You are here

  • Home
  • LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window

LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window

LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window
RangeGoats GC’s Talor Gooch is LIV Golf's individual champion for 2023. (LIV Golf)
Short Url

https://arab.news/znb36

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window

LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window
  • Free agency, new team rosters announced ahead of 2024 season
  • RangeGoats GC’s Talor Gooch won the Individual title while Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC claimed the Team Championship
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LIV Golf has launched the sport’s first-ever transfer window with player movement, free agency and new team rosters in progress as momentum builds for its second full season teeing off in 2024.

The unique format of LIV Golf features two season-long leaderboards, with an individual and a team championship up for grabs.

In 2023, RangeGoats GC’s Talor Gooch won the Individual title while Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC claimed the Team Championship.

The individual standings are broken down into three categories, with final positions determining a player’s status in the league:

Lock Zone: Players finishing in the Top 24 secure an opportunity with the league next season.

Open Zone: Players finishing 25-44 whose contracts are expiring become free agents.

Drop Zone: Players finishing 45 and below are relegated out of the league and automatically qualify for LIV Golf Promotions for the chance to earn their spot back next season.

There are several phases to offseason player movement as teams prepare for next season:

Phase One: Top 24 contract extensions offered

Players who finished in the Top 24 Lock Zone of the Individual Standings at the conclusion of the regular season are guaranteed an opportunity to play in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

In Phase One, which is now underway, players in the Top 24 whose contracts expire at the end of 2023 are offered a minimum one-year contract extension by their existing team.

The five players who are extension eligible are Peter Uihlein (12th, 4Aces GC), Anirban Lahiri (13th, Crushers GC), Carlos Ortiz (15th, Fireballs GC), Richard Bland (20th, Cleeks GC) and Scott Vincent (22nd, Iron Heads GC).

If a player in this group decides not to accept the offer from his current team, he will become a free agent and may be signed by another team with an open roster spot.

Phase Two: Free agency

In addition to any Top 24 players who opt to become free agents, players who finished 25th to 44th (Open Zone) whose contracts also expire at the end of 2023 are free agents.

These players may be re-signed by their previous team or can negotiate a contract with another team that has an open roster spot. The players who finished in the Open Zone and are no longer under contract are Pat Perez (28th, 4Aces GC), David Puig (31st, Torque GC), Matt Jones (37th, Ripper GC), Bernd Wiesberger (41st, Cleeks GC), and Graeme McDowell (42nd, Cleeks GC).

Teams are not obligated to re-sign their free agents from the Open Zone and can instead create an open roster spot for players from other teams.

Free agency will conclude when four league roster spots remain. These spots are reserved for the winner of The International Series Rankings and the top three finishers from LIV Golf Promotions.

Phase Three: LIV Golf Promotions

LIV Golf Promotions presents an exciting pathway for the world’s leading amateur and professional golfers to play in the LIV Golf League in 2024.

The inaugural tournament will be staged Dec. 8-10 at the iconic Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates, with four rounds of golf played over three days, including 36 holes played on the final day. LIV Golf Promotions will offer overall prize money of $1.5 million, and the top three finishers will earn a place on one of LIV Golf’s teams next season and access to all 14 LIV Golf League events in 2024.

Leading players from all over the world will be eligible to take part. In addition, relegated players finishing 45th and below in the 2023 LIV Golf League standings (the Drop Zone), and those without a team contract for 2024 who finished in the Open Zone, also have the opportunity to regain their playing rights for 2024. The deadline for players to register is Nov. 20.

Trades and Draft

Throughout the offseason, teams may swap players from their rosters, providing the trade is approved by both teams. To support opportunities for teams to strengthen their rosters once the season has begun, a mid-season trading window will take place in 2024 (exact dates to be announced) where teams and players will be free to negotiate trades as well as extensions to their existing contracts if a player is in the last year of their contract.

Following LIV Golf Promotions, the league will host the LIV Golf Draft through which the winner of The International Series Rankings and the top three finishers in LIV Golf Promotions will be drafted onto the remaining teams that have open spots on their rosters. Additional details on timing and format will be released in due course.

Topics: LIV Golf Talor Gooch Bryson Dechambeau

Related

LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window
Sport
LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window
High drama as Crushers GC wins 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship
Sport
High drama as Crushers GC wins 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship

Ton-up Stokes stars as England stop rot against the Netherlands

Ton-up Stokes stars as England stop rot against the Netherlands
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Ton-up Stokes stars as England stop rot against the Netherlands

Ton-up Stokes stars as England stop rot against the Netherlands
  • England end five-game losing streak after beating Netherlands by 160 runs 
  • Netherlands were never in the hunt for England’s 340-run target, collapsing for 179
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

PUNE: Ben Stokes’ maiden World Cup hundred set-up a 160-run win for England over the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday as the struggling champions climbed off the bottom of the table.
Victory ended a five-game losing streak, with England having long since ceased to be in semifinal contention.
But just their second win of the 10-team tournament maintained England’s hopes of a top-eight finish that would qualify them for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
England were in trouble at 192-6 after yet another batting collapse before Stokes’ 108 and 51 from fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes took them to 339-9 in 50 overs.
The Netherlands were never in the hunt, collapsing to 179 all out inside 38 overs, Woakes and David Willey striking with the new ball before spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid took three wickets each.
“I’m more pleased for us to get a victory over the line, it’s been a tough World Cup,” said Stokes.
“Chris Woakes is a genuine all-rounder. He’s a very, very experienced cricketer. Having the skill he has with the bat down the order and seeing him with the new-ball tonight, it was very special.”
England talisman Stokes, battling a longstanding knee injury, made a painstaking fifty in 58 balls and then accelerated, taking just 20 more deliveries to reach his fifth one-day international century.
He was well-supported by Woakes as England added 124 runs in the last 10 overs to finish on 339-9.
Test skipper Stokes, 32, eventually holed out in the last over for 108.
A target of 340 always looked like it might be beyond non-Test side the Netherlands, who had twice defeated England at the T20 World Cup but lost all six of the teams’ previous ODI meetings.
“We’ve been in good in patches, similar today, we just need to do it for longer,” said Dutch skipper Scott Edwards whose team stunned South Africa earlier in the tournament.
“England are a quality side and they took it away from us.”
England came into this match rock bottom of the table but opener Dawid Malan led the way with a 36-ball fifty that featured 40 runs in boundaries after skipper Jos Buttler won the toss.
England, however, lost two wickets in quick succession.
Joe Root fell for 28 in bizarre fashion when bowled between his legs by Logan van Beek attempting a reverse scoop.
And 133-2 became 139-3 when Malan was run out in sight of his second hundred of the tournament when sent back by Stokes going for a needless single.
Harry Brook gave his wicket away before Buttler and Moeen both fell tamely in single figures.
Stokes, dropped in the deep on 41 off a tough chance, survived a tight lbw review before smashing a no-ball from spinner Aryan Dutt — and the ensuing free-hit — for sixes.
He went into the 90s with another six, a straight drive off Bas de Leede.
A reverse swept four off paceman Paul van Meekeren, his sixth of the innings, saw Stokes to a 78-ball hundred that included five sixes on a ground where he had played for Pune in the Indian Premier League.
Woakes and Stokes shared a seventh-wicket stand of 129.
Van Beek — who bowled 10 wides — suffering in a return of 2-88.
The Netherlands slumped to 13-2 in reply, Max O’Dowd chipping Woakes to mid-on before Colin Ackermann was caught behind for a duck off Willey
Several batsmen made it into the 30s, while Teja Nidamanuru was left stranded on 41 not out when last man van Meekeren was stumped off Moeen.

Stokes’ century takes England to 339-9 against the Netherlands

Stokes’ century takes England to 339-9 against the Netherlands
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Stokes’ century takes England to 339-9 against the Netherlands

Stokes’ century takes England to 339-9 against the Netherlands
  • Ben Stokes’ unbeaten 108 was only the second century by an English batter in this World Cup
  • England, who have just one win from seven matches so far, are out of the race for the semis
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP

PUNE: Ben Stokes’ maiden World Cup hundred rescued faltering champions England from another collapse as they made 339-9 against the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday.
Stokes’ 108, only England’s second individual century of the tournament, came when it looked as if his bottom of the table side would struggle to reach 300 after winning the toss.
But together with Chris Woakes (51) he turned the tide during a seventh-wicket stand of 129 after they came together at 192-6.
England, with opener Dawid Malan making 87, had been well-placed at 133-1.
England came into this match having won just one of their preceding seven group games.
Non-Test side the Netherlands, by contrast, had won two — including a shock victory over semifinalists South Africa.
Opening batsman Malan led the way for England, the left-hander completing a 36-ball fifty that featured 40 runs in boundaries.
England, however, lost two wickets in quick succession.
Joe Root fell for 28 in bizarre fashion when bowled between his legs by Logan van Beek attempting a reverse scoop.
And 133-2 became 139-3 when Malan was run out in sight of his second hundred of the tournament when sent back by Stokes going for a needless single.
Harry Brook gave his wicket away before England captain Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali both fell tamely in single figures.
Stokes, dropped in the deep off a tough chance, survived a tight lbw review before smashing a no-ball from spinner Aryan Dutt — and the ensuing free-hit — for sixes.
Test skipper Stokes went into the 90s with another six, a straight drive off de Leede.
A reverse swept four off paceman Paul van Meekeren, his sixth of the innings, saw him to a 78-ball hundred that included five sixes.
Woakes and Stokes, who was out in the last over, starred as England scored 124 runs in the last 10 overs, with van Beek suffering in a return of 2-88.
Both England and the Netherlands still have something to play for as the top seven teams at the World Cup will qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, along with hosts Pakistan.

Brief scores: England 339-9 in 50 overs (B Stokes 108, D Malan 87, C Woakes 51; B de Leede 3-74)

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023

Maxwell’s 201-run miracle unleashes hilarious memes, ignites Pakistan’s semifinal hopes

Maxwell’s 201-run miracle unleashes hilarious memes, ignites Pakistan’s semifinal hopes
Updated 08 November 2023
Follow

Maxwell’s 201-run miracle unleashes hilarious memes, ignites Pakistan’s semifinal hopes

Maxwell’s 201-run miracle unleashes hilarious memes, ignites Pakistan’s semifinal hopes
  • Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s double ton helped Pakistan stay alive in World Cup tournament
  • Pakistani fans, delighted over rival Afghanistan’s stunning defeat, take to X to share funny memes
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s hurricane double ton on Tuesday night delivered a knock-out blow to Afghanistan but also revived Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semifinals, which was aptly reflected in various hilarious memes that did the rounds on social media after the match ended.

Reeling at 91-7 in chase of Afghanistan’s 292-run target, Maxwell’s unbeaten 201-run innings from 128 balls helped Australia win the match by three wickets and helped the five-time world champions qualify for the semifinals. The Aussie victory also meant Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup remained alive, as Afghanistan were kept from securing 10 points and moving to the number four spot in the World Cup points table.

Australia’s win was even more delightful for Pakistani fans owing to Pakistan’s intense cricket rivalry with Afghanistan, fueled by political animosity between the two countries over the years. Pakistan’s move to deport thousands of undocumented Afghan nationals has further fueled political tensions between the two countries and even led to some Afghan cricketers dedicating their victories to refugees who were forced to return to their homeland by Pakistan.

Pakistani fans, known for their knack for sharing hilarious memes every time a seismic cricket event unfolds, didn’t disappoint this time either.

One Twitter user hilariously captured the sentiments of Pakistani fans after Maxwell hit the winning six to keep Pakistan alive in the tournament by sharing a video on social media platform X.

 

 

Another Twitter account @mayogarlic posted an excerpt from the speech of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif expressing his love for his supporters. 

“Pakistanis to Maxwell,” read the caption.

 

 

The phrase ‘Qudrat Ka Nizam’ (nature taking its course) has been referenced ever since former Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq used it in a media interaction last year.

Over time, it has come to define Pakistan cricket coming back from obscurity— helped by other factors such as weather conditions and other teams’ failures— to perform outstandingly well in tournaments.

Here’s a Qudrat Ka Nizam meme for you.

 

 

And another, this time featuring a snippet from a famous Bollywood movie.

 

 

Maxwell’s cramps were also used by a Pakistani supporter as a meme. A meme that went viral on social media showed the Australian batter lying down as he struggled with a thigh strain, with the caption reading:

“You’ll have to go over my dead body to eliminate Pakistan.”

 

 

All jokes aside, Pakistan play England on Nov. 11 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. To secure a spot in the semifinals, the green shirts need to beat England and hope Sri Lanka defeat New Zealand on Thursday in Bangalore.

Or with rain clouds looming over Bangalore on Thursday, Pakistani fans will be hoping New Zealand are denied a win courtesy of a washout, or as they say, ‘Qudrat Ka Nizam.’

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Australia Afghanistan Cricket sport glenn maxwell

Shubman Gill dethrones Pakistan’s Babar Azam to become No. 1 ODI batter

Shubman Gill dethrones Pakistan’s Babar Azam to become No. 1 ODI batter
Updated 08 November 2023
Follow

Shubman Gill dethrones Pakistan’s Babar Azam to become No. 1 ODI batter

Shubman Gill dethrones Pakistan’s Babar Azam to become No. 1 ODI batter
  • Babar Azam held the top spot in ODI batter rankings for more than two years
  • India’s Mohammed Siraj replaces Pakistan’s Afridi to claim top ODI bowler spot
Updated 08 November 2023
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Indian batter Shubman Gill ended Pakistani captain Babar Azam’s reign at the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings by claiming the number one spot after his recent impressive performances in the ongoing World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Wednesday.

Azam’s reign at the top of the ODI Batting Rankings lasted for over two years, as Pakistan’s all-format captain rose to the top of the table in April 2021 after displacing former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Gill has amassed 219 runs from six innings in the tournament so far, scoring 92 and 23 against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh last week.

“Babar Azam’s reign as the No.1 ODI batter in the world is over, with India young gun Shubman Gill claiming top spot from the Pakistan captain on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Batting Rankings,” the ICC said in a statement as it released the rankings.

Meanwhile, Azam has scored 282 runs in total from eight knocks at the World Cup. The Pakistani batter looked in impressive form when the green shirts took on the Kiwis last Saturday, scoring an unbeaten 66 runs from 63 balls before rain ended the match in Pakistan’s favor.

On the other hand, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj displaced Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to climb to the top of the ODI Bowling Rankings.

Afridi, who climbed to the top of the rankings last week for the first time, slipped to number five as Siraj dominates the table with 709 points. The Indian bowler is followed by South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj at the second position, Australia’s Adam Zampa at third, and India’s Kuldeep Yadav at the fourth spot. Afridi is at number five with 658 points.

Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman’s rise in the ODI Batter Rankings provided some consolation for Pakistan. Zaman played an instrumental role in the green shirts’ victory over New Zealand on Saturday by smashing an unbeaten 126 runs off 81 balls.

The Pakistani batter climbed three spots in the rankings to secure the number 11 spot in ODI Batting Rankings.

Pakistan face England in their last league match of the World Cup on Nov. 11 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Azam’s side needs to beat England to stay in contention for the semifinal stage of the tournament.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 shubman gill Babar Azam

After Pakistan loss, New Zealand wary of World Cup dreams being washed away

After Pakistan loss, New Zealand wary of World Cup dreams being washed away
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP
Follow

After Pakistan loss, New Zealand wary of World Cup dreams being washed away

After Pakistan loss, New Zealand wary of World Cup dreams being washed away
  • New Zealand face Sri Lanka on Thursday in a make-or-break World Cup clash at Bangalore
  • Rain threatens to wash away Thursday’s match, which could pave the way for Pakistan to advance
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP

BEGALURU: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson insisted Wednesday his team will “focus on cricket” when they face a potentially make-or-break clash with Sri Lanka, shrugging off fears that rain may return to wash away their World Cup dreams.
Williamson’s team lost a rain-hit match at the same Bengaluru venue last weekend against Pakistan despite posting a mammoth 401.
Pakistan won by 21 runs via the DLS method after scoring 200-1 in 25.3 overs, edging ahead on the required run rate when the game was halted due to the weather.
The defeat was a fourth successive loss for the Kiwis who had won their opening four games.
New Zealand, runners-up in the last two editions of the World Cup, are fourth in the table and need a win on Thursday to push their bid to secure a semifinal spot.
A washout could open the door for either Pakistan or Afghanistan to leapfrog them and grab the remaining last-four place.
“There’s lots of things that we can’t control and the weather is one of those,” Williamson told reporters on the eve of the game against 1996 champions Sri Lanka.
“You mentioned that there might be some of it, there may be a thought in the back of your mind, but at the end of the day, our focus will be on the cricket that we want to play and trying to put all our focus and energy into that.”
Afghanistan and Pakistan have the same number of points as New Zealand while India, South Africa and Australia have already sealed semifinal places.
Williamson returned in the previous match after recovering from a broken thumb to make a valiant 95 in a 180-run stand with Rachin Ravindra, who hit 108.
Lockie Ferguson, who has claimed eight wickets in five matches, missed the previous two games with an Achilles injury has now recovered to be available for selection.
Williamson said Ferguson “balances out our attack nicely” but did not reveal the team for the all-important match.
Fast bowler Matt Henry was ruled out of the rest of the tournament last week with a torn hamstring and Kyle Jamieson has taken his place in the squad.
Ravindra has stood out with 523 runs including three centuries to boost his team’s run-making ability despite recent losses.
Ravindra, a Wellington-born Kiwi of Indian-origin, played a key role in the team’s opening four victories and Williamson lauded the run-machine for his “amazing talent.”
“We sort of knew the talent was there, but to come out and repeat and be one of the players of the tournament so far, not only with the bat, but he’s also making really valuable contributions with the ball,” said Williamson.
“Very special player and great that he’s on our side.”

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan New Zealand

Latest updates

LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window
LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window
Houthis accused of car bomb attack targeting Yemen army chief
Houthis accused of car bomb attack targeting Yemen army chief
Dubai Airshow 2023 to advance localization 
Dubai Airshow 2023 to advance localization 
Israel, Lebanon ignore US envoy’s plea for calm
Israel, Lebanon ignore US envoy’s plea for calm
1 Billion Followers Summit for content creators returning to Dubai in January
1 Billion Followers Summit for content creators returning to Dubai in January

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.