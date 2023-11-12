You are here

Saudi king receives letters from presidents of Mali, Burkina Faso on strengthening ties

Saudi king receives letters from presidents of Mali, Burkina Faso on strengthening ties
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi king receives letters from presidents of Mali, Burkina Faso on strengthening ties

Saudi king receives letters from presidents of Mali, Burkina Faso on strengthening ties
  Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also received a written message from Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written message from Mali’s Interim President Col. Assimi Goita regarding relations between their two countries and ways to strengthen joint cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The message was received by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop in Riyadh, where they discussed aspects of bilateral ties and the most prominent regional and international issues.

The king also received a written message from Ibrahim Traore, the president of Burkina Faso, related to bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation.
The message was also received by Prince Faisal during a separate meeting with Ousmane Bougouma, the speaker of the Transitional Legislative Assembly of Burkina Faso, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad Olivia Rouamba.
They also reviewed ties and regional and international developments.

Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a written message from Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, regarding “the strong and fraternal bilateral relationship between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, and ways to support and enhance it in various fields and at all levels,” SPA reported.
The message was received by Prince Faisal during his meeting with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman mali Burkian Faso Oman Prince Faisal bin Farhan Ibrahim Traore Assimi Goita Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Mohammed bin Salman

Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, Ivory Coast sign deal to establish joint business council

Saudi Arabia, Ivory Coast sign deal to establish joint business council
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Ivory Coast signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the Saudi-Ivorian Business Council to enhance trade and investment between the two countries, the official SPA news agency reported on Saturday.
The agreement was signed by President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hassan bin Mujib Al-Huwaizi and the Chairman of the Ivorian Employers Association, Ahmed Cisse, which coincided with the Saudi-African Summit that was held in the capital, Riyadh, on Friday.
The council will be responsible for organizing commercial activities and launching promotional campaigns to enhance trade and investment and joint economic ventures, and will provide a platform for Saudi and Ivorian businesses to introduce and promote their activities and establish partnerships.
It will also open new qualitative areas of economic cooperation and facilitate continuous interaction between the business sectors of the two countries, exchanging information about opportunities and markets, organizing exhibitions and conferences, and visits by trade delegations. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ivory Coast Federation of Saudi Chambers

Saudi crown prince calls for collective response to Gaza during talks with Iranian president, other leaders

Saudi crown prince calls for collective response to Gaza during talks with Iranian president, other leaders
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi crown prince calls for collective response to Gaza during talks with Iranian president, other leaders

Saudi crown prince calls for collective response to Gaza during talks with Iranian president, other leaders
  Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Turkish, Palestinian and Egyptian presidents and Pakistan's prime minister
  He affirmed the Kingdom's condemnation and categorical rejection of the 'barbaric war' against the Palestinian people
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, on the sidelines of an emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the capital, Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional developments, especially in the Gaza Strip. 
“The crown prince affirmed the Kingdom’s condemnation and categorical rejection of this barbaric war against the brotherly Palestinian people, stressing the necessity of immediately stopping military operations and providing humanitarian corridors to relieve civilians and enabling international humanitarian organizations to perform their role,” the statement on SPA said.

Prince Mohammed called for “the release of hostages and detainees and saving innocent lives,” the statement added. 
The Kingdom hosted the emergency meeting on Saturday following over one month of deadly assaults by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip that have killed more than 11,000 people, nearly half of them children, in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7.
The Saudi crown prince also held talks with Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where he stressed that “what is happening in the occupied Palestinian territories requires a coordinated collective effort to take effective action to confront this unfortunate situation,” SPA reported.

He also stressed the need to work to lift the siege by bringing in humanitarian and relief aid and securing medical supplies for the sick and injured in Gaza.
Prince Mohammed and Erdogan also reviewed aspects of Saudi-Turkish bilateral relations in various fields and ways to develop and strengthen them.
During his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the crown prince affirmed that the Israeli occupation authorities are responsible for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people and their livelihood, reiterating the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of the continued aggression, occupation and forced displacement of people in Gaza.

He also “affirmed that the Kingdom will continue to stand by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to a decent life, and achieve their hopes, ambitions, and a just and lasting peace,’ SPA said.
Prince Mohammed and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi affirmed the importance of halting the military escalation in the Gaza Strip, during their meeting, and said they categorically rejected the continued aggression, occupation and forced displacement of the people in Gaza, as well as holding Israel responsible for the crimes committed against the Palestinians.
The two sides “agreed on the need to intensify close consultation and coordination between the Kingdom and Egypt during the coming period to assert the Arab and Islamic stance on the Palestinian cause.”

Meanwhile, the crown prince also held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to discuss ties and the situation in Gaza, where he reiterated that “the only way to achieve security, peace and stability in the region is to end the occupation, siege and settlement and for the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights.”
The meetings were attended by a number of ministers and senior officials.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Egypt Iran Ebrahim Raisi Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Mahmoud Abbas Recep Tayyip Erdogan Pakistan Palestine Gaza Israel War on Gaza Arab League Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Saudi Arabia slams 'double standards' in world's response to Israel-Hamas war

Saudi Arabia slams ‘double standards’ in world’s response to Israel-Hamas war
Updated 11 November 2023
Lama Alhamawi
Saudi Arabia slams ‘double standards’ in world’s response to Israel-Hamas war

Saudi Arabia slams ‘double standards’ in world’s response to Israel-Hamas war
  Reform of the global security structure 'absolutely necessary,' Saudi foreign minister tells Arab News
Updated 11 November 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday denounced “double standards” in the world’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, saying Israel was getting a pass on violations of international law.

“We are watching and observing the double standards, and we are reassessing based on this the credibility of international systems,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a press conference following an extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh.

He added: “If there is no commitment binding everyone to these foundations, it is difficult to speak of these foundations as unifying foundations.”

At the summit, the Kingdom and other Muslim countries called for an immediate end to military operations in Gaza, rejecting Israel’s justification of its actions against Palestinians as self-defense.

Asked by Arab News if there is any hope for an Arab or Islamic bloc putting pressure on the UN Security Council, or whether the UN body “will continue to fail Palestine,” Prince Faisal said the “Arab League sponsored a resolution in the UN General Assembly that came out with a very strong message.”

The bloc “pointed out the failure of the UN Security Council to live up to its responsibility and this highlights the whole situation, the need for reform of the international security structure,” he added.

Prince Faisal said that the Security Council has shown that “it is unable to live up to the expectations of the international community and that reform is absolutely necessary.”

The global security structure is under evaluation “because if the international community cannot hold Israel to account, then this will sow significant doubts among many of us as to whether or not the parameters of the established international order are actually functional and working,” the Kingdom’s top diplomat said.

Earlier, the summit urged the International Criminal Court to investigate “war crimes and crimes against humanity that Israel is committing” in the Palestinian territories, according to a final communique.

Dozens of leaders, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Syrian President Bashar Assad, who was welcomed back into the Arab League this year, attended.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the Kingdom’s “condemnation and categorical rejection of this barbaric war against our brothers in Palestine.”

Addressing the summit, he said: “We are facing a humanitarian catastrophe that proves the failure of the Security Council and the international community to put an end to the flagrant Israeli violations of international laws.”

President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestinians were facing a “genocidal war” and urged the US to end Israeli “aggression.”

The Middle East has been on edge since Hamas fighters rampaged into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people.

Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed 11,078 people as of Friday, 40 percent of them children, according to Palestinian officials.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia Gaza Palestine

Gaza mission: Third Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt

The plane transported 35 tons of food and shelter as part of the Saudi campaign to assist Palestinians. (SPA)
The plane transported 35 tons of food and shelter as part of the Saudi campaign to assist Palestinians. (SPA)
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Gaza mission: Third Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt

The plane transported 35 tons of food and shelter as part of the Saudi campaign to assist Palestinians. (SPA)
  Campaign aids Palestinians with food, shelter supplies
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A third Saudi relief plane carrying aid from the Kingdom for Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Saturday. The aid was dispatched from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The plane transported 35 tons of materials, including food and shelter, as part of the Saudi campaign to assist the people of Gaza.

This initiative was launched by order of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in alignment with the Kingdom’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during times of crisis.

The first and second Saudi relief planes, each carrying 35 tons of aid, arrived in Egypt on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

HIGHLIGHT

KSrelief, in line with the directives of the king and crown prince, launched a national fundraising campaign on the Sahem platform to provide assistance to Palestinians in Gaza. The platform by Saturday had been accessed by more than 668,000 people, who donated over SR458 million ($123 million) to the campaign.

Last week, a team from Saudi aid agency KSrelief held talks with Osama Nugali, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, to explore ways to transport shelter materials, food baskets and medical supplies through the Rafah Crossing to assist Gaza.

KSrelief Supervisor-General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said that the Saudi airlift campaign will continue over the coming days, and the center is considering launching a sealift to ensure speed of delivery.

Al-Rabeeah highlighted the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom in crisis-hit countries worldwide. He added that Saudi Arabia’s aid to Gaza reflects the depth of relations and strong ties between the Kingdom and Palestine.

KSrelief, in line with the directives of the king and crown prince, also launched a national fundraising campaign on the Sahem platform to provide assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.

The Sahem platform by Saturday had been accessed by more than 668,000 people, who donated over SR458 million ($123 million) to the campaign.

Contributions can be made on Sahem’s website at sahem.ksrelief.org.

Donors can also transfer funds directly to the campaign’s Al-Rajhi Bank account or download the Sahem application on mobile devices from Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Who's Who: Lama Al-Dossary, vice president of people, senior advisor for HR at the Saudi Tourism Authority

Lama Al-Dossary
Lama Al-Dossary
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News
Who’s Who: Lama Al-Dossary, vice president of people, senior advisor for HR at the Saudi Tourism Authority

Lama Al-Dossary
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News

Lama Al-Dossary was appointed vice president of people and senior advisor for human resources at the Saudi Tourism Authority in February 2022.

In this role, Al-Dossary designed a comprehensive organizational structure for the HR department, formulated salary structures and titling frameworks, crafted job descriptions, and established robust policies and procedures.

She also launched a learning accelerator program to develop each individual during their journey with the organization through customized experiences.

Since June 2023, Al-Dossary has been vice chair of the advisory board at the GCC Board Directors Institute in Riyadh. She plays an integral role in shaping the institute’s vision to become the premier hub for board directors, promoting the highest professional standards of corporate governance and professional directorship.

Prior to joining the STA, Al-Dossary was the director of human resources and the nominations and remunerations committee secretary at the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

From 2019 to 2021, she was the senior director of human resources and acting VP of shared services at the Decision Support Center at the Royal Court, Riyadh, before which she was a professional development manager at McKinsey & Company in Dubai, overseeing and managing more than 100 individuals across the Middle East office.

In total, Al-Dossary has 19 years of experience in HR across diverse industries and geographies including Saudi Aramco, where she served for 10 years in multiple leading roles.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Sharjah, UAE, and is also a Society of Human Resources senior certified professional.

In May 2022, she graduated from the prestigious Wharton School’s CHRO Program, having earned the title of certified board director from the GCC BDI in September 2020.

 

 

Topics: Who’s Who

