Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 months to 1 year

Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 months to 1 year
Updated 48 sec ago
AP
Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 months to 1 year

Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 months to 1 year
  • The procedure was performed by national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar
  • Neymar’s surgery took four hours, according to website Globo Esporte
Updated 48 sec ago
AP
SAO PAULO: Brazil forward Neymar went through ACL and meniscus surgery on Thursday at a hospital in the city of Belo Horizonte, local media reported.

The procedure was performed by national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

Neymar’s surgery took four hours, according to website Globo Esporte. The 31-year-old, who is expected to be discharged from the Mater Dei hospital on Saturday, injured his left knee in the first half of Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay on Oct. 17 in a World Cup qualifying match.

The recovery is expected to take between six and 12 months. He is likely to miss the next Copa America, which will be played in the US in June.

Earlier on Thursday, Neymar posted a picture of his two children on Instagram with the message: “It is all going to work out fine.” Late on Wednesday, Neymar also used his social media channels to show him at the hospital.

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer was on crutches as he left Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. He had clutched his leg in visible pain and was then carted off the field.

Neymar broke Pele’s Brazil scoring record last month with his 78th goal for his country in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia. He added his 79th in the same game, which ended in a 5-1 win.

Neymar moved to Saudi Arabia from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth a reported &euro;90 million ($98 million).

In March, his season with Paris Saint-Germain ended after he had surgery on his right ankle.

Topics: Neymar

King's Cup quarter-final draw pits Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal host Al-Taawoun

King’s Cup quarter-final draw pits Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal host Al-Taawoun
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
King’s Cup quarter-final draw pits Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal host Al-Taawoun

King’s Cup quarter-final draw pits Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal host Al-Taawoun
  • Al-Ittihad play Al-Faisaly as Abha welcome Al-Khaleej in other ties
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The draw for the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup has produced an all-Riyadh clash between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr, while defending holders Al-Hilal will welcome the Saudi Pro League’s surprise package, Al-Taawoun.

The other two matches see SPL champions Al-Ittihad visit Al-Faisaly while Abha host Al-Khaleej.

The matches take place on Dec. 11-12 with the exception of the game involving Al-Ittihad, who will be taking part in the FIFA Club World Cup at the time.

Al-Hilal claimed the cup last season following a 7-6 penalty shootout win over Al-Wehda after the final had ended 1-1 after extra time.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia King's Cup

AFC awards Al-Ittihad 3-0 win after suspended match at Sepahan

AFC awards Al-Ittihad 3-0 win after suspended match at Sepahan
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
AFC awards Al-Ittihad 3-0 win after suspended match at Sepahan

AFC awards Al-Ittihad 3-0 win after suspended match at Sepahan
  • Saudi team refused to play game as Iranian opponent’s stadium bore political messages, pitchside bust of late Qassem Soleimani
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Asian Football Confederation has officially awarded Al-Ittihad a 3-0 win over Sepahan after their AFC Champions League match on Oct. 2 was abandoned when the Saudi club’s players refused to take to the pitch due to the presence of a statue of the late head of Iran’s Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, inside the stadium.

The AFC’s decision came after an investigation concluded that Sepahan had breached the governing body’s fair play regulations by placing pictures and statues of a political nature inside the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan.

The Iranian club has been fined $200,000 and banned from playing the rest of its home matches in the 2023 AFC Champions League at their stadium.

With the three points added to their tally, Al-Ittihad now lead Group C with nine points, five ahead of Sepahan in second.

Topics: football soccer Asian Football Confederation (AFC) AFC Champions League Al-ittihad Sepahan Saudi Arabia Iran

2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be structurally really good: Newcastle coach Howe

2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be structurally really good: Newcastle coach Howe
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be structurally really good: Newcastle coach Howe

2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be structurally really good: Newcastle coach Howe
  • Newcastle is majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe would expect a World Cup in Saudi Arabia to be well organized having previously traveled there with his team, the manager said on Tuesday.

With Australia deciding not to enter a bid to host the 2034 World Cup, FIFA are expected to announce Saudi Arabia as the only bid received before the Oct. 31 deadline.

Newcastle, majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), have first-hand experience having travelled there for training camps.

“Our trips out there to Riyadh and Jeddah were two different experiences really,” Howe told a press conference before Newcastle’s League Cup tie against Manchester United.

“Everywhere we went was well organized, we were well looked after. If that’s a sign of what a World Cup might look like, structurally it will be really good.”

Newcastle also hosted two Saudi Arabia international games at St. James’ Park in September with Costa Rica and South Korea.

Topics: football 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia Eddie Howe Newcastle PIF

2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be 'incredible: Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard

2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be ‘incredible: Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be ‘incredible: Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard

2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be ‘incredible: Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard
  • Saudi Arabia all but confirmed as hosts after Australia pulled out of the bidding on Tuesday
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

In reaction to the news that Saudi Arabia looks certain to host the 2034 World Cup, Al-Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard said that if confirmed the Kingdom would put on an “incredible show.”

On Tuesday Australia pulled out of the bidding process for the 2034 World Cup to leave Saudi Arabia as the only candidate. While the hosting of the tournament is still to be ratified in the coming months, FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino all but confirmed that football’s premier event is coming to the Kingdom.

Following his team’s 1-0 defeat to Al-Nassr in the King’s Cup, Gerrard responded to a question about the latest development by saying: “That’s not 100 percent confirmed at the moment, but extremely happy that Australia have pulled out. That gives Saudi a better chance and makes me extremely happy.”

“I think it’ll be an incredible show if it gets finalized and agreed,” added the former Liverpool and England star, who played in three World Cup tournaments. “I’m sure everyone will agree it’s something to look forward to.”

Al-Ettifaq were eliminated from the King’s Cup after extra time, thanks to Sadio Mane’s 107-minute winner for Al-Nassr in Riyadh.

Topics: football 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia Steven Gerrard

UAE President posts message of support for Saudi World Cup

UAE President posts message of support for Saudi World Cup
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
UAE President posts message of support for Saudi World Cup

UAE President posts message of support for Saudi World Cup
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The president of the UAE took to social media on Wednesday, offering his support to Saudi Arabia after FIFA announced the Kingdom was the only country bidding to host the 2034 World Cup.

“I wish good luck and success to the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in organizing the 2034 FIFA World Cup,” Mohamed bin Zayed posted on X.com (formerly Twttier).

And he added: “Under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom continues to develop and prosper.”

On Tuesday the Kingdom became the only remaining bidder for the 2034 tournament after sole rivals Australia pulled out.

The decision is not official yet, that will be ratified at a special FIFA congress at the end of next year.

Saudi Arabia had initially expressed interested in bidding for the 2030 World Cup alongside Egypt and Greece, but that idea was abandoned in June leaving the path open for a tri-continental bid by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with three matches in South America.

Topics: 2034 FIFA World Cup

