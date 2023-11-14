You are here

Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification

Wales captain Ben Davies during a training session Monday ahead of their Euro 2024 Qualifier Group D match against Armenia. (Reuters)
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
  • Continental heavyweights Spain, France, England, Belgium and Portugal have already qualified along with hosts Germany, Turkiye, Scotland and Austria for the 24-nation finals
AFP
PARIS: Reigning champions Italy are preparing for a decisive qualifier with Ukraine for a place at Euro 2024, while former winners the Netherlands and 2016 semifinalists Wales are also aiming to book their tickets to the finals in Germany.

The last two rounds of qualifying matches take place over the next week, and a total of 12 countries will secure their spots in next month’s draw in Hamburg for the tournament to go with nine who are already guaranteed to be there.

Continental heavyweights Spain, France, England, Belgium and Portugal have already qualified along with hosts Germany, Turkiye, Scotland and Austria for the 24-nation finals which will run June 14 to July 14 next year.

Italy, who beat England on penalties at Wembley in the final of the last European Championship in 2021 to claim the title for the second time, still have work to do to avoid missing another major tournament.

Having failed to qualify for either of the last two World Cups, there is a danger the Azzurri will not be in Germany to defend their title after a qualifying campaign during which coach Roberto Mancini quit either side of defeats home and away to England.

Yet the equation is simple for the team now coached by Luciano Spalletti — whatever happens when they face North Macedonia in Rome on Friday, win against Ukraine in Germany next Monday and they will qualify.

A draw against Ukraine will suffice if they beat North Macedonia first. Lose their last game, on the other hand, and Ukraine will progress to the finals instead, while Italy will drop into the play-offs next March which will determine the final three qualifiers.

That is a scenario they will desperately want to avoid, having failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups after losing playoff ties to Sweden and North Macedonia respectively.

“We have to handle the fear. It will be there by our side as we go,” indicated Spalletti this week when asked about the high stakes facing his team in the Group C finale.

Meanwhile, there appears little prospect of the Netherlands failing in their bid to join France in qualifying from Group B.

A win at home to the Republic of Ireland in Amsterdam on Saturday will do the job for Ronald Koeman’s side. And if they slip up, they will have another chance when they face Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Assuming they do wrap up qualification, that will leave Euro 2004 winners Greece to settle for a place in the playoffs, as determined by their performances in the last UEFA Nations League.

Wales have recovered from a wobble as they adapt to life without Gareth Bale and are now hopeful of securing a spot at a third consecutive Euro finals.

Rob Page’s side appeared up against it in Group D following defeats by Armenia and Turkiye in June, but a 2-1 win over Croatia in Cardiff last month, when Harry Wilson scored twice, has left them with qualification in their own hands.

A win in Armenia on Saturday, and another at home to already-qualified Turkiye three days later, will take them through.

“The mindset we’ve got is we can get a result against anyone. We’ve shown that,” said Wales captain Ben Davies.

Croatia are ready to take advantage of any slip-up by the Welsh, but otherwise the 2018 World Cup runners-up, and 2022 semifinalists, will have to try again in the playoffs.

Other nations poised to qualify include Denmark, Hungary, Serbia, Slovenia and Slovakia, while Albania are set to go to a second Euro in three editions.

They need just a draw away to minnows Moldova on Friday in order to qualify from Group E, in which Robert Lewandowski’s Poland look likely to miss out.

They, like Erling Haaland’s Norway, could at least still get into the playoffs, as they aim to avoid the fate of Sweden, the biggest nation to already be eliminated.

Suarez returns to Uruguay squad for Argentina World Cup qualifier clash

Suarez returns to Uruguay squad for Argentina World Cup qualifier clash
AFP
  • Suarez, with 68 international goals to his name, has been in superb form for Brazilian club Gremio with 16 goals in 29 games but has not featured for Uruguay since Bielsa took over in May
  • Argentina have won all four of their qualifiers so far, topping the table with 12 points, five clear of Venezuela, Brazil and Uruguay
AFP

MONTEVIDEO: Uruguay’s record goalscorer Luis Suarez on Monday received his first call-up under new coach Marcelo Bielsa who named the 36-year-old in his squad to face Argentina this week in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Suarez, with 68 international goals to his name, has been in superb form for Brazilian club Gremio with 16 goals in 29 games but has not featured for Uruguay since Bielsa took over in May.

Thursday’s match against Argentina will be his first for the national team since they were eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar in the group stages last year.

Edinson Cavani, who has 58 international goals to his name, was left out after picking up an injury playing for Boca Juniors.

If he plays, Suarez is likely to come up against his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi who scored both goals in the qualifier against Peru last month that ended 2-0.

Argentina have won all four of their qualifiers so far, topping the table with 12 points, five clear of Venezuela, Brazil and Uruguay.

Six teams from the continent will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US.

Lewandowski double rescues Barca, Atletico beat Villarreal

Lewandowski double rescues Barca, Atletico beat Villarreal
AFP
  • Veteran forward Lewandowski scored a brilliant header early in the second half and thrashed home a penalty in the 77th minute to reach seven league goals
  • Ivan Rakitic snatched Sevilla a 1-1 home draw against Real Betis
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski ended his barren goalscoring spell with a brace to rescue the Spanish champions a 2-1 win over visiting Alaves in La Liga on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Villarreal 3-1 and Ivan Rakitic snatched Sevilla a 1-1 home draw against Real Betis in a pulsating Seville derby.

Samu Omorodion sent Alaves ahead in the first minute against a dire Barcelona but Lewandowski’s second half double rescued the hosts three points.

The victory keeps Barcelona in touching distance of shock leaders Girona, who are four points ahead, and second place Real Madrid, who have a two-point advantage, after both won Saturday.

Veteran forward Lewandowski scored a brilliant header early in the second half and thrashed home a penalty in the 77th minute to reach seven league goals.

Catalonia is in drought and Lewandowski was enduring one too, with the striker on his worst stretch of form for over a decade, having failed to score in six appearances prior.

Barcelona are also on their own miserable run of performances, which Xavi said is because the players are nervous, especially the younger ones, due to heavy media criticism.

“We were more tense than normal because of all the noise generated around the team,” Xavi told reporters after Barca’s comeback.

“It happened to me as a player and it’s happening to my players.”

Before the match Xavi said the team were not in crisis despite the recent Clasico defeat and a stumble against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek, and that it was up to him to bring them out of their slump.

However it took just 18 seconds for Alaves to strike.

Ilkay Gundogan lost the ball in midfield and with Barcelona’s defense in total disarray, Javi Lopez crossed for Omorodion, who slotted through Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s legs.

“We cannot make those mistakes, it’s unacceptable,” said Xavi.

“We’re giving far too much away and that takes a toll.”

Barcelona were easily pulled apart on multiple occasions on the first half, with Alaves target man Omorodion, on loan from Atletico and only 19, bettering Jules Kounde repeatedly.

Xavi switched the French center-back to right-back midway through the first half, after the striker barged past Kounde and hit the crossbar.

Omorodion fired wide one-on-one with Ter Stegen on another occasion and Alaves could easily have walked off three goals up.

Fans whistled Barca players at the break and they reacted, levelling early in the second half.

Kounde crossed from the right and Lewandowski arced a brilliant header beyond Sivera’s reach and into the net.

Barcelona clinched the win when substitute Ferran Torres was clumsily felled in the area by Abdel Abqar and Lewandowski smashed the penalty into the roof of the net.

An inspired Antoine Griezmann helped Atletico Madrid come from behind to beat Villarreal.

The French forward netted his 300th strike for club and country in the win which keeps Atletico fourth, two points behind champions Barca.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone penned a new deal this week until 2027 and was able to celebrate in style, after Gerard Moreno put Villarreal ahead early on at the Metropolitano.

Axel Witsel, set up by Griezmann, levelled before the break and the Frenchman pounced to turn the game on its head after 80 minutes.

Substitute Samuel Lino wrapped up a 17th home win across all competitions five minutes later, further punishing managerless Villarreal, 14th, who sacked Pacheta this week.

“I know that Antoine will go down in the history of the club, for sure, because of the number of goals that he has scored and that we hope that he continues to score,” said Simeone, lavishing praise on his key player.

Griezmann said that he was delighted that Simeone had penned a new contract and he too would like to pledge his future to the club.

“Surely his turn will come,” the coach told Movistar.

“The club is working to continue growing and Griezmann is very important in the present and in the future.”

Seventh-placed Betis took the lead against Sevilla through Ayoze Perez in the 72nd minute as the visitors looked to pile on the misery for their suffering rivals.

Diego Alonso’s side have not won in La Liga since September, drawing five matches in a row.

However, Rakitic earned them a point on this occasion with a superb strike from outside the area, to keep his side in mid-table.

Lyon finally taste victory in French league at 11th attempt

Lyon finally taste victory in French league at 11th attempt
AP
  • Irish center back Jake O’Brien scored from close range with a header following a corner in the 62nd minute in the Brittany city to secure a morale-boosting win
  • Last season’s runner-up Lens continued their recovery with a 1-0 win over Marseille
AP

PARIS: Nearly six months after their last victory, seven-time champion Lyon finally got back to winning ways in the French league by beating 10-man Rennes 1-0 on Sunday.

That ended a 10-game winless run this season in the league for Lyon, whose previous win dated back last term to May 27, a 3-0 defeat of Reims.

“It’s a big release. We’ve been waiting for this win for a long time,” Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso said.

Irish center back Jake O’Brien scored from close range with a header following a corner in the 62nd minute in the Brittany city to secure a morale-boosting win.

“I feel very proud, and I’d like to thank the fans who made the trip,” said O’Brien, who joined Lyon during the offseason. “We’ll be able to build on this victory for the future. We approach every game as if it were our last, and we’ve been unlucky in the last few games.”

Despite the win, Lyon remain at the bottom of the standings with just seven points from 11 games.

The goal was a rare moment of quality in a poor game that featured the early dismissal of Rennes defender Guela Doue after just six minutes for a late tackle on Nicolas Tagliafico.

Lyon did not take advantage of the situation and struggled to create chances until O’Brien broke the deadlock from Saël Kumbedi’s cross following a corner.

The prospect of relegation still remains for Lyon, a storied club known for its record run of seven straight league titles from 2002 to 2008. The last time Lyon played in the second division was during the 1988-89 season.

The defeat extended 13th-place Rennes’ own winless run to five matches.

TOULOUSE HOLD LILLE

Lille were held to a 1-1 home draw by Toulouse after hitting the woodwork twice.

Lille extended their unbeaten run to six matches but missed the chance to reduce the gap with its rivals in the fight for Champions League places.

The result moved the northern side to fourth in the standings. It’s four points behind Monaco who drew 0-0 with Le Havre on Saturday, when PSG moved to the top of the league with a 3-0 win at Reims after Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick.

Leny Yoro put Lille ahead in the first half with a header from Edon Zhegrova following a corner. Toulouse’s equalizer also came from a set piece when Thijs Dallinga headed the ball home into the top left corner near the hour mark.

The hosts pushed hard in the closing stages and their efforts came close to being rewarded. First, in the 82nd minute when Remy Cabella hit the left post, then eight minutes later as Tiago Santos’s shot took a slight deflection onto the crossbar.

After two straight league losses it has been a much better week for Toulouse, who beat Liverpool 3-2 midweek in a Europa League game.

LENS BEAT MARSEILLE

Last season’s runner-up Lens continued their recovery with a 1-0 win over Marseille. The result extended the hosts’ unbeaten run to seven matches after four losses in their five opening matches.

After a close contest with few chances, the teams looked set for a draw but defender Jonathan Gradit struck with an injury-time header. Lens moved to sixth place, three points above 10th-place Marseille.

NICHOLSON SPOT ON

A penalty from Shamar Nicholson was enough to secure three important points for Lorient in its duel with fellow struggler Lorient.

After a VAR decision following a foul in the box, Nicholson converted from the spot with a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner in the 68th minute for his first goal in the French league.

Clermont remained in 17th place, two points behind Lorient, who have won just one of their past nine matches.

Also, Metz defeated Nantes 3-1.

Salah extends scoring streak to send Liverpool joint top of Premier League

Salah extends scoring streak to send Liverpool joint top of Premier League
AFP
  • The Egyptian took his tally for the season to 12, nine of which have come at Anfield, as Liverpool continued their perfect record at home this season
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool moved level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah extended his scoring streak at Anfield with a double in a 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.
The Egyptian took his tally for the season to 12, nine of which have come at Anfield, as Liverpool continued their perfect record at home this season.
Nine of Salah’s goals have come from Darwin Nunez assists and the Uruguayan played provider to break the deadlock after being frustrated in front of goal earlier in the first half.
Twice Nunez had the ball in the net only to be ruled offside.
But his clever pass into Salah was met with a calm finish into the far corner to open the floodgates on 39 minutes.
Salah is the first player ever to score in each of Liverpool’s first six home league games of a season.
Brentford had their chances as Alisson Becker was needed to make great saves to deny Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo.
However, there was no way back for the Bees once Salah was left unmarked to head in Kostas Tsimikas’ cross to the back post on the hour mark.
Diogo Jota then fired in the third 16 minutes from time as Liverpool made it nine wins and 27 goals from nine games at Anfield in all competitions this season.
City can restore their three-point lead at the top of the table when the champions travel to Chelsea later on Sunday.
Aston Villa made it 13 consecutive home wins in the Premier League as Unai Emery’s side eased past Fulham 3-1.
Antonee Robinson’s own goal and a sweet strike from outside the box by Villa captain John McGinn put the hosts in command by half-time.
A superb counter-attack, rounded off by Ollie Watkins, secured the points midway through the second half, before Raul Jimenez pulled a goal back for Fulham.
Victory lifts Villa up to fifth and within a point of the top four.
West Ham snapped their streak of three consecutive Premier League defeats with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Lucas Paqueta’s fine strike had given the Hammers a perfect start after three minutes, but they needed to rely on their threat from set-pieces to turn the game around in the second half.
Goals either side of the break from Taiwo Awoniyi and Anthony Elanga had put Forest 2-1 up.
However, two James Ward-Prowse corners were headed in by Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek to ease any rising pressure on David Moyes.
Brighton may have enjoyed famous back-to-back victories over Ajax in the Europa League, but the Seagulls struggles domestically go on after Sheffield United snatched a 1-1 draw from the Amex.
Roberto De Zerbi’s men were in complete control as Simon Adingra opened the scoring.
But Brighton were forced to see out the final 20 minutes with 10 men when Mahmoud Dahoud was sent-off and the Blades took advantage to level through Adam Webster’s own goal.
A point edges Sheffield United off the bottom of the table and within four points of safety.

Kieran Trippier downplays Newcastle United fan altercation after Bournemouth defeat

Kieran Trippier downplays Newcastle United fan altercation after Bournemouth defeat
Liam Kennedy
  • Two goals from former Eddie-Howe-signing Dominic Solanke made it two defeats in a week for Newcastle
  • Trippier was filmed in a heated debate with a member of the near-1,000 traveling supporters at the Vitality Stadium
Liam Kennedy

BOURNEMOUTH: Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier had to be dragged away from a verbal altercation with a fan after the Magpies’ 2-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Two goals from former Eddie-Howe-signing Dominic Solanke made it two defeats in a week for Newcastle, who lost to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

And in the aftermath of the encounter, Trippier was filmed in a heated debate with a member of the near-1,000 traveling supporters at the Vitality Stadium. The England defender was seen shouting “Were the lads not giving everything? How many injuries we got?” repeatedly before Joelinton was seen to pull the player away from the stand.

It was a sore end to what was a bitter afternoon for the depleted Magpies, who suffered another three injuries in the game, to add to the 10 players already ruled out.

Trippier explained: “The fans are emotional, of course they are. They have traveled a long way, they spend a lot of money to come and watch us. I was just having a chat with one of them, I said we are giving everything. There is no need to panic, we are still in a good position in the league, we are still in the Champions League, Carabao Cup quarter-finals, there is no need to panic.

“We got beat, we do apologize for that result, but the most important thing is that the lads are giving everything. We are giving more under the circumstances.”

Howe stood by the 33-year-old in his post-match press conference.

He said: “I did see that. I think it’s high emotions at the end of games, we really appreciate our away-support, everyone is valued and we’re just disappointed with the result.

“Kieran’s fine. Emotions run high. We all feel a bit emotional after that. No problems with our away-support.”

The Magpies went into the game with an already depleted squad with Howe handing full Newcastle Premier League debuts to 17-year-old Lewis Miley and 19-year-old Lewis Hall. Newcastle were without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes and banned Sandro Tonali, while Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo were all out injured.

Miguel Almiron’s withdrawal will be seen as a concern.

“It’s a hamstring problem, I hope it’s not serious,” Howe said of the Paraguayan. “We don’t know at this moment in time just how bad it is.”

On the defeat, The Magpies boss added: “It was a game where we just couldn’t be where we needed to be, it was a tough watch. We were unrecognizable today to how we can be and how we have been for such a long period.

 “A real off-day and there are reasons for it. I don’t want to make excuses but I do want to support the team.”

