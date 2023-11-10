You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Scores wounded after Israeli strikes on Indonesian hospital in Gaza

Scores wounded after Israeli strikes on Indonesian hospital in Gaza
Indonesia Hospital is one of the last remaining hospitals in Gaza and has treated thousands of Palestinian civilians as Israel continues its daily bombardment. (screengrab)
Updated 31 sec ago
Scores wounded after Israeli strikes on Indonesian hospital in Gaza

Scores wounded after Israeli strikes on Indonesian hospital in Gaza
  • Israeli forces have killed at least 195 medics in Gaza in the past four weeks
  • Indonesians say the attacks are war crimes that ‘destroy hope and faith in humanity’
Updated 31 sec ago
Natalia Laskowska Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARTA: Hundreds of people are believed to have been wounded by Israeli airstrikes in the vicinity of the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza, a nongovernmental organization that funds the facility said on Friday. 

The Indonesia Hospital in Beit Lahiya was opened in 2015, built from donations raised by the Jakarta-based Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, or MER-C. The NGO also dispatches Indonesian volunteers, three of whom have been at the hospital since Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza began last month. 

The facility is one of the last remaining hospitals in Gaza and has treated thousands of Palestinian civilians as Israel continues its daily bombardment of the densely populated enclave in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas. 

Earlier this week, the Israeli military claimed that Hamas was using the Indonesian hospital “to hide an underground command and control center.” 

The statement was immediately denounced by MER-C as an attempt to “craft a public lie,” while the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the hospital “is a facility that Indonesians built entirely for a humanitarian purpose and to serve the medical needs of Palestinian people in Gaza.”

Sarbini Murad, chairman of MER-C’s executive committee, told Arab News that Thursday’s strikes around the hospital have damaged some of its facilities and wounded scores of people. 

“We hear there’ve been hundreds of casualties, including deaths. It is very crowded, so we don’t know exactly how many,” he said. 

“This is the terror that Israel continues to carry out to make people leave the hospital.” 

MER-C estimates that about 1,000 people are currently being treated at the hospital for injuries and at least 5,000 have sought refuge inside the facility, while another few thousand people are sheltering in adjacent buildings. 

The attack on the hospital was a shock for Indonesians, many of whom closely follow developments related to the facility and in Gaza. 

“I felt very angry and sad,” Ferena Debineva, a social researcher in Jakarta, told Arab News.

“As an Indonesian citizen, I believe that health facilities must always be maintained as neutral and safe places, especially because of their vital function in the current crisis conditions. These attacks have not only caused material losses but also destroyed hope and faith in humanity.” 

Deadly Israeli airstrikes, targeting residential buildings and hospitals, have already killed at least 10,812 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and wounded tens of thousands more. Among the dead are 195 doctors, paramedics and nurses. 

“They bomb all hospitals. Not only Indonesia Hospital,” Rahung Nasution, Indonesian filmmaker and activist, told Arab News. 

“It’s the worst war crime, true evil.” 

Topics: War on Gaza Indonesia

Northern Myanmar fighting displaces almost 50,000 civilians: UN

Northern Myanmar fighting displaces almost 50,000 civilians: UN
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Northern Myanmar fighting displaces almost 50,000 civilians: UN

Northern Myanmar fighting displaces almost 50,000 civilians: UN
  • The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA) say they have seized dozens of military outposts and blocked vital trade routes to Ch
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

Yangon: Almost 50,000 people have been displaced by fighting in northern Myanmar after an alliance of ethnic armed groups launched an offensive against the military two weeks ago, the United Nations said Friday.
“As of 9 November, almost 50,000 people in northern Shan were forced into displacement,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said in an update.
Fighting has raged for two weeks across northern Shan state near the Chinese border, posing the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021, analysts say.
The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA) say they have seized dozens of military outposts and blocked vital trade routes to China.
The remoteness of the rugged, jungle-clad region — home to pipelines that supply oil and gas to China — and patchy communications make it difficult to verify casualty numbers in the fighting.
A further 40,000 people have been displaced by clashes between the military and its opponents in neighboring Sagaing region and Kachin state since early November, UNOCHA said.

Topics: Myanmar

Astronaut who led humanity’s first mission around the Moon dead at 95

Astronaut who led humanity’s first mission around the Moon dead at 95
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Astronaut who led humanity's first mission around the Moon dead at 95

Astronaut who led humanity’s first mission around the Moon dead at 95
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Frank Borman, the NASA astronaut who led the 1968 Apollo 8 mission, the first human spaceflight to reach the Moon, has died at the age of 95, the US space agency said Thursday.

He passed away on November 7 in Billings, Montana.

“Today we remember one of NASA’s best,” said the agency’s administrator Bill Nelson, in a statement.

“His lifelong love for aviation and exploration was only surpassed by his love for his wife Susan.”

Born on March 14, 1928 in Gary, Indiana, he began his career in the US Air Force where he flew as a fighter pilot, test pilot, and became an assistant professor of thermodynamics at West Point.

But he will be remembered as a pioneer of space exploration.

He set a then-record of 14 days in space during the 1965 Gemini 7 mission alongside Jim Lovell. The voyage featured the first space rendezvous with the Gemini 6 spacecraft.

Borman went on to command Apollo 8, where he became one of the first three humans, alongside crewmates Lovell and William Anders, to see and photograph the far side of the Moon.

Apollo 8 was also famous for producing “Earthrise” — an iconic image of the Earth and part of the lunar surface, taken by Anders on December 4, 1968.

Following his career at NASA, he became the CEO of Eastern Airlines.

“Frank knew the power exploration held in uniting humanity when he said, ‘Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit,’” said Nelson. “His service to NASA and our nation will undoubtedly fuel the Artemis Generation to reach new cosmic shores.”

Topics: Frank Borman Apollo 8

UK accused of whitewashing death of Chevening scholar in Gaza

UK accused of whitewashing death of Chevening scholar in Gaza
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News
UK accused of whitewashing death of Chevening scholar in Gaza

UK accused of whitewashing death of Chevening scholar in Gaza
  • Dr. Maisara Al Rayyes believed to have been killed in Israeli airstrike
  • UK Foreign Office tweet saying it was ‘devastated’ by news sparks outrage
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Palestinian doctor who recently graduated from the UK’s prestigious Chevening Scholarship is believed to have been killed along with several members of his family in an Israeli airstrike.

Dr. Maisara Al Rayyes was photographed in September with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and other graduates of the scheme, which is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the BBC reported.

Al Rayyes, who was awarded funding to study for a master’s degree in health at King’s College London, was trapped beneath the rubble of a six-story apartment building in occupied Gaza on Sunday night.

The BBC on Wednesday morning tried to contact his younger brother, Moayed, who witnessed the strike from a neighboring house. But Moayed and his older sibling, Mohammed, were themselves killed in a separate Israeli airstrike on Wednesday afternoon while searching for their missing brother.

Video footage showed the bodies of the siblings lying among the rubble. A local journalist who was photographing their rescue efforts was also injured.

Friends said Al Rayyes’ parents and a nephew were found dead in the rubble of their family home on Monday, but the body of the 30-year-old doctor had yet to be recovered.

The Israeli military declined to respond to the BBC’s questions about the blast.

The UK Foreign Office said on X on Wednesday that it was “devastated” and offered its condolences to Al Rayyes’ family and the “Chevening Alumni community” but did not make any reference to the airstrike.

The tweet sparked outrage from some of the doctor’s former colleagues who accused the UK of trying to avoid any criticism of Israel. According to accounts of events described to the BBC, the handling of the incident had sparked “huge amounts of discontent” among some UK officials who felt the death announcement was not contextualized.

Hala Hanini, a Chevening graduate and close friend of Al Rayyes, accused the Foreign Office of whitewashing his death.

She told the BBC it was “disgusting, disappointing and outrageous” that the government did not raise any questions over how he was killed.

“It’s as if he just died of normal things,” she said. “(UK ministers) claim that Israel has the right to self-defense but … it actually has responsibilities over the occupied people to provide them with safety, security … (but) they are committing genocide and calling it falsely self-defense.”

Hanini also accused the UK of failing to uphold international law.

When asked about the concerns raised, the FCDO declined to comment, telling the BBC it “wouldn’t have anything to add beyond the tweet” about Al Rayyes.

The BBC report said it is believed that some staff counselors at the UK Foreign Office have spoken to senior officials about their concerns regarding the government’s position on the war in Gaza.

These include its passive stance toward Israel “breaching international humanitarian law” given the unprecedented scale of civilian deaths in Gaza, and that this could harm wider foreign policy, such as highlighting Russia’s violations of the global rules-based order in Ukraine.

A group of Chevening graduates in 28 countries wrote to Cleverly on Monday, pleading with him to protect their colleagues and “focus on the needs and safety of Chevening Alumni” in Gaza and “work toward an immediate ceasefire.”

Since the start of Israel’s attacks 32 days ago, more than 10,300 Palestinians have been killed, including over 4,100 children, according to the Gazan Health Ministry. The Israeli siege of the territory has denied its 2.2 million residents access to basic items such as food, water, fuel and electricity.

Many Palestinians accuse Israel of intentionally targeting civilians. Israel said it would not agree to a ceasefire until all of the hostages had been released.

The UK government has previously given its “unequivocal” support to Israel, saying it had a “right to defend itself” following the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7. The UK has also urged Israel to uphold international humanitarian law.
 

Topics: War on Gaza

Top US general cautions over risks in a long Gaza war

Top US general cautions over risks in a long Gaza war
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters
Top US general cautions over risks in a long Gaza war

Top US general cautions over risks in a long Gaza war
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters

A faster resolution to the fighting in Gaza could help limit civilian strife that might spur people to join the ranks of militants, US President Joe Biden’s top military adviser said.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Israel’s stated aim for its military campaign in Gaza — the destruction of the Hamas group that runs the territory — was “a pretty large order.”

But he also said Israel was focused on targeting the senior leadership of Hamas, which might be achieved more quickly.

“I think the longer this goes, the harder it can become,” Brown told reporters in his first detailed remarks on the month-old conflict before arriving in Japan on Thursday.

Brown, who took over as the US military’s top officer just over a month ago, expressed confidence that Israel was abiding by the laws of war in Gaza.

He also said there was room for Israel’s military to improve in its public explanations about its conduct and that he had raised this with his Israeli counterpart.

“There’s room for improvement based on what we’re seeing,” Brown said.  “What I’ve talked to him about is how do we demonstrate — not only with the videos but also as they talk about the strikes — why they’re striking in some locations, provide more context to the strike.”

Asked whether he was concerned a high Palestinian civilian death toll could push people to join the ranks of the militants, Brown said: “Yes, very much so. And I think that’s something we have to pay attention to.”

“That’s why when we talk about time — the faster you can get to a point where you stop the hostilities, you have less strife for the civilian population that turns into someone who now wants to be the next member of Hamas,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Israelis the country is in a “tough war” that will also be long.

Israel has blamed Hamas for civilian deaths in Gaza, saying it is using civilians as human shields and hiding arms and operations centers in residential areas.

Brown stopped short of advocating for a short campaign or offering his view of how long Israel’s Gaza operation should last.

Brown has overseen air campaigns in the Middle East in the past, including during the battle to retake cities in Iraq from Daesh

He said military campaigns could drag on longer than expected.

“(Almost) every conflict that I’ve been involved with throughout my military career ... (has) particularly gone a bit longer than most people would have imagined. So we’ve got to prepare ourselves for that,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Pakistan’s PM calls for engagement with Western capitals, introspection by Muslim nations amid Gaza war

Pakistan’s PM calls for engagement with Western capitals, introspection by Muslim nations amid Gaza war
Updated 09 November 2023
Pakistan's PM calls for engagement with Western capitals, introspection by Muslim nations amid Gaza war

Pakistan’s PM calls for engagement with Western capitals, introspection by Muslim nations amid Gaza war
  • In an interview with Arab News, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says London, Washington must convince Israel that conflict could have ‘spillover effect’ beyond Middle East
  • Saudi Arabia to host special OIC session on Nov. 12 to deliberate how to bring situation back to ‘so-called normalcy’
Updated 09 November 2023
Mehreen Zahra-Malik

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said Pakistan needs to engage with Western governments, particularly in the US and the UK, to convince Israel the war in Gaza could have a “spillover effect” beyond the Middle East, while also calling for introspection by Muslim countries.

The current violence is the bloodiest in the generations-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and broke out on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters burst into Israel and killed 1,400. Since then, Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip, killing more than 10,000 people, around 40 percent of them children, according to health officials there.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week called Gaza a “graveyard for children,” amplifying demands for a ceasefire in the densely populated enclave, which Hamas has ruled for 16 years.

Muslim nations around the world have also urged an immediate ceasefire and pressed US officials like Secretary of State Antony Blinken to convince Israel to halt attacks, but Washington has rebuffed such requests, saying such a move would only allow Hamas to regroup and attack Israel again.

The UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also rejected calls for a full ceasefire, although he supports a humanitarian pause to allow the safe delivery of aid to civilians.

“We need to engage with different Western capitals, particularly Washington and London, and they need to make realize, the Israeli side, that they are contributing to destabilizing not just the region, but (that) probably it would have a spillover effect beyond the region,” Kakar said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

Many analysts have warned that the ongoing war could forge new regional security alignments that could threaten Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

Serious concerns of a regional spillover of the war have emerged amid regular exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon.

Cruise missiles have been launched from Yemen, foreign missions have evacuated staff, and additional US military deployments have been made in response to attacks on its troops in Iraq and Syria.

When asked if Pakistan’s government had received any requests from the US to soften its stance against Israel following its continued attacks on Gaza, Kakar said: “I’m not aware of any such request and I don’t think any government would listen to any such request, which is in my opinion surreal. It’s absurd to even think of requesting someone to be silent on such an account.”

Kakar has called for an immediate “cessation of violence” and labeled Israel’s assault on Gaza “genocide, clearly.”

He said he would be traveling to Riyadh at the weekend for an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss Israel’s attacks on Palestine.

He added: “You can’t just kill children and say that you have got the right to defend yourself. It’s the license to barbaric retaliation.”

When asked if Muslim nations were doing enough for Gaza, Kakar raised questions about the role of the world’s estimated 1.8 billion Muslims, who make up 24 percent of the global population, in “facing (up to) the kind of situation which we are in.”

He said: “We need to ask more deep questions from this entire … (Muslim) population: What kind of contribution globally are we having … toward science and technology? What kind of defense capabilities are these different 50 or 57 countries developing for themselves?”

Kakar blamed “governance structures” in Muslim nations, saying their challenges were “more deep than the mere quagmire of the Palestinian situation.”

He added: “The choices which we are making or we are forced to make are not probably in the interest of the larger group of 1.4 billion people, which we call Muslims.”

Topics: War on Gaza Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Antonio Guterres

Related

Pakistan’s PM condemns Israel’s ‘incessant and lethal’ bombardment of Gaza  video
Pakistan
Pakistan’s PM condemns Israel’s ‘incessant and lethal’ bombardment of Gaza 
UN’s Guterres denounces ‘collective punishment’ of Palestinians
World
UN’s Guterres denounces ‘collective punishment’ of Palestinians

