” Shiraz Younus, a leader of the Muslim community Memon, told Arab News.  

“We appeal to the Arab nations to get together and do something quick, as soon as possible.” 

For Shabnam Muzammil, a senior Sri Lankan journalist, being part of such events is “the very least we can do.”  

Muzammil told Arab News: “As humanity, we have failed them. Our governments have failed them. 

“They said never again when the Holocaust happened, and right before our eyes we see it happening again. It is time now that our governments step up and call for an immediate ceasefire to stop the atrocities in Gaza.”

Topics: War on Gaza Sri Lankans Colombo Gaza ceasefire

Shelling kills six in Russian occupied city: Moscow

Shelling kills six in Russian occupied city: Moscow
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP
Shelling kills six in Russian occupied city: Moscow

Shelling kills six in Russian occupied city: Moscow
  "Six people were killed and 11 wounded," Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-backed head of the region said
  Ukrainian forces had fired long-range missiles provided last year by the United States, striking "civilian infrastructure"
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Ukrainian shelling killed six people and wounded nearly a dozen in the eastern city of Donetsk which is under the control of Russian forces, a senior Moscow-appointed official said Tuesday.
Donetsk has been controlled by Russian forces since 2014 and authorities routinely accuse Ukraine of deadly attacks on the city, claims that cannot be independently verified.
“Six people were killed and 11 wounded. Medical assistance is being provided to all the injured,” Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-backed head of the region said on social media.
He said Ukrainian forces had fired long-range missiles provided last year by the United States, striking “civilian infrastructure” and official buildings.
Donetsk’s Kremlin-backed mayor had earlier said that a building linked with the Labour and Social Protection service was hit, leading to six deaths.
Russian occupation authorities released images showing emergency services at the scene of a building whose roof had caved in and which was surrounded by debris.
The Kremlin claimed to have annexed the industrial region of Donetsk last year along with three other Ukrainian regions, which Moscow’s forces do not fully control.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Donetsk shelling

