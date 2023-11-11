You are here

Al-Hilal boss hails 'merciless' Mitrovic and Bounou heroics after win over Al-Taawoun
Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus after the 2-0 win over Al-Taawoun (X/@Alhilal_EN)
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News
Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus after the 2-0 win over Al-Taawoun (X/@Alhilal_EN)
  • Jorge Jesus lauded the former Fulham frontman, as well as the Moroccan shot-stopper, after a 2-0 triumph extended Roshn Saudi League lead
Arab News
RIYADH: Aleksandar Mitrovic has been hailed as “merciless” by Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus after scoring his 10th Roshn Saudi League goal of the season and 17th in all competitions.

Mitrovic broke the deadlock with a diving header nine minutes from time in the 2-0 victory over Al-Taawoun on Friday night to extend Al-Hilal’s lead at the top of the Roshn Saudi League to seven points.

Jesus said: “Mitrovic is a big finisher. We don’t have another player (with) his characteristics in the team. Inside the box, he is merciless — he is a finisher. He has his own characteristics as a player and is very important for the squad.”

Mitrovic’s goal, set up by a whipped Malcolm free kick from the left, came after the Serbian international and former Fulham and Newcastle United striker had a first-half headed goal disallowed through VAR for a foul.

Al-Hilal, unbeaten with 35 points from 13 league games, sealed victory at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh through a stunning 25-yard Mohamed Kanno free kick in injury time.

While Al-Hilal had the vast majority of the possession against this season’s Roshn Saudi League dark horses Al-Taawoun, who drop to fourth place, Jesus was also quick to praise goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The Moroccan goalkeeper, who starred at the FIFA World Cup 2022, produced two superb saves to stop firstly Kanno in the 53rd minute and then defender Hassan Al-Tambakti in the 72nd minute from netting own goals. The save from Kanno saw Bounou dive to his left to palm away an attempted clearing header, while the goalkeeper then spared Al-Tambakti’s blushes with an instantaneous reaction stop to his right from a sliced interception.

“Bounou was a crucial part of today’s victory,” said the Portuguese coach. “He made two very important saves that would have been own goals from two of his teammates. He had to change direction for the balls, but he was there (at) the right time.”

Al Taawoun’s Brazilian manager Pericles Chamusca, whose side played a 5-3-2 formation rather than the 4-3-3 they have more commonly used this season, said: “We played with a different formation to try and maintain a defensive block, which meant we didn’t have much possession of the ball, but we wanted to maintain balance and a defensive shape.”

Al-Hilal’s Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr, who are in second place in the Roshn Saudi League on 28 points, are next in action when they travel to Al-Wehda on Saturday night.

Barca are in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi

Barca are in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP
Barca are in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi
  • Barcelona are still joint group leaders and expected to qualify for the knock-out phases, and are third in La Liga
  • “I don’t think this is (my worst moment) at all, my worst moment as a coach came last year,” Xavi told a news conference
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez insisted Saturday his club were in a dip but not falling into crisis and said president Joan Laporta had full confidence in his project.
The Spanish champions have played poorly in recent weeks and fell to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat by Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday in Hamburg.
Despite the loss, Barcelona are still joint group leaders and expected to qualify for the knock-out phases, and are third in La Liga.
The Catalans lost at home to Real Madrid in the Clasico on October 28 and scraped a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad last weekend, despite a drab performance.
“I don’t think this is (my worst moment) at all, my worst moment as a coach came last year,” Xavi told a news conference, referring to his team’s Champions League group stage elimination.
“I have lived through terrible crises here, this doesn’t go that far, it’s a dip ... we haven’t played well, we have to recover our game.
“Getting that back is key — as a coach, I feel good, this is nothing to do with the situation we had last year.”
Spanish media singled out Xavi for criticism after the Shakhtar loss, but the coach said Laporta was ‘calm’.
“After each game we speak with the president,” explained Xavi.
“We are very united, he’s a very positive person, more than me even, and he is very calm. “He has maximum confidence in us, as staff and as a group.”
Barcelona host Alaves on Sunday seeking to rebuild confidence after a tricky few weeks.
Xavi said the team needs to adhere to their traditional strategy of positional play to find their way out of their slump.
“We’ve played badly for two games and we have to recover, to be more faithful to our identity,” he continued.
“(It’s happened) because we’re not well positioned on the pitch, we are sure what we can, or must, improve, and I hope from tomorrow everyone sees that.”

Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi sets sights on second Baja Dubai win

Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi sets sights on second Baja Dubai win
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi's Yazeed Al-Rajhi sets sights on second Baja Dubai win
  • The rally world champion will drive alongside German navigator Timo Gottschalk
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, the reigning World Cup champion, has set his sights on more success in the seventh and final round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas at Baja Dubai.

The three-day event is organized by the International Automobile Federation and runs until Nov. 12.

It marks Al-Rajhi’s third participation in Baja Dubai, this time alongside his German navigator Timo Gottschalk. Baja Dubai is renowned for its challenging desert rally tracks, and Al-Rajhi clinched the title in 2021 driving a Toyota Hilux. He also secured first place in the T1 Plus category.

“We conducted private tests for our car yesterday, and we are ready and excited to tackle Baja Dubai in its new edition after the preparations and training we underwent throughout the season,” Al-Rajhi said. “We anticipate a new challenge and fresh competition in the sands of Qudra, just like last year. We are confident in our abilities and our perfect performance, as always, as we strive to win the Baja Dubai title for the second time.”

Baja Dubai consists of two competitive stages on Saturday and Sunday preceded by a brief ceremonial stage, covering only 2 km on Friday near the rally headquarters at Dubai Festival City Mall. This event provides fans an opportunity to witness the action up close before the competition starts over the weekend.

The first stage will commence on Saturday stretching across the challenging terrains of the Qudra desert, featuring soft sands and sand dunes, posing real challenges to the drivers, who will test their skills in changing conditions over a timed distance of 168.4 km.

On Sunday, the competition will continue for the completion of the second stage, where drivers will navigate through the Qudra desert covering a distance of 169.05 km, all under strict timing conditions.

Despite a challenging start to the season due to an injury that prevented his participation in the first two rounds (Baja Hail and Baja Qatar) and the inability to secure crucial points for defending his title, Al-Rajhi has made a strong comeback, delivering outstanding performances and results in the subsequent rounds.

He is now poised to secure the runner-up position in the World Cup final standings this weekend.

Al-Rajhi will be driving the new Toyota Hilux, unveiled for the 2024 season during the recent Argentina round in the W2RC. This car will be used for the fifth edition of the Saudi Dakar Rally and other global rally competitions next year.

“I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our official partner, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, for their continuous and generous support of my rally career in international, regional and local sports events,” he said. “We look forward to a bright future and renewed successes, and we reiterate our deep gratitude to our sponsor for their continuous support and the confidence they place in us.”

The world champion’s navigator, Timo Gottschalk, commenting on his preparations for Baja Dubai, said: “This will be the first time I accompany my exceptional teammate Yazeed Al-Rajhi in Dubai. I had a wonderful experience as a navigator with another colleague in the past two years. I am extremely excited and eagerly look forward to this unique experience. We will do our utmost to achieve an honorable victory this weekend.”

Stokes and Root punish Pakistan as England make 337-9 in World Cup

Stokes and Root punish Pakistan as England make 337-9 in World Cup
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP
Stokes and Root punish Pakistan as England make 337-9 in World Cup
  • England’s decision to play first effectively left Pakistan out of the semi-final race for which they needed 287-run win
  • Ben Stokes was dropped on 10 by Shaheen Shah Afridi off his own bowling and rode his luck during a 76-ball innings
AFP

KOLKATA: Ben Stokes scored 84 in what is likely to be his last one-day international as England made 337-9 against Pakistan in the World Cup at Kolkata on Saturday.
Stokes -- dropped on 10 by Shaheen Shah Afridi off his own bowling -- rode his luck during a 76-ball innings.
Joe Root added a 72-ball 60 after England won the toss and batted.
When Jos Buttler won the toss, it effectively left Pakistan out of the semi-final race as they needed to beat England by 287 runs had they batted first to go ahead of New Zealand in the standings on net run-rate.
Stokes and Root built on a solid opening stand of 82 between Jonny Bairstow (59) and Dawid Malan (31), taking full advantage of a slow Eden Gardens pitch and some wayward bowling.
Bairstow hit seven boundaries and a six in his 61-ball knock -- his second fifty in an otherwise lacklustre performance in the tournament.
Malan was the first to go, miscuing a reverse sweep off spinner Iftikhar Ahmed while Bairstow was caught in the covers off Haris Rauf, Pakistan’s best bowler with 3-64.
Once Stokes, who came out of ODI retirement for the World Cup, got a life he continued to bat like he did during his century against the Netherlands in Pune three days ago, cracking 11 boundaries and two sixes.
He was finally yorked by Shaheen in the 41st over.
Root hit four boundaries in his third half century of the World Cup before he was caught off a leading edge against Shaheen who finished with 2-72.
Harry Brook made 30, with two sixes and as many fours, and Buttler hit 27 with a six and three boundaries as the pair added a quick 45 with England scoring 97 runs in the last ten overs.
With Pakistan all but out of the race, New Zealand will be the fourth team for semi-finals and will face undefeated India.
Australia and South Africa will meet in the other semi-final.
Brief scores: England 337-9 in 50 overs (B. Stokes 84, J. Root 60, J. Bairstow 59; Haris Rauf 3-64) v Pakistan.

Australia wins toss and will field against Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup

Australia wins toss and will field against Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup
Updated 11 November 2023
AP
Australia wins toss and will field against Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup
  • It is the first of two matches on the penultimate day of the round-robin portion of the tournament
  • Pakistan will play England later at Kolkata and require a huge win in order to move into semifinal
AP

Semifinal-bound Australia won the toss and will bowl first against Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup at Pune, India on Saturday.
It was the first of two matches on the penultimate day of the round-robin portion of the tournament. Fifth-place Pakistan played England later at Kolkata, with Pakistan needing a huge win in order to move into top-four semifinal consideration on net run rate.
Australia made two changes. Glenn Maxwell, double-century hero of its win over Afghanistan in Mumbai, was rested, as was pace bowler Mitchell Starc. Fit-again Steve Smith and pacer Sean Abbott were included in the playing 11.
Vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leads Bangladesh, with left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed included. It has made two other changes — pacer Mustafizur Rahman and batting all-rounder Mahedi Hasan also come in for bowlers Tanzim Hasan Shakib and Shoriful Islam.
India will try to remain the only perfect team in the tournament by winning its ninth straight match when it plays the Netherlands at Bengaluru on Sunday. It will be the 45th and final match of the preliminary stage which began Oct. 5 and featured all 10 teams playing the others once.
Second-place South Africa finished with 14 points from seven wins in nine games. Australia can overtake the Proteas for second spot if they beat Bangladesh on Saturday by a big margin, but regardless they will still play each other in the semifinals at Kolkota next Thursday.
India is set to face fourth-place New Zealand in the first semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday unless Pakistan can overhaul the Black Caps by beating England by a convincing margin and substantially improve its net run-rate.
The final is set for next Sunday, Nov. 19, at Ahmedabad’s 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket venue in the world.
On Saturday, the ICC said that with six matches to go, more than a million fans had attended the tournament. It said the millionth fan came through the turnstiles during the match between Afghanistan and South Africa at Ahmedabad on Friday, a match the Proteas won by five wickets.

LINEUPS

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (captain), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Eddie Howe aims to upset Premier League big boys but leaves off-field talk to Newcastle board

Eddie Howe aims to upset Premier League big boys but leaves off-field talk to Newcastle board
Updated 11 November 2023
Liam Kennedy
Eddie Howe aims to upset Premier League big boys but leaves off-field talk to Newcastle board
  • The head coach refused to be drawn on the topic of discussions within the league, and an imminent vote, about tightening the rules on player loans between clubs with ownership connections
  • It comes as the Magpies face an injury crisis and eye a possible deal in January with Al-Hilal, who like Newcastle are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, for Ruben Neves
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe said on Friday he is determined to continue pushing the Premier League big boys at the top of the table but added that he is happy to leave all the off-field talk to club bosses.

This week has been dominated by discussions, and an imminent vote, about Premier League pacts with regard to a tightening of top-flight rules on player-loan deals between clubs with ownership connections.

The move — and the timing of it, as the Magpies face an injury crisis and are said to be eyeing a possible deal for Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves in January — is seen by many as an attempt to deny Newcastle the chance to obtain top players in short-term deals from Saudi Pro League outfits which, like Newcastle, are owned by the sovereign wealth fund.

The rule change, which would have to be ratified by at least 14 of the 20 English top-flight clubs, would block all loans of players between clubs with the same owners. As a result, Newcastle would be unable to raid the rosters of top Saudi sides Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al Ahli.

It is believed that the same Premier League meeting, on Nov. 21, will also include a vote on further tightening the rules for related-parties sponsorship deals.

Howe refused to be drawn on the issue of such Premier League discussions and votes, instead preferring to focus on efforts on the pitch to turn up the heat on the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

“We are here to compete on the pitch and all of these things we are discussing are off the pitch,” said Howe, whose side take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

“That’s why it is difficult for me to give you an answer that is clear and concise. I’m not involved in those talks I just see and hear things in the media like you do. That’s where I have to be careful and draw a line at what I can talk about. I’m not involved in that world, I’m involved in the football world. We want to compete on the pitch within the rules that are set for us.

“We will work within the rules the Premier League set and we have to respect those rules, whatever they are. But like I’ve said, I will let you decide why those rules are coming in. It’s not a situation I’m in any control over. I’m reacting to what is happening. It’s probably better that you draw conclusions to that, not me.”

When pushed on the motives of clubs for bringing the vote to the table, Howe said: “I wouldn’t know the motives behind the rule changes coming in. It’s very difficult for me to give a definitive opinion. We just have to react to the changes as they come in.”

Premier League profit and sustainability rules will again largely define exactly the degree to which Howe can strengthen his squad during the January transfer window. As the club’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, said recently, it is often not the best time to spend big but if value is to be had, money will be made available. The need to act could well be heightened as a result of the injury crisis at United, who will be missing 10 players through injury or suspension when they travel to the Vitality Stadium tomorrow.

“Honestly, at the moment I don’t have any plans for January,” Howe said. “It’s such a moving thing, in a sense of we don’t have clearly identified targets. There’s too many moving parts at this stage and a lot of football to be played.

“From our side, there are injuries that may return and injuries that may not return. It’s very difficult for us to have finalized those plans at this stage. A long-winded answer, but no.”

Howe added that he hopes to have Callum Wilson, who was withdrawn midway through the 2-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League midweek, available again on Saturday.

“We’re doing various tests,” he said. “He’s been called up for England so we’re waiting to see if he’ll be fit for this game and then make a decision after.” But he added: “My options are restricted.”

