Israel targets Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza City

People search rubble for survivors and the bodies of victims in the aftermath of Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
People search rubble for survivors and the bodies of victims in the aftermath of Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters
Israel targets Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza City

Israel targets Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza City
  • Israeli tanks have faced heavy resistance from Hamas fighters using the tunnel network to launch ambushes, two sources with Hamas and the separate militant group Islamic Jihad said
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters
GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israel’s ground forces in the Gaza Strip aimed on Wednesday to locate and disable Hamas militants’ vast tunnel network beneath the enclave, the next phase in an Israeli offensive that has killed thousands of Palestinians.
Since Hamas gunmen killed 1,400 people and took some 240 hostages in an Oct. 7 cross-border gun rampage, Israel has pounded Gaza from the air and used ground troops to divide the coastal enclave in two.
Gaza City, the territory’s largest town and Hamas’ main stronghold, is encircled. Israel says its troops have advanced to the heart of the city while Hamas says its fighters have inflicted heavy losses on the invading forces.
Chief Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israel’s combat engineering corps were using explosive devices to destroy a tunnel network built by Hamas that stretches for hundreds of kilometers (miles) beneath Gaza.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel had “one target — Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms.”
Israeli tanks have faced heavy resistance from Hamas fighters using the tunnel network to launch ambushes, two sources with Hamas and the separate militant group Islamic Jihad said.
It was not possible to verify the battlefield claims of either side.
Israelis have voiced fear that military operations could further endanger hostages, who are believed to be held in the tunnels. Israel says it won’t agree to a cease-fire until the hostages are released. Hamas says it won’t stop fighting while Gaza is under attack.
“I challenge (Israel) if it has been able, to this moment, to record any military achievement on the ground other than killing civilians,” senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told Al Jazeera television.
“Gaza is unbreakable and will remain a thorn in the throat of the Americans and the Zionists,” Hamad said.
While Israel’s military operation is focused on the northern half of Gaza, the south has also come under attack. Palestinian health officials said at least 23 people were killed in two Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday in the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.
Since Oct. 7, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, around 40 percent of them children, according to counts by health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza.
Washington has backed Israel’s position that a cease-fire would help Hamas militarily. But US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he had urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to undertake a pause in fighting.
In Gaza’s Khan Younis, rescuers used their bare hands to try to free a girl buried to her waist in debris following an attack on a house that health officials said killed 11 people.
“This is the bravery of the so-called Israel — they show their might and power against civilians, babies inside, kids inside, and elderly,” said Ahmed Ayesh, who was rescued from the rubble of the house.

ISRAEL SEEKS ‘INDEFINITE PERIOD’ OF CONTROL
Hamas’ armed wing said late on Tuesday it fired missiles at Tel Aviv, and rocket sirens sounded in the Israeli city and other cities in central Israel.
Israelis in Tel Aviv marked one month since the Hamas attack with a candlelight vigil around photos of the hostages at Habima Square. Some people wept, some sang or prayed.
“I came to look at the faces of the hostages, to feel part of it. ... I want to be by the sides of the families whose loved ones are” in Gaza, said Valeria Nesterov, 24, a make-up artist.
Israel has so far been vague about its long-term plans if it achieves its stated goal of vanquishing Hamas. In some of the first direct comments on the subject, Netanyahu said Israel would seek to have security responsibility for Gaza “for an indefinite period” after the war.
But officials said Israel is not interested in governing the enclave. Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, said that after the war was finished, neither Israel nor Hamas would rule Gaza.

’GETTING WORSE DAY AFTER DAY’
Gaza’s already dire living conditions have deteriorated further following a month of relentless bombardment. Nearly two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are internally displaced, according to UN figures, with thousands seeking refuge at hospitals including in makeshift canvas shelters in their car parks.
At Gaza City’s Al Shifa hospital, Um Haitham Hejela, a woman sheltering with young children in an improvised tent fashioned from fabric, said they fled their home because of air strikes.
“The situation is getting worse day after day,” she said. “There is no food, no water. When my son goes to pick up water, he queues for three or four hours in the line. They struck bakeries, we don’t have bread.”
The World Health Organization estimates 122,000 displaced Gazans are sheltering in hospitals, churches and other public buildings across the strip, with a further 827,000 in schools.
The Israeli military has accused Hamas of hiding tunnel entrances and operational centers inside Al Shifa hospital, which the group has denied.
International organizations and Western countries have been urgently trying to get aid into the strip and get foreign nationals out.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday.
After rerouting, the convoy delivered medical supplies to Al Shifa hospital. Calling the incident “deeply troubling,” the organization said two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded. It did not identify the source of the firing.

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel US Hamas

Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war

Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
Updated 08 November 2023
AP
Follow

Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave's security after war

Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
  • Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad, speaking on Tuesday from Beirut, denied that Israeli forces were making any significant military gains or that they had advanced deep into Gaza City
  • “The Palestinians fight and fight and fight against Israel, until we end the occupation,” said Hamad, who left Gaza days before the attack
Updated 08 November 2023
AP

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Israel said Tuesday that its ground forces were battling Hamas fighters deep inside Gaza’s largest city, signaling a major new stage in the month-old conflict, and its leaders foresee controlling the enclave’s security after the war.
The push into Gaza City guarantees that the already staggering death toll will rise further, while comments from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about controlling Gaza’s security for “an indefinite period” pointed to the uncertain endgame of a war that Israel says will be long and difficult.
Israeli ground troops have battled Palestinian militants inside Gaza for over a week, cutting the territory in half and encircling Gaza City. The army’s chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said that Israeli ground forces “are located right now in a ground operation in the depths of Gaza City and putting great pressure on Hamas.”
Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad, speaking on Tuesday from Beirut, denied that Israeli forces were making any significant military gains or that they had advanced deep into Gaza City.
“They never give the people the truth,” Hamad said. He added that numerous Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday and “many tanks were destroyed.”
“The Palestinians fight and fight and fight against Israel, until we end the occupation,” said Hamad, who left Gaza days before the attack.
The Associated Press could not independently verify the claims of either side.
Israelis commemorated the 30th day — a milestone in Jewish mourning — since Hamas militants killed 1,400 people during an Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that sparked the war. Some 240 people Hamas abducted during the attack remain in Gaza, and more than 250,000 Israelis have evacuated homes near the borders of Gaza and Lebanon amid continuous rockets fired into Israel.
A month of relentless bombardment in Gaza has killed more than 10,300 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, according the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run territory. More than 2,300 are believed buried from strikes that reduced entire city blocks to rubble.
Around 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes, and many of them are crowded into UN schools-turned-shelters. Civilians in Gaza are relying on a trickle of aid and their own daily foraging for food and water from supplies that have dwindled after weeks of siege.
FLEEING SOUTH
Israel unleashed another wave of strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as hundreds more Palestinians fled Gaza City to the south.
Some arrived on donkey carts, most on foot, some pushing elderly relatives in wheelchairs, all visibly exhausted. Many had nothing but the clothes on their backs. “There is no food or drink, people are fighting in the bakeries,” said one man who didn’t want to give his name.
Hundreds of thousands have heeded Israeli orders to head to the southern part of Gaza, out of the ground assault’s path. Others are afraid to do so since Israeli troops control part of the north-south route.
But bombardment of the south has also continued.
An Israeli airstrike destroyed several homes early Tuesday in Khan Younis. An Associated Press journalist at the scene saw first responders pulling five bodies — including three dead children — from the rubble. One man wept as he carried a bloodied young girl, until a rescue worker pried her from his arms, saying, “Let her go, let her go,” to rush her to an ambulance.
AP video at a nearby hospital showed a woman desperately searching for her son, then crying and kissing him when she found him, half-naked and bloodied, but apparently without serious injuries. A girl sobbed next to a baby on a stretcher, apparently dead.
“We were sleeping, babies, children, elderly,” said one survivor, Ahmad Al-Najjar, who is the general director at the Education Ministry in Gaza.
In the town of Deir Al-Balah, rescue workers brought out at least four dead and a number of wounded children from the wreckage of a flattened building, witnesses said. “My daughter,” screamed a woman as she ran behind them.
Israel says it targets Hamas fighters and infrastructure and accuses the group of endangering civilians by operating among them.
At a school in Khan Younis, thousands of displaced were living in classrooms and the playground. One of them, Suhaila Al-Najjar, said the last month had been filled with sleepless nights.
“What’s to come? How will we live? Bakeries have closed, there’s no gas. What will we eat?” she said.
ISRAEL TO MAINTAIN CONTROL
Israel has vowed to remove Hamas from power and crush its military capabilities — but neither Israel nor its main ally, the United States, has said what would come next.
Netanyahu told ABC News that Gaza should be governed by “those who don’t want to continue the way of Hamas,” without elaborating.
“I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it. When we don’t have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine,” he said.
Netanyahu did not make clear what shape that security control would take. The White House on Tuesday reiterated that President Joe Biden does not support an Israeli reoccupation of the Gaza Strip after the war.
“We do think that there needs to be a healthy set of conversations about what post-conflict Gaza looks like and what governance looks like,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, adding that he would leave it to Netanyahu to clarify what he means by “indefinite.”
Israeli officials say the offensive against Hamas will last for some time and acknowledge that they have not yet formulated a concrete plan for what comes after the war. The defense minister has said Israel does not seek a long-term reoccupation of Gaza but predicted a lengthy phase of low-intensity fighting against “pockets of resistance.” Other officials have spoken about establishing a buffer zone that would keep Palestinians away from the Israeli border.
“There are a number of options being discussed for The Day After Hamas,” said Ophir Falk, a senior adviser to Netanyahu. “The common denominator of all the plans is that 1) there is no Hamas 2) that Gaza is demilitarized 3) Gaza is deradicalized.”
Israel withdrew troops and settlers in 2005 but kept control over Gaza’s airspace, coastline, population registry and border crossings, excepting one into Egypt. Hamas seized power from forces loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007, confining his Palestinian Authority to parts of the occupied West Bank. Since then, Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza to varying degrees.
In his ABC interview, Netanyahu also expressed openness for the first time to “little pauses” in the fighting to facilitate delivery of aid to Gaza or the release of hostages. But he ruled out any general cease-fire without the release of all the hostages.
HEAVY FIGHTING IN THE NORTH
For now, Israel’s troops are focused on northern Gaza, including Gaza City, which before the war was home to about 650,000 people. Israel says Hamas has extensive militant infrastructure within residential areas, including a vast tunnel network.
The military says it has killed thousands of Hamas fighters. The Gaza Health Ministry’s death toll does not distinguish between civilians and combatants — and slain fighters not brought to hospitals would not be in its count. Israel also says 30 of its soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began.
Several hundred thousand people are believed to remain in the north in the assault’s path.
Residents in northern Gaza reported heavy battles overnight into Tuesday morning on the outskirts of Gaza City. The Shati refugee camp — a built-up district housing refugees from the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation and their descendants — has been heavily bombarded over the past two days, residents said.
The war has also stoked wider tensions, with Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group trading fire along the border. More than 160 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the war began, mainly during violent protests and gunbattles with Israeli forces during arrest raids.
Hundreds of trucks carrying aid have been allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt since Oct. 21. But humanitarian workers say the aid is far short of mounting needs. Egypt’s Rafah Crossing has also opened to allow hundreds of foreign passport holders and medical patients to leave Gaza.

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel US

US defense secretary, Egyptian defense minister discuss Middle East security during call

US defense secretary, Egyptian defense minister discuss Middle East security during call
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

US defense secretary, Egyptian defense minister discuss Middle East security during call

US defense secretary, Egyptian defense minister discuss Middle East security during call
  • They also discussed the importance of civilian protection
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday spoke with Egyptian Minister of Defense Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, the Pentagon said.
The two discussed efforts to bolster security in the Middle East following an attack by the Gaza-based Hamas group on Israel on Oct. 7 that followed a month-long retaliatory assault by Israeli forces.
“The secretary expressed appreciation for Egypt’s work to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and the safe evacuation of US citizens from Gaza,” the Department of Defense said in a statement.
“They also discussed the importance of civilian protection,” it added.
The call came as Israel said Tuesday that its ground forces were battling Hamas fighters deep inside Gaza’s largest city, signaling a major new stage in the month-old conflict, and its leaders foresee controlling the enclave’s security after the war.
“Austin emphasized his support for Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorism — consistent with international humanitarian law, his focus on deterring state and non-state actors from escalating the conflict, and US readiness to defend itself from Iran-sponsored attacks on US personnel,” the department also said.
A month of relentless bombardment in Gaza has killed more than 10,300 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, according the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run territory. More than 2,300 are believed buried from strikes that reduced entire city blocks to rubble.
Around 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes, and many of them are crowded into UN schools-turned-shelters. Civilians in Gaza are relying on a trickle of aid and their own daily foraging for food and water from supplies that have dwindled after weeks of siege.
Meanwhile, Israelis commemorated the 30th day since the Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people and saw some 240 people abducted and more than 250,000 Israelis evacuated from their homes near the borders of Gaza and Lebanon.

(With AP)

Topics: United States Egypt Gaza Israel Hamas Lloyd Austin Mohamed Zaki War on Gaza

Israel falls silent to mark one month since Hamas attacks

Israel falls silent to mark one month since Hamas attacks
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel falls silent to mark one month since Hamas attacks

Israel falls silent to mark one month since Hamas attacks
  • At a prayer vigil at Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, about three dozen Israelis and Palestinians of all stripes — Jews, Muslims and Christians — gathered to pay tribute to the victims of war and sought to distance themselves from politics
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Quiet sobs during memorial speeches, mourning crowds lighting candles... Israel fell silent briefly on Tuesday, marking one month since the deadly Hamas attacks of October 7 plunged it into war.
At Jerusalem’s Hebrew University around 1,000 people observed a minute of silence and recited prayers for the 1,400 killed, mostly civilians, in the worst attack on Israel since its founding in 1948.
“The atrocities left a horrible mark,” said university president Asher Cohen. “But there is hope. There will be rebirth.”

Palestinians pull a child from debris following an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 7, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)

As they remembered the dead, the bloodiest Gaza war yet raged on in Israel’s campaign to destroy Hamas which has claimed more than 10,300 lives according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Mayaan, 38, who lost both her parents in one of the kibbutz communities attacked by Hamas, said it was hard to watch the “devastating” images of death and destruction coming out of Gaza.
“It drives me crazy when people say ‘I’m pro-Palestinian’ or ‘I’m pro-Israeli’,” Mayaan told AFP, her voice laden with grief.

An Israeli soldier carrying a weapon and a religious Jewish man pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on November 6, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)

“I am pro-peace. My parents would have said the same,” added Mayaan, a staff member of Jerusalem’s Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design.
In a reflection of how that sentiment stands out as rare amid an avalanche of hate and anger triggered by the October 7 attack, Mayaan asked that her last name be withheld to avoid a public backlash.
Dozens attended a memorial at the academy, where a crowd wearing black lit rows of candles commemorating the victims.
Sobs could be heard as they sang the “Hatikvah” national anthem — meaning “The Hope” in Hebrew.

“No one has the right words,” said academy president Adi Stern, standing behind a row of screens that beamed portraits of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, alongside the words “Bring him home” or “Bring her home.”

A Palestinian man carries a victim of an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 7, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)

They are among more than 240 hostages Israel says Hamas seized and dragged back into Gaza when they spilled out of the Palestinian territory at dawn, raiding communes, army bases and a music festival.
“We are all in despair, in horror,” Stern added. “We want to add some hope.”
At a prayer vigil at Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, about three dozen Israelis and Palestinians of all stripes — Jews, Muslims and Christians — gathered to pay tribute to the victims of war and sought to distance themselves from politics.

This picture taken from Sderot along the border with the Gaza Strip on November 7, 2023, shows smoke rising from Gaza after Israeli strikes, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)

“Everything has become polarized,” Laura Wharton, a member of Jerusalem City Council, told AFP with heavily armed police nearby.
“Death is not an answer to anything. We are all in mourning.”
In another emotionally charged gathering in the Old City, hundreds of people prayed at the Western Wall — the holiest prayer site for Jews — for the safe return of the hostages.
Carrying large posters with portraits of their loved ones alongside the word “kidnapped” in bold, many tearful relatives chanted “Bring them home now.”
“His son is waiting for him,” said Sipora Golan, 62, referring to her nephew Uriel Baruch, believed to have been taken by Hamas gunmen from the music festival.
“Our hope is still alive,” Golan told AFP.

Many of those attending the somber memorials across Israel, some of which were held Monday, told AFP they all knew someone who was hurt, killed or impacted by the Hamas assault.
“There’s not one person not impacted by these horrible attacks,” said 52-year-old Sharon Balaban.
“Everyone knows somebody who was hurt, killed, murdered or impacted.”
In Tel Aviv, a minute’s silence was held by many of the families of hostages.
At other rallies, universities and in Israel’s parliament the minute of silence was observed around 11:00 am (0900 GMT) and many more memorial services were scheduled for Tuesday.
“We don’t have other ways to commemorate them except with prayers, lighting candles, and having them in our heart,” said Yossi Rivlin, who lost two brothers in the music festival killings.
“It’s a terrible time. I just hope we won’t forget and return to our routine.”
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel US

900,000 Palestinians face Israeli onslaught, those fleeing recount terrifying journey

900,000 Palestinians face Israeli onslaught, those fleeing recount terrifying journey
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
AP
Follow

900,000 Palestinians face Israeli onslaught, those fleeing recount terrifying journey

900,000 Palestinians face Israeli onslaught, those fleeing recount terrifying journey
  • Some reported Israeli soldiers firing at them and said they passed bodies strewn alongside road
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News AP

JEDDAH/GAZA: Up to 900,000 Palestinian civilians remained in northern Gaza and Gaza City on Tuesday surrounded by Israeli tanks and troops preparing for a military onslaught.

Israel urged civilians to flee south and offered a four-hour window to travel, but southern Gaza also came under attack. At least 23 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.

“We are civilians,” said Ahmed Ayesh, who was rescued from the rubble of a house in Khan Younis where 11 people were killed. “This is the bravery of the so-called Israel — they show their might and power against civilians, babies inside, kids inside, and elderly.”

As he spoke, rescuers at the house used their hands to try to free a girl buried up to her waist in debris.

Adam Fayez Zeyara, a Gaza City resident who headed south, said: “The most dangerous trip of my life. We saw the tanks from point blank. We saw decomposed body parts. We saw death.”

Israel said its forces were pushing deep into Gaza City, where tanks were positioned on the outskirts for a storming of Gaza’s urban heartland.

From early on in the war, now in its second month, the army has urged civilians to move south, including by announcing brief windows for what it said would be safe passage through Salah Al-Din, which runs through the center of the besieged enclave.

But tens of thousands of civilians have remained in the north, many sheltering in hospitals or UN facilities.

Those who have stayed say they are deterred by overcrowding in the south, along with dwindling water and food supplies, and continued Israeli airstrikes in what are supposed to be safe areas.

On Monday, Health Ministry in Gaza spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra dismissed the Israeli offers of safe passage as “nothing but death corridors.”

He said bodies have lined the road for days, and called for the International Committee of the Red Cross to accompany local ambulances to retrieve the dead.

Israel’s military said that, at one point, troops came under Hamas fire when trying to open the road temporarily for civilians.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed the army’s claims in an interview with ABC News broadcast late Monday.

“We are fighting an enemy that is particularly brutal. They are using their civilians as human shields, and while we are asking the Palestinian civilian population to leave the war zone, they are preventing them at gunpoint,” Netanyahu said.

The claims could not be verified independently.

“For the first time in decades, IDF is fighting in the heart of Gaza City. At the heart of terrorism,” said Maj.Gen. Yaron Finkelman, head of the military’s southern command. “Every day and every hour the forces are killing militants, exposing tunnels and destroying weapons and continuing onward to enemy centers.”

The military wing of Hamas said its fighters were inflicting heavy losses and damage on advancing Israeli forces.

The war began on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters burst across the fence enclosing Gaza and killed 1,400 Israelis and abducted more than 200. Since then, Israel has unrelentingly bombarded Gaza, killing more than 10,000 people, around 40 percent of them children. “It has been one full month of carnage, of incessant suffering, bloodshed, destruction, outrage and despair” UN human rights chief Volcker Turk said.

Discussing longer term plans for the first time, Netanyahu said Israel would take security responsibility for Gaza “for an indefinite period.”

Simcha Rothman, a member of Netanyahu’s far-right extremist coalition, said: “Our forces must not shed blood to give the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority wrapped in a bow. Only full Israeli control and a complete demilitarisation of the strip will restore security.”

But White House spokesman John Kirby said US President Joe Biden opposed Israeli reoccupation. “It’s not good for Israel, it’s not good for the Israeli people,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Red Cross says humanitarian convoy hit by gunfire in Gaza

Red Cross says humanitarian convoy hit by gunfire in Gaza
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Red Cross says humanitarian convoy hit by gunfire in Gaza

Red Cross says humanitarian convoy hit by gunfire in Gaza
  • The convoy of five trucks and two Red Cross vehicles was carrying supplies to health facilities
  • The ICRC did not specify who had fired at its convoy or from what direction the fire came
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The International Committee of the Red Cross said a humanitarian convoy carrying lifesaving medical supplies came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday.
The convoy of five trucks and two Red Cross vehicles was carrying supplies to health facilities, including to Al-Quds hospital, when it was hit, an ICRC statement said, adding that two trucks were damaged and a driver lightly wounded.
The ICRC did not specify who had fired at its convoy or from what direction the fire came.
"These are not the conditions under which humanitarian personnel can work," said William Schomburg, the head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Gaza.
"We are here to bring urgent assistance to civilians in need. Ensuring that vital aid can reach medical facilities is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law."
After the gunfire the convoy altered its route and reached Al-Shifa hospital where it delivered the medical supplies, the ICRC said.
Later the ICRC convoy accompanied six ambulances with critically wounded patients to the Rafah crossing to Egypt, it added.

Topics: War on Gaza International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Red Cross air strike Rafah crossing

