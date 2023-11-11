You are here

Three Bangladeshi tourists die in houseboat fire in India's Kashmir

Three Bangladeshi tourists die in houseboat fire in India's Kashmir
A Kashmiri inspects the damage after a fire gutted several houseboats early morning in the interiors of Dal Lake, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Nov. 11, 2023. (AP)
Updated 11 November 2023
Reuters
Three Bangladeshi tourists die in houseboat fire in India's Kashmir

Three Bangladeshi tourists die in houseboat fire in India's Kashmir
  • Police said a fire broke out in one houseboat in the early hours
  • A preliminary investigation found the fire was caused by faulty electric wiring
Updated 11 November 2023
Reuters
SRINAGAR, India: Three Bangladeshi tourists died in India's Kashmir region when some of the houseboats stationed in the picturesque Dal Lake caught fire on Saturday, a police official said.
Police said a fire broke out in one houseboat in the early hours and quickly spread to other boats moored nearby.
"Three tourists Bangladeshi nationals were killed in one of the five houseboats destroyed due to fire," the police official said, adding that seven others were injured.
A preliminary investigation found the fire was caused by faulty electric wiring, the official said.
Government figures show the Jammu and Kashmir region received over 16.2 million tourists in 2022, a record high since British colonial rule ended in 1947. The area is known for its snow-topped Himalayan mountains, fast-flowing rivers, meadows and wooden houseboats around beautiful lakes.
The record tourist arrivals are a boon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which withdrew Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir's special rights in 2019 to integrate it with the rest of the country.
Hindu-majority India has been fighting a decades-long separatist Islamist insurgency in Kashmir, which is also claimed by neighbouring Pakistan.

Topics: Bangladesh tourists Kashmir houseboat fire

Dozens of Chinese ships chase Philippine vessels as US renews warning it will defend its treaty ally

Dozens of Chinese ships chase Philippine vessels as US renews warning it will defend its treaty ally
Updated 16 min 42 sec ago
AP
Follow

Dozens of Chinese ships chase Philippine vessels as US renews warning it will defend its treaty ally

Dozens of Chinese ships chase Philippine vessels as US renews warning it will defend its treaty ally
  • China has steadfastly stood by its claim to virtually the entire strategic waterway, clashing with its smaller neighbors and drawing in the US, Manila’s treaty ally and China’s main rival in the Asia-Pacific region
Updated 16 min 42 sec ago
AP

MANILA: As a US Navy surveillance plane flew in circles, keeping a close watch, dozens of Chinese coast guard and accompanying ships chased and encircled Philippine vessels in the latest confrontation in one of the most dangerous flashpoints in the South China Sea.
At the height of Friday’s four-hour faceoff in the high seas, a Chinese coast guard ship blasted a water cannon toward a Philippine motorboat delivering food and other supplies to Filipino forces on a marooned, rusting warship that serves as the country’s fragile territorial outpost at Second Thomas Shoal.
China has steadfastly stood by its claim to virtually the entire strategic waterway, clashing with its smaller neighbors and drawing in the US, Manila’s treaty ally and China’s main rival in the Asia-Pacific region.
Washington and its allies have deployed navy ships and fighter aircraft to promote freedom of navigation and overflight, build up deterrence and reassure allies like the Philippines.

FASTFACT

China has steadfastly stood by its claim to virtually the entire strategic waterway, clashing with its smaller neighbors and drawing in the US.

There are fears that the recurring confrontations at Second Thomas Shoal, which lies within the UN-sanctioned Philippine exclusive economic zone but is claimed by China and surrounded by its flotilla, could ignite an armed conflict pitting the US against China.
Philippine officials said on Saturday they would never take any step that could ignite a larger conflict but would not be deterred in defending the country’s sovereign rights in the South China Sea.
Despite the Chinese blockades and coercive maneuvers, the Philippine contingent managed to deliver supplies to the handful of Filipino marines aboard the BRP Sierra Madre and left without incident.
The slightly listing Philippine warship, donated by the US, has been crumbling with age but is still actively commissioned, meaning an armed attack would be considered by Manila as an act of war.
Journalists who were invited on board three Philippine coast guard ships securing two supply boats witnessed the dangerous cat-and-mouse maneuvers in rough waves.
It’s part of a shame campaign Philippine officials said they would press on to expose China’s growing aggression in one of the world’s most important trade routes.

 

Topics: China Philippines

Former Chicago suburban mayor fears for family members living in Gaza

Former Chicago suburban mayor fears for family members living in Gaza
Updated 11 November 2023
RAY HANANIA
Follow

Former Chicago suburban mayor fears for family members living in Gaza

Former Chicago suburban mayor fears for family members living in Gaza
  • Anan Abu Taleb says he has lost contact with 2 sisters and other relatives forced to flee after Israeli onslaught
  • Palestinians paying high price for US double standards, former elected official believes
Updated 11 November 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The former mayor of an affluent suburban village outside Chicago, Illinois, said he is “pained” and “very concerned” after having lost contact with close family members fleeing Israel’s military violence in the Gaza Strip where he was born.

Anan Abu Taleb, who served as mayor of Oak Park from 2013 until 2021, said he has lost contact with family living in Gaza, including his two sisters, three half-brothers and their families, as a result of the violent onslaught in Gaza by Israel.

More than 12,000 Palestinians, including almost half who are children, have been killed during the Israeli assault launched in response to a Hamas attack from Gaza that killed an estimated 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7, a figure that was scaled down to 1,200 on Friday by Israeli authorities.

Abu Taleb said he is deeply disappointed by US President Joe Biden’s failure to stop the violence, or “to put himself in the shoes of Palestinians” and understand how they are victims of a “double standard” in American foreign policy and mainstream news media coverage that distinguishes between the killing of Israelis and the killing of Palestinians.

“What happened on Oct. 7 is a horrific act. Based on what I have read in international law, it is a war crime taking hostages and killing civilians. And I also want to say that killing civilians, if they have fallen victim to a knife, a gun, a missile, or if they were buried alive under the rubble of their destroyed homes, is also a war crime. I am totally against that. We should all stand up for civilians and children, no matter where,” Abu Taleb told Arab News.

“We are witness now to crimes being solved by more crimes. We must stand up against solving crimes by committing more crimes.”

The second eldest of 13 children, Abu Taleb was born in 1959 in Beit Lahia, a Palestinian city on Gaza’s northern border near the infamous Erez Crossing. He emigrated to the US when he was 18 and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago.

After launching a restaurant in Chicago’s western suburbs with his wife, Abu Taleb ran for mayor in 2012 without any previous political or election experience. He won in a landslide with 58 percent of the vote, driven by a campaign slogan to make government more responsive to taxpayers.

Abu Taleb said his love for the US and democracy fuels his feelings that not enough is being done to stop the slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 1.5 million people have been forced to flee their homes, including his family.

He said his sisters and brothers and their families had nothing to do with the massacre of Israelis by Hamas, but Palestinians are being punished in the worst possible way, with their homes and lives being destroyed without anyone defending their rights as law-abiding civilians.

“My father (Hassan) was an elementary school teacher and a farmer. He lived his whole life under occupation. He died with a broken heart because he could not protect his children. That (Israeli) soldiers could walk any minute into your house, take whatever they want and turn things upside down whenever they want. And that is what is being done every day in the West Bank,” Abu Taleb said.

“My sisters and half brothers and their families have had to flee south. I pray for them.”

Abu Taleb said that there is a “hypocrisy of feelings” and a “double standard” on justice that “damages America.”

“We shouldn’t have double standards. We shouldn’t be for freedom and be against freedom. We shouldn’t be for human rights and be against human rights. We shouldn’t be for some children because of where they were born but not for other children born someplace else. And Israeli child and a Palestinian child have no say in what part of the world they are born at. They don’t. And they don’t have a say on what religion to follow when they are born,” he said.

“These are our children. These children who lose their parents and lose their homes, who are deprived of water, deprived of food, energy. What do you think is going to happen to them 10 years from now, 15 years from now, 20 years from now? Are we going to be surprised when they don’t love us 20 years from now? That is the long-term problem that we need to adopt now so we can have a better tomorrow.”

Abu Taleb said that US news media plays a significant role in this imbalance.

“Unfortunately, the mainstream news media looks at Ukrainian children different than they look at a Palestinian child. And they look at an Israeli child differently than they look at a Palestinian child,” he said.

“When the media covers the Israelis, they emphasize how they feel when they see a civilian being hurt or being killed. One can see their emotions and their tears and their heart. But when it comes to a Palestinian, it is a casualty of the war.”

Abu Taleb said that he has not ruled out running for higher elective office, saying more must change to bring peace to Gaza and Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza US Israel Palestine Gaza Chicago

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer’s father

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer’s father
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer’s father

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer’s father
  • Luis Manuel Diaz was freed Thursday, 12 days after being abducted by armed men
  • On Friday he said he had been held by two different groups during the kidnapping
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP

BOGOTA: Police in Colombia have detained four people suspected in the kidnapping of the father of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz, who was held hostage for nearly two weeks by members of the ELN guerilla group, officials said Saturday.
Luis Manuel Diaz was freed Thursday, 12 days after being abducted by armed men on motorcycles at a gas station in the town of Barrancas near the Venezuelan border.
“We have detained four people allegedly responsible for the kidnapping of Luis Manuel Diaz,” the National Police of Colombia said in a statement on social media platform X.
According to the authorities, three of the suspects are members of a gang known as Los Primos or, alternatively, Los Primates, which handled the “logistics of the kidnapping” for ELN.
ELN, which is in peace negotiations with the government and is party to an ongoing six-month cease-fire, has described the kidnapping by one of its units as a “mistake.”
Two men with the nicknames “Marlon” and “El Negro” were arrested at dawn Saturday in the municipality of Maicao in northern Colombia.
Another suspect, alias “Arenca,” had been detained on October 31 in neighboring Barrancas, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
Police found two firearms hidden in a piece of furniture in the home of one of the suspects. The name of the fourth suspect was not revealed.
The elder Diaz’s wife Cilenis Marulanda was kidnapped together with him on October 28, but was rescued hours later.
On Thursday, after days of intense negotiations, the rebels handed Diaz over to humanitarian workers at an undisclosed location in the Serrania del Perija mountain range. He was then flown by helicopter to the city of Valledupar, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) from his hometown.
Hours later, he arrived by car to neighbors celebrating with drums and trumpet music outside his home, which was under police guard.
The abduction threatened to derail high-stakes peace negotiations between the ELN and the government of leftist President Gustavo Petro.
On Friday, Diaz told reporters he hoped his release was a step toward “peace in Colombia, so that everyone, and all the hostages, will have a chance to be free.”
Luis Manuel Diaz was the founder and amateur coach of the only football academy in Barrancas, where his son showed promise from a very young age.
Known locally as “Mane,” Diaz Sr. is credited with aiding the meteoric rise of the Liverpool and Colombia striker.
On Friday he said he had been held by two different groups during the kidnapping.
“I felt a change after three days, when it seemed that I was already in the hands of the ELN. They spoke to me differently and treated me differently,” he told reporters.
Petro took office last August with the stated goal of achieving “total peace” in a country ravaged by decades of fighting between the security forces, leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.
More than 38,000 people have been kidnapped in Colombia over the years, mainly by armed groups raising funds with ransom money.
According to official data, the ELN still holds about 30 hostages.

Topics: Luis Diaz Liverpool police kidnapping Colombia

Ukraine marks one year after Kherson city’s liberation

Ukraine marks one year after Kherson city’s liberation
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Ukraine marks one year after Kherson city’s liberation

Ukraine marks one year after Kherson city’s liberation
  • “Today is the first anniversary of the liberation of Kherson from Russian occupation... A city of hope,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said
  • “Ukraine always comes back — always!”
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian officials on Saturday celebrated the recapture of the capital of the southern region of Kherson from Russian forces a year ago, the last major shift of the front line.
Ukrainian forces liberated the southern city of Kherson last November, routing Russian troops in an embarrassing defeat for the Kremlin after eight months of occupation.
“Today is the first anniversary of the liberation of Kherson from Russian occupation... A city of hope,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said, thanking soldiers and locals.
However, the sprawling front line between Russian and Ukrainian sides has remained mostly static for almost a year despite a much-touted Ukrainian counter-offensive, with Russian forces entrenched in southern and eastern Ukraine.
Russian forces based across the river from Kherson city still control swathes of territory and shell towns and villages they retreated from.
“Ukraine always comes back — always!” Zelensky said, adding “when we are united. And when we unite others.”
Ukraine’s top army commander Valery Zaluzhny praised “brave soldiers and local residents for their courage and resilience.”
He posted footage that showed residents hugging soldiers at the liberation of Kherson, and a watermelon — the symbol of Kherson.
“Today, as the yellow and blue flag flies over Kherson, we continue to fight and defend our land with determination,” Zaluzhny said.
Kherson was taken over by Russian forces at the beginning of the war in February 2022.
Zaluzhny surprised observers of the invasion last week with an unusually candid assessment that the warring parties had reached a deadlock along the front.
But Zelensky denied that the war had reached a stalemate, and has regularly met with leaders to try and stave off fatigue with the conflict.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kherson Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

A missile strike targets Kyiv as Russian train carriages derail due to ‘unauthorized interference’

A missile strike targets Kyiv as Russian train carriages derail due to ‘unauthorized interference’
Updated 11 November 2023
AP
Follow

A missile strike targets Kyiv as Russian train carriages derail due to ‘unauthorized interference’

A missile strike targets Kyiv as Russian train carriages derail due to ‘unauthorized interference’
  • A ballistic missile was shot down as it approached the Ukrainian capital
  • Elsewhere in Ukraine, the strikes killed four people in three regions
Updated 11 November 2023
AP

KYIV: Russian forces targeted Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, as part of an overnight bombardment felt across the country, local officials said Saturday, while drones that Russian officials blamed on the Ukrainian military targeted areas around Moscow and the region of Smolensk.
A ballistic missile was shot down as it approached the Ukrainian capital, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. He said that no one was injured.
The Ukrainian air force later confirmed an Iskander-M ballistic missile was used in the attack, the first attempted missile strike on Kyiv in almost two months.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, the strikes killed four people in three regions: two in Kherson, one in Dnipropetrovsk and another in Zaporizhzhia, local officials reported.
Ukraine’s air defense systems actively repelled attacks in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Kirovohrad regions. The country’s air force said Russian troops launched 31 Shahed-136/131 drones, of which 19 were shot down.
The strike in the Odesa region damaged the city’s port infrastructure and a small community of cottages, injuring three people including a 96-year-old woman, said regional governor, Oleh Kiper.
Russian forces also launched an X-31 aircraft missile, an Onyx anti-ship missile, and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile overnight, said Ukrainian military spokesperson Yuri Ihnat, but did not give further details.
In Moscow, Russia’s defense ministry said that its aerial strikes had hit an ammunition depot serving the 43rd mechanized brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces near the village of Devichki in the Kyiv region. In an online statement, it said that Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the Smolensk and Moscow regions.
Smolensk governor, Vasiliy Anokhin, posted on social media that no one was wounded in the attack.
Meanwhile, trains carrying cargo in Russia’s Ryazan region were derailed Saturday morning due to “unauthorized interference,” Moscow rail operator MZHD said.
Russian law enforcement said that 15 train carriages had been derailed southeast of the capital, while MZHD reported the number as 19. Several Russian media outlets also reported that an explosion was heard in the vicinity on Saturday morning, although this could not be independently verified by The Associated Press.
Russian officials have previously blamed pro-Ukrainian saboteurs for several attacks on the country’s railway system since Moscow invaded the country in February 2022, although no group has claimed responsibility for the damage.
Kyiv has not commented on Saturday’s attacks.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv ballistic missile Kherson

