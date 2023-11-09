You are here

Jeddah disappointment propels Smith to 1st-round lead in Hong Kong

Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC looks on during Day One of the LIV Golf Invitational (AFP)
Joy Chakravarty
  • 3 Saudi players in field this week with Othman Almulla best placed at 2-over par
Joy Chakravarty
Hong Kong: Cameron Smith produced an opening round 7-under par 63 in the Hong Kong Open, living up to his aim of channeling the frustration of a disappointing LIV Golf Jeddah last month.

Smith is hoping for a strong finish to the season to set himself up for 2024.

The Australian star, who is due to tie the knot next month, was leading LIV Golf’s individual standings when he reached Jeddah. However, after shooting rounds of 70, 68, and 66 he dropped out of the points and down to 25th place at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club and allowed his closest challenger, Talor Gooch of RangeGoats, to vault past him with a runner-up place.

The normally staid Smith was visibly upset on a couple of occasions in Jeddah, which was out of character for the 30-year-old from Brisbane.

“It was something that I really wanted to do. I feel from the third or fourth week onwards, I was really on my game. And it’s frustrating to feel like that and not get it done in the end,” the 150th Open champion said.

“You have to take it as a good thing. It will drive me for next year. I’ve Hong Kong and a couple more events in Australia after this. I want to win, so why not start this week?

“It will be a busy off season because I want to improve, and I want to make the game better so I can make sure I close it when I have chance,” he added.

Smith did not wait long to show his intent.

In Thursday’s opening round of the $2 million International Series at the picturesque Hong Kong Golf Club, he fired eight birdies to snatch a share of the lead with fellow LIV Golf player Eugenio Chacarra-Lopez of Spain.

Afterwards Smith said: “I played really solid — I was able to put in some good work the first few days while I was here. It worked out today.

“The course is very refreshing. It’s nice not having to slug your driver on every hole and actually having to figure some stuff out. It was tricky out there today, a little gusty. It’s a cool track, one of my favorites, and hopefully we get no rain.

“I was talking to Pat (Reed), and we agreed there were not many golf courses in the world where we still have to hit a 7-iron off the tee on a par-4 hole. This is one.”

Chacarra-Lopez, who did not have a good weekend finish despite leading in China last week, played in the morning groups and submitted a bogey-free round with seven birdies.

The Spaniard, who won LIV Golf Bangkok last year, said: “Hard not to be happy with a round of 7-under. This is a course I like a lot. It reminds me of the course I grew up on. It’s tricky, lined with trees, and you need to hit the fairways.”

Three Saudi players are in the field this week, with Othman Almulla the best placed at 2-over par despite playing with an uncomfortable allergy. Faisal Salhab was at 74, while Saud Al-Sharif began with a 77.

Fils, Stricker among qualifiers for tennis’ Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah

Fils, Stricker among qualifiers for tennis’ Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Fils, Stricker among qualifiers for tennis’ Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah

Fils, Stricker among qualifiers for tennis’ Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah
  • Jordan’s Abdullah Shelbayh secures wild-card spot at 21-and-under event starting Nov. 28
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Tennis players Arthur Fils, Dominic Stricker, Luca Van Assche, and Flavio Cobolli have qualified for the Next Gen ATP Finals, to be held in Jeddah.

And Jordan’s Abdullah Shelbayh has received a wild card for the 21-and-under event, being staged at King Abdullah Sports City from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

Frenchman Fils, 19, has broken new ground on the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour this season after beginning the year at No. 251 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

The world No. 36 captured his first tour-level title in Lyon and reached the title match in Antwerp last month. Fils also enjoyed runs to the semi-finals in Montpellier, Marseille, and Hamburg and is now set to make his debut in Jeddah.

Fils’ countryman Van Assche will also line up at the Next Gen ATP Finals after qualifying for the first time. The 19-year-old has won two ATP Challenger Tour titles this year, with his best result on the ATP Tour a quarterfinal showing at the ATP 500 in Hamburg.

Swiss left-handed player Stricker will make his second appearance at the 21-and-under event after reaching the semi-finals last year. The 21-year-old has continued his development this season, highlighted by his run to the fourth round at the US Open. Stricker cracked the top 100 for the first time after his performance in New York.

Meanwhile, Cobolli’s standout end to the year has helped him seal his spot in Jeddah.

The 21-year-old Italian won an ATP Challenger Tour title in Lisbon in August and made finals at that level in Romania and Italy in recent weeks. The world No. 100 advanced to the quarterfinals in Munich in April.

Shelbayh will be the first Jordanian player to compete at the event after receiving a wild card. The 19-year-old has earned tour-level wins in Banja Luka and Metz this season and became the first player from Jordan to win an ATP Challenger Tour title when he triumphed in Charleston in October.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Dane Holger Rune are competing at the Nitto ATP Finals this month and are therefore exempt, while American Ben Shelton and Italian Lorenzo Musetti have withdrawn due to medical and personal reasons, respectively.

Topics: ATP Finals

Rain looms as New Zealand bowl with World Cup semis in sight

Rain looms as New Zealand bowl with World Cup semis in sight
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Rain looms as New Zealand bowl with World Cup semis in sight

Rain looms as New Zealand bowl with World Cup semis in sight
  • Victory in the match and defeats for Pakistan and Afghanistan will take them clear on 10 points and into the semis
  • Table-toppers India, South Africa and Australia have already booked their places in the final-four of the tournament
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP

BENGALURU: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka on Thursday as they make a last push for a World Cup semi-final berth with rain threatening to play spoilsport.

The Kiwis have lost four straight matches and made one change from their previous defeat to Pakistan in a rain-hit game at the same venue in Bengaluru last weekend.

Fit-again fast bowler Lockie Ferguson comes in for leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

“A little bit of weather around. A few unknowns,” said Williamson.

“Our focus has been on the type of cricket we want to play. Hopefully we can make a few improvements on past performances.”

The Kiwis remain slight favorites in the hunt for the remaining semi-final spot as they have a better run rate than rivals Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Victory in the match and defeats for Pakistan and Afghanistan will take them clear on 10 points and into the semis, but a loss will leave their fate out of their hands.

Table-toppers India, South Africa and Australia have already booked their places in the final-four of the 10-team tournament.

Sri Lanka, led by Kusal Mendis, are already out of the semi-final race but have Champions Trophy qualification on the line.

The top seven teams from this World Cup will gain entry into the 2025 tournament where hosts Pakistan will have automatic qualification.

The team are still hurting from the “timed out” dismissal – the first in international cricket history – for Angelo Mathews in their previous loss to Bangladesh.

Mendis said New Zealand “is a calm team” when asked about their previous ill-tempered encounter with Bangladesh.

Bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne takes the place of fast bowler Kasun Rajitha.

Teams:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wkt), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (capt/wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Joel Wilson (WIS)

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023

Women’s First Division League set to kick off across Saudi Arabia

Women’s First Division League set to kick off across Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Women’s First Division League set to kick off across Saudi Arabia

Women’s First Division League set to kick off across Saudi Arabia
  • 5 regional groups will host 26 teams in Riyadh, Jeddah, Qatif, Taif, Madinah
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Women’s First Division League will on Thursday kick off for its second edition in five regions of the Kingdom.

Riyadh, Jeddah, Qatif, Taif, and Madinah will act as host cities for the first round of the competition, with 26 teams taking part in the five regional groups.

Group one comprises of Al-Bairaq, Al-Himma, Golden Eagles, Al-Shoula, Al-Orouba, and Al-Watani.

Ittihad Eagles, Esperance, Ras Tanura, Al-Fateh, and Al-Nahda make up the second group, and the third grouping brings together Al-Wehda, Ohod, AlUla, Al-Taqadum, and Mine of Talent.

Al-Ain, Al-Hijaz, Phoenix, Al-Amal, and Abha are in group four, with the fifth consisting of Sahm, Falcons, Jeddah Star, Al-Nawras, and Jeddah Club.

The regional group stages will be played on a home and away basis, with 12 teams progressing to the second stage. The qualifying clubs will include the top three from the six-team group one, the top two from groups two to five, and the best third-placed team from groups two to five.

The second stage will see two groups of six teams compete, with the top two from each progressing to the semi-finals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi women football players

Al-Ittihad boss Santo in ‘dressing room spat’ with Benzema before club sacking

Al-Ittihad boss Santo in ‘dressing room spat’ with Benzema before club sacking
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Ittihad boss Santo in ‘dressing room spat’ with Benzema before club sacking

Al-Ittihad boss Santo in ‘dressing room spat’ with Benzema before club sacking
  • Portuguese manager let go by reigning Saudi champions after 2-0 loss to Iraq’s Air Force Club in AFC Champions League
  • Poor start to season has left Jeddah club 6th in SPL table, 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Reports have emerged of a dressing room bust up between sacked Al-Ittihad boss Nuno Santo and star striker Karim Benzema during the club’s 2-0 AFC Champions League defeat to Air Force Club of Iraq on Monday.

The Portuguese coach was dismissed by the reigning Saudi champions earlier this week following a poor run of results.

Having broken a 14-year drought to win the Saudi Pro League title last season, the Jeddah club has struggled this campaign leading to rumors of discontent in the dressing room and growing frustration among supporters.

Inconsistent results have left Al-Ittihad sitting sixth in the SPL table, 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Things came to a head on Monday night when an argument broke out between Santo and Benzema during the half-time break of the game against Air Force Club, Arabic language sports diary Arriyadiyah reported.

According to a source, the coach directed his anger during the break at the French star, telling him, “you are a great player, but it seems that you are being lazy in putting pressure on the opponent.”

Benzema reportedly said: “Don’t just talk to me, talk to the whole group.”

The response inflamed the situation, and Santo added: “You are the team leader, the players’ role model, and the most important player in it. You must take the lead and be an example for all the players.”

Arriyadiyah noted that Santo continued to direct his criticism at Benzema, who two weeks earlier had reportedly told Al-Ittihad’s hierarchy that Santo was not the right person to lead a team with big ambitions.

Topics: Al-ittihad Karim Benzema Nuno Santo AFC Champions League

Joel Embiid tallies 27 points and 10 rebounds as 76ers beat Celtics 106-103 for 6th straight victory

Joel Embiid tallies 27 points and 10 rebounds as 76ers beat Celtics 106-103 for 6th straight victory
Updated 09 November 2023
AP
Follow

Joel Embiid tallies 27 points and 10 rebounds as 76ers beat Celtics 106-103 for 6th straight victory

Joel Embiid tallies 27 points and 10 rebounds as 76ers beat Celtics 106-103 for 6th straight victory
  • Victor Wembanyama’s first game at Madison Square Garden was one of the worst of his young career
  • Jalen Green scored 28 points in three quarters and Houston never trailed against Los Angeles in the 128-94 victory
Updated 09 November 2023
AP

PHILADELPHIA: Joel Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers won their sixth straight game, 106-103 over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Tyrese Maxey added 25 points for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers. They are undefeated since an opening loss at Milwaukee.

Kristaps Porzingis led Boston (5-2) with 29 points.

The Sixers were amped for the first game between the long-time rivals since their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup last season. The 76ers blew a 3-2 series lead and collapsed in Game 6 and 7 losses that ushered in a summer of upheaval. Coach Doc Rivers was fired and replaced by Nick Nurse. James Harden soon demanded a trade and never again played for the Sixers.

KNICKS 126 SPURS 105

Victor Wembanyama’s first game at Madison Square Garden was one of the worst of his young career, with the San Antonio rookie managing just one basket in the first three quarters in New York’s victory.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama missed his first seven shots and had more airballs (2) than field goals through three quarters, when the Knicks led by as much as 30 points. He was in danger of failing to reach double figures for the first time before scoring eight points in the fourth to finish with 14 on 4-for-14 shooting.

Jalen Brunson scored 25 points for the Knicks. RJ Barrett added 24 points and six assists, while Julius Randle had 23 points and 16 rebounds.

NETS 100 CLIPPERS 93

Lonnie Walker came off the bench to score 21 points and Brooklyn beat Los Angeles.

Former Nets star James Harden had 12 points and eight rebounds in his second game with Los Angeles since being acquired from Philadelphia on Oct. 30. Paul George led the Clippers with 24 points.

Cam Thomas scored 14 points in the first half for the Nets before leaving early in the third quarter after spraining his left ankle.

ROCKETS 128 LAKERS 94

Jalen Green scored 28 points in three quarters and Houston never trailed against Los Angeles.

The Rockets have won four straight after dropping their first three games this season. They’ve won four in a row for the first time since winning seven consecutive games in late 2021.fourth with the game out of hand.

Rui Hachimura scored 24 for Los Angeles. LeBron James had a season-low 18 in a game in which Los Angeles was without Anthony Davis because of a groin injury.

TIMBERWOLVES 122 PELICANS 101

Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and had a season-high eight assists and Minnesota beat short-handed New Orleans.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds to help Minnesota win its fourth straight game.

Brandon Ingram had 24 points for the Pelicans. New Orleans was without its two leading scorers, with Zion Williamson out for personal reasons and CJ McCollum sidelined for the second straight game by a collapsed lung.

PACERS 134, JAZZ 118

Aaron Nesmith scored 24 points and Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner each added 22 to help Indiana beat Utah.

Tyrese Haliburton scored all 16 of his points in the second half and finished with 13 assists. Jalen Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson led Utah with a season-high 33 points. The Jazz lost their fourth in a row and fell to 0-5 on the road.

WIZARDS 132 HORNETS 116

Kyle Kuzma scored 33 points and Washington made 18 3-pointers to beat Charlotte and snap a four-game losing streak.

Danilo Gallinari and Delon Wright each added 18 points and Landry Shamet had 15 as Washington’s reserves outscored Charlotte’s 72-23. LaMelo Ball had a season-high 34 points for the Hornets.

Both teams are 2-5. They will meet again Friday night in Washington in an NBA In-Season Tournament game.

Topics: joel embiid Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics basketball

