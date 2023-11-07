You are here

  • Home
  • UK to hold emergency response meeting on impact of Israel-Hamas war on communities
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

UK to hold emergency response meeting on impact of Israel-Hamas war on communities

UK to hold emergency response meeting on impact of Israel-Hamas war on communities
People take part in a ‘Stand with Palestine’ demonstration in west London, on Oct. 9, 2023. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bpunv

Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

UK to hold emergency response meeting on impact of Israel-Hamas war on communities

UK to hold emergency response meeting on impact of Israel-Hamas war on communities
  • The deputy prime minister will chair a Cobra (emergency response meeting) to coordinate the government’s response to the situation in Israel and Gaza
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

LONDON: The British government will hold an emergency response meeting on impact of the Israel-Hamas war on community cohesion in Britain on Tuesday, amid concerns from ministers about pro-Palestinian protests planned for the Armistice Day weekend.
“The deputy prime minister will chair a Cobra (emergency response meeting) to coordinate the government’s response to the situation in Israel and Gaza,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said.
“It will look at a wide range of areas but it’s obviously particularly focused on the impact of the terrorist attack on the UK domestically and how we can address some of the importance around community cohesion particularly.”

Topics: War on Gaza UK community pro-Palestinian protests

Related

UK’s Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need to minimize Gaza civilan casualties
World
UK’s Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need to minimize Gaza civilan casualties
Britain’s Sunak to visit Egypt for Israel, Gaza talks
Middle-East
Britain’s Sunak to visit Egypt for Israel, Gaza talks

Media watchdog asks Pakistan not to deport 200 Afghan journalists

Media watchdog asks Pakistan not to deport 200 Afghan journalists
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
Follow

Media watchdog asks Pakistan not to deport 200 Afghan journalists

Media watchdog asks Pakistan not to deport 200 Afghan journalists
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: An international media watchdog is urging Pakistan not to deport more than 200 Afghan journalists who fled their homeland after the Taliban regained control in August 2021 as US and NATO forces withdrew following more than two decades of war.

The plea by Reporters Without Borders comes a week after Pakistan launched a crackdown on undocumented foreigners, mostly an estimated 1.7 million Afghans.

The crackdown began Nov. 1 after the expiration of a monthlong grace period for unregistered foreigners to leave voluntarily. Nearly 270,000 Afghans have returned home to avoid arrest and forced expulsion. They included some people who had lived in Pakistan for up to four decades.

Some said they never registered with the UN refugee agency because Pakistani authorities were hospitable, and they didn’t imagine that they would be told to leave at short notice.

The Afghans who are still in Pakistan include about 200 journalists as well as about 25,000 Afghans waiting for relocation to the United States under a special refugee program. Under US rules, applicants must first relocate to a third country — in this case Pakistan — for their cases to be processed.

The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued letters to such applicants to protect them from deportation, but Pakistani authorities say they have no legal value.

Reporters Without Borders said in a statement Monday that some Afghan journalists in Pakistan “have been subjected to harassment and extortion by Pakistani police officers, arbitrary arrest, pressure on landlords to expel Afghan tenants, and never-ending visa application procedures.”

It said some had published sensitive information in Afghanistan and sought refuge in Pakistan for safety.

“Deporting them back to Afghanistan would clearly expose them to great danger. We call on the Pakistani government to refrain from arresting any of them and to guarantee their protection and security in Pakistan,” Reporters Without Borders said.

Pakistani authorities said they would not expel any Afghan journalists facing threats at home, but that they would only consider the cases of “genuine working journalists.”

Many Afghan journalists lost their jobs after the Taliban takeover. Female journalists face additional hardships at home because of work prohibitions and travel restrictions imposed by the Taliban.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Related

Double-ton Maxwell downs Afghanistan as Australia reach World Cup semis
Sport
Double-ton Maxwell downs Afghanistan as Australia reach World Cup semis
Exclusive Pakistan says working on ‘arrangement’ for Afghans awaiting US and other visas, at-risk individuals video
Pakistan
Pakistan says working on ‘arrangement’ for Afghans awaiting US and other visas, at-risk individuals

Top court asks states to stop crop burning as New Delhi’s air turns hazardous

Top court asks states to stop crop burning as New Delhi’s air turns hazardous
Updated 3 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Top court asks states to stop crop burning as New Delhi’s air turns hazardous

Top court asks states to stop crop burning as New Delhi’s air turns hazardous
  • Subsidies on harvesting machines, stubble decomposers offered to farmers
Updated 3 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court ordered authorities in the states surrounding New Delhi on Tuesday to stop farmers burning crop residue, as the air quality from smog engulfing the world’s most polluted capital during the past week reached hazardous levels.

Air quality dips every year ahead of winter, when calm and cold winds trap pollutants from sources including vehicles, industries, construction dust, and agricultural waste burning.

The court has issued similar orders in past years, with limited effect as state authorities report inability to control the burning despite fines and sometimes due to farmers’ hostility towards officials.

Delhi has stopped local construction, closed primary schools till Nov. 10 and will impose restrictions on use of vehicles next week to fight pollution, but it wants its neighboring states to control crop residue burning.

At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the real time air quality index stood at 306, a level categorized as “hazardous” by Swiss group IQAir.

“We direct the state government of Punjab and adjacent states to Delhi — Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh — to ensure that crop (residue) burning is stopped forthwith,” Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana usually burn crop stubble left behind after rice is harvested in late October or early November to quickly clear their fields before planting wheat crops.

The practice has been followed for years and the resultant smoke has typically accounted for 30 to 40 percent of Delhi’s October-November pollution, according to federal government’s air-quality monitoring agency SAFAR.

The federal and state governments have been offering subsidies on better harvesting machines and stubble decomposers to support farmers and make them realize the dangers of the practice which has reduced over the years but is still a major issue.

Topics: India

Related

Bangladesh bowl against Sri Lanka in pollution-hit New Delhi 
Sport
Bangladesh bowl against Sri Lanka in pollution-hit New Delhi 
Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown
World
Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown

California Jewish man dies after altercation at protests

California Jewish man dies after altercation at protests
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

California Jewish man dies after altercation at protests

California Jewish man dies after altercation at protests
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: A Jewish man who fell to the ground in an altercation amid pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian street protests in California died on Monday, and his death was determined to be a homicide, law enforcement and a Jewish organization said.

Paul Kessler, 69, died of blunt force head trauma a day after the altercation on Sunday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said, adding that witnesses described the incident as battery.

As of Monday night, no suspect was in custody in what the sheriff’s office said “appears to be isolated and not part of a large effort,” though it had not ruled out a hate crime.

The incident took place as emotions have run high in the US over the war between Israel and Hamas, with US officials and civil rights groups warning of increased threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans since fighting broke out on Oct. 7.

Last month an Illinois man was charged with hate crimes for stabbing a six-year-old Muslim boy to death and wounding his mother in an attack that officials said targeted them for their religion in a response to the war.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles identified the victim as a Jewish man and labeled the incident as the fourth act of antisemitic violence in the Los Angeles area this year and the second since Oct. 7.

Separate pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations occurred simultaneously on Sunday in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 65 km west of Los Angeles, the sheriff’s office said.

Kessler was involved in a physical altercation between counter-protesters, the sheriff’s office said, citing witness accounts. It did not specify which side instigated the altercation.

“During the altercation, Kessler fell backwards and struck his head on the ground. Kessler was transported to an area hospital for advanced medical treatment. On Nov. 6, 2023, Kessler succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

The leader of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, citing conversations with local government officials, said a pro-Palestinian protester had struck the victim on the head with a megaphone.

The Los Angeles chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also expressed grief over what it called a “tragic and shocking loss,” while also asking people to “refrain from jumping to conclusions” or “sensationalizing such a tragedy for political gains.”

Topics: California US

Related

Activists from Jewish Voice for Peace occupy the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty on November 6, 2023 in New York City. (AFP)
Middle-East
Jewish-led peace activists protest at Statue of Liberty to demand Gaza ceasefire
Gazans fleeing massacres recount terrifying journey on foot past tanks
Middle-East
Gazans fleeing massacres recount terrifying journey on foot past tanks

At least 7 killed, 20 injured in Kabul minibus explosion

At least 7 killed, 20 injured in Kabul minibus explosion
Updated 07 November 2023
AP
Follow

At least 7 killed, 20 injured in Kabul minibus explosion

At least 7 killed, 20 injured in Kabul minibus explosion
  • No group claims responsibility for blast as police launch probe
  • This is the second blast to have struck the area in as many weeks
Updated 07 November 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: A minibus exploded in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, killing at least seven civilians and wounding 20 others, authorities said Tuesday.
This is the second blast to have struck the area in as many weeks.
Police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said the explosion took place in the western part of the city in Dashti Barchi area. The cause remained unknown, but police launched an investigation, he said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but an affiliate of Daesh has targeted in the past schools, hospitals and mosques in the same area.
In late October, the militant group claimed responsibility for an attack in Dashti Barchi that killed at least four people and critically wounded about seven others. In a statement, through its news agency Aamaq, it said it “managed to leave a booby-trapped suitcase inside a Shia gathering place.”
The group has also attacked other Shia areas of Afghanistan in recent years.
Daesh has been waging a campaign of violence since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

First group of 20-25 Canadians evacuated from Gaza into Egypt — Ottawa

First group of 20-25 Canadians evacuated from Gaza into Egypt — Ottawa
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

First group of 20-25 Canadians evacuated from Gaza into Egypt — Ottawa

First group of 20-25 Canadians evacuated from Gaza into Egypt — Ottawa
  • “Canadian officials are on the Egyptian side of the border welcoming them and ready to bring them to safety to Cairo,” the ministry said
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters

OTTAWA: A first group of 20 to 25 Canadians was evacuated out of Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Tuesday and another 80 people are expected to leave later in the day, Canada’s foreign ministry said.
“Canadian officials are on the Egyptian side of the border welcoming them and ready to bring them to safety to Cairo,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that “the situation is quite fluid and unpredictable.”
Canada said Israel told it last week that more than 400 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members would be able to leave Gaza in the coming days. The Rafah crossing though was closed on Nov. 4 and 5 and reopened late on Monday.
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen earlier told reporters that the first group was “now safe and sound in Egypt and we’re very, very happy.”

Topics: War on Gaza Canadians Egypt

Related

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing
Middle-East
First foreign passport holders leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing
Ambulances carrying patients from Gaza hospital arrive at Rafah crossing
Middle-East
Ambulances carrying patients from Gaza hospital arrive at Rafah crossing

Latest updates

Dooma in AlUla — crafting a connection to the Earth
Dooma in AlUla — crafting a connection to the Earth
Brandt inspires Dortmund to damage Newcastle’s last-16 hopes
Brandt inspires Dortmund to damage Newcastle’s last-16 hopes
What We Are Reading Today: Restoration
What We Are Reading Today: Restoration
Media watchdog asks Pakistan not to deport 200 Afghan journalists
Media watchdog asks Pakistan not to deport 200 Afghan journalists
NEOM Beach Games offers fan zone entertainment, activities hub
Fan Zone at NEOM Beach Games will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. until on Nov. 24. (AN photos)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.