Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ - Israeli army

JERUSALEM: Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was arrested during a raid in the West Bank on Monday for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ the Israeli army has confirmed.
The prominent 22-year-old Palestinian activist was previously detained in 2017 accused of aggravated assault and 11 other charges when she was 16, after a video showing her kicking two Israeli soldiers in her home village of Nabi Saleh went viral on Facebook after they arrested her younger brother.
“Ahed Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih” near Ramallah, an army spokesman confirmed with AFP.
“Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning.”
