Marcos forms committee to commemorate anniversary of Philippine Muslim history

Manila: Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has formed a national committee to organize commemoration of the 650th anniversary of Philippine Muslim history and heritage, his office announced on Thursday, which seeks to recognize the minority community’s role in shaping the country.
Islam first arrived in the Philippines in 1380, according to the National Historical Institute, making it “the oldest monotheistic religion” in the southeast Asian nation, where Muslims make up around 6 percent of its 110 million population.
The Philippines will start commemorating the 650th anniversary of Muslim history and heritage starting from next year until 2030, Marcos said in an administrative order he signed earlier this week.
“The order also stressed that the commemoration anniversary will recognize the role of Muslim Filipinos in shaping Philippine history and heritage,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement on Thursday.
The commemoration will promote local and national tourism and “reignite nationalism in every Filipino” while also strengthening “social cohesiveness of the community and intensify social awareness.”
The national steering committee, which will be in charge of organizing and coordinating programs related to the anniversary, will be chaired by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and vice-chaired by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos and the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage.
Amenah Pangandaman, a Muslim Filipina and secretary of the Department of Budget and Management, pointed out that the project was in line with Marcos’ campaign for national unity.
“This project intends to highlight the Philippines as a multicultural country that acknowledges pluralism, and where religious tolerance and inclusivity thrive,” Pangandaman said in a statement.
“‘650PH in 2030’ shows that there is true beauty of unity in diversity. It’s a reflection of how faith can bring people together, add value to human life, and peace building, which is a basic principle of Islam,” she added.