You are here

  • Home
  • World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, challenges for the ball with Nice's Sofiane Diop during their French League One match at Parc des Princes stadium on Sept. 15, 2023. Diop was picked by coach Walid Regragui for scheduled games against Eritrea and Tanzania this month. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6n65g

Updated 13 sec ago
AP
Follow

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition
  • The 23-year-old Diop was born in France and has family ties to Morocco and Senegal
  • “He’s a player who could have chosen other countries also,” Regragui said
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
Follow

SALE, Morocco: World Cup semifinalist Morocco will start their qualifying campaign for the 2026 tournament with a newly-recruited France Under-21 player named in the squad for the first time Thursday.
Sofiane Diop, a midfielder with French league leader Nice, was picked by coach Walid Regragui for the scheduled games at home to Eritrea next Thursday and in Tanzania on Nov. 21.
The 23-year-old Diop was born in France and has family ties to Morocco and Senegal. FIFA rules let players change their national eligibility before they have played a senior competitive game.
“He’s a player who could have chosen other countries also,” Regragui said at a news conference. “He’s deserved to be with us.”
Eritrea are reportedly withdrawing their team from the qualifying campaign, but Regragui said FIFA has not yet confirmed cancelation of the game with Morocco in Agadir.
At the 2022 World Cup, Regragui called on several players from the Moroccan diaspora in Europe to build a squad that stunningly became the first African country to reach the semifinals.
Morocco topped a group ahead of Croatia, the 2018 World Cup beaten finalist that also reached the semifinals last year, and eliminated No. 2-ranked Belgium.
Regragui then helped Morocco eliminate Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds before his injury-hit team lost 2-0 to France. Morocco have now united with Spain and Portugal and will co-host the 2030 World Cup.
Morocco start as strong favorite in Group E in African qualifying for the 2026 tournament being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Africa has nine guaranteed places in the expanded 48-team lineup.
Morocco also will play Niger, Republic of Congo and Zambia and only the group winner in October 2025 will qualify.

Topics: Walid Regragui Morocco France Nice Sofiane Diop World Cup FIFA

Related

2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia marks sporting and cultural power shift to Asia
Sport
2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia marks sporting and cultural power shift to Asia
2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be ‘incredible: Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard
Sport
2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be ‘incredible: Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard

Women’s First Division League set to kick off across Saudi Arabia

Women’s First Division League set to kick off across Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Women’s First Division League set to kick off across Saudi Arabia

Women’s First Division League set to kick off across Saudi Arabia
  • 5 regional groups will host 26 teams in Riyadh, Jeddah, Qatif, Taif, Madinah
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Women’s First Division League will on Thursday kick off for its second edition in five regions of the Kingdom.

Riyadh, Jeddah, Qatif, Taif, and Madinah will act as host cities for the first round of the competition, with 26 teams taking part in the five regional groups.

Group one comprises of Al-Bairaq, Al-Himma, Golden Eagles, Al-Shoula, Al-Orouba, and Al-Watani.

Ittihad Eagles, Esperance, Ras Tanura, Al-Fateh, and Al-Nahda make up the second group, and the third grouping brings together Al-Wehda, Ohod, AlUla, Al-Taqadum, and Mine of Talent.

Al-Ain, Al-Hijaz, Phoenix, Al-Amal, and Abha are in group four, with the fifth consisting of Sahm, Falcons, Jeddah Star, Al-Nawras, and Jeddah Club.

The regional group stages will be played on a home and away basis, with 12 teams progressing to the second stage. The qualifying clubs will include the top three from the six-team group one, the top two from groups two to five, and the best third-placed team from groups two to five.

The second stage will see two groups of six teams compete, with the top two from each progressing to the semi-finals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi women football players

Related

Al-Nassr defeat Eastern Flames to top Saudi Women’s Premier League table
Sport
Al-Nassr defeat Eastern Flames to top Saudi Women’s Premier League table
Al-Shabab lead Saudi Women’s Premier League after win over champions Al-Nassr
Sport
Al-Shabab lead Saudi Women’s Premier League after win over champions Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad boss Santo in ‘dressing room spat’ with Benzema before club sacking

Al-Ittihad boss Santo in ‘dressing room spat’ with Benzema before club sacking
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Ittihad boss Santo in ‘dressing room spat’ with Benzema before club sacking

Al-Ittihad boss Santo in ‘dressing room spat’ with Benzema before club sacking
  • Portuguese manager let go by reigning Saudi champions after 2-0 loss to Iraq’s Air Force Club in AFC Champions League
  • Poor start to season has left Jeddah club 6th in SPL table, 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Reports have emerged of a dressing room bust up between sacked Al-Ittihad boss Nuno Santo and star striker Karim Benzema during the club’s 2-0 AFC Champions League defeat to Air Force Club of Iraq on Monday.

The Portuguese coach was dismissed by the reigning Saudi champions earlier this week following a poor run of results.

Having broken a 14-year drought to win the Saudi Pro League title last season, the Jeddah club has struggled this campaign leading to rumors of discontent in the dressing room and growing frustration among supporters.

Inconsistent results have left Al-Ittihad sitting sixth in the SPL table, 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Things came to a head on Monday night when an argument broke out between Santo and Benzema during the half-time break of the game against Air Force Club, Arabic language sports diary Arriyadiyah reported.

According to a source, the coach directed his anger during the break at the French star, telling him, “you are a great player, but it seems that you are being lazy in putting pressure on the opponent.”

Benzema reportedly said: “Don’t just talk to me, talk to the whole group.”

The response inflamed the situation, and Santo added: “You are the team leader, the players’ role model, and the most important player in it. You must take the lead and be an example for all the players.”

Arriyadiyah noted that Santo continued to direct his criticism at Benzema, who two weeks earlier had reportedly told Al-Ittihad’s hierarchy that Santo was not the right person to lead a team with big ambitions.

Topics: Al-ittihad Karim Benzema Nuno Santo AFC Champions League

Related

Despite Karim Benzema strike, Al-Ittihad stumble again in the Saudi Pro League
Sport
Despite Karim Benzema strike, Al-Ittihad stumble again in the Saudi Pro League
Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash
Saudi Football
Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash

Real Madrid, Bayern qualify for Champions League last 16; Man United stunned by Copenhagen

Real Madrid, Bayern qualify for Champions League last 16; Man United stunned by Copenhagen
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Real Madrid, Bayern qualify for Champions League last 16; Man United stunned by Copenhagen

Real Madrid, Bayern qualify for Champions League last 16; Man United stunned by Copenhagen
  • Last season’s runners-up Inter Milan and Real Sociedad also secured their tickets for the knockout phase, joining holders Manchester City and RB Leipzig in advancing to the last 16
  • Arsenal are on the brink of progressing from Group B after a 2-0 home win over Sevilla
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were among the clubs to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games to spare on Wednesday, while Manchester United’s poor form continued as they slipped to a stunning 4-3 defeat against FC Copenhagen.

Last season’s runners-up Inter Milan and Real Sociedad also secured their tickets for the knockout phase, joining holders Manchester City and RB Leipzig in advancing to the last 16.

Madrid, the record 14-time European champions, made sure of their progress from Group C with a 3-0 home win over Braga after surviving an injury setback just before kickoff.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga pulled out hurt in the warm-up, but his replacement Andriy Lunin excelled by saving Alvaro Djalo’s sixth-minute penalty.

With Jude Bellingham rested, Brahim Diaz gave Real a 27th-minute lead before Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo both scored in the second half.

Napoli are poised to go through from the group alongside Real despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Union Berlin.

Matteo Politano put Napoli ahead late in the first half but David Datro Fofana, on loan from Chelsea, equalized soon after the restart.

The result allowed Union to end a 12-game losing run but they cannot now qualify for the last 16.

Their Bundesliga rivals Bayern qualified with a 2-1 victory at home to Galatasaray, their 17th consecutive win in the Champions League group stage.

Thomas Tuchel’s side saw Galatasaray have a goal disallowed for offside before Harry Kane headed in the opener with just 10 minutes left.

Kane then added another, his 19th goal already for Bayern in just 15 appearances, before Cedric Bakambu pulled one back in stoppage time for Galatasaray.

“He’s a phenomenon and we’re proud that he’s playing in the team,” Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer told broadcaster DAZN of Kane.

Galatasaray still stand every chance of going through from Group A after United lost in a remarkable game in Denmark.

Erik ten Hag’s team appeared to be cruising thanks to two goals in the first half an hour by their Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Yet they suffered a blow when Marcus Rashford was controversially sent off in the 42nd minute for a foul on Elias Jelert, and Copenhagen took full advantage to haul themselves level by the break.

Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back before Diogo Goncalves equalized from the spot in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Still United got back in front via a Bruno Fernandes penalty midway through the second half, but Lukas Lerager made it 3-3 seven minutes from time and Roony Bardghji, the 17-year-old Kuwait-born Swedish Under-21 international, got Copenhagen’s winner in the 87th minute.

Ten Hag’s team have now lost three of their four Champions League matches this season and have been beaten in nine of their 17 games in all competitions.

“I think first we played very good until the red card. The red card changed everything. Then it becomes a different game,” Ten Hag told broadcaster TNT Sports.

“I saw lots of positives, but in the end we lose some focus. It’s hard when you play so long with 10 men.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are on the brink of progressing from Group B after a 2-0 home win over Sevilla, in which Bukayo Saka set up Leandro Trossard for the opener in the first half, and then added the second after the break.

“I’m really happy with the performance from the team. They showed aggression and commitment,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports.

The Gunners are four points ahead of both Lens and PSV Eindhoven, with the Dutch side boosting their own hopes by beating the French side 1-0 thanks to Luuk de Jong’s early header.

Lens had substitute Morgan Guilavogui sent off late on.

In Group D, Inter secured their progress with a 1-0 win away to Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, a game settled by a late Lautaro Martinez penalty.

That result also allowed Real Sociedad to qualify after their earlier 3-1 defeat of Portuguese giants Benfica, who have lost all four matches in the group.

Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal and Ander Barrenetxea all scored in the first 21 minutes for the hosts, before Brais Mendez hit the post with a penalty. Rafa Silva pulled one back for Benfica.

Topics: UEFA Champions League real madrid Bayern Munich

Related

Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona
Football
Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona
‘We failed’, says Xavi as Barca fall to Shakhtar defeat
Football
‘We failed’, says Xavi as Barca fall to Shakhtar defeat

Union Berlin take first Champions League point from Napoli

Union Berlin take first Champions League point from Napoli
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Union Berlin take first Champions League point from Napoli

Union Berlin take first Champions League point from Napoli
  • Urs Fischer’s team snapped a 12-match losing streak thanks to David Fofana’s 52nd-minute rebound finish
  • Napoli would have taken a big step toward the knockout stage with a win
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP

NAPLES, Italy: Union Berlin claimed their first ever point in the Champions League on Wednesday after escaping against Napoli with a 1-1 draw on a day of fan tensions in southern Italy.
Urs Fischer’s team snapped a 12-match losing streak thanks to David Fofana’s 52nd-minute rebound finish which secured a hard-fought draw against the Italian champions.
Union stay bottom of Group C, six points behind second-placed Napoli and are unlikely to reach the last 16 but cheered the rowdy fans who packed the away end at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after clashes with police and home supporters in the lead-up to the match.
Napoli would have taken a big step toward the knockout stage with a win and looked set to do just that when Matteo Politano diverted home the hosts’ 39th-minute opener.
Instead Rudi Garcia’s side are two points behind leaders Real Madrid, who can qualify from the group with a home win over Braga later on Wednesday.
Napoli, who dominated the match but struggled to create against a well-drilled Union defense are still in a strong position to qualify as they are four points ahead of Braga.
But they travel to Madrid next and will now have a nervier time trying to get out of the group with Braga coming to Naples in their final group match.
Wednesday’s match was preceded by supporter disorder in Naples as police arrested 11 Germans after around 300 Union ultras rampaged through the center of Naples on Tuesday in similar scenes to when Eintracht Frankfurt fans ran amok in the city in March.
Tensions continued in the run-up to and during the match, with scuffles outside the stadium and Napoli fans pelting fireworks at the away end throughout the first half of a match which ended with the Union faction celebrating a historic point.

Topics: champions league Union Berlin Napoli

Related

Union Berlin finally lose at home after 24 Bundesliga games as Leipzig triumph 3-0
Football
Union Berlin finally lose at home after 24 Bundesliga games as Leipzig triumph 3-0
Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona
Football
Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona

Robbers break into home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s partner, she said on social media

Robbers break into home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s partner, she said on social media
Updated 08 November 2023
AP
Follow

Robbers break into home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s partner, she said on social media

Robbers break into home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s partner, she said on social media
  • Local media reported that the home is located in Cotia, a city in Sao Paulo’s metropolitan area, and that one of the three armed robbers, a neighbor of Biancardi’s parents, has been apprehended
Updated 08 November 2023
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Thieves entered the home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar ‘s partner and took her parents hostage early Tuesday morning, Bruna Biancardi, the mother of Neymar’s baby girl, wrote on her verified Instagram account.

Local media reported that the home is located in Cotia, a city in Sao Paulo’s metropolitan area, and that one of the three armed robbers, a neighbor of Biancardi’s parents, has been apprehended.

News outlet R7 reported that the trio had insistently asked after the whereabouts of Biancardi and her baby girl. Biancardi said on Instagram that she and her daughter had no longer been living at the house.

Online news outlet G1 reported that Biancardi’s parents were bound and gagged, and that the assailants made off with luxury purses, watches and jewelry. Security camera footage revealed that the escape car was owned by a neighbor, who told authorities that he had loaned it to his son. The 20-year-old was soon found and confessed to the robbery, G1 reported.

“Material things are recovered, the important thing is that everyone is OK and that the people involved are being found,” Biancardi wrote. Neymar also lamented the attack on his own Instagram account, without providing any details.
 

Topics: Neymar Bruna Biancardi

Related

Al-Hilal striker Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 to 12 months
Saudi Football
Al-Hilal striker Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 to 12 months
Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar’s firepower
Saudi Football
Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar’s firepower

Latest updates

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition
World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition
Saudi foreign minister receives UK foreign secretary
Saudi foreign minister receives UK foreign secretary
Saudi FM receives Jordan’s foreign affairs minister in Riyadh
Saudi FM receives Jordan’s foreign affairs minister in Riyadh
Saudi Games 2023 tickets on sale
Saudi Games 2023 tickets on sale
Review: ‘The Marvels’ brings zippy action and big laughs — but falters with an uneven plot
Review: ‘The Marvels’ brings zippy action and big laughs — but falters with an uneven plot

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.