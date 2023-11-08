You are here

  • Home
  • Israel, Lebanon ignore US envoy’s plea for calm
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israel, Lebanon ignore US envoy’s plea for calm

Israel, Lebanon ignore US envoy’s plea for calm
Smoke rises above hills during an Israel bombing on southern Lebanon on November 8, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ghe9q

Updated 22 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Israel, Lebanon ignore US envoy’s plea for calm

Israel, Lebanon ignore US envoy’s plea for calm
  • Hochstein told Lebanese officials that the US wants to stop the war in the Gaza Strip spreading
  • However, military operations appeared to intensify late on Tuesday after the envoy’s departure from Beirut
Updated 22 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

BEIRUT: Clashes between the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Israeli army have shown no sign of easing following an appeal by US envoy Amos Hochstein for calm along Lebanon’s southern border.
Hochstein told Lebanese officials that the US wants to stop the war in the Gaza Strip spreading, and that restoring calm along the country’s southern border “must be the highest priority for both Lebanon and Israel.”
However, military operations appeared to intensify late on Tuesday after the envoy’s departure from Beirut, with at least 10 Israeli air raids on Lebanese border areas targeting the Marjayoun Plain.
MP Hadi Abu Al-Hassan from the Progressive Socialist Party told Arab News that the message that Hochstein carried to Lebanon “should have been directed to the Israeli enemy and not to Lebanon.”
Israel should be told to stop its daily bombing and violation of Lebanese sovereignty, he added.
Abu Al-Hassan said his party’s communication with Hezbollah and other groups is aimed at avoiding war.
“Things are under control so far within certain rules,” he said.
According to leaks to the Lebanese media, Hochstein told Lebanese parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri that Washington is prepared to settle the dispute over land border points between Lebanon and Israel when the fighting ends.
The US envoy informed Lebanese officials that “the White House is keen to keep Lebanon away from the Gaza war, and the discussion is currently focused on a truce in the (Lebanese) south similar to the truce being discussed for the Gaza Strip.”
He underlined US support for the Lebanese army and the need to prevent rockets being launched from the UNIFIL forces’ area of operation.
The US Embassy said in a statement that Hochstein emphasized Washington’s “deep concern for Lebanon and its people during this difficult time.”
He also offered his condolences for the civilian lives lost.
On Wednesday, Hezbollah launched missile attacks on Israeli military locations, including the Al-Bayyad and Al-Asi sites. The Israeli army retaliated with shelling of villages and towns.
Israeli forces continued to use fragmentation bombs to set fire to forests on the outskirts of the towns of Halta and Kfar Shuba.
Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, a member of Hezbollah’s Central Council, said that the group will respond to any attack on civilians “in a more severe and harsh manner without hesitation or delay.”
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a second speech within a week on Saturday. In his first address, he linked the escalation of Hezbollah’s involvement in the war to the course of the military operation in Gaza and Israeli army actions directed at Lebanon.
However, 48 hours after the first speech, Israel targeted paramedics inside two ambulances, injuring four people. On the evening of the same day, a drone strike destroyed two civilian cars, killing three children and their grandmother, and seriously wounding their mother, who was driving one of the vehicles.
More than 60 Hezbollah fighters have died since Oct. 8, while the number of civilian deaths has reached 10.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army Intelligence Service’s Tripoli Port Security Office said on Wednesday that a shipment of military equipment originating in Turkiye had been seized and one person arrested.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Hezbollah Israelis

Related

Lebanon says Israeli strike kills reporter’s 4 relatives, Hezbollah vows revenge
Middle-East
Lebanon says Israeli strike kills reporter’s 4 relatives, Hezbollah vows revenge
Update Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: Wider Middle East conflict ‘realistic possibility’ video
Middle-East
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: Wider Middle East conflict ‘realistic possibility’

1 Billion Followers Summit for content creators returning to Dubai in January

1 Billion Followers Summit for content creators returning to Dubai in January
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

1 Billion Followers Summit for content creators returning to Dubai in January

1 Billion Followers Summit for content creators returning to Dubai in January
  • Event is expected to attract more than 3,000 content creators and influencers
  • Topics that will be discussed include the role of new media in supporting economies and sustainable development
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The 1 Billion Followers Summit, described as the world’s largest gathering of content creation and creators, will return to Dubai on Jan. 10 and 11, organizers announced on Wednesday. It follows the inaugural staging of the event in December 2022.

The summit is expected to attract more than 3,000 content creators, influencers and other creatives, including 100 expert speakers, who will discuss the role of new media in supporting economies and its contribution to sustainable development, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Other sessions will address ways to create meaningful and sustainable content, the skills required to ensure success across social media platforms and the tools that can positively contribute to digital platforms.

“Through the 1 Billion Followers Summit, we aim to unite content creators, change makers, and thought leaders to address pressing global issues that impact both the present and the future of our world,” said Alia Al-Hammadi, the CEO of summit organizer the New Media Academy, which describes itself as the UAE’s premier hub for digital skills and Arabic content creation.

“The event also serves as a platform for content creators, social media platforms and digital content production companies to exchange insights, fostering partnerships that align with the UAE’s strategy of becoming a global hub for creative industries and talents.

“Sharing social content is a huge responsibility that leaves a lasting impact on the individual and social levels. This is why the New Media Academy is keen on this annual event as a way to champion impactful content and positive narratives, in line with our commitment to unlocking the transformative potential of content creators, amplifying their influence.”
 

Topics: Dubai

Related

Special Famous kabsa-loving Japanese influencer to help boost Saudi tourism
Saudi Arabia
Famous kabsa-loving Japanese influencer to help boost Saudi tourism
Designer Abdalla Almulla creates palm installation for Dubai Design Week 
Lifestyle
Designer Abdalla Almulla creates palm installation for Dubai Design Week 

Israeli envoy accuses Ireland of political bias over Gaza

Israeli envoy accuses Ireland of political bias over Gaza
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Israeli envoy accuses Ireland of political bias over Gaza

Israeli envoy accuses Ireland of political bias over Gaza
  • Erlich was “surprised” by the public reaction to Oct. 7 and Israel’s bombardment of Gaza
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Israel’s ambassador to Ireland has claimed that the country has failed to be politically neutral over the war in Gaza, the Independent reported.

Dana Erlich, who assumed her role less than three months ago, said she was aware of pro-Palestinian sentiment in Ireland but was “surprised” by the public reaction to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 and Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

The envoy said that pro-Palestine protesters in Ireland had failed to condemn Hamas or demand the release of hostages, claiming that the “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” chant was a call for Israel’s annihilation.

When asked if Ireland’s pro-Palestinian stance would allow the country could act as an intermediary to resolve the conflict, Erlich said she did not know if Ireland “wants to play that part.”

She acknowledged Ireland’s historic military neutrality, but added: “I don’t think it is politically neutral.”

The ambassador said that Ireland has become more vocal in its criticism of Israel, while also recognizing that government figures had issued “strong condemnations” of Hamas’ attack.

Erlich was speaking at the Israeli Embassy, which held a screening for news reporters showing footage of the Oct. 7 attack.

When asked if she thought the graphic clips justified Israel’s response in Gaza, Erlich said: “This is not an equation.”

Israel is trying to “get our people back” and “defend our people,” she added.

Erlich said that a “lot of questions” had been raised about the failure of Israeli intelligence to flag the attack and that a “thorough investigation” would be required in the future.

Sinn Fein and People-Before-Profit have been among the parties in Ireland calling for the ambassador to be expelled over Israel’s actions in the conflict.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that such calls did not represent a “common sense approach.”

Varadkar had said earlier that he was pushing fellow European leaders to agree to make a united call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

More than 10,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza in the past 32 days, including more than 4,100 children, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

The Israeli siege of the territory has denied its 2.2 million residents access to basic items such as food, water, fuel and electricity.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Ireland

Related

Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine
World
Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine
Israel to shun Paris Gaza aid conference: French presidency
World
Israel to shun Paris Gaza aid conference: French presidency

Hundreds of displaced Sudanese evicted as war rages

Hundreds of displaced Sudanese evicted as war rages
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Hundreds of displaced Sudanese evicted as war rages

Hundreds of displaced Sudanese evicted as war rages
  • Gedaref currently hosts 273,000 people who have been uprooted in the conflict between the Sudanese army and paramilitary RSF
  • According to the United Nations, thousands are being housed in makeshift camps
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP

PORT SUDAN, Sudan: Sudanese police on Wednesday forcibly evicted hundreds of civilians who had been sheltering at a school in the eastern state of Gedaref, eyewitnesses said, as the army and paramilitaries battled in the capital.
A resident, Amal Hussein, said she saw “police cars surround” the school and heard people scream.
“Police came and ordered us to leave the school, based on a decision from the governor, and fired tear gas at us,” Hussein Gomaa, who had been displaced from Khartoum, told AFP.
“We are 770 people who had fled the war in Khartoum and were sheltering in this school,” Gomaa said after fleeing the makeshift displacement camp, where he said hundreds of people “had been receiving aid.”
“We don’t understand why we were driven out,” he said. “Now we’re out in the open with women and children, and we don’t know where to go.”
Gedaref currently hosts 273,000 people who have been uprooted in the conflict between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
According to the United Nations, thousands are being housed in makeshift camps such as schools where food, clean water and health care are in short supply.
Barely two hours after they were forced out, Suleiman Mohammed, who had also been taking shelter at the school, said they were again “evacuated from the dormitories” of Gedaref University’s medical school.
“Police said the decision was issued by the governor,” he added.
Since April, forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan — Sudan’s de facto head of state — have been at war with the RSF commanded by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
More than 10,000 people have been killed, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.
After the warring sides failed to agree on a cease-fire this week, the fighting continued Wednesday, with a committee of volunteers reporting “intensified clashes” in a densely populated neighborhood of northern Khartoum.
Out of 4.6 million people internally displaced within Sudan, more than three million people have fled the violence in the capital, according to UN figures.
The country is facing an “unimaginable humanitarian crisis,” the UN refugee agency said Tuesday, with most hospitals shuttered and millions in severe need of aid as the violence continues unabated.
In the vast western region of Darfur, where some of the worst fighting has taken place, the RSF has claimed control of all but one major city.
Their advance amid a communications blackout has triggered renewed fears of ethnically motivated mass killings.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Displaced rapid support forces (RSF) Sudanese army

Related

Sudan army, RSF commit to facilitating humanitarian aid in Jeddah talks
Middle-East
Sudan army, RSF commit to facilitating humanitarian aid in Jeddah talks
Sudan’s military conflict is getting closer to South Sudan and Abyei, UN envoy warns
Middle-East
Sudan’s military conflict is getting closer to South Sudan and Abyei, UN envoy warns

Rockets break the quiet in emptied towns along Israel-Lebanon border

Rockets break the quiet in emptied towns along Israel-Lebanon border
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Rockets break the quiet in emptied towns along Israel-Lebanon border

Rockets break the quiet in emptied towns along Israel-Lebanon border
  • “Hezbollah is harassing us,” said Yoav Hermoni, the spokesman for Dan, a kibbutz where such exchanges of fire have become common
  • With Israel facing the threat of a two-front war, it has evacuated areas along its border with Lebanon
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP

KIRYAT SHMONA, Israel: As the sun sets on the hills of northern Israel, four rockets fired from Lebanon trace arcs through the sky before being intercepted with a bang by air defenses.
“Hezbollah is harassing us,” said Yoav Hermoni, the spokesman for Dan, a kibbutz where such exchanges of fire have become common while Israel has been at war in the Gaza Strip for the past month.
The Iran-backed movement in Lebanon has exchanged fire with Israel’s army repeatedly in the weeks since the October 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas plunged Israel into a war in Gaza to the south.
With Israel facing the threat of a two-front war, it has evacuated areas along its border with Lebanon — including far-northern Dan near the occupied Golan Heights.
Some 600 of Dan’s 850 inhabitants were relocated to a hotel in the coastal city of Haifa, Hermoni told AFP by phone.
“About 30 stayed here, including me,” said Hermoni, who works as a tour guide in normal times but has now been left in charge of the security of the kibbutz.
Across Israel — both near Gaza and Lebanon — around 224,000 people have been made to leave their homes because of the conflict, according to officials.
“We’re refugees in our country,” said Hermoni.
The Hamas attack of October 7 took place about 200 kilometers (125 miles) south of Dan, when gunmen stormed out of blockaded Gaza and attacked communities, leaving more than 1,400 people dead, mostly civilians, and abducting more than 240.
Israel’s withering aerial bombardment and ground attacks in Gaza since have seen over 10,500 people killed, also mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
But since the day after the attack, Israel has also traded fire across its northern border on a near-daily basis with Hamas’s ally Hezbollah and other Palestinian militants in Lebanon.
The tit-for-tat exchanges have echoed across the verdant hills of the Upper Galilee region.
Below the UN-patrolled border, where a wall snakes along a ridge, camouflaged Israeli soldiers sit among the vegetation or rest in tents set up next to the road.
In his first speech since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned last week that “all options” are on the table and that the chance of open conflict was “realistic.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday Hezbollah would be making “the mistake of its life” if it joined the war.
And on Tuesday, Israel said it had responded to another rocket attack from Lebanon with a renewed aerial bombardment.
The exchanges have killed more than 80 people on the Lebanese side of the border and eight inside Israel.
Among the dead in Lebanon are more than 60 combatants from Hezbollah and 11 civilians, according to an AFP count. In Israel, six soldiers and two civilians have been killed, according to officials.
Despite the dull thud of artillery and the sight of warplanes a regular reminder of the danger, Yakov Levi said he was “not scared.”
The hotel where the 26-year-old works in the historic town of Safed was made to close its doors, leaving Levi to “sit all day.”
“This area is very explosive,” said Naor Shimoni, a 38-year-old musician from the village of Safsufa, who had come by motorcycle to a scenic viewpoint in the hills.
If the situation gets worse, said the father-of-five, “maybe I’m going to take my wife and my kids to some place more safe, but I’m going to stay here and protect my village.”
“No place in Israel is going to be safe” if there is a “real war” with Hezbollah, said Yitzchak Lalush, who has also decided to stay.
The stakes are high on Israel’s northern frontier, said the 40-year-old social worker.
“If they get here, they get Tel Aviv,” he said. “We need to stand (our) ground and fight.”

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Israel kibbutz Rockets Lebanon

Related

Lebanon says Israeli strike kills reporter’s 4 relatives, Hezbollah vows revenge
Middle-East
Lebanon says Israeli strike kills reporter’s 4 relatives, Hezbollah vows revenge
Update Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: Wider Middle East conflict ‘realistic possibility’ video
Middle-East
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: Wider Middle East conflict ‘realistic possibility’

Lebanese painter says Christie’s withdrawal of his works from auction is ‘discrimination’

Lebanese painter says Christie’s withdrawal of his works from auction is ‘discrimination’
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Lebanese painter says Christie’s withdrawal of his works from auction is ‘discrimination’

Lebanese painter says Christie’s withdrawal of his works from auction is ‘discrimination’
  • Baalbaki, 48, said he suspected a link between the decision and the unfolding war between Israel and Hamas
  • He drew comparisons with a move last month to postpone an award ceremony in Frankfurt for a Palestinian author
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Christie’s auction house has removed two paintings by Lebanese artist Ayman Baalbaki from its London sale this week following complaints, according to emails seen by Reuters, with the artist criticizing the decision as a form of “discrimination.”
“Al Moulatham,” which stands 2 meters tall, features a figure wrapped in a red-and-white scarf resembling a keffiyeh, the headscarf worn commonly around the Middle East. “Anonymous,” part of a series by Baalbaki on protesters around the Arab world, depicts a figure in a gas mask and a red bandana with the Arabic word for “revolutionaries” written on it.
Both are no longer available on the website for Christie’s auction on modern and contemporary Middle Eastern Art. A third piece by Baalbaki, depicting red flags seemingly on fire, remains on sale.
A Christie’s spokesperson said: “Decisions relating to sales remain confidential between Christie’s and our consignors.”
An email dated Oct. 30 from Christie’s and seen by Reuters said the “decision to remove” the two pieces was “based on complaints,” without specifying what the complaints were or who they were from.
The email said it was “normal policy” to remove pieces “if a work receives multiple complaints” in order to avoid “damaging press.”
Baalbaki, 48, said he suspected a link between the decision and the unfolding war between Israel and Hamas. Israeli bombardment has killed more than 10,000 people in Gaza since Oct. 7, when Hamas gunmen killed 1,400 people in Israel and took some 240 hostages.
“Unfortunately, it’s beyond sad that it would get to this point of violating freedom of expression – that there would clearly be this type of racial discrimination between one community and another,” he told Reuters at his Beirut home.
Baalbaki drew comparisons with a move last month to postpone an award ceremony in Frankfurt for a Palestinian author. It said it had decided to hold the award ceremony at a different time in a “less politically charged atmosphere.”
“When we start to mess with freedom of expression in art, in novels, in anything that has cultural significance, it snowballs fast,” Baalbaki said.
“People feel it’s their image that’s been withdrawn ...”

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanese painter Ayman Baalbaki keffiyeh

Related

G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo
World
G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo
Israel to shun Paris Gaza aid conference: French presidency
World
Israel to shun Paris Gaza aid conference: French presidency

Latest updates

Israel, Lebanon ignore US envoy’s plea for calm
Israel, Lebanon ignore US envoy’s plea for calm
1 Billion Followers Summit for content creators returning to Dubai in January
1 Billion Followers Summit for content creators returning to Dubai in January
‘Moral duty to stand up’: Rohingya activists join in solidarity with Palestinians
‘Moral duty to stand up’: Rohingya activists join in solidarity with Palestinians
Canada PM Trudeau calls for significant humanitarian pause in Gaza
Canada PM Trudeau calls for significant humanitarian pause in Gaza
Arabian leopard Conservation Breeding Programme welcomes 7 new cubs
Arabian leopard Conservation Breeding Programme welcomes 7 new cubs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.