Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. to promote charging network under EVIQ brand name

EVIQ, a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and the Saudi Electricity Co., plans to install over 5,000 fast chargers across 10,000 locations across the Kingdom. Shutterstock
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle infrastructure has a new identity, with its core company responsible for building EV charging stations in the Kingdom getting a brand name. 

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. will promote fast-charging points across the Kingdom as the EVIQ, says an official statement.

EVIQ, a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and the Saudi Electricity Co., plans to install over 5,000 fast chargers across 10,000 locations across the Kingdom. 

While the PIF owns a 75 percent stake in the EV infrastructure company, the SEC holds the remaining 25 percent. 

“Electric cars are the future of transportation, and we observe a widespread and growing interest in electric vehicles among Saudi consumers,” said EVIQ CEO Mohammed Bakr Qazzaz in a statement. 

He added: “EVIQ will provide a network of fast and reliable charging points for electric vehicles throughout the Kingdom, laying the groundwork for increased electric vehicle usage within the community.” 

EVIQ’s goal is to build a strong foundation for the sector, increasing the adoption of EVs among Saudis and making the industry more attractive to investors. 

“By offering a national network of dependable and fast-charging stations, EVIQ aims to bridge this gap and empower drivers in the Kingdom to purchase and use electric vehicles confidently,” said Qazzaz.  

He added: “We will work to make EVIQ charging locations easy to identify and access, contributing to building confidence in the efficiency of electric vehicles and the supporting infrastructure.” 

With total Saudi investments in EV production expected to reach $50 billion over the next decade, the hope is that at least 30 percent of the vehicles on the road in Riyadh will be electric in the next seven years. 

“The Saudi public has a strong affinity for their cars. There’s so much enthusiasm for classic cars and for iconic car models,” a spokesperson for Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown EV brand, told Arab News in March. 

“You can find battery electric vehicles on the streets of Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh even though many brands don’t sell BEVs officially in Saudi Arabia today,” the spokesperson said, referring to fully electric vehicles with rechargeable batteries and no petrol engine. 

ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi form JV to invest $1.5bn for technological advancement

ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi form JV to invest $1.5bn for technological advancement
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi form JV to invest $1.5bn for technological advancement

ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi form JV to invest $1.5bn for technological advancement
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Drilling Co.’s operations in the oilfield service and energy sectors are set to receive a technological boost through the establishment of a joint venture with Alpha Dhabi Holding.  

This strategic move aims to invest up to 5.5 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion) to acquire technology-enabled companies, enhancing ADNOC Drilling’s capabilities in the field, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported.
ADNOC Drilling will maintain a 51 percent stake in the joint venture, while Alpha Dhabi will hold a 49 percent ownership. This collaboration combines the expertise of a drilling and OFS specialist with a well-established UAE conglomerate. 

Asset management support for the joint venture will be provided by Lunate Capital Ltd. 

Monsha’at organizes Entrepreneurship Week

Monsha’at organizes Entrepreneurship Week
Updated 32 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Monsha’at organizes Entrepreneurship Week

Monsha’at organizes Entrepreneurship Week
Updated 32 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi entrepreneurs are set to receive increased support in promoting their businesses as the Kingdom’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, or Monsha’at, begins the Entrepreneurship Week on Sunday. 

In conjunction with the Global Entrepreneurship Week, Monsha’at is organizing the Entrepreneurship Week in its enterprise support centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Alkhobar from Nov. 12 to 16. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Entrepreneurship Week aims to highlight the most prominent initiatives and programs that contribute to supporting startups expand in the market. 

The event includes a number of panel discussions that host a group of officials and investors in the entrepreneurial sector, including Monsha’at Deputy Governor for Entrepreneurship Saud bin Khalid Al-Sabhan, CEO of Tech Invest Com Hussein Attar and CEO of The Chefz Abdulrahman Al-Shabanat.

Saudi Arabia unveils International Center for AI Research and Ethics

Saudi Arabia unveils International Center for AI Research and Ethics
Updated 54 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia unveils International Center for AI Research and Ethics

Saudi Arabia unveils International Center for AI Research and Ethics
Updated 54 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The stage is set for the opening of a new artificial intelligence center in Riyadh, dedicated to promoting ethics in advanced technologies and contributing to the development of sector policies in the Gulf region. 

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Farhan announced the establishment of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics during the 42nd session of UNESCO’s General Conference in Paris on Nov. 11.  

The initiative, approved by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in June, aims to advance competencies and legislative frameworks in the field of AI and other advanced technologies. 

The proposal for the International Center for AI Research and Ethics was initially submitted to UNESCO in March 2022, garnering support from Kuwait and Oman. As per the Saudi Press Agency, the center will operate with legal personality and financial and administrative independence, working toward fostering the growth of advanced technologies like AI within the Kingdom.
Earlier this year, the global consultancy firm PwC projected that AI would contribute $135 billion to the Saudi economy by 2030, positioning the Kingdom as the primary beneficiary of technology in the Middle East.  

“In absolute terms, the largest gains are expected to accrue to Saudi Arabia where AI is expected to contribute over $135.2 billion in 2030 to the economy, equivalent to 12.4 percent of the gross domestic product,” said PwC in its report.  

In June, Saudi Arabia established the Global Cybersecurity Forum Institute in Riyadh, aiming to harness the potential of cyberspace and support global efforts to enhance cybersecurity.  

According to a report published by the SPA, the institute will host an annual global security forum, bringing together experts and decision-makers from around the world to discuss ways to protect the most vulnerable in cyberspace while maximizing its benefits for everyone. 

As Saudi Arabia continues its embrace of advanced technologies, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella told in a recent interview with Arab News that the country’s push toward artificial intelligence has significantly increased productivity. 

“Especially with the age of AI coming, this is a fantastic time for us to bring world-class technology to Saudi Arabia so that it can create world-class technology for the world,” he said.  

Nadella added that small businesses in Saudi Arabia could become more productive if they leverage the advantages of AI. 

USSBC to showcase Saudi market opportunities in the US

USSBC to showcase Saudi market opportunities in the US
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

USSBC to showcase Saudi market opportunities in the US

USSBC to showcase Saudi market opportunities in the US
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will display its opportunities across critical industries in the US this week, such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and information and communication technology. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the US-Saudi Business Council will showcase the Kingdom’s market opportunities in Seattle and Portland on Nov. 14 and 17, respectively.   

The SPA added that the two executive roundtables aim to promote foreign direct investment, drive manufacturing growth, encourage localization and facilitate knowledge transfer within the Kingdom. 

Saudi Arabia holds meetings to strengthen investment relations with Africa

Saudi Arabia holds meetings to strengthen investment relations with Africa
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia holds meetings to strengthen investment relations with Africa

Saudi Arabia holds meetings to strengthen investment relations with Africa
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s trade relations with Africa have strengthened, marked by the Kingdom’s investment ministry hosting a series of roundtable talks.  

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, the minister of environment, water and agriculture, held meetings with several heads of state on the sidelines of the inaugural Saudi-African Summit in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Presidents from the Republics of Chad, Somalia, and Nigeria attended the talks along with representatives from both sides’ private sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The roundtable meetings addressed practices to improve investment relations between the countries and enhance efforts to develop economic ties, investments, and bilateral trade. Discussions also focused on devising strategies to stimulate quality investments and enable the private sector to benefit from business opportunities in both countries.

During Thursday’s Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference, Al-Falih said: “We see economic potential in Africa that is unmatched… We want our investments to draw more investments, in order for that to happen we need to de-risk for the investor.”

He further stated that Saudi relations with the continent span hundreds of years and are rooted in a shared history, similar cultures, and geographical proximity.

“We consider ourselves an extension of the African continent. We share many links that go back thousands of years,” the minister added.

The Saudi Fund for Development signed various developmental loan agreements with several African countries during the economic forum, amounting to SR2 billion ($533 million).

The forum also saw the signing of several memorandums of understanding between the Kingdom and African nations, including five targeting the energy sector.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan spoke at the forum and noted that the Kingdom’s relationship with African countries is “strong”.  

“Our partnership with African countries is strong and ever-growing in energy, education, and agriculture, amongst many others. The Kingdom considers Africa a strong investment destination and partner,” the minister said.

The meetings demonstrate a continuous effort by the Kingdom to facilitate growth in the region and strengthen its business relationship with the continent.

Saudi Arabia and the Ivory Coast expressed their intent to establish the Saudi-Ivorian Business Council to enhance trade and investment between the two countries.

The council will organize commercial activities and launch promotional campaigns to enhance trade and investment and joint economic ventures, providing a platform for Saudi and Ivorian businesses to introduce and promote their activities and establish partnerships.

