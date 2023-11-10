You are here

Palestinian soccer team prepares for World Cup qualifying games against a backdrop of war
The Palestine Football Association became a full member of FIFA in 1998 and has had some success at the regional level. (File/AFP)
AP
  Palestinian players stuck in Gaza because of the Israel-Hamas war
  Two players from Gaza, Egypt-based Mohamed Saleh and Mahmoud Wadi, are expected to join the Palestinian team in Jordan
AP
Makram Daboub may be struggling to prepare his Palestinian team for the start of 2026 World Cup qualification but he takes some comfort, for now at least, that his players stuck in Gaza are safe.
The national soccer team’s head coach wanted to include Ibrahim Abuimeir, Khaled Al-Nabris, and Ahmed Al-Kayed in a training camp in Jordan ahead of World Cup qualifying games against Lebanon next Thursday and Australia on Nov. 21.
But they were unable to make it out of Gaza because of the Israel-Hamas war, now in its second month.
“So far they are fine,” Daboub told The Associated Press. “Many of their relatives have died, however, as a result of the bombing.”
Two players from Gaza, Egypt-based Mohamed Saleh and Mahmoud Wadi, are expected to join the Palestinian team in Jordan.
Daboub, who is from Tunisia, acknowledged it will be difficult for players to focus on football while many have families in danger.
“With the death and destruction in Gaza, the players are in a difficult psychological state,” Daboub said.
But for Susan Shalabi, the vice president of the Palestine Football Association, there’s no question that the players and the people want the games to go ahead.
“This is a people that wants to be heard and seen by the rest of the world, wants to live normally like everyone else, so people care about their national team,” Shalabi told The AP. “It represents the yearning to be recognized as a free and sovereign nation.”
The Palestine Football Association became a full member of FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, in 1998 and has had some success at the regional level.




Supporters hold Palestinian flags as they cheer prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Celtic and Atletico Madrid in Glasgow. (File/AFP)


Appearing at the World Cup in 2026 would be a dream for a team that has never come close to reaching the finals via the Asian Football Confederation’s qualifying route.
There is a little more hope this time as Asia’s automatic qualification allocation has increased from four places in 2022 to eight in 2026, when the tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The Palestinian team, which reached a highest FIFA ranking of 73 in 2018, appeared at the Asian Cup in 2015 and 2019 and has qualified for the 2023 continental tournament coming up in Qatar.
“There is no match that you can win in advance,” Daboub said. “But we have a good chance of reaching the next round of the World Cup qualifiers.”
To be among the 18 teams that advances into that next stage of Asian qualifying, the Palestinians need to finish in the top two of a group containing Australia – expected to take first spot – Lebanon and Bangladesh. They’re currently ranked No. 96, eight places higher than Lebanon and 87 above Bangladesh.
Palestine had initially been drawn to host Australia to start this round of qualifying, but t he game has been shifted to a neutral venue in Kuwait.
Preparations have already been interrupted as players were unable to leave to participate in a tournament in Malaysia last month. Now the team is based in Jordan to be sure of being able to travel for games.
A win against Lebanon in the United Arab Emirates next week — the game has also been moved from Beirut because of security concerns — would be a huge step toward the next stage.
“We will do our best,” Daboub said. “Football is the most popular game in the world. It brings people together. We aspire to achieve good results and qualify to show the Palestinian identity and that this is a people who deserve life and love peace.”

Italy, Canada qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

Italy, Canada qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals
AFP
  Canada's win, capped by a doubles victory for Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski, left hosts Spain with no chance of advancing to the final four of the tournament they have won five times
AFP

SEVILLE, Spain: Italy and Canada booked their tickets to the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday with 3-0 wins over Germany and Poland respectively as defending champions Switzerland crashed out.

Leylah Fernandez eased past Poland’s Magda Linette 6-2, 6-3 in Seville to seal Canada’s berth after Marina Stakusic battled past Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the opening Group C rubber.

Canada’s win, capped by a doubles victory for Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski, left hosts Spain with no chance of advancing to the final four of the tournament they have won five times.

Spain lost to the Canadians 3-0 on Wednesday.

The hosts take on Poland on Friday but with no chance of progressing, with only the group winner advancing.

Switzerland, who won their only title last year, were also eliminated, falling 3-0 to the US a day after having lost by the same scoreline to the Czech Republic.

Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin led Team USA in the singles, with the record 18-time champions playing on Friday for top spot in Group A and the semifinal berth against the Czechs.

Earlier four-time winners Italy beat Germany to eliminate Group D rivals France.

Martina Trevisan battled past Eva Lys 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 in the opening rubber before Jasmine Paolini eased past Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2 to ensure the Italians return to the last four for the first time since 2014.

Debutant Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto completed the Italian rout with a win over Friedsam and Laura Siegemund in the doubles.

Italy, who beat France 2-1 on Wednesday, finish top of the three-team group.

Australia, runners-up in the 2022 final to Switzerland, beat Kazakhstan 2-1 to notch up their first win of the tournament after losing to Slovenia on Wednesday.

Storm Hunter gave the Australians their first point against Anna Danilina 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva pulled Kazakhstan level with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Kimberley Birrell.

The doubles, with the same players, made the difference with Australia winning a super tie-break 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10/5).

The final tie in Group B sees Kazakhstan take on group leaders Slovenia on Friday.

The Australian team, which had lost to Slovenia on Wednesday, maintains its hopes of reaching the semifinals.

The first in each of the four groups advance to the semifinals, scheduled for Saturday, before the final on Sunday.

Man City face Chelsea test as pressure builds on Ten Hag

Man City face Chelsea test as pressure builds on Ten Hag
AFP
  Early-season results boosted hopes of a genuine title race but City were the only team in the top five to win last weekend
AFP

LONDON: Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to Chelsea on Sunday with Erling Haaland in ominous form as Arsenal and Tottenham seek to recover from their first defeats of the season.

Early-season results boosted hopes of a genuine title race but City were the only team in the top five to win last weekend.

At the other end of the table, the bottom four sides are in danger of being cut adrift even before the season is a third of the way through.

Here are three talking points ahead of the action in the English top flight.

 

Manchester City recently had an uncharacteristic mini-wobble but they have responded in emphatic style, hitting 17 goals in five games in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s champions are back on top of the Premier League, taking advantage of slip-ups from Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Erling Haaland, who scored 52 goals for City last season, is in red-hot form, with 15 in the current campaign so far.

City travel to Chelsea on Sunday not knowing exactly what to expect from Mauricio Pochettino’s inconsistent team, who beat nine-man Tottenham 4-1 on Monday.

But the treble winners will be full of confidence, having won their past six matches against the Stamford Bridge side in all competitions without conceding a single goal.

 

Manchester United got out of jail last week when Bruno Fernandes struck a last-gasp winner to earn a 1-0 victory at Fulham and ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

But the Dutchman is once again in the spotlight after United went down 4-3 in a chaotic Champions League match in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

The club have lost nine of their opening 17 matches in a season in all competitions for the first time since 1973/74, a campaign in which they were relegated.

United would normally be expected to sweep aside Luton, Saturday’s opponents at Old Trafford, but they have scored just 12 goals in 11 Premier League matches so far and their injury-ravaged defense looks shaky.

Ten Hag, however, is convinced his team’s luck will change.

“This squad is resilient,” he said after the defeat in Denmark. “The whole season, so many decisions are against us, so many setbacks for injuries.

“Every time there is a spirit, there is a fight and we will keep going because I am sure and I said to the lads it will turn — on one moment in the season it will turn in our favor.”

 

The bottom four teams in the Premier League each have just a single win and a paltry combined total of 20 points from 11 rounds of games.

Newly promoted Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all struggling along with Bournemouth — there is already a five-point gap between 17th-placed Luton and Everton, one place above them.

Despite those poor results, not a single Premier League manager has been sacked so far — there were a record 14 managerial changes last season.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany urged his team not to lose confidence after they became the first side in English top-flight history to lose each of their first six home games to begin a season.

“We have to put everything into context and not let ourselves get knocked down by something which is supposed to be one of the hardest achievements to do, which is to establish yourself in this league,” he said.

Kompany’s men have a daunting trip to face Arsenal this weekend, with the Gunners smarting from their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

 

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Wolves vs. Tottenham (1230), Arsenal vs. Burnley, Crystal Palace vs. Everton, Manchester United vs. Luton, Bournemouth vs. Newcastle (1730)

Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa vs. Fulham, Brighton vs. Sheffield United, Liverpool vs. Brentford, West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest, Chelsea vs. Manchester City (1630)

Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International
AP
  Tournament officials on Friday confirmed Osaka will contest the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 event to start her 2024 season
  Australian Open officials announced last month that Osaka would be in the field for the year's first major starting Jan. 14
AP

BRISBANE: Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka will make her comeback to tennis at the Brisbane International warm-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open.

Tournament officials on Friday confirmed Osaka will contest the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 event to start her 2024 season.

A two-time Australian and US Open winner, Osaka was a surprise withdrawal from last year’s Australian Open before later revealing she was pregnant.

The former tennis No. 1 announced the birth of her daughter Shai in July.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return,” Osaka said in a statement. It “will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”

In a later social media post Osaka shared a link to the tournament announcement.

Osaka was born in Japan and moved to the US with her parents when she was 3. She hasn’t competed on tour since an event in Tokyo in September 2022, shortly after she lost in the first round of the US Open.

Australian Open officials announced last month that Osaka would be in the field for the year’s first major starting Jan. 14.

Boult ready to face ‘India in front of 1.5 billion people’

Boult ready to face 'India in front of 1.5 billion people'
AFP
  Pacer Trent Boult returned figures of 3-37 to set up a Kiwi win over Sri Lanka 
  New Zealand are expected to meet India in the semifinal on Wednesday
AFP

Bengaluru, India: New Zealand’s Trent Boult said Thursday “it doesn’t get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people” as he counted down to their likely World Cup semifinal showdown in Mumbai.

Left-arm quick Boult returned figures of 3-37 to play a pivotal role in his team’s five-wicket win over Sri Lanka that has virtually assured them a place in the last-four.

Rivals Pakistan and Afghanistan will have to pull off miraculous victories in their concluding group games in order to knock New Zealand out of the semifinal reckoning.

The Kiwis would face undefeated India in Mumbai next Wednesday with South Africa playing Australia in Kolkata 24 hours later.

“We’re going to be very clear with how we’re going to tackle that game,” said veteran fast bowler Boult.

“I think there’ll be a lot of excitement and the prospect of that challenge. It doesn’t get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people.”

New Zealand, who have been runners-up in the previous two World Cups, have an edge over India in tournament match-ups with a 5-4 advantage.

They knocked out much-fancied India in the semifinals in 2019.

“I can’t speak on what they’re thinking but from our point of view to play a World Cup in India and to come up against the host nation, a team that’s red hot and playing good cricket at a great ground, you couldn’t script it any better,” added 34-year-old Boult.

Rohit Sharma’s India have been unbeaten to top the 10-team table.

India, who last won the World Cup in 2011, faced a stiff challenge from the Kiwis in their league match which they won by four wickets in Dharamsala.

Boult said the conditions at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will be different and the pressure will be on the hosts.

“Played India a lot of times. Quality players, know these conditions very well,” said Boult.

“Hard to comment on what the conditions will be at Wankhede, but history suggests it’s a good wicket.

“Very, very good players, but pressure does things to the best of players at any time.”

Boult took three key wickets to rattle Sri Lanka after New Zealand elected to field first and bowled out the opposition for 171 in 46.4 overs.

With his first strike of skipper Kusal Mendis he reached 50 World Cup wickets to enter an elite company including Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan, Mitchell Starc, Lasith Malinga and Wasim Akram.

“Very proud, not something that I was ever targeting, but everyone loves World Cup cricket,” said Boult.

“I’ve enjoyed playing with all the guys here. I’ve got very good friends in the team and we really help each other out. So nice to bring up 50 this afternoon and hopefully there will be a few more.”

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers
AFP
  Sterling, who has 82 caps and 20 goals for England, has not played for the national team since last year's World Cup in Qatar
  "The door is 100 percent open not only for Raheem but for other players," said Southgate
AFP

LONDON: Gareth Southgate said the door was still “100 percent” open for Raheem Sterling after leaving the Chelsea forward out of England’s squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifiers.
Southgate, whose side are already assured of their place in the tournament in Germany next year, named a 25-man group on Thursday for a home match against Malta on November 17 and a trip to North Macedonia three days later.
Sterling, who has 82 caps and 20 goals for England, has not played for the national team since last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where England reached the quarter-finals.
“The door is 100 percent open not only for Raheem but for other players,” said Southgate. “There’s no doubt about that.
“We don’t need to know about his quality, his personality. He is a crucial part of why we’ve had the journey we’ve had over the last few years.”
The England boss said it was tough to leave in-form players out to accommodate Sterling, 28, who has scored four goals for Chelsea this season.
“He wasn’t available in March or June and the team started on a good run,” he said. “We won in Italy for the first time in 60 years, the two performances in June were excellent, so we stuck with that group,” he added.
“There is no question Raheem is looking dangerous for his club, he looks invigorated since the start of the season. (But) that is an area of the pitch where we’ve probably got as much competition for places as anywhere.”
Manchester City defender John Stones and Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah are both out injured.
Chelsea captain James is fit again after a hamstring injury, but asked to be left out of the squad after it had been expected he would replace Stones.
Southgate said: “I was hoping to call up Reece James, but he doesn’t feel he is quite ready and I understand that.
“He’s had a long path back from a number of injuries and he’s cautious in that respect. I can understand why.”
Southgate paid tribute to Bobby Charlton, who died last month and will be honored in England’s match against Malta at Wembley.
“I think he is respected around the world and clearly our greatest-ever player when you think of not only the World Cup, but also winning the European Cup and everything he did at club level,” he said.
“Very sad. We were fortunate to have met him a few times and incredibly humble, so, yes, our condolences are with all his family but hopefully we get the chance to honor him at Wembley and it will be a celebration of life.”

England squad
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan/ITA), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq/KSA), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/GER), James Maddison (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

