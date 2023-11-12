What We Are Buying Today: Bothaina Fashion

Saudi women are stepping outside of their comfort zones when it comes to designing abaya or modest outerwear, and Bothaina Al-Mummar’s recent line of clothing is a standout example that combines leather and jeans.
The Saudi brand has brought a fresh perspective to the industry. Their most recent collection demonstrates how several fabrics can be combined in an asymmetrical way to make a statement.
Among the pieces in the new collection is a chic yet classy abaya that combines blue denim fabric with a sandy-beige color to create an abaya that seems inspired by the chilly nights of Riyadh and its breathtaking desert. The warm and comfy abaya is perfect for Riyadh’s winter.
Several celebrities, including celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray at the Hia Hub lifestyle conference, wore Al-Mummar’s designs. Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, the deputy minister of tourism, also wore one of her creations.
Al-Mummar’s designs are renowned for being original and non-repetitive, and she doesn’t hesitate to combine different patterns and colors to create a one-of-a-kind design and cut.
In addition, the winter collection showcases the use of vibrant hues mixed with muted tones to give the pieces a distinctive touch. The collection features thick fabrics for the winter ensemble.
The brand is among the few Saudi manufacturers who have thought to include trench coats in their range with carefully chosen fabrics, including options for the rainy season.
Al-Mummar also incorporates tulle and floral fabrics, which give the abayas she showcases in her designs a touch of delicacy and elegance.
Al-Mummar, who founded the brand 10 years ago, started off as a fine artist and later took fashion classes.
Her designs reveal a lot about her personality as a self-reliant businesswoman in a big metropolis with an edgy aesthetic.
For updates and more information, check their Instagram @bothainafashion.
Egypt’s Mohra Tantawy prepares for Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador
Updated 12 November 2023
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Mohra Tantawy, the 21-year-old beauty queen, is set to grace the global stage as she dons the sash and crown to represent Egypt in the upcoming Miss Universe beauty pageant in El Salvador on Nov. 18.
In an interview with Arab News, the rising star shared her whirlwind journey and her thoughts on representing Egypt on the world stage.
“It’s truly been an honor to have this opportunity to represent my country and to be part of this journey,” she said. “It means the world to me that I get to showcase all that Egypt has to offer, to show the world what Egyptians are really made of.”
Tantawy expressed that wrapping her head around the events of the past few months has been quite challenging for her.
“I never expected myself to be here. I didn’t grow up with pageantry. It wasn’t something that was instilled in me at a young age, but I am a strong believer of what is meant for you will find you and that is exactly what Miss Universe Egypt did, it found me,” she said.
Tantawy reflected on her position as Miss Universe Egypt and the platform she now has, saying: “If I could say one thing to all the women in Egypt, it would be to always remember just how strong and resilient you are."
Her message continued: “You may face hardships in your life, you may not always get the support you deserve, but if anyone in the world can do it, it is you. Look back at your ancestors and see just how much they’ve achieved but also always look towards the future because it is yours to create.”
The model is now preparing for the contest in El Salvador.
“What excites me the most is getting to meet all the delegates,” she said. “Pageantry has a unique air of sisterhood that is unrepeatable! Even with my experience in Miss Intercontinental, my favorite part was the friends I made on my journey. So, I look forward to meeting so many strong, inspiring women and creating friendships that I know will last a lifetime.”
“I believe every delegates goes through hardships in her reign and I was no exception to that,” she said. “Winning the title after Egypt’s three-year break was a lot of pressure and I did get a lot of messages saying that I was not pretty enough, or that there was better representation for Egyptian women, but it is important in these moments to be aware of who to — and not to — listen to.”
“There will always be people who shy away behind a screen and spread negativity and people who don’t believe in you,” she said, adding: “But, it is vital in these times to believe in yourself, to surround yourself with positivity, remember the voices that do believe in you and never give up on your dreams.”
Miss Lebanon Maya Aboul Hosn heads to Miss Universe stage in El Salvador
Updated 11 November 2023
Dalal Awienat
DUBAI: Miss Universe Lebanon 2023 Maya Aboul Hosn will represent Lebanon at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador on Nov. 18.
Behind all the glitz and glamor, who is she? Arab News spoke to the beauty-queen-hopeful ahead of her Miss Universe debut.
Born and raised in a small village in Lebanon, Aboul Hosn has always been drawn to the spotlight.
“Ever since I was young I would use my parents flip-phone to take photos and make short videos documenting my days. Back then there was no social media so I was living in my own world, but when I was 19-years-old, social media took off and I decided to pursue it more seriously,” she said.
“I always knew I wanted to represent my country in some way, and when the opportunity to be a part of Miss Lebanon came, I couldn’t say no,” Aboul Hosn said.
Working two jobs while attending university full time proved to be a challenge for Aboul Hosn, but she had a goal and wanted to prove herself.
“I graduated university in 2019 and it was very difficult for me to find a job at first and in October there was a Lebanese revolution, which led us to go into an economic crisis and a few months later … COVID-19 happened,” she said.
“When COVID hit, many Lebanese people moved to the mountains; that’s when I started to really document my day-to-day life on Instagram and people loved it. I was able to accumulate more than 100,000 followers before participating in Miss Lebanon,” she said.
After being named first runner-up in the Miss Lebanon 2022 competition, Maya joined the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International channel as a morning-show host.
She told Arab News about her least-favorite aspect of the pageant process: “The idea that judges rate our looks, our answers and our beauty, I don’t like this part of pageants because there are no standards for beauty. I believe there is no right or wrong. There’s no pretty or ugly. But things are changing. The standards for beauty pageants are different now. There’s no age limit. They teach women how to embrace their uniqueness. And that’s why I want to inspire girls to always embrace — their uniqueness. You are pretty just the way you are. You don’t have to be perfect.
“Most people say that we only have beauty and not the brain. That is absolutely wrong. We are all educated, we all have plans for the future. That’s why we are here, to use our platforms for change and to spread awareness,” she said.
Aboul Hoson hopes to use her platform to be a role model in the Arab world.
“My main cause is to be a role model for every girl. I come from a very humble family. I’m not a wealthy princess. I worked hard to achieve what I want. And that’s what I want every girl to know. If you work hard, you can achieve your dreams and goals,” she said.
With the pageant just around the corner, Aboul Hoson said that she has started a rigorous preparation routine.
“I’m so excited but there is a big responsibility because I’m representing my country. So I’m working very hard and I will give them the best that I can,” she said.
“I started to eat very healthy, because it’s good for my shape and my skin. I wake up and I eat my breakfast and then I do some sports. I then have three hours of public speaking and a life coach daily. I work on my cause with another instructor, my catwalk and my wardrobe for Miss Universe. It’s very busy but I’m excited.”
A big part of the Miss Universe show is the national-dress section of the competition, and the Lebanese-hopeful shared some details about her outfit.
“The dress was designed by a Lebanese designer; his name is Elio Moussallem. It’s inspired by the (regal) Lebanese traditional dresses, the Lebanese landscape. And our symbol is the Lebanese cedar. The cedar is a crown and a symbol of power and dominance, strength and bravery,” she said.
With only three Arab countries competing in the Miss Universe pageant this year — the other contestants are Miss Bahrain and Miss Egypt — Aboul Hosn asked the Arab world for support.
“I really need every woman, every person in the Arab world, to support me because I need it. I’m Arab, I’m not only representing my country, I’m representing the Arab world. I’m really doing this not only for me, but for my country and for the Arab world,” she said.
Huda Kattan donates $1m to humanitarian organizations in Gaza
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: American-Iraqi Huda Kattan, founder of beauty empire Huda Beauty, announced this week that she will be donating $1 million to two humanitarian organizations in Gaza: Human Appeal and Doctors Without Borders.
“It’s been a MONTH of immense suffering in Gaza, and unfortunately things are getting worse,” a statement shared on her personal and professional Instagram accounts read.
“In these challenging times, with Gaza completely blocked, it’s not easy to find organizations that can provide immediate aid and guarantee resource delivery for those who need it most,” she said.
“After careful consideration, we are directing out attention to two organizations. One has on ground personnel providing essential medical care to victims, while the other is dedicated to proving clean and safe water.”
Kattan has been raising awareness on social media about the situation in Palestine. This week, she asked her followers to help her with a list of brands that support Palestine.
“I’m trying to do my shopping and I’m looking for brands that support Palestine,” she said in a video posted on her personal account. “If you guys can please help me and just drop down in the comments section below brands that you know and products that you love that support Palestine, because I want to buy them and I support them and I want to know who they are,” she added.
“Right now, I’m having a little bit of a hard time finding replacements for some of the products I’ve been using before, and more information about brands that are supporting the cause and speaking up for justice and for what’s right and against the genocide.”
Celebrity makeup artist Hindash hosts masterclass at Hia Hub in Riyadh
Hindash has collaborated with Canadian makeup giant MAC in the past
He also did Queen Rania’s makeup at Jordan’s royal wedding between Crown Prince Al-Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein earlier this year
Updated 08 November 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: In a masterclass titled “Techniques, tips, and the art of beauty,” Jordanian celebrity makeup artist Mohammed Hindash gave fans at the Hia Hub lifestyle conference in Riyadh an inside look at his artistic process.
The makeup artist gave a tutorial for enthusiasts and engaged with the students while working his magic on Saudi influencer Haya Abdullah.
“My creative process is to sit with a model and talk with them. We have coffee, we get to chat, and as I'm doing skincare, I get to look at her features. I never want to do something that makes the model uncomfortable, you have to really respect people's individuality and their uniqueness,” Hindash said.
Additionally, he discussed the makeup look he did on Jordan’s Queen Rania for this summer’s royal wedding between Crown Prince Al-Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein, adding that he knew the queen preferred a particular look and was comfortable with it — his goal was to enhance rather than alter her appearance.
He advised aspiring makeup artists to stick to a specific makeup look that will define them as an artist.
“I really feel like you have to truly stick to what you're passionate about and your style. In 2015, when you would Google on YouTube Arab makeup or Middle Eastern makeup you would get like a Cleopatra look and that's not what the women around me look like. I feel like Arab Middle Eastern women are some of the most incredible makeup artists and they know what they want, and they know how to do makeup. So, I wanted to change that narrative and to show what I know and feel Middle Eastern makeup,” Hindash said.
Fashion Trust Arabia cancels 5th edition over ‘humanitarian crisis in Palestine’
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Qatar’s star-studded Fashion Trust Arabia has cancelled its fifth edition due to the “ongoing and deeply distressing humanitarian crisis in Palestine,” organizers announced on Tuesday.
In a statement released on the event’s page, organizers said: “Fashion Trust Arabia has always been dedicated to fostering young designers from the MENA Region. We firmly believe in the transformative power of art and creativity to transcend boundaries and unify communities.
“However, in light of the ongoing and deeply distressing humanitarian crisis in Palestine we have taken the decision to cancel our fifth annual Awards Ceremony, which was set to take place last month, and all our upcoming activities. We have made this decision out of solidarity and respect,” the statement read.
The organization said that in the coming weeks, it will be highlighting – on social media – the rich history of Palestinian culture and fashion in collaboration with its diverse network of designers.
“We believe that sharing and championing culture is sorely needed, especially in such moments as now,” the statement added. “Our hearts are very heavy, but it is our responsibility to persist in our mission. We reaffirm our commitment to supporting the talents and aspirations of young designers, acknowledging that a peaceful environment is vital for their growth and innovation.”
Fashion Trust Arabia is a non-profit organization that provides financial support, guidance and mentorship to emerging designers from across the Middle East and North Africa region.
The event is known for attracting industry heavyweights from around the world, with last year’s ceremony hosting the likes of Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Karolina Kourkova, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Picciolini, British models Jourdan Dunn and Poppy Delevingne, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, US model Jasmine Tookes and US Somali model Halima Aden.