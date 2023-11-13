You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Zelensky tells Ukrainians to prepare for Russian winter onslaught

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured), amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 4, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
  • “We are almost half way through November and must be prepared for the fact that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes on our infrastructure,” Zelensky said
Reuters
KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians on Sunday to prepare for new waves of Russian attacks on infrastructure as winter approached and said troops were anticipating an onslaught in the eastern theater of the war.
A military spokesman said Russian attacks on the shattered eastern town of Avdiivka had eased in the past day, but were likely to intensify in the coming days.
And Ukrainian military intelligence said an explosion killed at least three Russian servicemen in the Russian-occupied southern town of Melitopol, which it described as an “act of revenge” by resistance groups.
Zelensky issued his warning during his nightly video address a day after Russian forces carried out their first missile attack on the capital, Kyiv in some seven weeks.
“We are almost half way through November and must be prepared for the fact that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes on our infrastructure,” Zelensky said. “Russia is preparing for Ukraine. And here, in Ukraine, all attention should be focused on defense, on responding to terrorists on everything that Ukraine can do to get through the winter and improve our soldiers’ capabilities.”
Last winter about 10 months into Russia’s invasion of neighbor Ukraine, Russia made waves of attacks on power stations and other plants inked to the energy network, prompting rolling blackouts in widely separated regions.
Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Saturday that Ukraine would have enough energy resources to get through the winter, but added: “The question is how much future attacks can affect supplies.”
Ukrainian officials last Wednesday said Russia had struck Ukrainian infrastructure 60 times in recent weeks, an indication that a campaign of attacks may already be under way.
In his remarks, Zelensky hailed the “heroic” efforts of troops defending Avdiivka, under pressure from attempted Russian advances since mid-October. Pictures show buildings in the town reduced to shells.
Military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun said the number of infantry attacks in the past 24 hours was half of levels earlier in the week, but air strikes were on the rise.
“The enemy suffered significant losses the day before yesterday and has to regroup,” Shtupun told national television.
The head of Ukraine’s ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Telegram that Moscow’s forces were “more active in the Bakhmut sector and trying to recover lost positions.”
Bakhmut, north of the city of Donetsk, was captured by Russian forces in May after months of heavy combat, but Ukrainian troops have since retaken nearby villages.
Russian accounts of the fighting on Sunday said its forces had repelled five Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut.
Reuters could not verify accounts from either side.
In Melitopol, a hub for Russian occupation forces, the blast killed three men during a meeting at a post office used as a military headquarters, Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate said. The dead were officers of Russia’s National Guard or FSB intelligence service, the directorate said in a statement.
There was no comment from Russian officials.
Ukraine’s military has been increasingly active in attacking Russian-held areas, but does not always acknowledge the strikes. 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Jewish school in Montreal is fired upon, second time in days

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
  • Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Francois Legault, the premier of French-speaking Quebec province, have condemned the violence
AFP

MONTREAL: A Jewish school in Montreal was fired on Sunday for the second time this week as tensions remain high in Canada over the Israel-Hamas war, police said.
Police spokeswoman Veronique Dubuc said no one was in Yeshiva Gedola when shots were heard around 5:00 am (1000 GMT), and there were no reported injuries.
Officers discovered bullet damage to the building’s facade and found cartridges on the ground, Dubuc said.
The incident took place only two days after that school and another Jewish school in Montreal, Canada’s second-largest city, were fired upon, also without casualties.
“The fact that people took the liberty to attack the same target more than once demonstrates the situation’s seriousness,” school spokesman Lionel Perez said during a press conference, adding that classes would continue as usual.
Earlier in the week, a Montreal synagogue suffered minor damage in a firebombing, and three students were injured when pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups clashed at the city’s Concordia University.
Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Francois Legault, the premier of French-speaking Quebec province, have condemned the violence.
“Let’s not import the hatred and violence that we see elsewhere in the world,” Legault posted on X, formerly Twitter, adding that “all effort will be made to find and punish those guilty.”
Montreal’s Mayor Valerie Plante condemned the “odious gesture” and urged residents to “absolutely fight anti-Semitism.”
“We will not accept Montreal being the scene of such acts,” she said on X.
Several countries around the word, notably in Europe, have seen attacks on Jewish targets amid the intense Israeli strikes on Gaza in response to the bloody October 7 attack by militants of the Palestinian group Hamas.
Some 1,200 people in Israel, most of them civilians, were killed that day, Israeli authorities say.
Health authorities in Gaza say more than 11,100 people, including many children, have died in Israel’s bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

Topics: Jewish Montreal

Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine

Updated 12 November 2023
AP
AP

KYIV: Russian forces have ramped up attacks in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to gain ground near two key front line cities, Ukrainian military officials said Sunday.

Moscow’s troops have begun a push to regain territory near Bakhmut, the eastern mining city that was the site of the war’s bloodiest battle before falling into Russian hands in May, the head of Ukraine’s ground forces wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian troops had recaptured the heights over Bakhmut and made some advances to the city’s west, north and south since Kyiv launched its summer counteroffensive.

“Toward Bakhmut, the Russians have become more active and are trying to recapture previously lost positions,” Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote in a Telegram update on Sunday afternoon.

Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive has so far resulted in only incremental gains and heavy losses, with Ukrainian troops struggling to punch through Russian lines in the south. Meanwhile, Moscow’s forces have attempted to press forward in the northeast, likely with a view to distract Kyiv and minimize the number of troops it is able to send to key southern and eastern battles.

The Ukrainian ground forces’ spokesperson similarly reported that Russian troops had “switched from defense to active defense” near Bakhmut, “putting pressure” on Ukrainian troops south of the city. Vladimir Fityo made the remarks on Ukrainian TV, adding that Russian troops were searching for weak points in Ukrainian defenses and ramping up artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions.

Ukraine’s General Staff said that Russian troops were also continuing their weekslong push to encircle Avdiivka, an Ukrainian stronghold south of Bakhmut and a key target since the beginning of the war. It’s considered the gateway to parts of the eastern Donetsk region under
Kyiv’s control. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Flooding in Somalia displaces 500,000 people

Updated 12 November 2023
AFP
AFP

MOGADISHU: Heavy rains that triggered flash flooding in Somalia have caused around half a million people to flee their homes and killed more than 30 people, a minister said on Sunday.

The Horn of Africa nation has been lashed by unrelenting downpours since the beginning of the month due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, inundating homes and farmland.

The disaster comes on the heels of a record drought that has left millions of Somalis on the brink of famine.

“Half a million of people have fled from their houses due to the flooding,” said Information Minister Daud Aweis, warning that 1.2 million others could be affected.

He said government officials had confirmed the deaths of 31 people but “it is possible that the toll could be higher.”

The bulk of destruction is in Gedo region in southern Somalia and central Hiran region where the seasonal Shabelle River broke its banks, submerged roads and washed away properties in Beledweyne town.

Around 200,000 people were displaced from Beledweyne when the river overflowed in May.

Somalia is considered one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change but is particularly ill-equipped to cope with the crisis as it battles a deadly Islamist insurgency.

The UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, last week said that the country was facing “once-in-a-century flooding” and warned that 1.6 million people could be affected.

OCHA said the situation had been exacerbated by the combined impact of two climate phenomena, El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole — a climate system defined by the difference in sea surface temperature between western and eastern areas of the ocean.

El Nino is typically associated with increased heat worldwide, as well as drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere.

El Nino last occurred in 2018-2019 and was followed by an exceptionally long La Nina — El Nino’s cooling opposite — which ended earlier this year.

Between October 1997 and January 1998, devastating floods caused by El Nino led to more than 6,000 deaths in five countries in the Horn of Africa.

At least 1,800 people died in Somalia where the Juba River burst its banks.

From October to November 2006, flooding caused by unseasonal rains left more than 140 people dead in Somalia, with many drowned but others killed by crocodiles or succumbing to a malaria epidemic.

At the end of 2019, at least 265 people died and tens of thousands were displaced during two months of relentless rainfall in several countries in East Africa.

Topics: Somalia floods

Seven people charged by UK police after Saturday protests

Updated 12 November 2023
Reuters
AFP
  • Skirmishes broke out between police and the far-right groups gathered to protest against the demonstration taking place on Armistice Day
Reuters AFP

LONDON: Seven people have been charged following a mass pro-Palestinian march and a far-right counter-protest on Saturday when more than 140 people were arrested, the police said on Sunday.

Skirmishes broke out between police and the far-right groups gathered to protest against the demonstration taking place on Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of World War One, when Britain commemorates its war dead.

London’s Metropolitan police said investigations were continuing into a “number of other incidents” and that the seven were charged with different offenses, such as criminal damage, resisting arrest, possession of an offensive weapon, drugs possession, being drunk and disorderly, and assault.

“We have teams of officers who continue to build cases against those in custody and launch investigations into those who come to our attention when images and videos are shared on social media,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who led Saturday’s policing operation.

Also on Sunday, thousands turned out to march against anti-Semitism in Paris, after days of bickering by political parties over who should take part and a surge in anti-Semitic incidents across France.

“Our order of the day today is ... the total fight against anti-Semitism which is the opposite of the values of the republic,” Senate speaker Gerard Larcher, who organized the demonstration with lower house speaker Yael Braun-Pivet, told broadcaster LCP before the marchers set off.

Tensions have been rising in the French capital in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

On the eve of the march, President Emmanuel Macron condemned the “unbearable resurgence of unbridled anti-Semitism” in the country.

“A France where our Jewish citizens are afraid is not France. A France where French people are afraid because of their religion or their origin is not France,” he wrote in a letter published Saturday in the daily Le Parisien.

Topics: War on Gaza

Turkish, Egyptian and Kurdish migrants in UK could be deported to their home countries

Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
  • Decision comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling next week on the legality of Rwanda deportation scheme
Arab News

LONDON: Turkish, Egyptian and Kurdish migrants from Iraq who arrive in the UK illegally could be immediately deported to their home countries as the government considers expanding its list of “safe” countries, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

These nationalities represent a significant portion of the nearly 4,000 migrant arrivals by the end of August. The government believes adding these countries to the existing safe list, which includes the EU, Switzerland and Albania, would streamline the process of denying asylum claims and expedite repatriation.

The decision comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling next week on the legality of the government’s Rwanda deportation scheme, which was delayed after being blocked by the European Court of Human Rights in 2022.

If deemed lawful, deportations to Rwanda might start in January, but if found illegal, there could be calls for the UK to leave the ECHR.

In the eight months to the end of August, Turkiye accounted for 2,121 Channel migrants, while Egypt accounted for 679, and Iraq accounted for 1,774. Turkiye and Egypt are reportedly being actively considered for inclusion on the safe list, the Telegraph reported.

However, the designation of Iraq as a safe country is complicated by continuing sectarian violence, particularly affecting the significant number of Kurdish Iraqi asylum seekers. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick discussed the issue last week in a meeting with the foreign secretary of the Kurdish regional government, the Telegraph reported.

Expanding the safe list would facilitate deportations directly to migrants’ home countries, potentially reducing the need to relocate migrants to Rwanda. However, Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, told the Telegraph that the government “should be focusing on operating an orderly, humane and fair asylum system, treating people with humanity and dignity, as well as expanding safe routes to the UK.”
 

Topics: UK migrants Rwanda policy

