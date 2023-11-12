Salah extends scoring streak to send Liverpool joint top of Premier League

Kieran Trippier downplays Newcastle United fan altercation after Bournemouth defeat

BOURNEMOUTH: Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier had to be dragged away from a verbal altercation with a fan after the Magpies’ 2-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Two goals from former Eddie-Howe-signing Dominic Solanke made it two defeats in a week for Newcastle, who lost to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

And in the aftermath of the encounter, Trippier was filmed in a heated debate with a member of the near-1,000 traveling supporters at the Vitality Stadium. The England defender was seen shouting “Were the lads not giving everything? How many injuries we got?” repeatedly before Joelinton was seen to pull the player away from the stand.

It was a sore end to what was a bitter afternoon for the depleted Magpies, who suffered another three injuries in the game, to add to the 10 players already ruled out.

Trippier explained: “The fans are emotional, of course they are. They have traveled a long way, they spend a lot of money to come and watch us. I was just having a chat with one of them, I said we are giving everything. There is no need to panic, we are still in a good position in the league, we are still in the Champions League, Carabao Cup quarter-finals, there is no need to panic.

“We got beat, we do apologize for that result, but the most important thing is that the lads are giving everything. We are giving more under the circumstances.”

Howe stood by the 33-year-old in his post-match press conference.

He said: “I did see that. I think it’s high emotions at the end of games, we really appreciate our away-support, everyone is valued and we’re just disappointed with the result.

“Kieran’s fine. Emotions run high. We all feel a bit emotional after that. No problems with our away-support.”

The Magpies went into the game with an already depleted squad with Howe handing full Newcastle Premier League debuts to 17-year-old Lewis Miley and 19-year-old Lewis Hall. Newcastle were without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes and banned Sandro Tonali, while Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo were all out injured.

Miguel Almiron’s withdrawal will be seen as a concern.

“It’s a hamstring problem, I hope it’s not serious,” Howe said of the Paraguayan. “We don’t know at this moment in time just how bad it is.”

On the defeat, The Magpies boss added: “It was a game where we just couldn’t be where we needed to be, it was a tough watch. We were unrecognizable today to how we can be and how we have been for such a long period.

“A real off-day and there are reasons for it. I don’t want to make excuses but I do want to support the team.”