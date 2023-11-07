You are here

Portugal’s prime minister resigns as his government is involved in a corruption investigation
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa leaves after a news conference in Lisbon on Nov. 7, 2023. Costa says he is resigning after being involved in a widespread corruption probe. (AP)
  The announcement came hours after police arrested his chief of staff while raiding several public buildings
  The state prosecutor's office said the Supreme Court was examining suspects' "use of the prime minister's name and his involvement" when carrying out allegedly illicit activities
LISBON: Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa resigned Tuesday after his government was involved in a widespread corruption probe, sending a shock wave through the normally tranquil politics of the European Union member.
The 62-year-old Costa, Portugal’s Socialist leader since 2015, asserted his innocence but said in a nationally televised address that “in these circumstances, obviously, I have presented my resignation to the president of the republic.”
The announcement came hours after police arrested his chief of staff while raiding several public buildings and other properties as part of the probe.
The state prosecutor’s office said the Supreme Court was examining suspects’ “use of the prime minister’s name and his involvement” when carrying out allegedly illicit activities. It said the minister of infrastructure, João Galamba, and the head of the environmental agency were among those named as suspects.
Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa quickly accepted Costa’s resignation. He is expected to dissolve parliament and call for a new election.
The president said in a statement that he is calling parliament to convene on Wednesday, and he will speak to the nation after the Council of State gathers on Thursday.
Costa teared up while thanking his family for their support.
“I totally trust the justice system,” he said. “I want to say, eye to eye to the Portuguese, that no illicit or even reprehensible act weighs on my conscience.” He acknowledged that he was not “above the law.”
“The dignity of the prime minister’s office is not compatible with any suspicion on his integrity, good conduct, and even less so with the suspicion that any criminal acts were committed,” Costa said.
An investigative judge had issued arrest warrants for Vítor Escária, Costa’s chief of staff; the mayor of the town of Sines; and three others because they represented a flight risk and to protect evidence, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
The judge is investigating alleged malfeasance, corruption of elected officials and influence peddling related to lithium mine concessions near Portugal’s northern border with Spain and plans for a green hydrogen plant and data center in Sines on the south coast.
The police raids included the premises of the ministry of the environment, the ministry of infrastructure, the Sines town council, private homes and offices.
Portugal’s lithium mines and green hydrogen projects are part of the continent’s green initiative being pushed, and heavily funded, by the European Union. Costa has been a major backer of the projects and an ally of Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
Costa had looked set to remain in power for several years after his Socialists scored a landslide victory in elections last year.
But in December 2022, his infrastructure and housing minister was forced to quit amid an outcry over a 500,000-euro ($533,000) compensation payment made to a board member of state-owned flag carrier TAP Air Portugal. The junior minister for infrastructure also stepped down.
A total of 10 senior government officials have left their jobs since Costa’s party won the 2022 ballot.
Costa said he had no prior indication he was being scrutinized by legal authorities.
“This is a phase of my life that comes to an end,” he said.

‘No legal mechanism’ to ban pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day, say London police
  Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley says officers will keep protesters away from annual remembrance service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Nov. 11
  Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman had urged Rowley to prevent any protests from taking place on that day
LONDON: A pro-Palestinian protest march planned for Armistice Day in the UK will go ahead, the head of London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday.

Sir Mark Rowley said there was no “legal mechanism” to ban such a gathering or static protest but his officers would keep protesters away from the Cenotaph in Whitehall, Central London, where remembrance and armistice events will also take place on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 11. However, the approach of officers will change if the demonstrators attempt to move toward that part of the city, he added.

“If, over the next few days, the intelligence evolves further and we get to such a high threshold — it’s only been done once in a decade — where we need to say to the home secretary we need to ban the march element, then of course we will do,” Rowley said. “But that’s a last resort we haven’t reached.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman had urged Rowley to prevent any protest from taking place on Saturday.

Sunak said the “provocative and disrespectful” march should not go ahead on the day when many Britons pause at 11:00 a.m. for a two-minute silence to remember those who gave their lives in conflicts. Braverman said it was “entirely unacceptable to desecrate Armistice Day with a hate march through London.”

Rowley said he has spoken to organizers of the protest, who gave assurances that it would remain “well away” from the Cenotaph in Whitehall. They said the march will wait until after the traditional two-minute silence at 11 a.m. before setting off from Hyde Park and moving toward the US embassy.

Media watchdog asks Pakistan not to deport 200 Afghan journalists
ISLAMABAD: An international media watchdog is urging Pakistan not to deport more than 200 Afghan journalists who fled their homeland after the Taliban regained control in August 2021 as US and NATO forces withdrew following more than two decades of war.

The plea by Reporters Without Borders comes a week after Pakistan launched a crackdown on undocumented foreigners, mostly an estimated 1.7 million Afghans.

The crackdown began Nov. 1 after the expiration of a monthlong grace period for unregistered foreigners to leave voluntarily. Nearly 270,000 Afghans have returned home to avoid arrest and forced expulsion. They included some people who had lived in Pakistan for up to four decades.

Some said they never registered with the UN refugee agency because Pakistani authorities were hospitable, and they didn’t imagine that they would be told to leave at short notice.

The Afghans who are still in Pakistan include about 200 journalists as well as about 25,000 Afghans waiting for relocation to the United States under a special refugee program. Under US rules, applicants must first relocate to a third country — in this case Pakistan — for their cases to be processed.

The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued letters to such applicants to protect them from deportation, but Pakistani authorities say they have no legal value.

Reporters Without Borders said in a statement Monday that some Afghan journalists in Pakistan “have been subjected to harassment and extortion by Pakistani police officers, arbitrary arrest, pressure on landlords to expel Afghan tenants, and never-ending visa application procedures.”

It said some had published sensitive information in Afghanistan and sought refuge in Pakistan for safety.

“Deporting them back to Afghanistan would clearly expose them to great danger. We call on the Pakistani government to refrain from arresting any of them and to guarantee their protection and security in Pakistan,” Reporters Without Borders said.

Pakistani authorities said they would not expel any Afghan journalists facing threats at home, but that they would only consider the cases of “genuine working journalists.”

Many Afghan journalists lost their jobs after the Taliban takeover. Female journalists face additional hardships at home because of work prohibitions and travel restrictions imposed by the Taliban.

Top court asks states to stop crop burning as New Delhi’s air turns hazardous
  Subsidies on harvesting machines, stubble decomposers offered to farmers
NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court ordered authorities in the states surrounding New Delhi on Tuesday to stop farmers burning crop residue, as the air quality from smog engulfing the world’s most polluted capital during the past week reached hazardous levels.

Air quality dips every year ahead of winter, when calm and cold winds trap pollutants from sources including vehicles, industries, construction dust, and agricultural waste burning.

The court has issued similar orders in past years, with limited effect as state authorities report inability to control the burning despite fines and sometimes due to farmers’ hostility towards officials.

Delhi has stopped local construction, closed primary schools till Nov. 10 and will impose restrictions on use of vehicles next week to fight pollution, but it wants its neighboring states to control crop residue burning.

At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the real time air quality index stood at 306, a level categorized as “hazardous” by Swiss group IQAir.

“We direct the state government of Punjab and adjacent states to Delhi — Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh — to ensure that crop (residue) burning is stopped forthwith,” Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana usually burn crop stubble left behind after rice is harvested in late October or early November to quickly clear their fields before planting wheat crops.

The practice has been followed for years and the resultant smoke has typically accounted for 30 to 40 percent of Delhi’s October-November pollution, according to federal government’s air-quality monitoring agency SAFAR.

The federal and state governments have been offering subsidies on better harvesting machines and stubble decomposers to support farmers and make them realize the dangers of the practice which has reduced over the years but is still a major issue.

California Jewish man dies after altercation at protests
LOS ANGELES: A Jewish man who fell to the ground in an altercation amid pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian street protests in California died on Monday, and his death was determined to be a homicide, law enforcement and a Jewish organization said.

Paul Kessler, 69, died of blunt force head trauma a day after the altercation on Sunday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said, adding that witnesses described the incident as battery.

As of Monday night, no suspect was in custody in what the sheriff’s office said “appears to be isolated and not part of a large effort,” though it had not ruled out a hate crime.

The incident took place as emotions have run high in the US over the war between Israel and Hamas, with US officials and civil rights groups warning of increased threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans since fighting broke out on Oct. 7.

Last month an Illinois man was charged with hate crimes for stabbing a six-year-old Muslim boy to death and wounding his mother in an attack that officials said targeted them for their religion in a response to the war.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles identified the victim as a Jewish man and labeled the incident as the fourth act of antisemitic violence in the Los Angeles area this year and the second since Oct. 7.

Separate pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations occurred simultaneously on Sunday in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 65 km west of Los Angeles, the sheriff’s office said.

Kessler was involved in a physical altercation between counter-protesters, the sheriff’s office said, citing witness accounts. It did not specify which side instigated the altercation.

“During the altercation, Kessler fell backwards and struck his head on the ground. Kessler was transported to an area hospital for advanced medical treatment. On Nov. 6, 2023, Kessler succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

The leader of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, citing conversations with local government officials, said a pro-Palestinian protester had struck the victim on the head with a megaphone.

The Los Angeles chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also expressed grief over what it called a “tragic and shocking loss,” while also asking people to “refrain from jumping to conclusions” or “sensationalizing such a tragedy for political gains.”

At least 7 killed, 20 injured in Kabul minibus explosion
  No group claims responsibility for blast as police launch probe
  This is the second blast to have struck the area in as many weeks
ISLAMABAD: A minibus exploded in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, killing at least seven civilians and wounding 20 others, authorities said Tuesday.
This is the second blast to have struck the area in as many weeks.
Police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said the explosion took place in the western part of the city in Dashti Barchi area. The cause remained unknown, but police launched an investigation, he said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but an affiliate of Daesh has targeted in the past schools, hospitals and mosques in the same area.
In late October, the militant group claimed responsibility for an attack in Dashti Barchi that killed at least four people and critically wounded about seven others. In a statement, through its news agency Aamaq, it said it “managed to leave a booby-trapped suitcase inside a Shia gathering place.”
The group has also attacked other Shia areas of Afghanistan in recent years.
Daesh has been waging a campaign of violence since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

