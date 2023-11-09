You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Evacuations from Gaza Strip resume through Egypt's Rafah crossing

Evacuations from Gaza Strip resume through Egypt's Rafah crossing
People cross into Egypt's Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip, on Nov. 9, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 09 November 2023
Reuters
Evacuations from Gaza Strip resume through Egypt’s Rafah crossing

Evacuations from Gaza Strip resume through Egypt’s Rafah crossing
  • Departures from Rafah had been paused on Wednesday due to what the US State Department referred to as an unspecified security issue
  • Several dozen foreign passport holders and dependents, along with 12 medical evacuees, were crossing the border on Thursday
Updated 09 November 2023
Reuters
CAIRO: Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign passport holders and Palestinians needing medical treatment resumed through the Rafah crossing on Thursday after being suspended for a day, Egyptian security and medical sources said.
Departures from Rafah, the only crossing to the besieged enclave that does not border Israel, had been paused on Wednesday due to what the US State Department referred to as an unspecified security issue.
Evacuations from Gaza through Rafah began on Nov. 1 for an estimated 7,000 foreign passport holders, dual nationals and their dependents, as well as a limited number of people needing urgent medical treatment.
Several dozen foreign passport holders and dependents, along with 12 medical evacuees, were crossing the border on Thursday, the security and medical sources said.
Rafah is also the only entry point for humanitarian aid going into Gaza. On Wednesday, 106 trucks carrying food medicines and water crossed into Gaza, bringing the total number of aid trucks that have entered since Oct. 21 to 756, according to the United Nations.
Before the war in Gaza erupted on Oct. 7 an average of more than 400 trucks carrying aid and other supplies were entering Gaza daily.
Aid officials say at least 100 truckloads are needed daily to meet growing humanitarian needs, and that deliveries have been hampered by a cumbersome inspection system and security challenges distributing the aid.

Drone hits Israel school, army says, as Yemen's Houthis claim missile launch

Drone hits Israel school, army says, as Yemen’s Houthis claim missile launch
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Drone hits Israel school, army says, as Yemen’s Houthis claim missile launch

Drone hits Israel school, army says, as Yemen’s Houthis claim missile launch
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

EILAT: A drone on Thursday hit a school in the southern Israeli resort of Eilat and Israeli air defenses later intercepted a missile over the Red Sea, the military said.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militias said they had launched “a barrage of ballistic missiles” at southern Israel, but did not mention drones in their statement.

No one was physically hurt in the explosion at the Eilat elementary school caused by the unidentified drone, but paramedics were treating seven people for shock, said an army spokeswoman at the scene.

Emergency services confirmed the details separately.

Local residents clustered around the school complex, which was cordoned off by dozens of soldiers and police officers, an AFP reporter saw.

Later Thursday, the Israeli army said it intercepted a missile over the Red Sea without confirming its origin.

The Houthis have claimed repeated missile and drone attacks at Israel as they step up a campaign of disruptive strikes also targeting US forces in the region during Israel’s war with Hamas since October 7.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement: “Our armed forces... launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at various sensitive targets of the Israeli entity... including military targets in the area of Umm Al-Rashrash,” the Arabic name of the town that stood where Eilat now is.

He said the operation was “successful” and claimed “direct hits.”

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters the army was monitoring threats in the region, including against Eilat on the Red Sea coast.

“It can come from several places,” Hagari told reporters.

The ongoing war erupted when Hamas militants crossed from Gaza into southern Israel on October 7, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

More than 10,800 people have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes unleashed in the Gaza Strip, the majority civilians, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory says.

In a separate incident linked to the Israel-Hamas war, the Houthis said Wednesday that they shot down an American drone.

“Our air defenses were able to down an American MQ-9 while it was carrying out hostile surveillance and espionage activities in Yemeni territorial waters as part of American military support” for Israel, the militia said in a statement.

Senior officials from the United States — which rushed military support to Israel and bolstered American forces in the region after the October 7 attack — have confirmed that one of the country’s drones was downed.

How the Arab world is responding to war-torn Gaza's 'beyond dire' medical emergency

How the Arab world is responding to war-torn Gaza’s ‘beyond dire’ medical emergency
Updated 8 min 8 sec ago
Follow

How the Arab world is responding to war-torn Gaza’s ‘beyond dire’ medical emergency

How the Arab world is responding to war-torn Gaza’s ‘beyond dire’ medical emergency
  • Gaza’s health system is swiftly deteriorating, with thousands of patients left without access to essential medical treatment
  • Saudi Arabia and other Arab states have launched fundraising campaigns, deployed aid flights, and established field hospitals
Updated 8 min 8 sec ago
Jumana Khamis

DUBAI: Hospitals, clinics and mortuaries in the Gaza Strip have been overwhelmed since the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas began one month ago, with only a trickle of vital medical supplies reaching the embattled territory.

Despite the challenges of humanitarian access, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan and Egypt have pledged millions of dollars in assistance, negotiating aid deliveries and establishing medical facilities to treat wounded civilians.

“There is no lack of goodwill on the part of Arab nations and peoples to help the Palestinians, at least through humanitarian support,” Ramzy Baroud, a Gaza-born Palestinian-American author, journalist and editor of the Palestine Chronicle, told Arab News.

“The next step is ensuring that that support reaches the victims of this ongoing Israeli genocide.”

Officials from Western and Arab nations, the UN, and nongovernmental organizations gathered in Paris on Thursday for a conference on how to provide aid to civilians in Gaza, including proposals for a humanitarian maritime corridor and floating field hospitals.

Representatives from Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf countries attended the conference in the French capital, but Israeli authorities did not participate.

Saudi Arabia will host Arab leaders on Saturday for an emergency session of the Arab League, then a meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday, which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to attend.

“Unless influential Arab countries put pressure on Israel through political advocacy at the UN and directly through Washington, neither aid will be allowed, nor the future construction of Gaza will be permitted,” said Baroud.

After the cross-border attack on southern Israel mounted by Hamas on Oct. 7, which resulted in the death of 1,400 people and the abduction of at least 240 others, Israel launched a deadly assault on Gaza, one of the most densely populated places on earth.

As a result, at least 10,500 people trapped inside this cramped, impoverished sliver of territory have been killed by Israeli aerial attacks, and thousands more forced to take shelter inside schools and hospitals after their homes were destroyed.

Only a small amount of humanitarian aid is allowed to enter via Egypt’s Rafah border crossing, and a scattering of people permitted to leave, prompting Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, to describe Gaza as “a graveyard for children.”

Indeed, about 4,000 children have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

“The obvious challenge is that Israel is not allowing the arrival of humanitarian aid through the Rafah border and is refusing to open the Karm Abu Salem crossing (Kerem Shalom), per the request of the UN secretary-general,” said Baroud.

“Israel has repeatedly bombed the Rafah crossing, on the Palestinian side, to send a message that no movement or aid will be allowed. In fact, on Tuesday, they bombed a Red Cross humanitarian convoy carrying urgent aid to Gaza.”

Even before the latest bout of violence began, the UN said Israel’s 17-year blockade of Gaza had severely crippled the Palestinian territory’s economy, leaving about 80 percent of its inhabitants reliant on external humanitarian aid.

Saudi Arabia has been supporting Palestinian civilians in Gaza through the Sahem fundraising portal, which within five days of its launch received contributions from more than 569,000 donors, exceeding $108 million.

The Public Relief Campaign for Palestinian People in Gaza, affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, was specifically launched to support Palestinians suffering under Israeli attack.

Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSrelief’s general supervisor, said the campaign was a reflection of “the Kingdom’s historic role of standing beside the brotherly Palestinian people throughout various crises,” according to a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.  

Earlier this week, the KSrelief team held discussions with Osama Nugali, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, to find ways to accelerate the transport of shelter materials, food, and medical supplies through the Rafah border crossing.

Additionally, on Oct. 15, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, the Saudi ambassador to Jordan, presented a $2 million annual contribution from the Kingdom to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

This financial support will enable UNRWA to continue offering vital relief services, such as food, medicine, and humanitarian assistance, to the Palestinian people under siege.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has described the attacks on civilians in Gaza as “heinous,” while warning of “dangerous repercussions” in the event of a regional escalation.

Multiple Saudi officials have called for an immediate ceasefire.

With no resolution in sight and the bombardment continuing, the health system in Gaza is swiftly deteriorating, with thousands of patients left without access to essential medical treatment.

The Palestine Red Crescent issued a warning on Nov. 6 that Al-Quds Hospital would run out of fuel within 48 hours. Officials at Al-Awda Hospital, meanwhile, said that the facility is on the brink of shutdown due to critical shortages.

At Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli strike recently destroyed the facility’s solar panels. The hospital, which was already on the verge of collapse, is now grappling with severe shortages, while receiving a continuous flow of wounded.

“According to the latest statements by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, half of Gaza’s major hospitals and 60 percent of the Strip’s health facilities are already out of service,” said Baroud.

“Those that are still functioning are operating on far less than the minimally required equipment, fuel, and medical supplies.

“Never in the history of Israeli wars on Gaza — in fact, anywhere else in Palestine — did a crisis of this magnitude take place. The situation is beyond dire.”

Since Oct. 7, at least 16 of Gaza’s 35 hospitals have been left nonoperational. Additionally, 51 out of the 72 primary healthcare clinics across the Gaza Strip have ceased operations, underscoring the critical challenges faced by the health system in the enclave.

Baroud said that he had been told by his sister, a doctor in southern Gaza, that doctors are having to make extremely difficult choices, on who to treat and who to ignore.

“Surgeries are taking place on the floors of hospitals. Kids have body parts amputated with no anesthesia,” she told him.

“Words cannot describe the collective suffering of the Palestinians. Those who die quickly are the lucky ones.”

In response to the dire situation, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, has announced plans to set up a new field hospital as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation, according to state news agency WAM.

On Monday, five cargo planes departed the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, carrying equipment and supplies for the 150-bed facility destined for Arish on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The field hospital will include departments for general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, and gynecology, along with anesthesia and intensive care units. It is designed to serve both adults and children, and will offer internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatry, and family medicine clinics.

Additionally, the UAE has announced plans to admit about 1,000 Palestinian children and their families from the Gaza Strip into its own hospitals for treatment.

Collaborative efforts involving the Egyptian Red Crescent, National Alliance for Civil and Development Action, Haya Karima Foundation, and various international programs, including the World Health Organization and UNRWA, have managed to deliver about 7,950 tons of aid.

Flights carrying assistance from Turkiye, the UAE, Qatar, Jordan and Tunisia have landed in Arish. Meanwhile, Iraq has reportedly donated 10 million liters of oil to Gaza’s hosptials.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said early on Monday that the Jordanian air force had dropped “urgent medical aid” to its field hospital in Gaza, to provide immediate assistance.

“This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren,” he said on X.

About 1,000 aid trucks are preparing to enter the Gaza Strip in two stages.

However, the UN humanitarian office said the volume of aid entering so far represents just 4 percent of the daily average needed before the hostilities began, and a fraction of what is required as food, water, medicines and fuel stocks run out.

“It goes without saying that an immediate humanitarian ceasefire is critical,” said Baroud.

“A ceasefire means allowing more aid to arrive safely, allowing medical facilities to assess the situation, allowing the dead to be buried with some measures of dignity, and allowing civil defense workers to retrieve at least some of the bodies that are trapped under the rubble.

“If Arabs cannot help Palestine in other ways, and they really should be able to do so, the least they can do is to use their political and economic clout and influence to pressure Israel to allow for a humanitarian ceasefire.”

Islamic Jihad group in Gaza shows new hostage video

Islamic Jihad group in Gaza shows new hostage video
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Islamic Jihad group in Gaza shows new hostage video

Islamic Jihad group in Gaza shows new hostage video
  • It said it was prepared to release the two for humanitarian and medical reasons once appropriate conditions were met
  • In the video, the elderly woman said she missed her children
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The armed wing of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in Gaza released a video on Thursday showing an elderly woman and a young boy who were among around 240 hostages seized by militant gunmen who attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
It said it was prepared to release the two for humanitarian and medical reasons once appropriate conditions were met. It did not give further details.
Israel made no immediate comment.
Gaza-based Palestinian militants seized the hostages during an assault on southern Israeli communities that killed some 1,400 Israelis and foreigners, the Israeli military has said.
The vast majority are believed to be in the hands of Hamas, but Islamic Jihad, a smaller militant group in Gaza that is allied to the territory’s ruling movement, has said previously it held at least 30 captives.
In the video, the elderly woman said she missed her children. “I hope I will manage to see you next week. We are happy and healthy and we want everyone to be happy,” she said, seated in a wheelchair.
The video is the third film of hostages to be released by Gaza militants, who have so far freed four captives — the last couple a pair of 85-year-old women who returned to Israel on Oct. 23.

Israel's assault on Gaza 'wiping out' years of development

Israel’s assault on Gaza ‘wiping out’ years of development
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Israel’s assault on Gaza ‘wiping out’ years of development

Israel’s assault on Gaza ‘wiping out’ years of development
  • Palestine will ‘go back to 2005’ if conflict continues: UN official
  • Cost to economy, housing proportionally far worse than in Ukraine, Syria, report says
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has destroyed 50 percent of housing in the enclave and threatens to wipe out 16 years of human development if the assault continues into December, the UN has been warned.

The upheaval caused by two months of shelling and a ground invasion would also cause 96 percent of Gazans to face “unprecedented deprivation of all essential services.”

The claims were made in a rapid assessment report on the conflict’s impact on Palestine.

Speaking at the UN headquarters in New York, Rola Dashti, executive secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, said that the “negative spillover” from the conflict was already reaching Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt.

She was joined by Abdallah Al-Dardari, UN Development Program assistant secretary-general, who said that 390,000 jobs in Palestine had already been lost as a result of the Israeli assault.

“Even more important is the loss of human development. After two months of fighting, Palestine, and not just Gaza, would have lost 16 years of human development, Al-Dardari said.

“Health and education, and infrastructure and economic growth — that would be wiped out. Palestine would go back to 2005.

“All the investments, all the hard work of the international community and the Palestinian people will be lost.”

The toll of the conflict on Palestine goes beyond the death of more than 10,000 people, said Dashti, who added that “the true cost transcends mere numbers.”

Both the Palestinian and Israeli people deserved to live in peace, she said, calling on the international community to broker a sustainable ceasefire.

“In just over four weeks, the number of children killed in Gaza, which is about 4,300, has surpassed the total number of children lost to armed conflict in 22 countries any year since 2020,” Dashti said.

“Moreover, the level of destruction is unimaginable and unprecedented. As of Nov. 3, it is estimated that 35,000 housing units have been totally demolished and about 212,000 units are partially damaged.”

The damage to infrastructure, together with the economic toll, will force the overwhelming majority of Gazans into multi-dimensional poverty, the speakers said.

Al-Dardari cited statistics from the report, “The Gaza War: Expected Socioeconomic Impacts on the State of Palestine,” showing that losses to Palestinian gross domestic product far outstrip those inflicted on Ukraine.

“For a region or an economy like the Palestinian economy, not just Gaza … to lose 4 percent of GDP in one month — that’s not comparable to any conflict you have seen before,” he said.

“The Syrian economy used to lose 1 percent of GDP per month. We have lost already 4 percent of GDP (in Palestine).

“If this fight continues till the end of the second month, the loss will be more than 8 percent of GDP and if it continues till the end of the year, we are going to have a 12 percent loss in GDP.

“Just to bring to you a comparison, Ukraine lost 30 percent of GDP in one and a half years of fighting. To lose 12 percent of GDP in three months — that’s massive and unprecedented.”

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has also destroyed decades worth of infrastructure set up by organizations like the UN Development Program, which lost 45 percent of its projects in just four weeks, Al-Dardari said.

He said that health centers, solar power stations, water treatment plants, support centers and women-led businesses had all been wiped out by the shelling.

The loss of housing would result in a “long-lasting internal displacement situation” in Gaza “with all its humanitarian, economic developmental and security consequences,” he said.

During a four-week barrage, Gaza lost the same percentage of housing that Syria lost in more than four years of civil war, Al-Dardari said.

He also called for a new model of rebuilding in conflict zones, citing the statistic that just 200 of the 1,700 homes destroyed in Gaza during the 2021 crisis had been rebuilt.

Dashti warned that the “hard-won gains” of economic prosperity and social empowerment among all stakeholders in the conflict would be eroded if the fighting continued.

“History teaches us that without sustainable peace, all stakeholders in this conflict will not only suffer more losses of lives in the future, but their prospects for sustainable development will also be jeopardized,” she said.

Lebanon's grand mufti pins peace hopes on Gaza summits in Riyadh

Lebanon’s grand mufti pins peace hopes on Gaza summits in Riyadh
Updated 09 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Lebanon’s grand mufti pins peace hopes on Gaza summits in Riyadh

Lebanon’s grand mufti pins peace hopes on Gaza summits in Riyadh
  • Protest over Washington’s Israel policy forces US envoy to delay Derian visit
  • Derian said that it was important the US ended its support for Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip
Updated 09 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian expressed hope on Thursday that summits of Arab and Islamic nations being hosted by Saudi Arabia this weekend to discuss the Gaza conflict will achieve positive results.
Derian affirmed that Lebanon and its people stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
His remarks came as dozens of people protested in front of Dar Al-Fatwa in Beirut on Thursday, forcing the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, to postpone a planned visit to the religious leader.
Protesters raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans accusing the US of “being complicit in Israel’s massacres against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”
A protester said: “We are here to prevent the US ambassador from meeting the mufti. She should not be received or welcomed.”
Al-Fatwa’s press office said that Shea’s visit was postponed at her office’s request.
The US ambassador is reported to have held talks with Lebanese officials to discuss Lebanon’s abstention from supporting Hamas during the Arab summit meeting.
According to its declared official position, Lebanon “strongly condemns the genocidal war committed by Israel in Gaza and emphasizes the necessity to work internationally to push Israel to adopt an immediate cease-fire.”
In a statement on Thursday, Derian said that it was important the US ended its support for Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.
He called on Washington to pressure Israel to impose a cease-fire, adopt a humanitarian truce, and allow relief aid to arrive to the affected people in Gaza.
Threats to launch “seismic or atomic bombs on Gaza will not scare the Arab and Islamic nations, but will strengthen their belief in their rights,” Derian said.
He added that the problems of the region will be solved only when the oppressed Palestinian people are treated fairly.
“Justice will prevail only through establishing a free, independent Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital, and with its mosques and churches, so Palestine can remain the land of peace and coexistence in the region.”
Derian warned against continuing Israeli aggression in southern Lebanon, saying that the Lebanese people “are united against the brutal and barbaric criminality manifested in killing children and women.”
The grand mufti’s remarks came amid heightened tension on Lebanon’s southern border, with Israeli artillery on Thursday targeting the outskirts of the Lebanese villages of Rmaych, Aayta Al-Shaab, Ramyeh, and Beit Lif.
Israeli forces struck the Al-Kroum area on the outskirts of the Mhaibib village with a drone missile.
Fires also erupted in the Ramyeh and Aayta Al-Shaab villages after Israeli incendiary shelling.
Hezbollah targeted the Israeli Zarit outpost, setting it on fire. It also targeted an Israeli outpost in the occupied Lebanese village of Hounin and the Ramim outpost facing the Markaba village, prompting Israeli army shelling of the outskirts of Houla and Markaba villages.
Israeli media outlets reported that an anti-armor missile was launched from Lebanon toward Margaliot in the Galilee Panhandle region.
Israeli reconnaissance planes were seen over many southern Lebanese villages, as well as over villages adjacent to the Blue Line as far as Tyre, and over the Al-Litani river.
Meanwhile, dozens of journalists, media personalities, and photographers gathered before the Martyrs’ Monument in downtown Beirut as part of a protest organized by the Press Order, the Press Editors’ Syndicate, and the Union of Press Photographers in Lebanon.
The gathering took place after the death toll rose to 42 Palestinian journalists, including Lebanese reporter and photographer Issam Abdallah, who was killed by an Israeli army strike while working on Lebanon’s southern border.

