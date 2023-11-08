You are here

Arab Israelis live in fear amid surging violence
Israeli paramilitary border police stand guard as Jewish right-wing demonstrators demand the release of three Jews arrested in the shooting death of Mousa Hasoona, Lod, Israel in 2021. (AP/File)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
  • Arab Israelis, roughly 20 percent of Israel’s population, say they have been living in fear because of increasing hate crimes
  • The police told AFP the incident took place after the “circulation of an old publication inciting terrorism, being presented as new”
AFP
JERUSALEM: “Death to Arabs!” chanted the angry mob as they encircled the university dormitories of Arab students in central Israel and tried to break down the doors.
“I am still shocked and afraid,” said one of the dozens of terrified Arab Israelis who barricaded themselves inside the Netanya Academic College dorm late last month, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.
As the Israel-Hamas war enters its second month, Arab Israelis — roughly 20 percent of Israel’s population — say they have been living in fear because of increasing hate crimes and attacks against them since October 7.
On that day, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
Aiming to destroy Hamas, Israel responded with a relentless bombardment and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 10,500 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
The student said that shortly before the dorm attack, Israeli police came to question them for allegedly throwing eggs at religious Jewish Israelis.
“We denied it and told them ‘The cameras are there. You can check them’,” the student told AFP.
“After that, a group gathered and tried to break down the door and attack us. They cursed us and demanded our expulsion.”
Police escorted the students to the roof for their protection while others stood at the door to prevent the protesters from entering, the student said.
The police told AFP the incident took place after the “circulation of an old publication inciting terrorism, being presented as new,” and that they were working to combat “false publications that sow panic among the public.”
“Instigators will be punished,” the police said.
Jafar Farah, director of the Mossawa Center which documents human rights violations against Arab Israelis, said far-right football fan club “La Familia,” which has ties to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, organized the protest.
He blamed the university, police and Netanya municipality for failing to prevent the attack.
Miriam Feirberg, the city’s mayor, said the rioters should be prosecuted and students currently in the accommodation replaced by Israelis displaced from the south by the Hamas attack.
As well as raising tensions within Israel, the war has worsened relations between Palestinians and Israelis in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem.
Even before the war, rights groups frequently highlighted regular discrimination faced by Arab Israelis, despite them holding Israeli citizenship.
“We left all our belongings in the dormitory,” the student said.
“As Arabs, we are afraid to return to college, and some are afraid to return to their rented accommodation.”
Nadim Al-Nashif, director of 7amleh, a non-profit group focused on social media, said they have identified “590,000 violent conversations in Hebrew on platforms like Facebook” and Telegram.
Among the posts were calls for a “second Nakba,” referring to the mass exodus of 750,000 Palestinians in 1948 during the war over the establishment of Israel, as well incitements to kill and expel Palestinians.
Nashif said his organization had reported many of the posts to the relevant platforms, leading to the removal of some.
Arab Israeli politician Ahmad Tibi said abuse was not unusual.
“There is no Arab Knesset (parliament) member who has not received threatening messages,” he said, including death threats.
“Why don’t the police take any action despite repeated complaints?“
Israeli labor union organization “Power to the Workers” said it had recorded attacks on Arab drivers, and warned of “increasing acts of violence against them.”
One bus driver was sprayed with gas by a group of passengers after they learned he was an Arab. He was injured slightly when the vehicle then hit an electricity pole, the union said.
Another driver was attacked “by passengers who realized he was Arab and shouted, ‘Terrorist... terrorist!’ They smashed his windshield.”
Dozens of right-wing Israelis demonstrated on Tuesday in the west Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Shaul, mostly inhabited by observant Jews, against a shop that employs Arabs.
They held signs reading “Don’t support terrorists” and “This branch employs terrorists.”
Police prevented the protesters from entering the shop and eventually dispersed them, an employee said. But around 30 Arab workers did not return the next day.
“I didn’t go to work. It’s dangerous,” said an employee identifying herself only as Huda.
“We no longer take Israeli public transportation for fear of racist attacks,” she said. “The store management told us they couldn’t guarantee our safety.”

ANAN TELLO
  • At least 210 Palestinians were killed in recent IDF strikes on the refugee camp, drawing international condemnation
  • Since it was established by UNRWA in 1948, impoverished, overcrowded Jabalia has seen repeated raids and uprisings
ANAN TELLO

LONDON: Israeli airstrikes on the largest and most densely populated of Gaza’s eight refugee camps, Jabalia, in recent days have killed at least 210 Palestinians, injured hundreds more, and left scores of people buried beneath the rubble of their homes.

Few of the families who live in the overcrowded camp, established by the UN northeast of Gaza City in 1948, have known anything but violence and privations of war. Now, under relentless Israeli bombardment, they have nowhere to run.

On Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, heavy bombardment by the Israeli Defense Forces leveled entire housing blocks in the Jabalia camp, killing at least 195 Palestinians and injuring more than 777.

Israel said it was targeting Ibrahim Biari, a key Hamas commander, as part of the IDF’s mission to destroy the Palestinian militant group responsible for the Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people and the abduction of 240 others.

In a briefing after the bombing, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari claimed Biari had played a key role in planning the Oct. 7 attacks using a network of tunnels burrowed beneath the refugee camp, which Israeli officials have dubbed the “metro.”

The two Israeli attacks on Jabalia were followed by a third major bombardment on Saturday, which killed at least 15 people. According to the health ministry of Gaza, which is governed by Hamas, the death toll in the beleaguered enclave since Oct. 7 has now surpassed 10,000. The actual figure, including both civilians and combatants, is believed to be much higher.

The attacks on Jabalia have sparked widespread condemnation, with Bahrain and Jordan expelling Israeli ambassadors and recalling their own.

Saudi Arabia denounced “in the strongest terms possible” the “inhumane targeting” of the refugee camp, while the UAE said the persistence of the “senseless bombing” will have difficult-to-remedy repercussions for the region.

Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, said he was “appalled over the escalating violence in Gaza” and the “Israeli airstrikes in residential areas of the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp.”

US Senator Bernie Sanders described the situation as “one of the more horrific moments in modern history,” calling for the cessation of Israel’s “indiscriminate” killing of civilians in Gaza.

Othman Moqbel, head of the UK-based humanitarian aid agency Action for Humanity, told Arab News his NGO was “horrified and devastated by the news of the Jabalia massacre” in Gaza.

He said the death toll was expected to rise as rescue teams continued to search through the rubble for survivors and to retrieve bodies.

The 1.4 square-kilometer Jabalia refugee camp is home to 116,000 residents, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency, most of whom are descendants of the Palestinian families who fled their homes in the wake of the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

Nadia Naser-Najjab, a senior lecturer in Palestine studies at the UK’s University of Exeter, told Arab News that amid the ongoing Gaza carnage, the residents of Jabalia were “in a state of helplessness, knowing that even if they attempt to flee to southern Gaza, they would be targeted and killed either on the way there or wherever they take shelter.”

Early in the conflict, Israel had urged Gazan civilians to leave their homes and seek sanctuary in the south of the Gaza Strip while the IDF conducted bombing raids and ground operations against Hamas in the north.

However, a recent analysis by BBC Verify found that Israel had bombed areas in Gaza where it had previously directed Palestinian civilians to evacuate for their safety.

Of course, displacement is not a new experience for Gazans, particularly those in Jabalia and other camps.

“These refugees were expelled from other parts of southern Palestine, such as the cities known today as Ashkelon and Sderot, during the Nakba,” Naser-Najjab said, referring to the mass displacement that followed the 1948 war.

“UNRWA built them eight camps in Gaza to home them and look after them.”

Naser-Najjab pointed out that the refugee issue should have been resolved through a political solution long ago, but the Oslo Accords of 1993 never addressed the matter. “Israel never agreed to solve the refugee problem in a just way,” she added.

“Instead, Israel suggested relocating a number of refugees to the territories under the Palestinian Authority’s administration.”

The 17-year blockade of the Gaza Strip only compounded the misery of the Jabalia camp population. Issues identified by UNRWA include high rates of unemployment, prolonged power cuts, contaminated water, extreme overcrowding, and a lack of construction materials to expand living spaces or repair the damage caused by previous Israeli attacks.

Jabalia has suffered repeated blows over the 75 years since its establishment, earning it the moniker “the camp of resilience,” Mohammed Solieman, a former history professor at the University of Leeds, in England, told Arab News.

The first Palestinian intifada, or uprising, against Israel began in the Jabalia camp in December 1987. It concluded with the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993, which initiated direct talks between the Israeli and Palestinian leaderships.

The camp also bore the brunt of an Israeli military offensive in March 2003, when tanks, armored vehicles, fighter jets, and helicopter gunships were deployed, according to media reports at the time. At least 11 Palestinians were reportedly killed and 140 wounded in that offensive.

Another large-scale IDF operation, which took place in September and October 2004, targeted the Jabalia camp as well as the town of Beit Hanoun. Fifteen homes were flattened, according to UNRWA, and international humanitarian staff were prevented from entering Gaza.

During the 2014 Gaza war, Israeli fighter jets bombed a school managed by UNRWA that had been sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing at least 20 and injuring more than 150, according to media reports citing Gaza health officials.

Jabalia had been “one of the most prominent educational areas in the Gaza Strip as it is home to UNRWA schools,” Solieman said. According to UNRWA’s figures, the camp has 26 schools, two health centers, and a public library.

Residents have again taken refuge in UNRWA schools, which have not been spared Israeli bombardment. On Saturday, the IDF struck the UNRWA-run Al-Fakhoura School, killing at least 15 people and injuring 54, according to local media.

Naser-Najjab said: “After every war on Gaza, the international community holds conferences and decides to rebuild the Strip.

“What is often offered is humanitarian aid, which is necessary and important, but no political solution.”

She urged the international community to “examine what is happening today within the historical context to find a right and just solution for Gaza’s population.”

Citing events in the early 1970s, when Israel demolished homes in Rafah under the pretext of widening roads, displacing 16,000 Palestinians, Naser-Najjab said she believed the Israelis intended to push the Palestinians of Gaza into Egypt’s Sinai.

In 1971, many people from the Gaza Strip “were forced into Sinai, where Canada Camp was established,” she added.

After the signing of the Israel-Egypt peace treaty, known as the 1978 Camp David Accords, a number of families returned to Gaza from Sinai.

“This is the context of what is happening today. Israel is attempting to drive the people of Gaza into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, offering it as the sole solution to the humanitarian crisis.”

Israeli airstrikes since the launch of the IDF’s military campaign in Gaza have targeted several of the northern enclave’s eight refugee camps, including Al-Shati, Nuseirat, and Al-Maghazi, as well as Jabalia.

An overnight attack on Al-Maghazi camp on Saturday killed at least 47 people and injured more than 100, while many others remain trapped under rubble, according to local media.

Humanitarian aid agencies have repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to assist the civilian population, including those trapped in Jabalia.

Action for Humanity’s Moqbel said: “Nearly every day (for weeks now), we have called for a ceasefire, for increased humanitarian access, and for the recognition of international humanitarian law to protect the lives of innocents in this catastrophic conflict.

“We are advocating for the same actions now, and will continue to do so, until all lives are protected.”

Saeed Al-Batati
  • Official news agency quoted military source saying “terrorist group” targeted chief of staff’s convoy
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government officials have accused the Houthis of carrying out a car bomb attack on Tuesday that targeted the Yemen army’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Sagheer bin Aziz.

Bin Aziz, who was crossing the central province of Marib in a vehicle convoy, narrowly escaped death when a car laden with explosives detonated near his motorcade, injuring four civilians and three soldiers.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, accused the Houthis of orchestrating the attack following a “vicious” media assault on the army chief. 

Bin Aziz’s attempts to strengthen the Yemeni army, and establish peace and stability in the country, were behind the assassination attempt, he said.

“We call on the international community, the UN, the permanent members of the Security Council, and the UN and US envoys to issue a clear and frank condemnation of this terrorist crime, and all forms of Houthi escalation,” Al-Eryani said on X. 

Shortly after the attack, the official news agency quoted a military source as saying that a “terrorist group” targeted the chief of staff’s convoy as it returned to his office in Marib from the neighboring Hadramout region of Al-Aber.

Bin Aziz visited Washington last month and met US military officials before traveling to Saudi Arabia to meet Saudi military leaders.

His most recent visit was to Yemen army bases in the province of Saada in the Houthi heartland.

Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Kumaim, who was traveling with the convoy when the attack took place, told Arab News that the blast was “very big,” and damaged vehicles and injured several soldiers.

Bin Aziz also survived a recent assassination attempt by the Houthis while visiting government naval forces along the Red Sea coast in the northern province of Hajjah.

After his visit to the US, the Houthis criticized the army chief and stepped up plans to kill him him, according to Al-Kumaim. 

“They upped their instigation campaign and attacks on the chief of staff following a visit to the US, accusing him of arriving (from Washington) with a plan to exterminate them or wage war against them,” Al-Kumaim said. 

Bin Aziz was born in Amran province in 1967. He has fought alongside the Yemeni government against the Houthis since 2004 and survived numerous attempts on his life by the militia.

He was appointed army chief of staff in February 2020, as the Houthis increased military operations across the country. 

Arab News
  • Industry leaders will share their insights into aerospace career paths, emphasizing critical skills, qualifications and emerging job opportunities
Arab News

LONDON: Dubai Airshow 2023 is set to take place on Nov. 13-17 at the Dubai World Central, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday. 

The event aims to provide a wide range of strategic content sessions for talented students, graduates and young professionals looking to start or advance their careers in aerospace.

Key industry leaders will share their insights into aerospace career paths, emphasizing critical skills, qualifications and emerging job opportunities in an era of advancing artificial intelligence. The program includes mentorship sessions in which industry experts will reveal their recruitment models. 

Students will have the exclusive opportunity to take part in private tours of the Dubai Airshow, learning about the future plans of leading aerospace, space and defense companies.

The Dubai Airshow 2023 will also feature the “Make it in the Emirates” campaign, which will provide a dedicated platform for international companies to learn about the benefits of manufacturing in the UAE. 

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, will facilitate interactions between international entities and UAE manufacturers, as well as provide advice and guidance on establishing a manufacturing presence in the country.

Omar Al-Suwaidi, under-secretary of the ministry, said: “’Our participation at the Dubai Airshow 2023 focuses on showcasing the attractive, competitive business environment that the UAE offers for the industrial sector. 

“This aligns with our commitment to the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, which aims to strengthen the UAE’s position in vital and advanced industries, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

“The initiative leverages both innovation and ambition to achieve more milestones within national industries, including enhancing local production, and boosting and attracting investment. It also provides opportunities, nurturing and empowering local talent through various programs such as The Industrialist, the National In-Country Value Program and the Technology Transformation Program. 

“We look forward to more partnerships and collaboration with global companies, as we invite them to contribute to the development of an innovative, sustainable industrial ecosystem that harnesses advanced technology solutions.”
 

Updated 08 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • Hochstein told Lebanese officials that the US wants to stop the war in the Gaza Strip spreading
  • However, military operations appeared to intensify late on Tuesday after the envoy’s departure from Beirut
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Clashes between the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Israeli army have shown no sign of easing following an appeal by US envoy Amos Hochstein for calm along Lebanon’s southern border.
Hochstein told Lebanese officials that the US wants to stop the war in the Gaza Strip spreading, and that restoring calm along the country’s southern border “must be the highest priority for both Lebanon and Israel.”
However, military operations appeared to intensify late on Tuesday after the envoy’s departure from Beirut, with at least 10 Israeli air raids on Lebanese border areas targeting the Marjayoun Plain.
MP Hadi Abu Al-Hassan from the Progressive Socialist Party told Arab News that the message that Hochstein carried to Lebanon “should have been directed to the Israeli enemy and not to Lebanon.”
Israel should be told to stop its daily bombing and violation of Lebanese sovereignty, he added.
Abu Al-Hassan said his party’s communication with Hezbollah and other groups is aimed at avoiding war.
“Things are under control so far within certain rules,” he said.
According to leaks to the Lebanese media, Hochstein told Lebanese parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri that Washington is prepared to settle the dispute over land border points between Lebanon and Israel when the fighting ends.
The US envoy informed Lebanese officials that “the White House is keen to keep Lebanon away from the Gaza war, and the discussion is currently focused on a truce in the (Lebanese) south similar to the truce being discussed for the Gaza Strip.”
He underlined US support for the Lebanese army and the need to prevent rockets being launched from the UNIFIL forces’ area of operation.
The US Embassy said in a statement that Hochstein emphasized Washington’s “deep concern for Lebanon and its people during this difficult time.”
He also offered his condolences for the civilian lives lost.
On Wednesday, Hezbollah launched missile attacks on Israeli military locations, including the Al-Bayyad and Al-Asi sites. The Israeli army retaliated with shelling of villages and towns.
Israeli forces continued to use fragmentation bombs to set fire to forests on the outskirts of the towns of Halta and Kfar Shuba.
Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, a member of Hezbollah’s Central Council, said that the group will respond to any attack on civilians “in a more severe and harsh manner without hesitation or delay.”
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a second speech within a week on Saturday. In his first address, he linked the escalation of Hezbollah’s involvement in the war to the course of the military operation in Gaza and Israeli army actions directed at Lebanon.
However, 48 hours after the first speech, Israel targeted paramedics inside two ambulances, injuring four people. On the evening of the same day, a drone strike destroyed two civilian cars, killing three children and their grandmother, and seriously wounding their mother, who was driving one of the vehicles.
More than 60 Hezbollah fighters have died since Oct. 8, while the number of civilian deaths has reached 10.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army Intelligence Service’s Tripoli Port Security Office said on Wednesday that a shipment of military equipment originating in Turkiye had been seized and one person arrested.

Arab News
  • Event is expected to attract more than 3,000 content creators and influencers
  • Topics that will be discussed include the role of new media in supporting economies and sustainable development
Arab News

LONDON: The 1 Billion Followers Summit, described as the world’s largest gathering of content creation and creators, will return to Dubai on Jan. 10 and 11, organizers announced on Wednesday. It follows the inaugural staging of the event in December 2022.

The summit is expected to attract more than 3,000 content creators, influencers and other creatives, including 100 expert speakers, who will discuss the role of new media in supporting economies and its contribution to sustainable development, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Other sessions will address ways to create meaningful and sustainable content, the skills required to ensure success across social media platforms and the tools that can positively contribute to digital platforms.

“Through the 1 Billion Followers Summit, we aim to unite content creators, change makers, and thought leaders to address pressing global issues that impact both the present and the future of our world,” said Alia Al-Hammadi, the CEO of summit organizer the New Media Academy, which describes itself as the UAE’s premier hub for digital skills and Arabic content creation.

“The event also serves as a platform for content creators, social media platforms and digital content production companies to exchange insights, fostering partnerships that align with the UAE’s strategy of becoming a global hub for creative industries and talents.

“Sharing social content is a huge responsibility that leaves a lasting impact on the individual and social levels. This is why the New Media Academy is keen on this annual event as a way to champion impactful content and positive narratives, in line with our commitment to unlocking the transformative potential of content creators, amplifying their influence.”
 

