War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Christians in Middle East urge Anglican leader to 'speak truth to power'

Christians in Middle East urge Anglican leader to ‘speak truth to power’
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has been asked by Palestinian Christians to “speak truth to power for the sake of a just and lasting peace” in a letter criticizing the UK Anglican leader over his public statements on the Israel-Hamas war. (AFP/File)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Christians in Middle East urge Anglican leader to 'speak truth to power'

Christians in Middle East urge Anglican leader to ‘speak truth to power’
  • Churches in Jordan join Palestinian pleas for end to violence against civilians
  • Welby’s office is said to have ignored the first letter, fueling anger among Anglicans and Palestinian Christians
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
BEIRUT: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has been asked by Palestinian Christians to “speak truth to power for the sake of a just and lasting peace” in a letter criticizing the UK Anglican leader over his public statements on the Israel-Hamas war.
Anglicans in the West Bank had accused Welby, leader of the global Anglican church, of downgrading their plight.
Jerusalem’s Palestinian Christians restated their criticism in a letter as well, the Guardian reported on Friday.
Welby’s office is said to have ignored the first letter, fueling anger among Anglicans and Palestinian Christians.
Lambeth Palace, the archbishop’s London headquarters, said that it failed to reply to the first letter because it had unnamed signatories.
The second letter came from churches in Jordan and condemned “acts of violence against any civilians.”
It said: “We continue to have concerns, as expressed by others, that the British government’s relationships with Jewish leaders matter more to Anglican leaders than the basic principles of justice, freedom and the right of return for the oldest Christian community in the world.
“We ask for your support to speak truth to power for the sake of a just and lasting peace, and to avoid any remarks that can be interpreted as siding with Israeli politicians who seek to oppress and displace the Palestinian people or who seek to challenge a Christian presence in the Holy Land.”
The letter also referred to Israel’s “denial of national rights to the Palestinian people” and of extremists in the Israeli government who aim to block “Palestinian dreams for a national home in the Holy Land.”
According to Welby’s website, the archbishop spent four days in Jerusalem in October to “show solidarity with the Christian community in the Holy Land.”
At that time Anglicans on the West Bank said Welby’s statements were shaped by “domestic British ecumenical and political considerations” rather than recognition of “the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people in general, and of the Anglican Palestinian community in particular.”
A Lambeth Palace spokesperson confirmed receiving the second letter and pointed to its response to the first letter, saying they remained “in solidarity with all the Christians of the Holy Land.”

Topics: War on Gaza Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby Palestinian Christians Israel Hamas

Amnesty International slams European govts for curbing pro-Palestine protests, free speech

Amnesty International slams European govts for curbing pro-Palestine protests, free speech
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Amnesty International slams European govts for curbing pro-Palestine protests, free speech

Amnesty International slams European govts for curbing pro-Palestine protests, free speech
  • Crackdowns amount to ‘denial of collective grief’ and ‘stifling of dissent’
  • Govts have ‘conflated support for Palestinian human rights with support for terrorism’
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The curbing of speech and protests in support of Palestinian rights by European governments is a “denial of collective grief” and “stifling of dissent” that could create a chilling effect on freedom of expression, Amnesty International has warned.

Peacefully protesting against injustice in Israel and the Occupied Territories “is not a threat to security,” said Julia Hall, Amnesty’s expert on counterterrorism and human rights in Europe.

She added that authorities in several European countries had banned solidarity protests, and had harassed and arrested people for expressing support for Palestinian rights.

“Speaking out against injustice or joining a solidarity march are some of the few tools we — as peoples around the world — have available to try and effect change,” she said.

In order to legitimize restrictions on free speech and assembly, governments have “conflated support for Palestinian human rights with support for terrorism,” Hall added, describing the strategy as a “hack.”

The misleading association of the Palestinian cause with terrorism has led to the closing of human rights groups, funding bans, threats of deportation, and proposals to sack people from jobs, she said.

Fear of “extremism” in relation to Palestine has also seen schools, colleges and universities “encouraged to be on high alert” at the behest of governments.

Hall said: “The rapid manner in which this is happening across Europe at both EU and national levels would seem to indicate that, in the momentum for states to respond to the brutal Hamas attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, there simply has been ‘overreach’.”

And through the deliberate conflation of Hamas and all Palestinians, and of Muslims and terrorism, governments are making people reluctant to stand up for the human rights of Palestinians, she added, warning the result was a “logical outcome.” 

Hall called on European countries to justify measures that breach human rights obligations by “enshrining them in law and ensuring that every measure is necessary and proportionate.”

Countries should also “direct their efforts toward combating genuine hate speech and hate crimes rather than banning or restricting protest or other forms of solidarity with Palestinians’ human rights,” she said.

Hall’s comments come as a senior police official in the UK backed Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley in his row with Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Rowley and Braverman disagreed over whether a massive pro-Palestinian march in London, set for Armistice Day on Saturday, should be permitted.

Rowley had refused to ban the demonstration, denying that it constituted a security threat, with Braverman later accusing the police of “playing favorites.”

But Gavin Stephens, chair of the National Police Chief’s Council, has backed the London police chief, saying political views should not influence decision-making.

“The decisions that we take are not easy ones, but we do so impartially, without fear or favor, and in line with both the law and our authorized professional practice,” Stephens added.

“In everything that we do … all of that should be directed towards keeping people safe and feeling safe.

“I consider that as one of my civic responsibilities, that I do what I can to give that reassurance to keep temperatures low, when we are in times of such awful, tragic international conflict that is affecting so many families across the world.

“Language is important and our actions in defusing tensions are important, and we take those very seriously in policing.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas

'No one is safe there': First Filipino evacuees from Gaza reach Manila

‘No one is safe there’: First Filipino evacuees from Gaza reach Manila
Updated 45 min 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben
'No one is safe there': First Filipino evacuees from Gaza reach Manila

‘No one is safe there’: First Filipino evacuees from Gaza reach Manila
  • Two-thirds of Philippine nationals in Gaza are Palestinian Filipinos who were born or raised there
  • Evacuees say that both people and buildings in Gaza are getting ‘pulverized’ by Israeli strikes
Updated 45 min 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The first group of 34 Filipinos evacuated from Gaza reached Manila on Friday, with some forced to leave their family members behind.
Of the 136 Filipinos trapped in Gaza since Israel began its daily bombardment of the densely populated enclave last month, so far 82 have been evacuated to Egypt through the Rafah crossing.
The remaining ones have also received clearance from Israeli authorities to leave, but according to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, many have decided to stay as Israel has not allowed their Palestinian relatives to cross the border.
Most of the Filipinos in Gaza are permanent residents. Two-thirds of them are Palestinian Filipinos who were born or raised there.
One of the evacuees, Lucina Al-Qadiri, a nurse who has been living in Gaza since 2012, told Arab News upon arrival at Manila airport that it was her Palestinian husband who requested her to leave.
“What you see on TV, it’s true … People there are getting pulverized,” she said. “My husband is in the UAE, but my eldest son is still there in Gaza.”
Her son could not join her as his wife, a Palestinian national, was not granted clearance to leave.
“He has a newborn baby, born Oct. 6. The baby had problems with breathing,” Al-Qadiri said.
“I really tried with the Philippine Embassy to bring my daughter-in-law, because they did not include Palestinian spouses … It was very inhumane. My son wouldn’t agree to leave his wife behind. I also wouldn’t allow it.”
Al-Qadiri no longer knew where they were.
“There’s no network, no electricity,” she said. “I’m praying to God that they will be in the next batch (of evacuees).”
Minerva Sabah, who is married to a Palestinian academic, also returned to the Philippines alone.
Her husband was not approved to leave, she told Arab News, not knowing when she would be able to see him again and whether they would have anything to get back to.
“I’m not sure if my house will still be standing there when we return,” she said.
Authorities in Gaza estimate that more than 50 percent of all residential units in the besieged enclave have been damaged or rendered uninhabitable.
More than 10,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.
“No one is safe there. We had no electricity, no food, and everything is closed,” Isabelita Balala, another evacuee who was working in Gaza, told Arab News.
“We’d just tremble whenever there were explosions. Whenever they bombed, it was really intense. Gaza is gone, they pulverized it.”

Topics: War on Gaza Filipinos Israel rafah

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian attempt to forge bridgehead on River Dnipro's east bank

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian attempt to forge bridgehead on River Dnipro’s east bank
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian attempt to forge bridgehead on River Dnipro's east bank

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian attempt to forge bridgehead on River Dnipro’s east bank
  • The fighting had happened in the Kherson area of southern Ukraine
  • Russian forces had killed most of the Ukrainian soldiers in the Nov. 9 incident and taken 11 of them prisoner
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s military said on Friday that its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to forge a bridgehead on the eastern bank of the River Dnipro and on nearby islands, killing around 500 Ukrainian soldiers in the past week.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield claim, which was made in a Russian defense ministry statement and said the fighting had happened in the Kherson area of southern Ukraine.
“On 9 November, personnel from a motorized rifle company in the Russian military grouping ‘Dnipro’ under the command of Senior Lt. Zolto Arsalanov destroyed servicemen from a unit of Ukraine’s 36th Marine Infantry brigade as they were trying to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River,” the statement said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that Ukraine’s counter-offensive was making some gradual progress in the south and east including what he called “good steps” near Kherson region.
The US-based Institute for the Study of War said this week that Ukraine appeared to have conducted assaults across the Dnipro in Kherson region in mid-October, and noted that Russian military bloggers were reporting continued Ukrainian ground operations on the east bank.
The latest Russian statement said Russian forces had killed most of the Ukrainian soldiers in the Nov. 9 incident and taken 11 of them prisoner. The Russians had been presented with state awards for “courage and heroism” by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as a result, it said.
The statement spoke of what it said were multiple Ukrainian unsuccessful attempts to land to seize a bridgehead on the islands and on the eastern bank of the Dnipro.
“As a result of active pre-emptive actions of Russian troops and artillery fire, the enemy’s losses during the week totalled up to 505 servicemen, 18 field artillery guns, 15 boats and 25 vehicles,” it said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Dnipro Kherson Ukrainian soldiers

Blinken says 'far too many' Palestinians have died as Israel wages relentless war on Hamas

Blinken says ‘far too many’ Palestinians have died as Israel wages relentless war on Hamas
Updated 10 November 2023
AP
Blinken says 'far too many' Palestinians have died as Israel wages relentless war on Hamas

Blinken says ‘far too many’ Palestinians have died as Israel wages relentless war on Hamas
  • “Much more needs to be done to protect civilians and to make sure that humanitarian assistance reaches them,” Blinken said
  • “Far too many Palestinians have been killed, far too many have suffered these past weeks”
Updated 10 November 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that “far too many” Palestinians have died and suffered as Israel wages a relentless war against the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip. He urged Israel to minimize harm to civilians and maximize humanitarian assistance that reaches them.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Blinken said recent Israeli moves to improve dire conditions in Gaza as its military pushes deeper into the strip — including pauses in military operations to allow Palestinians to move from northern to southern Gaza and the creation of a second safe corridor — are positive but they are not nearly enough.
“Much more needs to be done to protect civilians and to make sure that humanitarian assistance reaches them,” he said. “Far too many Palestinians have been killed, far too many have suffered these past weeks, and we want to do everything possible to prevent harm to them and to maximize the assistance that gets to them.”
Blinken spoke as he wrapped up an intense nine-day diplomatic tour of the Middle East and Asia — his second frenetic Mideast trip since the war began with Hamas’ deadly incursion into southern Israel on Oct. 7.
In Hamas-run Gaza, the Health Ministry said Friday that the Palestinian death in the coastal strip toll has surpassed 11,000 people. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, mainly in the initial Hamas attack.
Blinken’s tour focused largely on the war amid growing international outrage over the destruction wrought on Gaza and demands for an immediate cease-fire. Neither Israel nor the United States support a cease-fire because they argue Hamas would take advantage of it to regroup and launch new terror attacks.
Blinken said the US has come up with additional proposals how better to protect civilians but did not elaborate.
US officials have said they would like to see Israel introduce longer “humanitarian pauses” in areas beyond the two established safe passage and exponentially expand the amount of assistance getting into Gaza from Egypt by increasing the flow of truck convoys.
The US also remains resolute to secure the release of Israeli and other hostages held by Hamas, get all foreigners who want to leave Gaza out, prevent the violence from spreader to the broader region, and to begin planning for what a post-conflict Gaza will look like, Blinken said.
Starting last week, Blinken’s marathon mission took him to eight countries — Israel, Jordan, Cyprus, Iraq, Turkiye, Japan, South Korea and India — as well as the occupied West Bank. But as he did on his previous Mideast tour last month, he encountered skepticism and outright resistance.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv last Friday rejected the idea of “humanitarian pauses,” saying military pressure on Hamas could not be eased.
“We are going full steam ahead,” Netanyahu said shortly after Blinken warned that Palestinians were being driven toward further radicalism that could perpetuate the unresolved Israeli-Palestinian conflict and leave Israel at greater risk.
Then, Arab foreign ministers accused Israel of war crimes, demanding nothing less than an immediate full-on cease-fire and dismissing Blinken’s call for post-conflict planning as naïve and premature while civilian deaths were rising.
“The Arab countries demand an immediate cease-fire that will end this war,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi told Blinken in Amman on Saturday.
Diplomatically, things weren’t looking much better.
During Blinken’s trip, both Jordan and Turkiye recalled their ambassadors to Israel in protest and made clear that Israeli envoys to their countries would not be welcomed back until the conflict was over.
Over the weekend, massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations against the war and US support for Israel rocked capitals around the world, fueling fears of unrest amid a global spike in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents.
By the time Blinken had visited Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, made a brief stop in Cyprus, and flown on to Iraq and Turkiye on Sunday, it appeared he had won little, if any, support for most of his proposals.
Privately, however, US officials said they were making headway with Netanyahu on the humanitarian pauses and increased aid to Gaza and that the Arab states would in the interim support temporary pauses.
Leaving Ankara on Monday, Blinken acknowledged his efforts remained “a work in progress” while US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, insisted prospects for at least some success were not so bleak.
In Tokyo on Tuesday, where Blinken attended a Japanese-hosted meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies, there were fears that the bloc, which has overcome differences to remain united against Russia’s war in Ukraine, might split over the Middle East.
Both Japan and France, along with the European Union, had taken less forceful stances in support of Israel. The French had voted in favor of a UN Security Council resolution demanding a cease-fire that the US has vetoed. The other G7 members had all abstained on a similar but non-binding General Assembly resolution that the US had voted against.
Behind the scenes, US officials said momentum was shifting.
Israeli officials were beginning to warm to the idea that temporary rolling pauses could both benefit Israel militarily and show its willingness to ease civilian hardship. In the meantime, Arab leaders, including Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, were stepping up quiet efforts to keep the conflict from spreading.
After Blinken warned of consequences if Iranian-backed militias continued to attack US facilities in Iraq and Syria on Sunday in Baghdad, Al-Sudani had traveled to Tehran and met Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a move US officials suggested was positive.
And, in Tokyo, after a forceful closed-door intervention by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the G7 coalesced around a strong statement of support for all of Blinken’s priorities, including an unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and backing for Israel’s right to defend itself.
They also backed humanitarian pauses and corridors, post-conflict planning for Gaza, and an eventual restoration of a process to bring lasting peace through a two-state solution.
As Blinken concluded bilateral talks with South Korean leaders in Seoul and made his way to India, Israel announced daily four-hour humanitarian pauses, with a three hours’ notice, and the opening of a second safe corridor for Palestinians to leave northern Gaza to seek safety in the south.
“We appreciate the fact that” Israel finally agreed to the pauses, Blinken said as he stopped in New Delhi, more than a week after starting his mission.
“As I’ve said, from the start, this is a process and it’s not always flipping the light switch,” he said. “But we have seen progress. We just need to see more of it.”

Topics: War on Gaza US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Palestinians New delhi

Protesters blockade UK defense giant's factory over Gaza

Protesters blockade UK defense giant’s factory over Gaza
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Protesters blockade UK defense giant's factory over Gaza

Protesters blockade UK defense giant’s factory over Gaza
  • Demonstrators brandished banners and placards reading “no business as usual” and “taxpayers have blood on their hands”
  • They said it was part of an “international day of action for Palestine”
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: UK trade union members on Friday blockaded a British military equipment maker in southeastern England, calling for a cease-fire in Israel’s offensive in Gaza.
Demonstrators brandished banners and placards reading “no business as usual” and “taxpayers have blood on their hands” outside the gates of the BAE Systems factory in Rochester.
Organizers said they were aiming to shut down the factory “which provides components for military aircraft currently being used by Israeli forces in the bombardment of Gaza.”
They said it was part of an “international day of action for Palestine” organized in response to a call by Palestinian trade unionists.
Since the Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7 — in which Israel says 1,400 people were killed and 240 taken hostage — Israel has bombarded Gaza relentlessly and sent in ground troops.
The Palestinian territory’s Hamas-run health ministry says more than 10,800 people have been killed in Gaza, many of them children.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that a cease-fire without the release of the hostages would mean “surrender to Hamas.”
Aid organizations said on Thursday that a full cease-fire is needed to get help to civilians in Gaza wounded in Israeli bombardments, and to transport crucial aid to the 2.4 million people living in the besieged territory, one of the most densely populated in the world.

Topics: War on Gaza BAE Systems demonstrators

