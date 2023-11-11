Houthis torture prisoner to death in Sanaa

Global media organizations demand probe into journalists killed in Gaza

AMMAN: With the war on Gaza taking a heavy toll on journalists, international press bodies have condemned the killing of media workers and called for an independent investigation into their deaths.

Palestinian and Arab press organizations have gone further, saying they would sue Israel for its “war crimes” against the Palestinian people and journalists.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said that more than 30 journalists have been killed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, when Israel began retaliatory air, sea and land strikes following the attack by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades.

The syndicate said that the slain journalists included Mohammed Ali, Khalil Abu Athrah, Samih Al-Nadi, Issam Bahar, Mohammed Baloushah, Abdulhadi Habib, Hussam Mubarak, Ahmad Shihab, Mohammed Fayez, Yousef Abu Mattar, Said Taweel, Mohammed Suboh, Hisham Al-Nawajhah, Asad Shamlakh, Mohammad Al-Salhi, Ibrahim Lafi and Mohammad Jarghoun.

The PJS also said it had lost contact with journalist Nidal Al-Wahidi from Al-Najah news channel and photojournalist Haitham Abdelwahid from Ain Media.

The International Federation of Journalists denounced Israel’s “frequent assaults” on journalists in the West Bank and Gaza, calling for an “immediate investigation.”

The Brussels-based IFJ said that at least 38 journalists and media workers had been killed since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, while several have been injured and others left missing.

The federation said it is working closely with the PJS to verify information in real time.

“On Oct. 13, the IFJ and its affiliates worldwide called on UNESCO to do its utmost to protect journalists and demand that the warring parties de-escalate the violence.”

Reporters Without Borders also condemned the killing of journalists, which it labeled as “crimes.”

It called on all parties to ensure that journalists are protected by UN Security Council Resolution 2222.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said it was investigating all reports surrounding journalist casualties in the war on Gaza, which “has led to the deadliest month for journalists since CPJ began gathering data in 1992.

“As of Nov. 10, CPJ’s preliminary investigations showed at least 40 journalists and media workers were among the more than 12,000 killed since the war began on Oct. 7,” CPJ said in a statement.

Journalists in Gaza face exceptional risk as they try to cover the conflict amid Israel’s ground assault on Gaza City and devastating airstrikes, as well as disrupted communications and extensive power outages.

CPJ said that the 40 journalists and media workers included 35 Palestinians, four Israelis and one Lebanese national. A further eight journalists were reported injured, three were reported missing and 13 have been arrested.

The Federation of Arab Journalists also denounced the Israeli attacks on journalists, saying it would lodge an official complaint to the UN to take legal action against the occupation forces.

The Cairo-based body said it had set up an online platform to document Israeli attacks on journalists and unarmed civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, in order to report them to international rights bodies for legal action.

The pan-Arab federation added that it will organize an emergency meeting with the IFJ and other international press bodies to discuss journalist casualties and agree on a mechanism to sue the “criminals” through the relevant international agencies.

A Palestinian TV journalist working in Gaza said she had lacked adequate sleep, food and water for more than a month.

Requesting anonymity, the journalist added that she was considering quitting her job, “at least for now,” in order to focus on providing shelter and food for her family.

“The war and the Israeli airstrikes are so intense that I don’t feel safe anywhere and anymore. I have family to care for and ensure their safety,” the mother of three said.

“Two of my colleagues were martyred, and one of them was the cameraman who accompanied me while doing my reportage near a hospital (in Gaza) some two weeks ago.”

