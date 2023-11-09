Saudi Games 2023 tickets on sale

You are here

A full Games pass offers access to all days of a chosen sport.
  • Nation’s premier sporting event begins on Nov. 26
RIYADH: The organizing committee of the Saudi Games 2023 has announced that tickets to the nation’s largest sporting event are now available.

Scheduled from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10, this year’s event will showcase more than 8,000 of the Kingdom’s athletes, coaches and team leaders, competing across 53 team and individual sports.

The second Saudi Games will feature an expanded Paralympic events line-up and introduce the Saudi Youth Games division, highlighting 12 sports alongside four demonstration categories.

Sports enthusiasts can secure their tickets to a game by purchasing a zone pass, which gives ticket-holders one-day access to their chosen sport, as well as the other sports held within the same venue zone. Tickets are SR25 ($7) per person. 

A full Games pass offers access to all days of a chosen sport. The ticket is priced according to the number of days the sport is held. University students can receive a special discounted rate by registering on the ticketing website with their university email domain.

Tickets can be purchased through the official Saudi Games website, tickets.saudigames.sa, and complimentary tickets are also available, including for children under 16 and people aged 60 and over. 

Topics: Saudi Games 2023

Stuttgart striker Guirassy credits Kane for record-breaking start

Stuttgart striker Guirassy credits Kane for record-breaking start
  • “It’s something big to be competing with Harry Kane, who is a world-class striker,” Guirassy told The Guardian
  • Despite his blistering start, Guirassy is not currently atop the Bundesliga goalscoring charts
BERLIN: Record-breaking Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy said England captain Harry Kane’s arrival in Germany has “pushed a lot of strikers in the Bundesliga to raise their level to try and compete with him.”
Guirassy, who scored a record 14 goals in the opening eight league matches this season before injuring his hamstring, told English newspaper The Guardian in an interview published Thursday he relished the competition.
“It’s something big to be competing with Harry Kane, who is a world-class striker.”
Despite his blistering start, Guirassy is not currently atop the Bundesliga goalscoring charts, after the Guinean’s injury allowed Kane to overtake him.
Kane has 15 league goals since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham in the summer, having played two more matches than Guirassy.
Last season, Niclas Fuellkrug and Christopher Nkunku shared the Torjaegerkanone, the award given to the top goalscorer, with each scoring 16 goals, indicating how dramatic the turnaround has been.
Guirassy, who scored 11 league goals in total last season, credited a more mature game understanding as the reason for his boosted output, while trying to “learn from the best.”
“When I was younger, I liked to run everywhere on the pitch but I’ve learned about myself. I watch a lot of football on TV and I like to watch players like (Robert) Lewandowski, Kane or (Erling) Haaland and analyze what they are doing.”
“I’m always trying to be in the right place at the right time.”
After missing two games, Guirassy returned to team training on Wednesday and is in line to return for Saturday’s clash with Borussia Dortmund.
Stuttgart, who needed to win a two-legged playoff to avoid relegation last season, sit third on the table, one spot ahead of Dortmund.

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition
  • The 23-year-old Diop was born in France and has family ties to Morocco and Senegal
  • “He’s a player who could have chosen other countries also,” Regragui said
SALE, Morocco: World Cup semifinalist Morocco will start their qualifying campaign for the 2026 tournament with a newly-recruited France Under-21 player named in the squad for the first time Thursday.
Sofiane Diop, a midfielder with French league leader Nice, was picked by coach Walid Regragui for the scheduled games at home to Eritrea next Thursday and in Tanzania on Nov. 21.
The 23-year-old Diop was born in France and has family ties to Morocco and Senegal. FIFA rules let players change their national eligibility before they have played a senior competitive game.
“He’s a player who could have chosen other countries also,” Regragui said at a news conference. “He’s deserved to be with us.”
Eritrea are reportedly withdrawing their team from the qualifying campaign, but Regragui said FIFA has not yet confirmed cancelation of the game with Morocco in Agadir.
At the 2022 World Cup, Regragui called on several players from the Moroccan diaspora in Europe to build a squad that stunningly became the first African country to reach the semifinals.
Morocco topped a group ahead of Croatia, the 2018 World Cup beaten finalist that also reached the semifinals last year, and eliminated No. 2-ranked Belgium.
Regragui then helped Morocco eliminate Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds before his injury-hit team lost 2-0 to France. Morocco have now united with Spain and Portugal and will co-host the 2030 World Cup.
Morocco start as strong favorite in Group E in African qualifying for the 2026 tournament being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Africa has nine guaranteed places in the expanded 48-team lineup.
Morocco also will play Niger, Republic of Congo and Zambia and only the group winner in October 2025 will qualify.

Topics: Walid Regragui Morocco France Nice Sofiane Diop World Cup FIFA

Jeddah disappointment propels Smith to 1st-round lead in Hong Kong

Jeddah disappointment propels Smith to 1st-round lead in Hong Kong
  • 3 Saudi players in field this week with Othman Almulla best placed at 2-over par
Hong Kong: Cameron Smith produced an opening round 7-under par 63 in the Hong Kong Open, living up to his aim of channeling the frustration of a disappointing LIV Golf Jeddah last month.

Smith is hoping for a strong finish to the season to set himself up for 2024.

The Australian star, who is due to tie the knot next month, was leading LIV Golf’s individual standings when he reached Jeddah. However, after shooting rounds of 70, 68, and 66 he dropped out of the points and down to 25th place at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club and allowed his closest challenger, Talor Gooch of RangeGoats, to vault past him with a runner-up place.

The normally staid Smith was visibly upset on a couple of occasions in Jeddah, which was out of character for the 30-year-old from Brisbane.

“It was something that I really wanted to do. I feel from the third or fourth week onwards, I was really on my game. And it’s frustrating to feel like that and not get it done in the end,” the 150th Open champion said.

“You have to take it as a good thing. It will drive me for next year. I’ve Hong Kong and a couple more events in Australia after this. I want to win, so why not start this week?

“It will be a busy off season because I want to improve, and I want to make the game better so I can make sure I close it when I have chance,” he added.

Smith did not wait long to show his intent.

In Thursday’s opening round of the $2 million International Series at the picturesque Hong Kong Golf Club, he fired eight birdies to snatch a share of the lead with fellow LIV Golf player Eugenio Chacarra-Lopez of Spain.

Afterwards Smith said: “I played really solid — I was able to put in some good work the first few days while I was here. It worked out today.

“The course is very refreshing. It’s nice not having to slug your driver on every hole and actually having to figure some stuff out. It was tricky out there today, a little gusty. It’s a cool track, one of my favorites, and hopefully we get no rain.

“I was talking to Pat (Reed), and we agreed there were not many golf courses in the world where we still have to hit a 7-iron off the tee on a par-4 hole. This is one.”

Chacarra-Lopez, who did not have a good weekend finish despite leading in China last week, played in the morning groups and submitted a bogey-free round with seven birdies.

The Spaniard, who won LIV Golf Bangkok last year, said: “Hard not to be happy with a round of 7-under. This is a course I like a lot. It reminds me of the course I grew up on. It’s tricky, lined with trees, and you need to hit the fairways.”

Three Saudi players are in the field this week, with Othman Almulla the best placed at 2-over par despite playing with an uncomfortable allergy. Faisal Salhab was at 74, while Saud Al-Sharif began with a 77.

Topics: LIV Golf Jeddah Cameron Smith

Fils, Stricker among qualifiers for tennis’ Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah

Fils, Stricker among qualifiers for tennis’ Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah
  • Jordan’s Abdullah Shelbayh secures wild-card spot at 21-and-under event starting Nov. 28
JEDDAH: Tennis players Arthur Fils, Dominic Stricker, Luca Van Assche, and Flavio Cobolli have qualified for the Next Gen ATP Finals, to be held in Jeddah.

And Jordan’s Abdullah Shelbayh has received a wild card for the 21-and-under event, being staged at King Abdullah Sports City from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

Frenchman Fils, 19, has broken new ground on the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour this season after beginning the year at No. 251 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

The world No. 36 captured his first tour-level title in Lyon and reached the title match in Antwerp last month. Fils also enjoyed runs to the semi-finals in Montpellier, Marseille, and Hamburg and is now set to make his debut in Jeddah.

Fils’ countryman Van Assche will also line up at the Next Gen ATP Finals after qualifying for the first time. The 19-year-old has won two ATP Challenger Tour titles this year, with his best result on the ATP Tour a quarterfinal showing at the ATP 500 in Hamburg.

Swiss left-handed player Stricker will make his second appearance at the 21-and-under event after reaching the semi-finals last year. The 21-year-old has continued his development this season, highlighted by his run to the fourth round at the US Open. Stricker cracked the top 100 for the first time after his performance in New York.

Meanwhile, Cobolli’s standout end to the year has helped him seal his spot in Jeddah.

The 21-year-old Italian won an ATP Challenger Tour title in Lisbon in August and made finals at that level in Romania and Italy in recent weeks. The world No. 100 advanced to the quarterfinals in Munich in April.

Shelbayh will be the first Jordanian player to compete at the event after receiving a wild card. The 19-year-old has earned tour-level wins in Banja Luka and Metz this season and became the first player from Jordan to win an ATP Challenger Tour title when he triumphed in Charleston in October.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Dane Holger Rune are competing at the Nitto ATP Finals this month and are therefore exempt, while American Ben Shelton and Italian Lorenzo Musetti have withdrawn due to medical and personal reasons, respectively.

Topics: ATP Finals

Setback for Pakistan’s World Cup hopes as New Zealand bowl out Sri Lanka for 171

Setback for Pakistan’s World Cup hopes as New Zealand bowl out Sri Lanka for 171
  • Left-arm New Zealand bowler Trent Boult returned figures of 3-37 
  • A Sri Lanka win would brighten Pakistan’s chances to qualify for semis
Bengaluru, India, Nov 9, 2023 Agence France Presse: Fast bowler Trent Boult led an inspired attack as New Zealand bundled out Sri Lanka for 171 on Thursday as the Kiwis look to earn a semifinal spot at the World Cup.

New Zealand elected to field first and the bowlers backed up the decision with regular wickets despite an attacking 51 by Kusal Perera in Bengaluru where rain is expected in the evening.

Sri Lanka slipped to 128-9 before Maheesh Theekshana hit an unbeaten 38 and frustrated the Kiwi bowlers in a 10th-wicket stand of 43 with Dilshan Madushanka, who made 19, before the innings folded in 46.4 overs.

Left-arm quick Boult returned figures of 3-37, while fellow pace bowler Lockie Ferguson, spinners Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra took two wickets each.

“The wicket was probably a little different to what we thought. Half the job’s done, we’re confident we can go out and chase it,” Boult said at the innings break.

“It’s great batting conditions but as a collective group I think we’ve done great. We’re looking to peak at the right time and go all the way.”

Sri Lanka lost half their side for 70 inside 10 overs after Ferguson sent back the left-handed Perera, who hit nine fours and two sixes in his 28-ball knock.

Perera was dropped on nought by wicketkeeper Tom Latham off Tim Southee who struck with a wicket on the next ball to send back Pathum Nissanka, caught behind for two.

Boult then got the wickets of skipper Kusal Mendis (six), Sadeera Samarawickrama (one) and Charith Asalanka (eight), who was given not out but the Kiwis successfully reviewed the decision in their favor.

The Mendis strike was Boult’s 50th World Cup wicket Cup to enter elite company including Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan, Mitchell Starc, Lasith Malinga and Wasim Akram.

Santner struck twice with his left-arm spin to get the key wickets of Angelo Mathews (16) and Dhananjaya de Silva (19).

Mathews looked dejected after being caught at slip off Santner’s left-arm spin in his first innings after his “timed out” dismissal — the first in international cricket history — in the team’s previous loss to Bangladesh.

The Black Caps have lost four straight matches but remain slight favorites in the hunt for the remaining semifinal spot as they have a better run rate than rivals Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka, who lie ninth in the 10-team table, are already out of the semifinal race but have Champions Trophy qualification on the line.

The top seven teams from this World Cup will gain entry into the 2025 tournament along with hosts Pakistan.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 171 all out in 46.4 overs (K. Perera 51, M. Theekshana 38 not out; T. Boult 3-37) v New Zealand

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023

