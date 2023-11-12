You are here

Salah extends scoring streak to send Liverpool joint top of Premier League

Salah extends scoring streak to send Liverpool joint top of Premier League
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP)
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP
Salah extends scoring streak to send Liverpool joint top of Premier League

Salah extends scoring streak to send Liverpool joint top of Premier League
  • The Egyptian took his tally for the season to 12, nine of which have come at Anfield, as Liverpool continued their perfect record at home this season
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool moved level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah extended his scoring streak at Anfield with a double in a 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.
The Egyptian took his tally for the season to 12, nine of which have come at Anfield, as Liverpool continued their perfect record at home this season.
Nine of Salah’s goals have come from Darwin Nunez assists and the Uruguayan played provider to break the deadlock after being frustrated in front of goal earlier in the first half.
Twice Nunez had the ball in the net only to be ruled offside.
But his clever pass into Salah was met with a calm finish into the far corner to open the floodgates on 39 minutes.
Salah is the first player ever to score in each of Liverpool’s first six home league games of a season.
Brentford had their chances as Alisson Becker was needed to make great saves to deny Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo.
However, there was no way back for the Bees once Salah was left unmarked to head in Kostas Tsimikas’ cross to the back post on the hour mark.
Diogo Jota then fired in the third 16 minutes from time as Liverpool made it nine wins and 27 goals from nine games at Anfield in all competitions this season.
City can restore their three-point lead at the top of the table when the champions travel to Chelsea later on Sunday.
Aston Villa made it 13 consecutive home wins in the Premier League as Unai Emery’s side eased past Fulham 3-1.
Antonee Robinson’s own goal and a sweet strike from outside the box by Villa captain John McGinn put the hosts in command by half-time.
A superb counter-attack, rounded off by Ollie Watkins, secured the points midway through the second half, before Raul Jimenez pulled a goal back for Fulham.
Victory lifts Villa up to fifth and within a point of the top four.
West Ham snapped their streak of three consecutive Premier League defeats with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Lucas Paqueta’s fine strike had given the Hammers a perfect start after three minutes, but they needed to rely on their threat from set-pieces to turn the game around in the second half.
Goals either side of the break from Taiwo Awoniyi and Anthony Elanga had put Forest 2-1 up.
However, two James Ward-Prowse corners were headed in by Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek to ease any rising pressure on David Moyes.
Brighton may have enjoyed famous back-to-back victories over Ajax in the Europa League, but the Seagulls struggles domestically go on after Sheffield United snatched a 1-1 draw from the Amex.
Roberto De Zerbi’s men were in complete control as Simon Adingra opened the scoring.
But Brighton were forced to see out the final 20 minutes with 10 men when Mahmoud Dahoud was sent-off and the Blades took advantage to level through Adam Webster’s own goal.
A point edges Sheffield United off the bottom of the table and within four points of safety.

Topics: english Premier League Liverpool Mohamed Salah Brentford

Kieran Trippier downplays Newcastle United fan altercation after Bournemouth defeat

Kieran Trippier downplays Newcastle United fan altercation after Bournemouth defeat
Updated 12 November 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

Kieran Trippier downplays Newcastle United fan altercation after Bournemouth defeat

Kieran Trippier downplays Newcastle United fan altercation after Bournemouth defeat
  • Two goals from former Eddie-Howe-signing Dominic Solanke made it two defeats in a week for Newcastle
  • Trippier was filmed in a heated debate with a member of the near-1,000 traveling supporters at the Vitality Stadium
Updated 12 November 2023
Liam Kennedy

BOURNEMOUTH: Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier had to be dragged away from a verbal altercation with a fan after the Magpies’ 2-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Two goals from former Eddie-Howe-signing Dominic Solanke made it two defeats in a week for Newcastle, who lost to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

And in the aftermath of the encounter, Trippier was filmed in a heated debate with a member of the near-1,000 traveling supporters at the Vitality Stadium. The England defender was seen shouting “Were the lads not giving everything? How many injuries we got?” repeatedly before Joelinton was seen to pull the player away from the stand.

It was a sore end to what was a bitter afternoon for the depleted Magpies, who suffered another three injuries in the game, to add to the 10 players already ruled out.

Trippier explained: “The fans are emotional, of course they are. They have traveled a long way, they spend a lot of money to come and watch us. I was just having a chat with one of them, I said we are giving everything. There is no need to panic, we are still in a good position in the league, we are still in the Champions League, Carabao Cup quarter-finals, there is no need to panic.

“We got beat, we do apologize for that result, but the most important thing is that the lads are giving everything. We are giving more under the circumstances.”

Howe stood by the 33-year-old in his post-match press conference.

He said: “I did see that. I think it’s high emotions at the end of games, we really appreciate our away-support, everyone is valued and we’re just disappointed with the result.

“Kieran’s fine. Emotions run high. We all feel a bit emotional after that. No problems with our away-support.”

The Magpies went into the game with an already depleted squad with Howe handing full Newcastle Premier League debuts to 17-year-old Lewis Miley and 19-year-old Lewis Hall. Newcastle were without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes and banned Sandro Tonali, while Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo were all out injured.

Miguel Almiron’s withdrawal will be seen as a concern.

“It’s a hamstring problem, I hope it’s not serious,” Howe said of the Paraguayan. “We don’t know at this moment in time just how bad it is.”

On the defeat, The Magpies boss added: “It was a game where we just couldn’t be where we needed to be, it was a tough watch. We were unrecognizable today to how we can be and how we have been for such a long period.

 “A real off-day and there are reasons for it. I don’t want to make excuses but I do want to support the team.”

Topics: Newcastle United

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again
Updated 12 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again
  • Cristiano looked raring to go from the outset as did the rest of the team in what was an impressive performance
Updated 12 November 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action on Saturday to help Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win at Al-Wehda to close Al-Hilal’s lead at the top of the Roshn Saudi League to four points.

The 38 year-old had been rested for Al-Nassr’s 3-2 victory over Al-Duhail in Qatar in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday — a 15th win in 16 games in all competitions — and looked raring to go from the outset as did the rest of the team in what was an impressive performance.

It was not a surprise that the opening goal came early, after just 11 minutes, even if it did not come from Ronaldo. It certainly seemed to surprise the hosts as the five-time Ballon D’Or winner lined up to take a free-kick from almost 30 yards out. Instead, Alex Telles stepped up to bend a left-footed shot around the wall and into the right hand corner of the Al-Wehda with goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi rooted to the spot. It was the Brazilian’s first goal for Al-Nassr since being signed from Manchester United in the summer, as his delighted celebrations demonstrated.

Ten minutes later and the Moroccan shotstopper was flying through the air to save a header from Sadio Mane that bounced high to head towards the top left corner of the Al-Wehda goal. Moments later, the hosts almost drew level with a header from Moroccan defender Jawad El Yamiq drifting just wide. 

Mohamedi was in action again just before the half-hour, diving to his right to save a fierce free-kick from Ronaldo that was even further out from the effort from Telles.

Five minutes before the break Al-Nassr extended their lead from an unlikely source. Marcelo Brozovic crossed from the left and Abdulelah Al-Amri headed home powerfully at the far post. In added time, Ronaldo almost made it three, shooting just wide from the left side of the area.

He did just that four minutes after the restart, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up from Al-Wehda to shoot home from close range for goal number 13 of the season.

Midway through the second half, Anderson Talisca bundled home a fourth but it was ruled out by VAR due to offside. Regardless, Al-Nassr were stroking it around nicely but the hosts scored next as Anselmo headed home a free-kick nine minutes from the end.

There was still time for a fourth deep for Al-Nassr in the 98th minute as Abdulrahman Ghareeb cut into the left side of the area and fired a fierce shot into the roof of the net with a finish that Ronaldo would have been proud of. Yet it was also ruled out by VAR.

It didn’t matter as Al-Nassr picked up another win to keep in touch with their Riyadh rivals at the top of the table.

Earlier, Ettifaq, who could have gone into the top six if they had won at Al-Fahya, were held to a goalless draw for the second successive game and stay in seventh.

Topics: Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr FC

AC Milan again let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lecce, Juventus beat Cagliari to go top

AC Milan again let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lecce, Juventus beat Cagliari to go top
Updated 11 November 2023
AP
Follow

AC Milan again let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lecce, Juventus beat Cagliari to go top

AC Milan again let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lecce, Juventus beat Cagliari to go top
  • Lecce drew level in the second half with two goals in four minutes
  • Milan remained third but will be overtaken by Napoli if the defending champion beat Empoli on Sunday
Updated 11 November 2023
AP

MILAN: AC Milan let slip a two-goal lead for the second time in three league matches and also lost key player Rafael Leão to injury in a drama-filled 2-2 draw at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday.
Milan appeared to be heading for their first league win in more than a month following goals from Olivier Giroud and Tijjani Reijnders but Lecce drew level in the second half with two goals in four minutes from Nicola Sansone and Lameck Banda.
Lecce had what would have been a stoppage-time winner ruled out by the video assistant referee, moments after Milan forward Giroud was sent off.
Milan remained third but will be overtaken by Napoli if the defending champion beat Empoli on Sunday.
Juventus moved a point clear at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over Cagliari. Inter Milan can retake the lead when they host Frosinone on Sunday.
Juventus host Inter after the international break.
Milan were hoping to get back on track in Serie A after ending a winless run with a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The Rossoneri were already without a number of players, including United States standout Christian Pulisic, and their injury crisis deepened when Leão limped off in the 10th minute.
His replacement Noah Okafor had a hand in the opening goal in the 28th minute as he played a one-two with Theo Hernández, who then cut into the box and crossed for Giroud to chest in from point-blank range, marking his 100th appearance for Milan with a goal.
Milan doubled their lead seven minutes later with a superb solo goal from Reijnders, who raced downfield from near the halfway line before firing past Wladimiro Falcone for his first goal for Milan since joining from AZ Alkmaar in the offseason.
Reijnders almost did the same three minutes later but hit the right post.
Milan had let a two-goal, halftime lead slip in a 2-2 draw at Napoli at the end of October and the same was to happen at Lecce.
Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa made a triple change in the 63rd minute, bringing on Alexis Blin, Sansone and Roberto Piccoli and that proved a masterstroke.
Blin nodded on a corner three minutes later for Sansone to tap in and the latter was also involved in the equalizer as he touched on Piccoli’s cross for Banda to fire into the far bottom corner.
Sansone almost scored the winner five minutes from time, but his header came off the left post and then rolled across the face of the empty goal.
There was more drama to come as Giroud was sent off in stoppage time, receiving two yellow cards in a matter of seconds for continuous dissent.
Piccoli then appeared to have scored with a stunning long-range strike to send the home fans wild and he was surrounded by celebrating teammates, but their joy turned to dismay when it was ruled out for a foul by the young forward on Milan defender Malick Thiaw.
JUVENTUS WIN
Two dead-ball situations for Filip Kostić. Two goals for Juventus.
After a drab first half, Juventus broke the deadlock against Cagliari on the hour mark when Kostić whipped in a free kick to the back post where Bremer was left unmarked to head into the far side of the net.
Juventus doubled their lead 10 minutes later in unusual circumstances. Kostić’s corner came off Daniel Rugani’s chest and onto the crossbar but Rugani chested in the rebound.
Cagliari’s goal also came from a corner and was headed in by Alberto Dossena.
It was the first goal Juventus had conceded in more than 600 minutes, since a 4-2 loss at Sassuolo in September.
Dossena almost snatched an equalizer late on but Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny fingertipped the header onto the post.
Claudio Ranieri's Cagliari had won their last two matches for their first victories back in Serie A.

Topics: Milan Olivier Giroud Lecce Serie A Juventus

Arteta avoids fresh VAR row as Arsenal cruise despite red card

Arteta avoids fresh VAR row as Arsenal cruise despite red card
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Arteta avoids fresh VAR row as Arsenal cruise despite red card

Arteta avoids fresh VAR row as Arsenal cruise despite red card
  • Arsenal midfielder Vieira was sent off in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium
  • It was the kind of flashpoint that could have provoked another angry reaction from Arteta
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Mikel Arteta side-stepped a fresh VAR row after 10-man Arsenal ignored Fabio Vieira’s red card to beat Burnley 3-1 on Saturday.
Arsenal midfielder Vieira was sent off in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium for a high challenge on Josh Brownhill.
It was the kind of flashpoint that could have provoked another angry reaction from Arteta.
The Gunners boss is waiting to discover if he will face a Football Association charge after he criticized the officials following last weekend’s controversial 1-0 loss at Newcastle.
Arteta was asked to provide his observations to the FA having labelled Anthony Gordon’s goal “embarrassing” and a “disgrace” after VAR gave it despite a clear foul by Newcastle’s Joelinton.
But the Spaniard opted against any more rants, largely because the Vieira decision was hard to argue with and Arsenal took the win anyway to move level on points with leaders Manchester City.
“With the red card... yes, VAR was right, he said.
“The referee was right. Really good decision, really positive from Mikel to speak about that! Good decision.
“Please ask me about VAR because today it was good. I hope that I’m on TV saying the referees are so good and I’m completely with them and being very constructive.”
Brownhill had canceled out Leandro Trossard’s opener, which ranked as Arsenal’s 1,000th goal at the Emirates since their move from Highbury in 2006.
William Saliba headed Arsenal back in front before Oleksandr Zinchenko secured the points with an acrobatic volley.
Trossard was the difference-maker for the Gunners, the Belgium international once again starting as the central striker in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus.
Trossard also laid on the corner from which Saliba scored and it was another set-piece from the former Brighton star that led to Zinchenko’s eye-catching scissor-kick.
“I think he connects everybody. He’s so intelligent,” Arteta said of Trossard.
“I think he moves in ways that attracts people that generates spaces and options for people.
“Today he did that really good because it was so difficult and the spaces were so small to attack. He gave us a lot of threat and possibilities to connect and find spaces for us.
“He put your body on the line if it’s necessary, and that was it. It’s the 1,000th goal at the Emirates — a beautiful number.
“I’m very happy with him. I think every time you ask him to play whether it’s wide or as a nine, it flows and he has a real threat. So, I’m really happy with him.”

Topics: Arsenal Burnley Mikel Arteta Premier league

Mbappe bags hat-trick as PSG go top of Ligue 1

Mbappe bags hat-trick as PSG go top of Ligue 1
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Mbappe bags hat-trick as PSG go top of Ligue 1

Mbappe bags hat-trick as PSG go top of Ligue 1
  • PSG were also grateful to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
  • Mbappe is Ligue 1’s leading scorer with 13 goals in 11 appearances
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: A clinical Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-0 away to high-flying Reims on Saturday and moved to the top of the Ligue 1 table.
Mbappe opened the scoring in the third minute in Champagne country and then netted twice more in the second half to give PSG a win which moved the reigning champions to the summit a point above Nice, who drew at Montpellier on Friday.
PSG were also grateful to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who denied Reims a route back into the game with a string of superb saves, as Luis Enrique’s team recovered from their midweek Champions League loss away to AC Milan.
Mbappe is Ligue 1’s leading scorer with 13 goals in 11 appearances this season, with the France captain also having netted twice in European competition.
That 2-1 defeat in Milan on Tuesday left PSG’s hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase in the balance with two group games still to go, but they do finally appear to have found their rhythm domestically after a stuttering start to the campaign.
Luis Enrique’s team were targeting a fifth straight victory in Ligue 1 and they went ahead almost from the off as Mbappe met Ousmane Dembele’s cross from the right with a superb side-foot volley low across the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner of the net.
Reims were denied an equalizer as a fine goal by Japanese international Junya Ito was disallowed for offside, and the same player was later denied by Donnarumma who also produced a superb reaction save from Amir Richardson before the interval.
A PSG side missing the suspended Achraf Hakimi and Randal Kolo Muani were again grateful to Donnarumma when the Italian repelled a Marshall Munetsi header on 56 minutes, and three minutes later they went 2-0 up.
Mbappe evaded his marker with a brilliant darting run to the back post where he converted a perfect assist rolled across the face of goal by Carlos Soler.
Donnarumma was at it again as he once more denied Zimbabwe midfielder Munetsi, before Mbappe finished off a cutback from substitute Bradley Barcola to make it 3-0 with eight minutes left.
Nice are still unbeaten this season after their stalemate on Friday in Montpellier, and they have still not been behind in a single game this season.
Third-placed Monaco can leapfrog their Cote d’Azur rivals on goal difference with a win in Saturday’s late game at Le Havre.

Topics: PSG Kylian Mbappé Reims

