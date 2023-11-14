You are here

South Korea's Yoon will warn APEC leaders about the risks of a Russia-North Korea arms deal

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP)
AP
  There are concerns that Russia's protracted war on Ukraine and the raging conflict between Israel and Hamas are adding to complexities and uncertainties over the security situation on the Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol slammed the purported illicit arms deal between North Korea and Russia, saying he’ll emphasize its far-reaching security implications and discuss international response during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco this week.
In written responses to questions from The Associated Press ahead of the APEC meeting, Yoon also said that North Korean provocations will invite immediate retaliation by South Korean and US forces. There are concerns that North Korea might miscalculate and make a move against the South while the world is focused on the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.
“An effective way to prevent North Korea from miscalculating is to demonstrate our robust deterrence capabilities and determination toward North Korea based on the solid (South Korea) -US joint defense posture,” Yoon said.
“North Korea’s provocations will not only fail to achieve its intended goal but also result in immediate and strong retaliation from (South Korea)-US alliance,” he said.
There are concerns that Russia’s protracted war on Ukraine and the raging conflict between Israel and Hamas are adding to complexities and uncertainties over the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.
Some experts say North Korea’s reported pursuit of sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for its supply of conventional arms for Russia’s war in Ukraine could help the North modernize its nuclear-capable missiles targeting South Korea and the US The experts also worry that Washington’s preoccupation with Ukraine and Israel might prompt North Korea to conclude that the US security posture on the Korean Peninsula has weakened and launch surprise attacks or other provocations against South Korea.
Since taking office in May last year, Yoon, a conservative, has made a reinforced military partnership with the US the center of his foreign policy in response to North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats. Since his inauguration, Yoon said that North Korea has test-launched a total of 87 ballistic missiles.
Despite this, many foreign analysts assess North Korea still doesn’t possess functioning nuclear-tipped missiles. But they say that Russian support could help North Korea overcome the last remaining technological hurdles to acquire such weapons.
Both North Korea and Russia have dismissed as groundless the speculated weapons transfer deal, which would violate UN Security Council resolutions that ban any arms trade to and from North Korea.
“These two countries’ military cooperation ... not only poses a serious threat to the security of the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and Europe but also undermines the universal rules-based international order,” Yoon said.
At meetings with many world leaders during the 21-member APEC meeting, Yoon said he’ll underscore such diverse security threats posed by the “illegal” North Korean-Russian cooperation and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation.
One area where North Korea is believed to be receiving Russian technological assistance is a spy satellite launch program. After two consecutive failures to put its first military spy satellite into orbit in recent months, North Korea vowed to make a third launch attempt in October. But it didn’t follow through. South Korean officials suspect it that was likely because North Korea has begun receiving Russian help.
Yoon said the main objective of North Korea’s spy satellite launch, which involves a rocket, is to advance its nuclear delivery vehicle. He cited UN bans on any satellite launches by North Korea, because the world body views them as cover for testing its long-range missile technology. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un previously said he needed a spaced-based surveillance system to better monitor South Korean and US activities and enhance the attack capability of his nuclear missiles.
“If North Korea succeeds in launching the military reconnaissance satellite, it would signify that North Korea’s ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) capabilities have been taken to a higher level,” Yoon said. “Therefore, we will have to come up with reinforced countermeasures.”
Yoon said the recent Seoul visits by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin serve as an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the South Korea-US alliance. Observers say such back-to-back visits by top US officials suggest the US security commitment remains strong despite the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Blinken told reporters in Seoul last week that he and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, discussed unspecified further actions the two countries can take with others to put more pressures on Russia not to transfer military technology to North Korea. Austin said Monday that the US deterrence commitment to South Korea remains ironclad and includes a full range of America’s nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities.
“By building upon the ironclad (South Korea)-US alliance, the Korean government is acquiring overwhelming response capabilities and a retaliation posture to establish a strong security stance,” Yoon said.
Yoon said that current global challenges — arising from the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas conflict, the climate crisis and high inflation – offer an opportunity for APEC to demonstrate its leadership again by spearheading efforts to overcome crises and to spur innovation through regional cooperation.
“I will urge the member economies to work together in the spirit of stronger solidarity and cooperation to advance trade and investment liberalization, innovation and digitalization as well as inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said.
Yoon said the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have left energy security vulnerable. He said the global economy is becoming further fragmented by the weaponization of economic resources, and that supply chain risks pose the biggest obstacle to regional economic development.
“The Asia-Pacific region must endeavor to become a free space where people, money and data as well as goods and services flow without disruption,” Yoon said.
He also stressed the need to establish new norms for digital ethics that match the era of hyper digitalization.
“Since digital technology knows no borders and has connectivity and immediacy, it is necessary to establish universal norms that can be applied to everyone in the international community,” he said.
 

 

Russia jails an associate of imprisoned Kremlin foe Navalny as crackdown on dissent continues

Russia jails an associate of imprisoned Kremlin foe Navalny as crackdown on dissent continues
Russia jails an associate of imprisoned Kremlin foe Navalny as crackdown on dissent continues

Russia jails an associate of imprisoned Kremlin foe Navalny as crackdown on dissent continues
TALLINN, Estonia: A court in the Siberian city of Tomsk on Monday jailed an associate of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny pending trial on extremism charges, according to an ally, part of an unrelenting crackdown on Russian political activists, independent journalists and rights workers.
Ksenia Fadeyeva, who used to run Navalny’s office in Tomsk and had a seat in a local legislature, was placed in pre-trial detention several months after her trial began.
According to her ally Andrei Fateyev, who reported the development on his Telegram channel, Fadeyeva was placed under house arrest three weeks ago over an alleged violation of restrictions imposed on her earlier. The prosecutor later contested that ruling and demanded she be put in custody, a move the judge supported, Fateyev said.
The activist has been charged with running an extremist group and promoting “activities of an organization that infringes on people’s rights.”
Fateyev argued that Fadeyeva was being punished by the authorities “for legal and open political activity, for fighting against corruption, for demanding alternation of power.”
A number of Navalny associates have faced extremism-related charges after the politician’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of regional offices were outlawed in 2021 as extremist groups, a move that exposed virtually anyone affiliated with them to prosecution.
Earlier this year, Navalny himself was convicted on extremism charges and sentenced to 19 years in prison. It was his fifth criminal conviction and his third and longest prison term — all of which his supporters see as a deliberate Kremlin strategy to silence its most ardent opponent.
Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he was recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. He has been behind bars ever since, and his close allies left Russia under pressure from the authorities following mass protests that rocked the country after the politician’s arrest. The Kremlin has denied it was involved in Navalny’s poisoning.
Many people working in Navalny’s regional offices also left the country, but some stayed — and were arrested. Liliya Chanysheva, who ran Navalny’s office in the central city of Ufa, was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison on extremism charges in June. Daniel Kholodny, former technical director of Navalny’s YouTube channel, received an eight-year prison term in August after standing trial with Navalny.
Fadeyeva in Tomsk faces up to 12 years, if convicted.
“Organizations linked to Alexei Navalny are believed to be staunch enemies of the authorities and have become the subject of large-scare repressions,” Natalia Zvyagina, Amnesty International’s Russia director, said in January.
Navalny, who is serving time in a penal colony east of Moscow, has faced various hardships, from repeated stints in a tiny solitary “punishment cell” to being deprived of pen and paper.
On Monday, his team reported that prison censors stopped giving him letters from his wife, Yulia. It published a photo of a handwritten letter to her from Navalny in which he says that one of her letters was “seized by the censors, as it contains information about initiating, planning or organizing a crime.”
In Geneva on Monday, Western countries repeatedly called on Russia to halt domestic repression of dissident voices and end its war in Ukraine — and human rights violations related to it — as Russia came under a regular review at the UN’s top rights body.
A delegation from Moscow, led by State Secretary and Deputy Justice Minister Andrei Loginov, defended Russia’s actions to restrict some forms of protest voices that might threaten its domestic security. The session in Geneva was part of an exercise known as the universal periodic review, which all UN member states face every four or five years in connection with the UN-backed Human Rights Council.
 

 

Indonesian president urges Biden to help end Gaza 'atrocities'

Indonesian president urges Biden to help end Gaza ‘atrocities’
Indonesian president urges Biden to help end Gaza 'atrocities'

Indonesian president urges Biden to help end Gaza ‘atrocities’
WASHINGTON: Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged US President Joe Biden during a visit to the White House on Monday to do more to end “atrocities” in Gaza and help bring about a cease-fire.
The Israel-Hamas war overshadowed the Oval Office talks, which had been meant to showcase an upgrade in ties as Washington tries to boost alliances against an increasingly assertive China.
“Indonesia appeals to the US to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza,” Widodo, the leader of the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, said as the two presidents met in front of a roaring fire.
“Cease-fire is a must for the sake of humanity.”
The Indonesian president had said Sunday he would bring Biden a “very strong message” from a joint summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in Riyadh at the weekend which condemned Israel and called for a cease-fire.
Widodo also said he would “deliver a specific message from President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine, who asked me to convey it to President Biden,” regarding the war.
US officials had said Biden would in turn urge his Indonesian counterpart to take a “larger role” in resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict in the talks at the White House on Monday.
“I think it will be critical to hear the perspectives from Indonesia about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” a senior US administration official said Sunday in a call with reporters.
This would include the “cease-fire issue” but also long-term goals such as a two-state solution after the war and rebuilding the shattered Gaza Strip, the US official said.
Indonesia last week denied an allegation by Israel that a hospital built in Gaza using Indonesian charity funding sits atop a network of Hamas tunnels.
The meeting had been aimed at showing unity ahead of Biden’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco this week, with Washington trying to counter Beijing in the Asia-Pacific region.
Indonesia and the United States were shaking hands on a new “comprehensive strategic partnership” — Indonesia’s highest level of diplomatic ties.
Biden unveiled a similar upgrade to ties with Vietnam on a visit to Hanoi in September, part of Washington’s push to bolster its network of allies in Asia and the Pacific.
Indonesia, like many emerging and developing countries, has received massive Chinese investment and loans, particularly for infrastructure projects.
The leaders will also discuss cooperation on critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries and other clean energy technologies, US officials said.
Biden and Widodo — who is set to leave office next year after reaching the end of a two-term limit — will hold one-on-one talks in the White House Oval Office before having tea.
Widodo’s Washington visit comes ahead of what the officials called a consequential week in which Biden hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.
Biden will meet China’s Xi on the sidelines of the summit on Wednesday — their first talks since the G20 gathered in the Indonesian resort island of Bali in November 2022.
Indonesia and other countries will be watching the talks between the superpower rivals because “they want a situation that is not risking global conflict,” a US official said.

Jewish protesters and allies block Israeli consulate in Chicago, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza

Arrested protesters chant as they await to board the transport outside the Accenture Tower in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.
Arrested protesters chant as they await to board the transport outside the Accenture Tower in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.
Jewish protesters and allies block Israeli consulate in Chicago, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza

Arrested protesters chant as they await to board the transport outside the Accenture Tower in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.
CHICAGO: Hundreds of Jewish peace activists and their allies converged at a major train station in downtown Chicago during rush hour Monday morning, blocking the entrance to the Israeli consulate and demanding US support for an Israel cease-fire as battles rage in northern Gaza.
Midwestern Jews and allies traveled to Chicago from Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois for the demonstration, organizers said.
The Israeli consulate in Chicago is in a building connected to the Ogilvie Transportation Center, a major commuter rail station.
Over 100 protesters who had blocked escalators leading to the consulate were arrested for misdemeanor trespassing and escorted out of the building, according to Ben Lorber, who helped organize the protest led by Chicago chapters of Jewish Voice for Peace, IfNotNow, and Never Again Action. That information was not confirmed by Chicago police, who could not immediately provide information on the number and reasons for arrests, and how many demonstrators participated.
The fighting was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel, whose response has led to thousands of deaths — and much destruction — across Gaza.
Advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace led a similar sit-in in New York City’s Grand Central Station on Oct. 27, where a sea of protesters filled the main concourse during evening rush hour, chanting slogans and unfurling banners demanding a cease-fire as Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. At least 200 demonstrators were detained by New York police officers.
And more than 300 people were arrested in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19 for illegally demonstrating, and three people were charged with assaulting police after protesters descended on Capitol Hill to call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
The Chicago rally is unique from the previous Jewish Voice demonstrations because in the Midwest, “progressive Jewish communities are far smaller and separated by distance,” according to an emailed press release from organizers.
Chicago protesters cheered Monday as police led demonstrators from the building with hands zip-tied behind their backs, many in black T-shirts that read, “Not in our name.”
“We will not let a genocide happen in our name,” said Clara Belitz of IfNotNow Chicago during an Instagram livestream of the protest. ”Our Jewish values compel us to speak out.” IfNotNow describes itself as a movement of American Jews organizing to end US support of “the Israeli government’s apartheid system.”
A spokesperson for Metra, the city’s commuter rail system, said that trains continued to run normally, but protesters blocked the southern exit and commuters were forced to leave the station through other doors.
“They shut down access to our platforms from the 500 West Madison building,” where the consulate is located, said Meg Reile, a spokesperson for Metra. “Trains continued to run throughout.”
The Israeli consulate in Chicago did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 

 

Daesh fighter from torture-murder cell jailed in UK for 8 years

Daesh fighter from torture-murder cell jailed in UK for 8 years
Daesh fighter from torture-murder cell jailed in UK for 8 years

Daesh fighter from torture-murder cell jailed in UK for 8 years
LONDON: A British Muslim convert who was allegedly part of the Daesh group’s notorious “Beatles” kidnap-and-murder cell was jailed for eight years for terrorist offenses on Monday.
Aine Davis, 39, had last month admitted two charges of financing terrorism between 2013 and 2014 and one of possessing a firearm for a purpose connected to terrorism.
The “Beatles” group, so called because of the members’ distinctive British accents, tortured and beheaded victims and released videos of the gruesome murders.
Davis, who has always denied being connected with the cell, was arrested in Turkiye in 2015 and sentenced in 2017 to seven-and-a-half years for membership of Daesh.
He was released in July last year and deported from Turkiye to Britain the next month. He was re-arrested when he arrived at Luton airport.
He has since been held at the high security Belmarsh prison in southeast London.
Davis had been set to stand trial on the terror charges, after pleading not guilty in March, before changing his plea last month.
Active in Syria from 2012 to 2015, the “Beatles” group was allegedly involved in abducting more than two dozen journalists and relief workers from the United States and at least 15 other countries.
El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey received life sentences in the United States after being captured by a Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018 and handed over to US forces in Iraq.
Another member of the group, executioner Mohammed Emwazi, known as “Jihadi John,” was killed by a US drone in Syria in November 2015.
Davis last month admitted possessing a firearm contrary to Britain’s Terrorism Act 2000, and to two charges of funding terrorism.
It followed the Court of Appeal dismissing a bid for the charges to be dropped.
Sentencing him at the Old Bailey court, judge Mark Lucraft ordered that Davis serve six years for the firearms offense and two years for terrorism funding. The terms will run consecutively.
“It is clear you have been with fighters in Syria and that you were not there for lawful purposes,” Lucraft said, noting there were images from 2013 of Davis with firearms.
However, the judge noted: “I make it clear I am sentencing you for the offenses on the indictment and for nothing else.”
Davis’s lawyer Mark Summers issued an apology to the Syrian people and others on his client’s behalf.
“He has a number of apologies to make through me today — the first is to the Syrian people,” he told the court.
“The presence of him, those like him and the groups he associated with there, caused more harm than good.”

Catholic nun becomes 'symbol of Filipino spirituality' as she chooses to stay in Gaza

Catholic nun becomes ‘symbol of Filipino spirituality’ as she chooses to stay in Gaza
Catholic nun becomes 'symbol of Filipino spirituality' as she chooses to stay in Gaza

Catholic nun becomes ‘symbol of Filipino spirituality’ as she chooses to stay in Gaza
MANILA: A Catholic nun who has categorically refused to leave her church in Gaza City and will likely remain as the last Philippine national there has symbolized Filipino spirituality and solidarity, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.  

Of the 137 Filipinos trapped in Gaza since Israel began its daily bombardment of the densely populated enclave last month, authorities have so far evacuated 111 people to Egypt through the Rafah crossing.  

The second group of 41 Filipinos and seven Palestinians evacuated from Gaza reached Manila on Sunday night, just days after the first group reached the Philippine capital, with some forced to leave their family members behind.  

Most of the Filipinos in Gaza are permanent residents, two-thirds of whom are Palestinian Filipinos who were born or raised there.  

Among the 26 Filipinos who are still in Gaza is a 63-year-old Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity, who has refused evacuation since the beginning of the attacks as her church in the besieged enclave became a refuge for hundreds of people.  

“She’s with the Missionaries of Charity … They will not leave. After all, they believe … that (what they are doing) is spiritual,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told Arab News. 

“She will be the last Filipino left in Gaza, (and) is a symbol of Filipino spirituality and how we pray for solidarity with those suffering, and for world peace.”  

De Vega said the nun is “safe so far.” Though the Philippine Embassy in Jordan has kept in touch with the nun, she only asks them to “pray for her.”  

The Philippine government is still working to evacuate its other nationals in the Gaza Strip, where more than 11,100 Palestinian civilians have been killed.  

Evacuation efforts of foreign nationals have been delayed as continued Israeli bombardment caused transit suspensions at the Rafah crossing, which is the only entry point to Gaza not directly controlled by Tel Aviv.  

Some Filipinos who remained in Gaza are unwilling to leave because they feel attached to the place, while others chose to stay because their Palestinian spouses would be unable to join them, according to De Vega.  

“We are still trying to convince them to leave … We hope we can evacuate them all,” he said.

