War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Family of Palestinian activist jailed for incitement says young woman's account was hacked

Family of Palestinian activist jailed for incitement says young woman’s account was hacked
Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
Family of Palestinian activist jailed for incitement says young woman’s account was hacked

Family of Palestinian activist jailed for incitement says young woman’s account was hacked
  • Israeli authorities burst into the Tamimi home in the occupied West Bank on Monday and arrested the 22-year old for “inciting terrorism” on Instagram
  • Tamimi’s recent arrest has prompted criticism of an Israeli crackdown on Palestinian online speech in the wake of the Hamas cross-border attack Oct. 7
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
JERUSALEM: The family of Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi insists she didn’t write the words for which she now sits in an Israeli jail.
Israeli authorities burst into the Tamimi home in the occupied West Bank on Monday and arrested the 22-year old for “inciting terrorism” on her Instagram account. But her mother says the account was hacked.
Tamimi gained worldwide fame in 2017 after a video of her slapping an Israeli soldier went viral on social media. She later said the soldiers had shot her cousin in the head just before the video was taken. After being released from prison, she wrote a book and crisscrossed Europe and the Middle East, becoming a sort of superstar in the campaign against Israeli occupation.
Tamimi’s recent arrest has prompted criticism of an Israeli crackdown on Palestinian online speech in the wake of the Hamas cross-border attack Oct. 7. Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli authorities, fired by Israeli employers and expelled from Israeli schools for online speech deemed incendiary, rights groups say.
The Israeli military alleges Tamimi posted a statement reading “we are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities from Hebron to Jenin — we will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke, we will drink your blood and eat your skulls, come on, we are waiting for you.”
Nariman Tamimi, Ahed’s mother, said the account had been hacked — a common occurrence for the fiery activist.
Nonetheless, she said soldiers stormed the Tamimi house in the flashpoint village of Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank early Monday morning, screaming that they wanted to arrest Ahed.
“She came to me and hugged me, saying, ‘mama, don’t be afraid and don’t worry. I am strong, and you too, be strong. Nothing can shake us,” Nariman recounted.
Soldiers held Nariman in a separate room while others handcuffed her daughter. Through the walls, Nariman says she heard the soldiers beating Ahed before carting her away. The Israeli military declined to say where Tamimi is being held.
A family representative, who declined to be identified because of the delicate legal situation, said an Israeli military court will deliberate on the length of Tamimi’s detention this coming week. Alternatively, Tamimi could be placed under administrative detention, a status that would allow her to be held indefinitely without charge.
Israel’s far right celebrated her arrest. Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, praised the soldiers who arrested Tamimi.
In a picture he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tamimi sits handcuffed on a bed, the tight grasp of an armed Israeli soldier hidden by her unruly mane.
“Zero tolerance with terrorists and supporters of terrorism!” Ben-Gvir pledged.
Tamimi’s detention comes as Israel doubles down on Palestinian online expression, rights groups say.
In a report published 20 days after the initial Hamas attack, Palestinian rights group Adalah documented 161 criminal legal proceedings initiated against Palestinians for incitement. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian students and employees have faced lower-level disciplinary measures for posts deemed incendiary, it says.
“These measures constitute a severe campaign of repression against Palestinian citizens of Israel and constitute a mass political persecution of them,” the report concluded.
PEN America, an advocacy group that promotes the right to free expression, urged Israeli authorities and Instagram to try to clarify the circumstances of Tamimi’s arrest.
“There are very limited circumstances in which the arrest of an author for their words can be justified,” the statement read. “None of those apply when the writings in question are not the writer’s own.”
Israeli authorities have arrested 2,280 Palestinian detainees in nightly Israeli raids into the West Bank since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, an advocacy group.
Israel says the raids root out militancy in the volatile territory. Over 167 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank in the month since the war’s start.

Jordanian PM negotiates economic reform program with IMF

Jordanian PM negotiates economic reform program with IMF
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Jordanian PM negotiates economic reform program with IMF

Jordanian PM negotiates economic reform program with IMF
  • Jordan “is looking forward” to boosting the confidence of donors in the resilience of the national economy
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met on Wednesday with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund in Amman to negotiate the seventh review of the country’s economic reform program, Jordan News Agency reported.
According to Khasawneh, the new reform program will strengthen the national economy’s resilience, meet financing requirements, and promote growth.
He said that if approved, the new program will take the same approach as the previous one, with no tax increases or new taxes imposed, and that it will secure public revenue by combating tax evasion.
Khasawneh said that Jordan “is looking forward” to completing the program, and boosting the confidence of international institutions and donors in the resilience of the national economy.
The IMF delegation praised Jordan’s economic performance, which met its targets. They also emphasized their willingness to work with the government, and support its efforts to address financial and economic challenges.
 

Gaza health crisis deepens for the chronically ill as war intensifies

Gaza health crisis deepens for the chronically ill as war intensifies
Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
Reuters
Gaza health crisis deepens for the chronically ill as war intensifies

Gaza health crisis deepens for the chronically ill as war intensifies
Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Tahreer Azzam, a nurse at Makassed Hospital in east Jerusalem, has been caring for young, desperately-ill Palestinian patients for 16 years.

Since the Israel-Hamas war erupted last month, she now struggles to find them.

Usually, around 100 patients from Gaza receive care each day for complex health needs such as treatment for rare cancers and open heart surgery, at hospitals like Azzam’s, as well as in the occupied West Bank, Israel and other countries, according to the World Health Organization.

That came to a halt after Oct. 7, when Hamas gunmen broke through the Gaza border fence, killing nearly 1,400 people inside Israel and taking some 240 hostages. Israel imposed a complete siege on Gaza, bombarding the coastal enclave and launching a ground offensive. More than 10,000 Palestinians, including over 4,000 children, have been killed, according to health officials in Hamas-run Gaza.

Azzam and her colleagues have been trying to reach their patients ever since, including checking Facebook to see whether they are still alive.

“We saw a post announcing that one of our child patients had been killed in the strikes. He had been at the department only a week before. He was six years old,” she said in an interview. “I can’t forget his image.”

The WHO is pushing for the most vulnerable among the chronically ill to be allowed out for treatment. Other countries have offered to take in patients, including Egypt, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates.

Before the war, around 20,000 patients per year sought permits from Israel to leave the Gaza Strip for health care, many of them requiring repeat trips across the border. Almost a third are children. Israel approved around 63 percent of these medical exit applications in 2022, according to the WHO. Gaza’s own health care facilities have been stretched under a 16-year Israeli-led blockade and repeated rounds of fighting.

“In previous wars, the crossing would close for a day or two, but then the patients were able to return. This is the first time there is such a comprehensive ban on movement and Gaza patients can’t make it out,” said Osama Qadoumi, the supervisor at Makassed Hospital.

Arab Israelis live in fear amid surging violence

Arab Israelis live in fear amid surging violence
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP
Arab Israelis live in fear amid surging violence

Arab Israelis live in fear amid surging violence
  • Arab Israelis, roughly 20 percent of Israel’s population, say they have been living in fear because of increasing hate crimes
  • The police told AFP the incident took place after the “circulation of an old publication inciting terrorism, being presented as new”
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: “Death to Arabs!” chanted the angry mob as they encircled the university dormitories of Arab students in central Israel and tried to break down the doors.
“I am still shocked and afraid,” said one of the dozens of terrified Arab Israelis who barricaded themselves inside the Netanya Academic College dorm late last month, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.
As the Israel-Hamas war enters its second month, Arab Israelis — roughly 20 percent of Israel’s population — say they have been living in fear because of increasing hate crimes and attacks against them since October 7.
On that day, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
Aiming to destroy Hamas, Israel responded with a relentless bombardment and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 10,500 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
The student said that shortly before the dorm attack, Israeli police came to question them for allegedly throwing eggs at religious Jewish Israelis.
“We denied it and told them ‘The cameras are there. You can check them’,” the student told AFP.
“After that, a group gathered and tried to break down the door and attack us. They cursed us and demanded our expulsion.”
Police escorted the students to the roof for their protection while others stood at the door to prevent the protesters from entering, the student said.
The police told AFP the incident took place after the “circulation of an old publication inciting terrorism, being presented as new,” and that they were working to combat “false publications that sow panic among the public.”
“Instigators will be punished,” the police said.
Jafar Farah, director of the Mossawa Center which documents human rights violations against Arab Israelis, said far-right football fan club “La Familia,” which has ties to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, organized the protest.
He blamed the university, police and Netanya municipality for failing to prevent the attack.
Miriam Feirberg, the city’s mayor, said the rioters should be prosecuted and students currently in the accommodation replaced by Israelis displaced from the south by the Hamas attack.
As well as raising tensions within Israel, the war has worsened relations between Palestinians and Israelis in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem.
Even before the war, rights groups frequently highlighted regular discrimination faced by Arab Israelis, despite them holding Israeli citizenship.
“We left all our belongings in the dormitory,” the student said.
“As Arabs, we are afraid to return to college, and some are afraid to return to their rented accommodation.”
Nadim Al-Nashif, director of 7amleh, a non-profit group focused on social media, said they have identified “590,000 violent conversations in Hebrew on platforms like Facebook” and Telegram.
Among the posts were calls for a “second Nakba,” referring to the mass exodus of 750,000 Palestinians in 1948 during the war over the establishment of Israel, as well incitements to kill and expel Palestinians.
Nashif said his organization had reported many of the posts to the relevant platforms, leading to the removal of some.
Arab Israeli politician Ahmad Tibi said abuse was not unusual.
“There is no Arab Knesset (parliament) member who has not received threatening messages,” he said, including death threats.
“Why don’t the police take any action despite repeated complaints?“
Israeli labor union organization “Power to the Workers” said it had recorded attacks on Arab drivers, and warned of “increasing acts of violence against them.”
One bus driver was sprayed with gas by a group of passengers after they learned he was an Arab. He was injured slightly when the vehicle then hit an electricity pole, the union said.
Another driver was attacked “by passengers who realized he was Arab and shouted, ‘Terrorist... terrorist!’ They smashed his windshield.”
Dozens of right-wing Israelis demonstrated on Tuesday in the west Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Shaul, mostly inhabited by observant Jews, against a shop that employs Arabs.
They held signs reading “Don’t support terrorists” and “This branch employs terrorists.”
Police prevented the protesters from entering the shop and eventually dispersed them, an employee said. But around 30 Arab workers did not return the next day.
“I didn’t go to work. It’s dangerous,” said an employee identifying herself only as Huda.
“We no longer take Israeli public transportation for fear of racist attacks,” she said. “The store management told us they couldn’t guarantee our safety.”

Israel’s bombardment of Jabalia seen as only the latest horror to befall the Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza

Israel’s bombardment of Jabalia seen as only the latest horror to befall the Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza
Updated 33 min 42 sec ago
ANAN TELLO
Israel’s bombardment of Jabalia seen as only the latest horror to befall the Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza

Israel’s bombardment of Jabalia seen as only the latest horror to befall the Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza
  • At least 210 Palestinians were killed in recent IDF strikes on the refugee camp, drawing international condemnation
  • Since it was established by UNRWA in 1948, impoverished, overcrowded Jabalia has seen repeated raids and uprisings
Updated 33 min 42 sec ago
ANAN TELLO

LONDON: Israeli airstrikes on the largest and most densely populated of Gaza’s eight refugee camps, Jabalia, in recent days have killed at least 210 Palestinians, injured hundreds more, and left scores of people buried beneath the rubble of their homes.

Few of the families who live in the overcrowded camp, established by the UN northeast of Gaza City in 1948, have known anything but violence and privations of war. Now, under relentless Israeli bombardment, they have nowhere to run.

On Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, heavy bombardment by the Israeli Defense Forces leveled entire housing blocks in the Jabalia camp, killing at least 195 Palestinians and injuring more than 777.

Israel said it was targeting Ibrahim Biari, a key Hamas commander, as part of the IDF’s mission to destroy the Palestinian militant group responsible for the Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people and the abduction of 240 others.

Israel said it had attacked the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza. (Reuters)

In a briefing after the bombing, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari claimed Biari had played a key role in planning the Oct. 7 attacks using a network of tunnels burrowed beneath the refugee camp, which Israeli officials have dubbed the “metro.”

The two Israeli attacks on Jabalia were followed by a third major bombardment on Saturday, which killed at least 15 people. According to the health ministry of Gaza, which is governed by Hamas, the death toll in the beleaguered enclave since Oct. 7 has now surpassed 10,000. The actual figure, including both civilians and combatants, is believed to be much higher.

The attacks on Jabalia have sparked widespread condemnation, with Bahrain and Jordan expelling Israeli ambassadors and recalling their own.

Saudi Arabia denounced “in the strongest terms possible” the “inhumane targeting” of the refugee camp, while the UAE said the persistence of the “senseless bombing” will have difficult-to-remedy repercussions for the region.

Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, said he was “appalled over the escalating violence in Gaza” and the “Israeli airstrikes in residential areas of the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp.”

US Senator Bernie Sanders described the situation as “one of the more horrific moments in modern history,” calling for the cessation of Israel’s “indiscriminate” killing of civilians in Gaza.

Othman Moqbel, head of the UK-based humanitarian aid agency Action for Humanity, told Arab News his NGO was “horrified and devastated by the news of the Jabalia massacre” in Gaza.

The attacks on Jabalia have sparked widespread condemnation. (AFP)

He said the death toll was expected to rise as rescue teams continued to search through the rubble for survivors and to retrieve bodies.

The 1.4 square-kilometer Jabalia refugee camp is home to 116,000 residents, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency, most of whom are descendants of the Palestinian families who fled their homes in the wake of the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

Nadia Naser-Najjab, a senior lecturer in Palestine studies at the UK’s University of Exeter, told Arab News that amid the ongoing Gaza carnage, the residents of Jabalia were “in a state of helplessness, knowing that even if they attempt to flee to southern Gaza, they would be targeted and killed either on the way there or wherever they take shelter.”

Early in the conflict, Israel had urged Gazan civilians to leave their homes and seek sanctuary in the south of the Gaza Strip while the IDF conducted bombing raids and ground operations against Hamas in the north.

However, a recent analysis by BBC Verify found that Israel had bombed areas in Gaza where it had previously directed Palestinian civilians to evacuate for their safety.

Of course, displacement is not a new experience for Gazans, particularly those in Jabalia and other camps.

“These refugees were expelled from other parts of southern Palestine, such as the cities known today as Ashkelon and Sderot, during the Nakba,” Naser-Najjab said, referring to the mass displacement that followed the 1948 war.

“UNRWA built them eight camps in Gaza to home them and look after them.”

Naser-Najjab pointed out that the refugee issue should have been resolved through a political solution long ago, but the Oslo Accords of 1993 never addressed the matter. “Israel never agreed to solve the refugee problem in a just way,” she added.

At least 210 Palestinians were killed in the attack on the camp. (AFP)

“Instead, Israel suggested relocating a number of refugees to the territories under the Palestinian Authority’s administration.”

The 17-year blockade of the Gaza Strip only compounded the misery of the Jabalia camp population. Issues identified by UNRWA include high rates of unemployment, prolonged power cuts, contaminated water, extreme overcrowding, and a lack of construction materials to expand living spaces or repair the damage caused by previous Israeli attacks.

Jabalia has suffered repeated blows over the 75 years since its establishment, earning it the moniker “the camp of resilience,” Mohammed Solieman, a former history professor at the University of Leeds, in England, told Arab News.

The first Palestinian intifada, or uprising, against Israel began in the Jabalia camp in December 1987. It concluded with the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993, which initiated direct talks between the Israeli and Palestinian leaderships.

FASTFACTS

• The Jabalia refugee camp was established by UNRWA in 1948.

• 116,000 people are crammed into the 1.4 sq-km camp.

• Israeli attacks on Jabalia have sparked strong Arab condemnation.

The camp also bore the brunt of an Israeli military offensive in March 2003, when tanks, armored vehicles, fighter jets, and helicopter gunships were deployed, according to media reports at the time. At least 11 Palestinians were reportedly killed and 140 wounded in that offensive.

Another large-scale IDF operation, which took place in September and October 2004, targeted the Jabalia camp as well as the town of Beit Hanoun. Fifteen homes were flattened, according to UNRWA, and international humanitarian staff were prevented from entering Gaza.

During the 2014 Gaza war, Israeli fighter jets bombed a school managed by UNRWA that had been sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing at least 20 and injuring more than 150, according to media reports citing Gaza health officials.

An overview of the Jabalia refugee camp and the destruction in the same camp after it was hit by an Israeli strike. (AFP/Maxar)

Jabalia had been “one of the most prominent educational areas in the Gaza Strip as it is home to UNRWA schools,” Solieman said. According to UNRWA’s figures, the camp has 26 schools, two health centers, and a public library.

Residents have again taken refuge in UNRWA schools, which have not been spared Israeli bombardment. On Saturday, the IDF struck the UNRWA-run Al-Fakhoura School, killing at least 15 people and injuring 54, according to local media.

Naser-Najjab said: “After every war on Gaza, the international community holds conferences and decides to rebuild the Strip.

“What is often offered is humanitarian aid, which is necessary and important, but no political solution.”

She urged the international community to “examine what is happening today within the historical context to find a right and just solution for Gaza’s population.”

Citing events in the early 1970s, when Israel demolished homes in Rafah under the pretext of widening roads, displacing 16,000 Palestinians, Naser-Najjab said she believed the Israelis intended to push the Palestinians of Gaza into Egypt’s Sinai.

Jabalia has suffered repeated blows over the 75 years since its establishment, earning it the moniker “the camp of resilience.” (AFP/Getty Images)

In 1971, many people from the Gaza Strip “were forced into Sinai, where Canada Camp was established,” she added.

After the signing of the Israel-Egypt peace treaty, known as the 1978 Camp David Accords, a number of families returned to Gaza from Sinai.

“This is the context of what is happening today. Israel is attempting to drive the people of Gaza into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, offering it as the sole solution to the humanitarian crisis.”

Israeli airstrikes since the launch of the IDF’s military campaign in Gaza have targeted several of the northern enclave’s eight refugee camps, including Al-Shati, Nuseirat, and Al-Maghazi, as well as Jabalia.

An overnight attack on Al-Maghazi camp on Saturday killed at least 47 people and injured more than 100, while many others remain trapped under rubble, according to local media.

Israel attacked the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza on Oct. 31, 2023. (Reuters)

Humanitarian aid agencies have repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to assist the civilian population, including those trapped in Jabalia.

Action for Humanity’s Moqbel said: “Nearly every day (for weeks now), we have called for a ceasefire, for increased humanitarian access, and for the recognition of international humanitarian law to protect the lives of innocents in this catastrophic conflict.

“We are advocating for the same actions now, and will continue to do so, until all lives are protected.”

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Jabalia airstrike Jabalia refugee camp Jabalia Editor’s Choice

Houthis accused of car bomb attack targeting Yemen army chief

Houthis accused of car bomb attack targeting Yemen army chief
Updated 08 November 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
Houthis accused of car bomb attack targeting Yemen army chief

Houthis accused of car bomb attack targeting Yemen army chief
  • Official news agency quoted military source saying “terrorist group” targeted chief of staff’s convoy
Updated 08 November 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government officials have accused the Houthis of carrying out a car bomb attack on Tuesday that targeted the Yemen army’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Sagheer bin Aziz.

Bin Aziz, who was crossing the central province of Marib in a vehicle convoy, narrowly escaped death when a car laden with explosives detonated near his motorcade, injuring four civilians and three soldiers.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, accused the Houthis of orchestrating the attack following a “vicious” media assault on the army chief. 

Bin Aziz’s attempts to strengthen the Yemeni army, and establish peace and stability in the country, were behind the assassination attempt, he said.

“We call on the international community, the UN, the permanent members of the Security Council, and the UN and US envoys to issue a clear and frank condemnation of this terrorist crime, and all forms of Houthi escalation,” Al-Eryani said on X. 

Shortly after the attack, the official news agency quoted a military source as saying that a “terrorist group” targeted the chief of staff’s convoy as it returned to his office in Marib from the neighboring Hadramout region of Al-Aber.

Bin Aziz visited Washington last month and met US military officials before traveling to Saudi Arabia to meet Saudi military leaders.

His most recent visit was to Yemen army bases in the province of Saada in the Houthi heartland.

Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Kumaim, who was traveling with the convoy when the attack took place, told Arab News that the blast was “very big,” and damaged vehicles and injured several soldiers.

Bin Aziz also survived a recent assassination attempt by the Houthis while visiting government naval forces along the Red Sea coast in the northern province of Hajjah.

After his visit to the US, the Houthis criticized the army chief and stepped up plans to kill him him, according to Al-Kumaim. 

“They upped their instigation campaign and attacks on the chief of staff following a visit to the US, accusing him of arriving (from Washington) with a plan to exterminate them or wage war against them,” Al-Kumaim said. 

Bin Aziz was born in Amran province in 1967. He has fought alongside the Yemeni government against the Houthis since 2004 and survived numerous attempts on his life by the militia.

He was appointed army chief of staff in February 2020, as the Houthis increased military operations across the country. 

