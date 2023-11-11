You are here

  • Home
  • Houthis torture prisoner to death in Sanaa

Houthis torture prisoner to death in Sanaa

Houthis torture prisoner to death in Sanaa
Human rights activists in Yemen have reported that a prisoner died of torture inside a Houthi detention facility in Sanaa, the latest victim of Houthi abuses in jails. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yexjd

Updated 15 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

Houthis torture prisoner to death in Sanaa

Houthis torture prisoner to death in Sanaa
  • The Houthis reportedly tortured Al-Humaigani and withheld his life-saving medications until he was pronounced dead a few days ago
  • They then transferred his remains to Sanaa’s Al-Quds Hospital and published a medical report stating that his death was natural
Updated 15 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

AL-MUKALLA: Human rights activists in Yemen have reported that a prisoner died of torture inside a Houthi detention facility in Sanaa, the latest victim of Houthi abuses in jails.
The Houthis kidnapped Ezzedine Al-Habji Al-Humaigani from his home village in the central region of Al-Bayda a year ago and took him to their detention center in Sanaa, where he was cruelly tortured and denied medications, which eventually led to his death.
Al-Humaigani, 28, had just recovered from wounds he sustained fighting off the Houthi offensive on Al-Bayda in early 2015 when the militia took him from his village, Al-Habj. They held him in their prison there for a while before moving him to another prison in the province of Dhamar and then to the infamous Central Security Prison in Sanaa, Yemeni activists from his tribe told Arab News.
The Houthis reportedly tortured Al-Humaigani and withheld his life-saving medications until he was pronounced dead a few days ago.
They then transferred his remains to Sanaa’s Al-Quds Hospital and published a medical report stating that his death was natural.
Al-Humaigani is the latest in a long line of inmates killed within Houthi detention facilities since the militia took over in late 2014, and Yemeni officials and activists are demanding that the international community exert pressure on the group to release thousands of prisoners.
Nadia Abdullah, undersecretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, told Arab News that torture has claimed the lives of dozens of prisoners in Houthi prisons and that the Houthis are committing abuses against Yemenis comparable in severity to those perpetrated by Israel against Palestinians.
“This proves that (the Houthis are) a terrorist group committing the worst crimes against Yemeni people,” she said.
The Houthis tortured to death two people from Al-Bayda province earlier this year after holding them for months, sparking outrage and condemnation from human rights organizations.
Late last month, the international charity Save the Children announced the suspension of its operations in Houthi-controlled territories after one of its employees died inside a Houthi detention facility.
The charity accused the Houthis of forcibly disappearing the employee and rejecting numerous requests from the organization and the worker’s family to reveal his whereabouts and provide legal justifications for the abductions.
The organization resumed operations last week after a 10-day hiatus, despite the Houthis’ refusal to conduct an investigation into the worker’s death.

Topics: Yemen Houthis prisoner torture

Related

Houthis accused of car bomb attack targeting Yemen army chief
Middle-East
Houthis accused of car bomb attack targeting Yemen army chief
Special Houthis deploy forces and heavy weapons in Taiz, Marib, and Jouf
Middle-East
Houthis deploy forces and heavy weapons in Taiz, Marib, and Jouf

Global media organizations demand probe into journalists killed in Gaza

Global media organizations demand probe into journalists killed in Gaza
Updated 4 sec ago
Raed Omari
Follow

Global media organizations demand probe into journalists killed in Gaza

Global media organizations demand probe into journalists killed in Gaza
  • Investigation finds 40 worker deaths, with groups vowing to sue Israel over ‘war crimes’
  • The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said that more than 30 journalists have been killed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank
Updated 4 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: With the war on Gaza taking a heavy toll on journalists, international press bodies have condemned the killing of media workers and called for an independent investigation into their deaths.
Palestinian and Arab press organizations have gone further, saying they would sue Israel for its “war crimes” against the Palestinian people and journalists.
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said that more than 30 journalists have been killed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, when Israel began retaliatory air, sea and land strikes following the attack by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades.
The syndicate said that the slain journalists included Mohammed Ali, Khalil Abu Athrah, Samih Al-Nadi, Issam Bahar, Mohammed Baloushah, Abdulhadi Habib, Hussam Mubarak, Ahmad Shihab, Mohammed Fayez, Yousef Abu Mattar, Said Taweel, Mohammed Suboh, Hisham Al-Nawajhah, Asad Shamlakh, Mohammad Al-Salhi, Ibrahim Lafi and Mohammad Jarghoun.
The PJS also said it had lost contact with journalist Nidal Al-Wahidi from Al-Najah news channel and photojournalist Haitham Abdelwahid from Ain Media.
The International Federation of Journalists denounced Israel’s “frequent assaults” on journalists in the West Bank and Gaza, calling for an “immediate investigation.”
The Brussels-based IFJ said that at least 38 journalists and media workers had been killed since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, while several have been injured and others left missing.
The federation said it is working closely with the PJS to verify information in real time.
“On Oct. 13, the IFJ and its affiliates worldwide called on UNESCO to do its utmost to protect journalists and demand that the warring parties de-escalate the violence.”
Reporters Without Borders also condemned the killing of journalists, which it labeled as “crimes.”
It called on all parties to ensure that journalists are protected by UN Security Council Resolution 2222.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said it was investigating all reports surrounding journalist casualties in the war on Gaza, which “has led to the deadliest month for journalists since CPJ began gathering data in 1992.
“As of Nov. 10, CPJ’s preliminary investigations showed at least 40 journalists and media workers were among the more than 12,000 killed since the war began on Oct. 7,” CPJ said in a statement.
Journalists in Gaza face exceptional risk as they try to cover the conflict amid Israel’s ground assault on Gaza City and devastating airstrikes, as well as disrupted communications and extensive power outages.
CPJ said that the 40 journalists and media workers included 35 Palestinians, four Israelis and one Lebanese national. A further eight journalists were reported injured, three were reported missing and 13 have been arrested.
The Federation of Arab Journalists also denounced the Israeli attacks on journalists, saying it would lodge an official complaint to the UN to take legal action against the occupation forces.
The Cairo-based body said it had set up an online platform to document Israeli attacks on journalists and unarmed civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, in order to report them to international rights bodies for legal action.
The pan-Arab federation added that it will organize an emergency meeting with the IFJ and other international press bodies to discuss journalist casualties and agree on a mechanism to sue the “criminals” through the relevant international agencies.
A Palestinian TV journalist working in Gaza said she had lacked adequate sleep, food and water for more than a month.
Requesting anonymity, the journalist added that she was considering quitting her job, “at least for now,” in order to focus on providing shelter and food for her family.
“The war and the Israeli airstrikes are so intense that I don’t feel safe anywhere and anymore. I have family to care for and ensure their safety,” the mother of three said.
“Two of my colleagues were martyred, and one of them was the cameraman who accompanied me while doing my reportage near a hospital (in Gaza) some two weeks ago.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza Journalists international press Palestinian

Related

Israeli politicians call for killing of Gaza journalists in ‘deadliest year’ for reporters: The Independent
Media
Israeli politicians call for killing of Gaza journalists in ‘deadliest year’ for reporters: The Independent
Special Pakistani journalists in Karachi march to express solidarity with Palestinian counterparts video
Pakistan
Pakistani journalists in Karachi march to express solidarity with Palestinian counterparts

Hezbollah says it is introducing new weapons in ongoing battles with Israeli troops

Hezbollah says it is introducing new weapons in ongoing battles with Israeli troops
Updated 10 min 35 sec ago
AP
Follow

Hezbollah says it is introducing new weapons in ongoing battles with Israeli troops

Hezbollah says it is introducing new weapons in ongoing battles with Israeli troops
  • Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also blasted the United States over the Israel-Hamas war
  • Nasrallah’s comments came as the situation along Lebanon’s southern border continues to escalate
Updated 10 min 35 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said Saturday his fighters have introduced new weapons, including a missile with a heavy warhead in the ongoing fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border, adding that they will keep using the tense frontier to pressure Israel.
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also blasted the United States over the Israel-Hamas war, saying it is the only country that can stop Israel’s wide offensive on the Gaza Strip but doesn’t do so. He said attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria, that Washington says have reached more than 40 rockets and suicide drone attacks, will continue until the war in Gaza comes to an end.
Nasrallah’s comments came as the situation along Lebanon’s southern border continues to escalate. Hezbollah on Friday attacked northern Israel with three suicide drones after an Israeli strike in central Syria killed seven Hezbollah fighters.
Nasrallah did not claim responsibility for a suicide drone attack that hit the Israeli Red Sea town of Eilat on Thursday but called it “a great achievement.”
Hezbollah and Israeli troops have been exchanging fire along the Lebanon-Israel border since Oct. 8, a day after Hamas’ deadly assault in southern Israel that left at least 1,200 Israeli civilians and troops dead and more than 200 taken hostages.
Hezbollah officials say that by attacking Israeli posts along the border, the Iran-backed group is keeping three Israeli army divisions busy at a time when Israeli troops are pushing into the Gaza Strip where more than 11,000 people have been killed over the past five weeks, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.
“The side that can stop this aggression, is the side that is managing this aggression. It is America,” Nasrallah said, referring to the United States, a main supporter of Israel.
Nasrallah said that the fighting along Lebanon’s southern border has witnessed changes in recent days, including the weapons used and the depth of the strikes inside Israel. He said that Hezbollah has been sending unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance drones into northern Israel some of which were shot down while others returned to base with information.
On Saturday Hezbollah said its fighters attacked at least three Israeli posts as well as an infantry unit on the Israeli side of the border, claiming to have scored direct hits.
An Israeli drone strike killed a fighter and wounded two others who are members of the Shiite Muslim Amal group of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, according to a statement released by the group that is allied with Hezbollah. Ali Daoud became the first Amal fighter to be killed in action since the fighting began, while Hezbollah has lost nearly 70 fighters during the past five weeks.
Nasrallah said the group on Saturday used one Burkan rocket against an Israeli military post along the border. He said the rocket can carry a warhead the weights between 300 kilograms (661 pounds) and 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds).
“You can imagine (what happens) when half a ton of explosives fall on Israeli posts,” Nasrallah said.
The Israeli military said its aircraft struck a series of Hezbollah targets in response to attacks from Lebanon. The military said the targets include infrastructure, military posts, weapons depots and intelligence infrastructure.
On Friday, Israel’s air force attacked a truck in the coastal town of Zahrani, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the border, the deepest strike so far since the latest round of fighting began, according to Lebanese media outlets.
Speaking about the Muslim and Arab summit hosted by Saudi Arabia with the aim of devising their own cohesive strategy on Gaza, Nasrallah said the leaders of 57 countries “should stand united and scream in the face of Americans and ask them to stop this aggression, war and crimes” in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Lebanon Israel

Related

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Israeli fire kills 7 fighters
Middle-East
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Israeli fire kills 7 fighters
Hezbollah MP: group will respond ‘double’ over Lebanese civilians hurt
Middle-East
Hezbollah MP: group will respond ‘double’ over Lebanese civilians hurt

Egypt weighs up tougher law to target harassment, bullying

Egypt weighs up tougher law to target harassment, bullying
Updated 11 November 2023
Mohammad Shamaa
Follow

Egypt weighs up tougher law to target harassment, bullying

Egypt weighs up tougher law to target harassment, bullying
  • Punishment will include imprisonment for between three and five years
  • The proposed amendments call for stricter penalties for sexual harassment in the workplace or on public transport
Updated 11 November 2023
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: Egyptian MPs will begin discussing a draft law on Sunday that will introduce tougher penalties for assault, sexual harassment, and bullying.
The proposed legislation is aimed at crimes committed by individuals or groups in public or private places, workplaces, and on public transport.
Counsellor Ibrahim Al-Hunaidi, chairman of the parliamentary Human Rights Committee, told Arab News that the amendments include stricter penalties for targeting victims with sexual or pornographic remarks, suggestions or insinuations, whether by gesture, word, action, or through any form of electronic communication or other technical means.
Punishment will include imprisonment for between three and five years, as well as fines ranging from 200,000 pounds ($6,470) to 300,000 pounds.
Offenders will be subject to one of the two penalties or both, as deemed appropriate.
Al-Hunaidi also said the proposed amendments call for stricter penalties for sexual harassment in the workplace or on public transport. Offenders may face imprisonment for a minimum of seven years.
Bullying will be punished by imprisonment for a minimum of one year and a fine ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 pounds, he said.
“This penalty would apply, mainly, if the offense takes place in the workplace, on public or private transportation, or is committed by two or more people.”
Some MPs have expressed concerns about potential misuse of the new measures.
Sayed Hanafi said in private remarks that the law could lead to female employees being unjustly dismissed, creating a hostile work environment.
Hanafi suggested imprisonment between three to five years as the maximum penalty.
Shadia Khedira said he was concerned that the law might be used as a way of seeking revenge.
“For example, if there’s a misunderstanding between neighbors with children, someone could falsely claim sexual assault to imprison another.”
Khedira told Arab News that if penalties for harassment were increased, then “false accusers should also face consequences.”
Ihab Al-Tamawy said: “I believe the amendments are part of Egypt’s efforts to combat all forms of violence against women and achieve deterrence.
“If an accusation contains malice, the judiciary will investigate and make a decision.”
Al-Tamawy also said that the focus of the amendment is on harassment by multiple individuals, which puts added psychological pressure on the victim.

Topics: Egypt Sexual harrasement bullying Legislation penalties

Related

Egypt tightens punishment for sexual harassment
Middle-East
Egypt tightens punishment for sexual harassment
Special Egyptian parliament approves law to protect sexual harassment victims
Middle-East
Egyptian parliament approves law to protect sexual harassment victims

Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge

Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge

Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge
  • Witnesses reported “clear signs of destruction on the Shambat Bridge” which crosses the White Nile and connecting Khartoum’s sister cities of Khartoum North and Omdurman
  • Images posted online showed a section of the bridge about halfway across the river had disappeared
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: A strategic Nile bridge in Sudan’s capital has collapsed, the army and rival paramilitaries said in separate statements Saturday, trading blame for its destruction nearly seven months into their devastating war.
Witnesses reported “clear signs of destruction on the Shambat Bridge” which crosses the White Nile and connecting Khartoum’s sister cities of Khartoum North and Omdurman.
Images posted online, which AFP was unable to immediately verify, showed a section of the bridge about halfway across the river had disappeared. Vehicles, apparently damaged, lay on the part of the bridge still standing.
The army, led by Sudan’s de facto ruler Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said in a statement that “the rebel militia destroyed the Shambat Bridge early this morning... adding a new crime to their record.”
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Burhan’s former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, denied the accusation.
In a statement, the RSF charged that “the Burhan terrorist militia... destroyed the Shambat Bridge this morning, thinking that they could defeat our brave forces.”
In August, airstrikes and artillery fire launched by army forces loyal to Burhan hit the Shambat Bridge.
Their paramilitary rivals had used the bridge as a supply route, a local resident and a military expert told AFP.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Shambat Bridge Khartoum Fighting

Related

Medecins Sans Frontieres halts surgeries at Khartoum hospital as supplies dry up
Middle-East
Medecins Sans Frontieres halts surgeries at Khartoum hospital as supplies dry up
Paramilitary shells kill 10 civilians in Khartoum: Activists
Middle-East
Paramilitary shells kill 10 civilians in Khartoum: Activists

Israel drone strikes deep into Lebanese territory: official media

Israel drone strikes deep into Lebanese territory: official media
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel drone strikes deep into Lebanese territory: official media

Israel drone strikes deep into Lebanese territory: official media
  • The frontier between the two countries has seen daily exchanges of fire
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP

Beirut: An Israeli drone struck Saturday a vehicle deep in Lebanese territory, official media in Lebanon said, after weeks of skirmishes mainly limited to border areas since the Israel-Hamas war began.
Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said “an enemy drone targeted a pick-up truck” on a farmland in the Zahrani area on Lebanon’s coast, some 45 kilometers from the Israeli border, without reporting any casualties.
The frontier between the two countries has seen daily exchanges of fire, mainly between Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and Israel, since October 7 when attacks on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas sparked war.
Saturday’s was the deepest Israeli strike on Lebanese territory since the latest hostilities began. It also came hours before Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was due to make a televised address at 3:00 p.m. (1300 GMT).
The Lebanese army prevented journalists from approaching the area, which is near the Zahrani power plant, one of Lebanon’s ailing energy facilities.
The NNA reported Israeli attacks on areas near the border on Saturday, while an AFP correspondent in northern Israel reported apparent incoming rocket fire after air raid sirens sounded.
Hezbollah said it carried out two cross-border attacks on Israeli troops on Saturday, claiming they caused casualties.
The powerful Shiite Muslim movement said Friday that Israeli fire had killed seven of its fighters, without specifying where or when they died.
It later released several statements claiming attacks on northern Israel near the border, including three drone assaults — one of them on an Israeli army barracks.
Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces were “striking extensively in the north” in response to three drone “infiltrations.”
At least 90 people have been killed on the Lebanese side in cross-border skirmishes since last month, according to an AFP tally, most of them Hezbollah combatants.
Six soldiers and two civilians have been killed on the Israeli side.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Israel

Latest updates

Houthis torture prisoner to death in Sanaa
Houthis torture prisoner to death in Sanaa
Lindelof rides to Man Utd’s rescue to beat Luton
Lindelof rides to Man Utd’s rescue to beat Luton
Egypt’s ancient city of Madi gives visitors a glimpse into the past
Egypt’s ancient city of Madi gives visitors a glimpse into the past
Global media organizations demand probe into journalists killed in Gaza
Global media organizations demand probe into journalists killed in Gaza
Hezbollah says it is introducing new weapons in ongoing battles with Israeli troops
Hezbollah says it is introducing new weapons in ongoing battles with Israeli troops

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.