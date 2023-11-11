You are here

  • Home
  • Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer’s father

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer’s father

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer’s father
Luis Manuel Diaz, father of Liverpool’s forward Luis Diaz, waves to neighbors on his arrival to his home after being liberated in Barrancas, Colombia on Nov. 9, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5em68

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer’s father

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer’s father
  • Luis Manuel Diaz was freed Thursday, 12 days after being abducted by armed men
  • On Friday he said he had been held by two different groups during the kidnapping
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
Follow

BOGOTA: Police in Colombia have detained four people suspected in the kidnapping of the father of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz, who was held hostage for nearly two weeks by members of the ELN guerilla group, officials said Saturday.
Luis Manuel Diaz was freed Thursday, 12 days after being abducted by armed men on motorcycles at a gas station in the town of Barrancas near the Venezuelan border.
“We have detained four people allegedly responsible for the kidnapping of Luis Manuel Diaz,” the National Police of Colombia said in a statement on social media platform X.
According to the authorities, three of the suspects are members of a gang known as Los Primos or, alternatively, Los Primates, which handled the “logistics of the kidnapping” for ELN.
ELN, which is in peace negotiations with the government and is party to an ongoing six-month cease-fire, has described the kidnapping by one of its units as a “mistake.”
Two men with the nicknames “Marlon” and “El Negro” were arrested at dawn Saturday in the municipality of Maicao in northern Colombia.
Another suspect, alias “Arenca,” had been detained on October 31 in neighboring Barrancas, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
Police found two firearms hidden in a piece of furniture in the home of one of the suspects. The name of the fourth suspect was not revealed.
The elder Diaz’s wife Cilenis Marulanda was kidnapped together with him on October 28, but was rescued hours later.
On Thursday, after days of intense negotiations, the rebels handed Diaz over to humanitarian workers at an undisclosed location in the Serrania del Perija mountain range. He was then flown by helicopter to the city of Valledupar, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) from his hometown.
Hours later, he arrived by car to neighbors celebrating with drums and trumpet music outside his home, which was under police guard.
The abduction threatened to derail high-stakes peace negotiations between the ELN and the government of leftist President Gustavo Petro.
On Friday, Diaz told reporters he hoped his release was a step toward “peace in Colombia, so that everyone, and all the hostages, will have a chance to be free.”
Luis Manuel Diaz was the founder and amateur coach of the only football academy in Barrancas, where his son showed promise from a very young age.
Known locally as “Mane,” Diaz Sr. is credited with aiding the meteoric rise of the Liverpool and Colombia striker.
On Friday he said he had been held by two different groups during the kidnapping.
“I felt a change after three days, when it seemed that I was already in the hands of the ELN. They spoke to me differently and treated me differently,” he told reporters.
Petro took office last August with the stated goal of achieving “total peace” in a country ravaged by decades of fighting between the security forces, leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.
More than 38,000 people have been kidnapped in Colombia over the years, mainly by armed groups raising funds with ransom money.
According to official data, the ELN still holds about 30 hostages.

Topics: Luis Diaz Liverpool police kidnapping Colombia

Related

Diaz saves Liverpool from Luton shock on return after parents’ kidnap
Sport
Diaz saves Liverpool from Luton shock on return after parents’ kidnap
Security forces recover 4 out of 6 kidnapped footballers in southwestern Pakistan — official 
Pakistan
Security forces recover 4 out of 6 kidnapped footballers in southwestern Pakistan — official 

Three Bangladeshi tourists die in houseboat fire in India's Kashmir

Three Bangladeshi tourists die in houseboat fire in India's Kashmir
Updated 11 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Three Bangladeshi tourists die in houseboat fire in India's Kashmir

Three Bangladeshi tourists die in houseboat fire in India's Kashmir
  • Police said a fire broke out in one houseboat in the early hours
  • A preliminary investigation found the fire was caused by faulty electric wiring
Updated 11 November 2023
Reuters

SRINAGAR, India: Three Bangladeshi tourists died in India's Kashmir region when some of the houseboats stationed in the picturesque Dal Lake caught fire on Saturday, a police official said.
Police said a fire broke out in one houseboat in the early hours and quickly spread to other boats moored nearby.
"Three tourists Bangladeshi nationals were killed in one of the five houseboats destroyed due to fire," the police official said, adding that seven others were injured.
A preliminary investigation found the fire was caused by faulty electric wiring, the official said.
Government figures show the Jammu and Kashmir region received over 16.2 million tourists in 2022, a record high since British colonial rule ended in 1947. The area is known for its snow-topped Himalayan mountains, fast-flowing rivers, meadows and wooden houseboats around beautiful lakes.
The record tourist arrivals are a boon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which withdrew Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir's special rights in 2019 to integrate it with the rest of the country.
Hindu-majority India has been fighting a decades-long separatist Islamist insurgency in Kashmir, which is also claimed by neighbouring Pakistan.

Topics: Bangladesh tourists Kashmir houseboat fire

Related

First British victim of Egypt boat fire named
Middle-East
First British victim of Egypt boat fire named
30 tourists rescued from London boat fire
World
30 tourists rescued from London boat fire

Ukraine marks one year after Kherson city’s liberation

Ukraine marks one year after Kherson city’s liberation
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Ukraine marks one year after Kherson city’s liberation

Ukraine marks one year after Kherson city’s liberation
  • “Today is the first anniversary of the liberation of Kherson from Russian occupation... A city of hope,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said
  • “Ukraine always comes back — always!”
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian officials on Saturday celebrated the recapture of the capital of the southern region of Kherson from Russian forces a year ago, the last major shift of the front line.
Ukrainian forces liberated the southern city of Kherson last November, routing Russian troops in an embarrassing defeat for the Kremlin after eight months of occupation.
“Today is the first anniversary of the liberation of Kherson from Russian occupation... A city of hope,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said, thanking soldiers and locals.
However, the sprawling front line between Russian and Ukrainian sides has remained mostly static for almost a year despite a much-touted Ukrainian counter-offensive, with Russian forces entrenched in southern and eastern Ukraine.
Russian forces based across the river from Kherson city still control swathes of territory and shell towns and villages they retreated from.
“Ukraine always comes back — always!” Zelensky said, adding “when we are united. And when we unite others.”
Ukraine’s top army commander Valery Zaluzhny praised “brave soldiers and local residents for their courage and resilience.”
He posted footage that showed residents hugging soldiers at the liberation of Kherson, and a watermelon — the symbol of Kherson.
“Today, as the yellow and blue flag flies over Kherson, we continue to fight and defend our land with determination,” Zaluzhny said.
Kherson was taken over by Russian forces at the beginning of the war in February 2022.
Zaluzhny surprised observers of the invasion last week with an unusually candid assessment that the warring parties had reached a deadlock along the front.
But Zelensky denied that the war had reached a stalemate, and has regularly met with leaders to try and stave off fatigue with the conflict.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kherson Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
World
7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
Russian shelling hits a landmark church in the Ukrainian city of Kherson
World
Russian shelling hits a landmark church in the Ukrainian city of Kherson

A missile strike targets Kyiv as Russian train carriages derail due to ‘unauthorized interference’

A missile strike targets Kyiv as Russian train carriages derail due to ‘unauthorized interference’
Updated 11 November 2023
AP
Follow

A missile strike targets Kyiv as Russian train carriages derail due to ‘unauthorized interference’

A missile strike targets Kyiv as Russian train carriages derail due to ‘unauthorized interference’
  • A ballistic missile was shot down as it approached the Ukrainian capital
  • Elsewhere in Ukraine, the strikes killed four people in three regions
Updated 11 November 2023
AP

KYIV: Russian forces targeted Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, as part of an overnight bombardment felt across the country, local officials said Saturday, while drones that Russian officials blamed on the Ukrainian military targeted areas around Moscow and the region of Smolensk.
A ballistic missile was shot down as it approached the Ukrainian capital, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. He said that no one was injured.
The Ukrainian air force later confirmed an Iskander-M ballistic missile was used in the attack, the first attempted missile strike on Kyiv in almost two months.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, the strikes killed four people in three regions: two in Kherson, one in Dnipropetrovsk and another in Zaporizhzhia, local officials reported.
Ukraine’s air defense systems actively repelled attacks in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Kirovohrad regions. The country’s air force said Russian troops launched 31 Shahed-136/131 drones, of which 19 were shot down.
The strike in the Odesa region damaged the city’s port infrastructure and a small community of cottages, injuring three people including a 96-year-old woman, said regional governor, Oleh Kiper.
Russian forces also launched an X-31 aircraft missile, an Onyx anti-ship missile, and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile overnight, said Ukrainian military spokesperson Yuri Ihnat, but did not give further details.
In Moscow, Russia’s defense ministry said that its aerial strikes had hit an ammunition depot serving the 43rd mechanized brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces near the village of Devichki in the Kyiv region. In an online statement, it said that Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the Smolensk and Moscow regions.
Smolensk governor, Vasiliy Anokhin, posted on social media that no one was wounded in the attack.
Meanwhile, trains carrying cargo in Russia’s Ryazan region were derailed Saturday morning due to “unauthorized interference,” Moscow rail operator MZHD said.
Russian law enforcement said that 15 train carriages had been derailed southeast of the capital, while MZHD reported the number as 19. Several Russian media outlets also reported that an explosion was heard in the vicinity on Saturday morning, although this could not be independently verified by The Associated Press.
Russian officials have previously blamed pro-Ukrainian saboteurs for several attacks on the country’s railway system since Moscow invaded the country in February 2022, although no group has claimed responsibility for the damage.
Kyiv has not commented on Saturday’s attacks.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv ballistic missile Kherson

Related

Ukraine hails ‘historic step’ as EU takes Kyiv closer to membership amid war with Russia
World
Ukraine hails ‘historic step’ as EU takes Kyiv closer to membership amid war with Russia
7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
World
7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl

London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully, police clash with far-right protesters

London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully, police clash with far-right protesters
Updated 17 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully, police clash with far-right protesters

London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully, police clash with far-right protesters
  • Government ministers had called for Saturday’s march to be canceled since it falls on Armistice Day
  • Protest is latest in a series of rallies in London to show support for the Palestinians
Updated 17 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A large pro-Palestinian march kicked off in London on Saturday following scuffles nearby between far-right protesters and police, who launched a major operation to avert clashes between the two rival groups.
The pro-Palestinian march, which is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people, has also drawn counter-protesters from right-wing groups to the capital on what is Britain’s day of remembrance for war veterans.
London’s Metropolitan Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, they had faced aggression from counter-protesters who were in the city in “significant numbers,” adding that they would not allow them to confront the pro-Palestinian rally.
“We will use all the powers and tactics available to us to prevent that from happening,” the police said.
The “National March for Palestine” is the latest in a series of rallies in the British capital to show support for the Palestinians and call for a cease-fire from Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Police officers detain a man in the street close to the 'National March For Palestine' in central London on November 11, 2023, as counter-protest groups are monitored by police. (AFP)

Government ministers had called for Saturday’s march to be canceled because it falls on Armistice Day, which marks the end of World War One and commemorates those killed in military action.
Ben Jamal, one of the organizers from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), told Reuters up to a million people could join the rally. He said it would be peaceful, but acknowledged the “heightened situation today.”
As they gathered at the start point, pro-Palestinian protesters could be heard shouting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a rallying cry which is viewed by many Jews as antisemitic and a call for Israel’s eradication.
The scuffles between police and the far-right counter-protesters took place close to the Cenotaph war memorial earlier on Saturday, where some of the counter-protesters chanted: “We want our country back.”
Bottles were later thrown at police by members of right-wing groups in a separate incident in Chinatown, about a mile north of the war memorial, police said.
Police have said almost 2,000 officers will be on duty to prevent disorder and an unprecedented 24-hour police guard at the Cenotaph has been in place since Thursday.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said on Friday that Saturday would be “challenging and tense.”

Disrespectful
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has criticized the pro-Palestinian rally on Armistice Day as disrespectful.
While previous PSC marches have been generally peaceful, there have been more than 100 arrests for offenses including showing support for Hamas, which is banned as a terrorist organization in Britain, or holding placards with offensive slogans.

Former Labout party leader Jeremy Corbyn (C) joins protesters with placards and flags taking part in the 'National March For Palestine' in central London on November 11, 2023, calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)

Since Hamas’s assault in southern Israel on Oct. 7, there has been strong support and sympathy for Israel from Western governments, including Britain’s, and many citizens. But the Israeli military response has also prompted anger, with weekly protests in London demanding a cease-fire.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the minister in charge of policing, has courted controversy by calling the protesters “hate marchers,” and Sunak has come under pressure from his own lawmakers to sack her after she accused the police of double standards over how they treated “pro-Palestinian mobs.”
Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf on Saturday called for her to resign, blaming her for emboldening the far-right protesters.
“She has spent her week fanning the flames of division,” he said on X.

Topics: War on Gaza United Kingdom (UK) London

Related

Organizer of London Armistice Day event expresses support for pro-Palestine march
World
Organizer of London Armistice Day event expresses support for pro-Palestine march
Amnesty International urges London police not to ban pro-Palestine march
World
Amnesty International urges London police not to ban pro-Palestine march

Tensions running high at New England campuses over protests around Israel-Hamas war

Tensions running high at New England campuses over protests around Israel-Hamas war
Updated 11 November 2023
AP
Follow

Tensions running high at New England campuses over protests around Israel-Hamas war

Tensions running high at New England campuses over protests around Israel-Hamas war
  • “Our love and fight for the people of Gaza will not be swayed by the administration’s fear tactics,” MIT-wide Coalition for Palestine organizer Mohamed Mohamed said in a statement
Updated 11 November 2023
AP

BOSTON: Administrators of MIT suspended a number of students Thursday from the prestigious technology school after Israel-Hamas war protesters took over a prominent building for much of the day and then some refused to leave by a set deadline.
It was far from the only disruption at college campuses in recent days over the war. Brandeis University banned a pro-Palestinian student group this week, while nearly two dozen students were arrested over a protest at Brown University. On Friday, Columbia University announced it was suspending Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace as official student groups through the end of the term. It accused both of repeatedly violating campus policies including an unauthorized event Thursday.
The range of responses to these protests show that college administrators are struggling to address protests that have gotten heated and turned once-quiet spaces on campus into places where some students say they don’t feel safe.
At MIT, Sally Kornbluth, the school’s president, sent a letter to all students outlining the “boundaries of protest on campus” during a pro-Palestinian demonstration that she described as “disruptive” and “loud.” The protest in the building called Lobby 7 lasted much of the day and attracted counterprotesters.
When some protesters refused to leave after a deadline was set, the school said it would suspend them. But after hearing concerns including visa issues, Kornbluth said they would be “suspended from non-academic campus activities.” It was unclear how many students would be affected and when that would happen.
“After exhausting all other avenues for de-escalating the situation, we informed all protesters that they must leave the lobby area within a set time, or they would be subject to suspension,” Kornbluth wrote. “Many chose to leave, and I appreciate their cooperation. Some did not.”
People on both sides criticized the response.
“Our love and fight for the people of Gaza will not be swayed by the administration’s fear tactics,” MIT-wide Coalition for Palestine organizer Mohamed Mohamed said in a statement. “While the administration may possess the means to send letters and emails to all students, staff, faculty, and workers, we possess something even more potent — a just cause and the collective voices of thousands in the MIT community who remain committed to advocating for an end to the genocide and an end to the occupation.”
At the same time, the MIT Israel Alliance criticized the university for not academically suspending any of the protesters, whom they accused of preventing students from attending classes.
“Instead of dispersing the mob or de-escalating the situation by rerouting all students from Lobby 7, Jewish students specifically were warned not to enter MIT’s front entrance due to a risk to their physical safety,” the group said in a statement. “The onus to protect Jewish students should not be on the students themselves.”
The latest war began with an attack on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants who targeted towns, farming communities and a music festival near the Gaza border, killing at least 1,200 people. Israel has responded with weeks of attacks in Gaza, which have killed more than 11,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry — most of them Palestinian civilians.
On Wednesday, Brandeis University President Ron Liebowitz put out a statement to the school community saying it no longer recognized the Brandeis chapter of the National Students for Justice in Palestine. It made the move over what the university said was the group’s support of Hamas and its “its call for the violent elimination of Israel and the Jewish people,” he wrote.
Brandies was founded in 1948 by the American Jewish community.
The group, according to The Boston Globe, was sent a notice Monday that its status as an official student group had been rescinded.
“All students, faculty, and staff are welcome here, and encouraged to participate in the free exchange of ideas,” Liebowitz wrote. “To promote such free exchange, we must not and do not condone hate, the incitement of violence, or threats against or harassment of anyone, be they Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, Israeli, Palestinian, or any other religion or ethnicity.”
The Brandeis chapter of the National Students for Justice in Palestine could not be reached for comment. But the Globe reported that the group, in an October statement after Hamas attacked Israel, said it was a “moral imperative to recognize and support the resilience of the people who have endured 75 years of oppression, displacement, and the denial of their basic rights.” That included “armed resistance.”
On Wednesday in Providence, Rhode Island, Brown University’s Department of Public Safety arrested 20 students who refused to leave a campus building during a sit-in. The students, with the group BrownU Jews for Cease-fire Now, posted on X that they were calling on the university to promote an “immediate cease-fire and a lasting peace” as well as the divestment of its endowment from companies that “enable war crimes in Gaza.”
In a statement, the university said it repeatedly warned students they were trespassing before arresting them.
“At Brown, we recognize our responsibility for being an educational institution that manages challenging discussions in a way that remains true to the fundamental principle of freedom of expression while emphasizing the importance of safety for all community members,” Brown said in a statement. “Brown leaders have met with many student groups in recent weeks to listen to and address concerns, and we will continue to do so moving forward.”

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel US

Related

Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Palestinian death toll has passed 11,000
Middle-East
Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Palestinian death toll has passed 11,000
Scores wounded after Israeli strikes on Indonesian hospital in Gaza
World
Scores wounded after Israeli strikes on Indonesian hospital in Gaza

Latest updates

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer’s father
Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer’s father
Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart
Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart
Girona win again to keep Spanish league lead after 2-1 comeback at Rayo
Girona win again to keep Spanish league lead after 2-1 comeback at Rayo
Houthis torture prisoner to death in Sanaa
Houthis torture prisoner to death in Sanaa
Lindelof rides to Man Utd’s rescue to beat Luton
Lindelof rides to Man Utd’s rescue to beat Luton

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.