US carries out two air strikes in Syria against Iran-aligned groups

WASHINGTON: The United States carried out strikes against two Iran-linked sites in Syria on Sunday in response to attacks on American personnel, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.
It is the third time in less than three weeks that the US military has targeted locations in Syria it said were tied to Iran, which supports various armed groups that Washington blames for a spike in attacks on its forces in the Middle East.
“US military forces conducted precision strikes today on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-affiliated groups in response to continued attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria,” Austin said in a statement.
“The strikes were conducted against a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Albu Kamal and Mayadeen, respectively,” he said.
The United States targeted a Tehran-linked weapons storage site in Syria on Wednesday, and also hit two facilities in the country on October 26 that it said were used by Iran and affiliated organizations.
Washington says the series of strikes is in response to repeated attacks on American forces in Iraq and Syria — more than 45 since October 17 — that have wounded dozens of US personnel.
The surge in attacks on US troops in recent weeks is linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, which began when the Palestinian militant group carried out a shock cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people.
Israel’s military responded with a relentless air, land and naval assault on Gaza that the territory’s health ministry said has killed more than 11,100 people — deaths that have sparked widespread anger in the Middle East, and criticism against Washington from Iran-backed groups.
There are roughly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Daesh group.
The jihadists once held significant territory in both countries but were pushed back by local ground forces supported by international air strikes in a bloody, multi-year conflict.
BEIRUT: Lebanon has seized more than half a ton of drugs destined for Kuwait, authorities said Sunday, as Beirut seeks to combat narcotics trafficking, particularly to Gulf countries.
Authorities “seized around 800 kilogrammes (1,760 pounds) of drugs” bound for Kuwait via the Netherlands, the office of Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said in a statement carried by Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA).
The drugs were “professionally” concealed in wooden figures inside a bulletproof box, the statement said, without specifying the type of narcotics seized.
An individual allegedly involved in the trafficking operation was arrested, it added.
The move came as part of “ongoing intensive security cooperation between the Kuwaiti and Lebanese interior ministries,” the statement said.
Lebanese authorities have ramped up efforts to counter the production and trafficking of stimulant captagon after backlash from conservative Gulf nations.
Most of the Middle East’s captagon is produced in Syria and Lebanon, and smuggled to its main consumer market in the Gulf.
DOHA: Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call from US President Joe Biden to discuss developments in Gaza, the Amiri Diwan — the main seat of government in Qatar — reported on Sunday.
During the call, Al-Thani stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the permanent opening of the Rafah crossing into Egypt.
On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thanion to discuss efforts to evacuate critically wounded people from Gaza, increase humanitarian aid into the territory and ensure hostages are released, a US spokesperson said on Sunday.
GAZA/JERUSALEM: Two more major hospitals in Gaza closed to new patients on Sunday, with staff saying that Israeli bombardment plus lack of fuel and medicine meant more babies and others could die.
Hospitals in the north of the Palestinian enclave are blockaded by Israeli forces and barely able to care for those inside, medical staff said. Israel says it is homing in on Hamas militants in the area and the hospitals should be evacuated.
Gaza’s largest and second largest hospitals, Al Shifa and Al-Quds, said they were suspending operations. With more people killed and wounded daily but half of the territory’s hospitals now out of action, there are ever fewer places for the injured.
“My son was injured and there was not a single hospital I could take him to so he could get stitches,” said Ahmed Al-Kahlout, who was fleeing south in accordance with Israeli advice while fearing that nowhere in Gaza was safe.
A plastic surgeon in Shifa said bombing of the building housing incubators had forced them to line up premature babies on ordinary beds, using the little power available to turn the air conditioning to warm.
“We are expecting to lose more of them day by day,” said Dr. Ahmed El Mokhallalati.
Israel says Hamas has placed command centers under and near the hospitals and it needs to get at them to free around 200 hostages the militants took in Israel in an attack just over a month ago. Hamas has denied using hospitals in this way.
On Sunday, a Palestinian official briefed on talks over the release of hostages said Hamas had suspended the negotiations because of the way Israel had handled Shifa hospital.
There was no immediate comment from either Hamas or Israel.
’NO ONE IS ALLOWED IN, NOBODY IS ALLOWED OUT’
Israel’s military said it had offered to evacuate newborn babies and had placed 300 liters of fuel at Shifa’s entrance on Saturday night, but that both gestures had been blocked by Hamas.
Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of Shifa, said reports of refusing to leave the diesel were “lies and slander.” Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesperson for the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, said that of 45 babies in incubators at Shifa, three had already died.
Shifa was out of reach for the newly wounded, said Mohammad Qandil, a doctor at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in south Gaza, who is in touch with colleagues there.
“Shifa hospital now isn’t working, no one is allowed in, nobody is allowed out,” he said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said Al-Quds hospital was also out of service, with staff struggling to care for those already there with little medicine, food and water.
“Al Quds hospital has been cut off from the world in the last 6-7 days. No way in, no way out,” said Tommaso Della Longa, spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
Three UN agencies expressed horror at the situation in the hospitals, saying it had in 36 days registered at least 137 attacks on health care facilities, resulting in 521 deaths and 686 injuries — including 16 dead and 38 wounded medics.
“The world cannot stand silent while hospitals, which should be safe havens, are transformed into scenes of death, devastation, and despair,” it said, saying half of Gaza’s hospitals were now closed.
With the humanitarian situation across Gaza worsening, 80 foreigners and several injured Palestinians crossed into Egypt in the first evacuations since Friday, four Egyptian security sources said.
Poland said 18 of them were its citizens, and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News American citizens would be moved out of Gaza during Sunday.
AID DELIVERIES BY TRUCK AND PARACHUTE
At least 80 aid trucks had also moved from Egypt into Gaza by Sunday afternoon, two of the sources said. Jordan said earlier it had air-dropped a second batch into a field hospital.
Very little aid has entered Gaza since Israel declared war on Hamas more than a month ago after militants rampaged through southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
Palestinian officials said on Friday that 11,078 Gaza residents had been killed in air and artillery strikes since then, around 40 percent of them children.
Disease is spreading among evacuees packed into schools and other shelters and surviving on tiny amounts of food and water, international aid agencies say.
Speaking from inside Gaza City, Jamila, 54, said she and her family could hear the roar of tanks nearby.
“During the day, people try to look for essential items such as bread and water, and at night people try to stay alive,” she said. “We hear explosions throughout the night, sometimes we can tell that some of these explosions are exchanges of fire between the resistance fighters and the Israeli forces.”
Palestinian health officials said 13 people had been killed in an Israeli air strike on a house in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Sunday.
Residents reported increased fighting around Al-Shati refugee camp, by the coast in northern Gaza. The Israeli military said it had killed a number of militants there and called on civilians to use a four-hour pause to evacuate south.
The Gaza fighting has reignited conflict on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, which has seen the worst cross-border clashes since 2006.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, which like Hamas is backed by Iran, said it attacked Israeli army troops near the Dovev Barracks on Sunday, inflicting casualties.
The Israeli military said earlier that anti-tank missiles fired by militants had hit a number of civilians, adding that it was retaliating with artillery fire.
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said one of its members near the town of Al-Qawzah in southern Lebanon had been wounded by a bullet overnight.
BRUSSELS: The EU has condemned an escalation of violence in Sudan’s Darfur region, warning of the danger of “another genocide” after the conflict there between 2003-2008 killed some 300,000 people and displaced more than 2 million.
A war since April between Sudan’s regular army and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary has destabilized the western region and reignited long-simmering feuds there.
The EU’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell cited in a statement witness reports that more than 1,000 members of the Masalit community were killed in Ardamta, West Darfur, in just over two days during attacks by the RSF and affiliated militias.
“These latest atrocities are seemingly part of a wider ethnic cleansing campaign conducted by the RSF to eradicate the Masalit community from West Darfur, and comes on top of the first wave of large violence in June,” Borrell said.
“The international community cannot turn a blind eye on what is happening in Darfur and allow another genocide to happen in this region.”
On Thursday, the International Organization for Migration said around 700 people were reportedly killed in West Darfur after clashes between the Sudanese army and RSF in El Geneina on Nov. 4 and 5.
The RSF said last week it had taken control of the army headquarters in West Darfur’s capital of El-Geneina.
Reuters has reported that between April and June this year, the RSF and allied militias conducted weeks of systematic attacks targeting the Masalit, El-Geneina’s majority tribe, as war flared with Sudan’s army.
In public comments, Arab tribal leaders have denied engaging in ethnic cleansing in El Geneina, and the RSF has previously said it was not involved in what it called tribal conflict.
The EU stressed that Sudan’s warring sides must protect citizens.
The EU said it worked with the International Criminal Court to document violations “to ensure accountability.”
More than 10,000 people have been killed in the Sudan conflict so far, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.
The war has displaced more than 4.8 million people within Sudan and has forced a further 1.2 million to flee into neighboring countries, according to UN figures.
DUBAI: The Dubai Fintech Summit is to return for a second edition on May 6-7 next year, the Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.
More than 8,000 global industry leaders, investors, and policymakers are expected to attend the event.
In excess of 1,000 pre-qualified investors will provide investment and partnership opportunities for fintech startups.
The program also includes more than 200 speakers who will provide invaluable insights, and over 200 fintech exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge developments across the sector.
The event will feature four stages, each dedicated to different facets of fintech and innovation.
Key topics on the agenda will be the future of fintech; embedded and open finance; climate finance; and Web3 and digital assets.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s finance minister, said: “The summit aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s strategic goal of propelling Dubai into the ranks of the top four global financial hubs by 2033.
“The event also reflects our efforts to accelerate transformation and innovation, and our commitment to bringing together global stakeholders to explore new possibilities for the international financial industry.
“Dubai offers access to opportunities for expansion and innovation in high-growth emerging markets, underpinned by a world-class financial, regulatory and innovation ecosystem.”