New Zealand vote for Bird of the Century marred by ‘American interference’

Vote count for New Zealand’s Bird of the Century has been delayed by comedian John Oliver’s global campaign for his favored bird, the puteketeke, above, after discovering a loophole in the rules. (Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society via AP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AP
  • US comedian John Oliver goes all-out in a humorous campaign for his favored bird, the puteketeke
  • ‘After all, this is what democracy is all about, America interfering in foreign elections’
AP
WELLINGTON: Vote checkers in New Zealand have been so overwhelmed by foreign interference that they’ve been forced to delay announcing a winner.
The contest is to choose the nation’s favorite bird and the interference is from comedian John Oliver.
Usually billed Bird of the Year, the annual event by conservation group Forest and Bird is held to raise awareness about the plight of the nation’s native birds, some of which have been driven to extinction. This year, the contest was named Bird of the Century to mark the group’s centennial.
Oliver discovered a loophole in the rules, which allowed anybody with a valid email address to cast a vote. So he went all-out in a humorous campaign for his favored bird, the puteketeke, a water bird, on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight.”
Oliver had a billboard erected for “The Lord of the Wings” in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington. He also put up billboards in Paris, Tokyo, London, and Mumbai, India. He had a plane with a banner fly over Ipanema Beach in Brazil. And he wore an oversized bird costume on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.”
“After all, this is what democracy is all about,” Oliver said on his show. “America interfering in foreign elections.”
Forest and Bird said vote checkers had been forced to take an extra two days to verify the hundreds of thousands of votes that had poured in by Sunday’s deadline. They now plan to announce a winner on Wednesday.
“It’s been pretty crazy, in the best possible way,” Chief Executive Nicola Toki told The Associated Press.
New Zealand is unusual in that birds developed as the dominant animals before humans arrived.
“If you think about the wildlife in New Zealand, we don’t have lions and tigers and bears,” Toki said. Despite nearly nine of every ten New Zealanders now living in towns or cities, she added, many retain a deep love of nature.
“We have this intangible and extraordinarily powerful connection to our wildlife and our birds,” Toki said.
The contest has survived previous controversies. Election scrutineers in 2020 discovered about 1,500 fraudulent votes for the little spotted kiwi. And two years ago, the contest was won by a bat, which was allowed because it was considered part of the bird family by Indigenous Māori.
Toki said that when the contest began in 2005, they had a total of 865 votes, which they considered a great success. That grew to a record 56,000 votes two years ago, she said, a number that was surpassed this year within a couple of hours of Oliver launching his campaign.
Toki said Oliver contacted the group earlier this year asking if he could champion a bird. They had told him to go for it, not realizing what was to come.
“I was cry laughing,” Toki said when she watched Oliver’s segment.
Oliver described puteketeke, which number less than 1,000 in New Zealand and are also known as the Australasian crested grebe, as “weird, puking birds with colorful mullets.”
“They have a mating dance where they both grab a clump of wet grass and chest bump each other before standing around unsure of what to do next,” Oliver said on his show, adding that he’d never identified more with anything in his life.
Some in New Zealand have pushed back against Oliver’s campaign. One group put up billboards reading: “Dear John, don’t disrupt the pecking order,” while others urged people to vote for the national bird, the kiwi. Oliver responded by saying the kiwi looked like “a rat carrying a toothpick.”
“For the record, all of your birds are great, and it would be an honor to lose to any of them when the results are announced on Wednesday,” Oliver said on his show. “The reason it is so easy for me to say that is that we aren’t going to lose, are we? We are going to win, and we are going to win by a lot.”

1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7 million in New York: Sotheby’s

Updated 57 min 19 sec ago
AFP
1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7 million in New York: Sotheby’s

  • Bright red roadster had been the property of an American collector for the past 38 years
AFP

NEW YORK: A 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sports car sold for $51.7 million in New York on Monday, making it the second most expensive car ever sold at auction, Sotheby’s said.
The bright red roadster had been the property of an American collector for the past 38 years, and its auction price was surpassed only by that of a Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe that went for 135 million euros in 2022, the auction house said. That would be $144 million at today’s exchange rate.
The 250 GTO went on sale Monday evening after a few minutes of bidding in the auction room, but at a price lower than the more than $60 million expected by RM Sotheby’s, the luxury car subsidiary of the auction house.
Sotheby’s did not identify the winning bidder.
Dating from 1962, the legendary Scuderia sports car — chassis 3765, four-liter engine developing 390 horsepower — had finished second in a race of 1,000 kilometers on the German Nurburgring circuit, as well as in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the team had to withdraw due to engine failure, according to RM Sotheby’s.
After several years of competition on the Italian mainland and in Sicily, the car was sold and exported to the US in the late 1960s.
Restored and modified, the 250 GTO changed American owners several times before ending up in the hands of an Ohio “dedicated collector” in 1985, who sold it on Monday.
“This stunning GTO offers its next caretaker further touring and vintage racing enjoyment, or display at major concours d’elegance and marque gatherings worldwide,” Sotheby’s said.
The Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe that fetched 135 million euros in 2022 was one of only two examples of the sport car. It sold at a confidential auction at the German manufacturer’s museum in Stuttgart and was the most expensive car ever sold worldwide, whether at auction or privately, a RM Sotheby’s spokesman said.
This week, New York auction houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s conclude their autumn season of art sales, which have not been affected by hard times and have raked in hundreds of millions of dollars since November 7.
Christie’s, which on Thursday sold Claude Monet’s “Le bassin aux nymphéas” (“Water Lily Pond“) for $74 million and three paintings by Paul Cezanne for $53 million, reported a total of $864 million by late Monday.
Competitor Sotheby’s, which closes its New York sales on Thursday, sold Pablo Picasso’s “Femme à la montre” (“Woman with a Watch“) on Wednesday for $139 million, the second-highest amount ever achieved for the Spanish master, who died 50 years ago.
Sotheby’s followed that sale on Monday with a Cezanne — “Peupliers au bord de l’Epte, temps couvert” (“Poplars on the banks of the Epte, overcast“) — to an Asian collector for $30.7 million.
An 1892 Monet, “Le Moulin de Limetz” (“The Mill at Limetz), in the same American family for 130 years, sold for $25.6 million.
And finally, American painter Mark Rothko broke his record for works on paper: “Untitled” was bought by an anonymous bidder in the room for $23.8 million.
The market is driven by China and Asia and shows no signs of slowing down, according to Sotheby’s, despite a tense international context.
“Whatever happens in the financial markets, a car of this caliber is a collector’s item, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Michael Caimano of RM Sotheby’s said before the car sale, comparing the Ferrari to a work of art that “can be touched, felt and heard.”

Three Indian cities among world’s 10 most polluted after Diwali

Updated 13 November 2023
Reuters
Three Indian cities among world’s 10 most polluted after Diwali

Reuters

NEW DELHI: Two Indian cities joined New Delhi to be among the world’s worst 10 for pollution on Monday morning, with smoke heavy in the air a day after revelers let loose with firecrackers for Diwali — the annual Hindu festival of light.
The capital New Delhi took, as it often does, the top spot. It had an air quality index (AQI) figure of 420, putting it the ‘hazardous’ category, according to Swiss group IQAir.
But it was also joined in the top 10 by Kolkata in India’s east, which came in fourth with an AQI of 196, while the financial capital of Mumbai was eighth with an AQI of 163.
An AQI level of 400-500 impacts healthy people and is dangerous to those with existing diseases, while a level of 150-200 brings discomfort to people with asthma, lung and heart problems. Levels of 0-50 are considered good.
A thick layer of smog had begun to circulate in New Delhi from Sunday night, sending its AQI to an alarming 680 a little after midnight.
Every year authorities impose bans on firecrackers in the capital, but only rarely do those bans appear to be enforced.
Air quality in India deteriorates every year ahead of winter, when cold air traps pollutants from vehicles, industry, construction dust and agricultural waste burning.
New Delhi’s authorities postponed an earlier decision to restrict use of vehicles after a brief spell of rain on Friday brought some respite from a week-long exposure to toxic air.
The local government plans to review the decision after Diwali.

Dubai named top city for people wanting to live abroad

Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Dubai named top city for people wanting to live abroad

  • Google search data compiled by Remitly named Gulf metropolis ahead of Paris, Miami
  • Dubai was most searched-for destination in 60 countries including US, UK, Australia
Arab News

LONDON: Dubai has been named the most desirable city in the world to live in for foreigners wanting to emigrate.

A new map created using Google search data of the words “move to” compiled from 164 countries over 12 months ranked the Gulf metropolis as the top destination for people wanting to move abroad, ahead of the likes of Paris and Miami.

“Move to Dubai” was the most searched entry of its kind in 60 countries including the US, UK and Australia.

The map was put together by financial services provider Remitly, which caters mainly to expatriates and migrants.

“With a vast array of job opportunities, growing infrastructure, excellent health care and education, and the prospect of no income tax, it’s clear why Dubai tops the list,” Remitly said.

“As a result, the city, known affectionately as ‘The Jewel of the Desert,’ has seen its population continue to swell, reaching 3.6 million for the first time in 2023.”

Over 3,000 people gather to witness rare astronomical event in Aswan

The sun illuminates the stone sculptures of (L to R) the deity Amun-Ra and King Ramses II.
Updated 22 October 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Over 3,000 people gather to witness rare astronomical event in Aswan

The sun illuminates the stone sculptures of (L to R) the deity Amun-Ra and King Ramses II.
  • On Sunday morning, the sun was perpendicular to the statue of King Ramses II in his great temple in the tourist city of Abu Simbel, in southern Egypt’s Aswan
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Over 3,000 people, including foreign tourists and Egyptian locals, assembled to witness a rare astronomical event on Sunday as the sun was perpendicular to the face of King Ramses II in the Holy of Holies temple.

On Sunday morning, the sun was perpendicular to the statue of King Ramses II in his great temple in the tourist city of Abu Simbel, in southern Egypt’s Aswan.

Abdel Moneim Saeed, director of the Aswan and Nubia Antiquities Department, said the event began at 6:53 a.m.

The sun’s rays, after rising behind the waters of Lake Nasser, crept into the temple, entering through the passage between four giant statues.

The rays extended for more than 60 meters until they reached the Council of Ramses in the Holy of Holies to register an astronomical phenomenon that occurs twice every year, on Oct. 22 and Feb. 22, and lasts 20 minutes.

In the Holy of Holies, four deities are seated: Amun Ra, Ra Horakhty, Ptah, and a deified version of Ramses II.

Ramses II was the ruler of ancient Egypt between 1279 and 1213 B.C., during which time he established dominance over Nubia and built the temple of Abu Simbel.

It is speculated that the temple was designed so that the sun would mark the start and end of the farming season, or that the two days synchronize with the birth of King Ramses II and the day he sat on the throne.

The Great Temple of Abu Simbel is in Nubia, near Egypt’s southern border. It was cut into the living rock by King Ramses II around 1264 B.C.

Another temple to the north, known as the Small Temple, is dedicated to the goddess Hathor and Ramses II’s wife, Queen Nefertari.

Abu Simbel’s temples were discovered in August 1817 by the Italian explorer Giovanni Pelonzi, while the phenomenon of the perpendicularity of the sun was observed in 1874 by Amelia Edwards, who recorded it in her book published in 1899 titled, “A Thousand Miles Up the Nile.”

The area was flooded following the construction of the High Dam and as a result of the formation of Lake Nasser, prompting an international campaign to save the monuments of Abu Simbel and Nubia from 1964 to 1968, costing about $40 million.

The campaign involved moving the temple in parts. Statues were reinstalled at their new location, 65 meters above river level, to preserve them.

The phenomenon was celebrated before 1964 on Feb. 21 and Oct. 21. With the transfer of the temple to its new location, these dates changed to their current ones.

‘We love singing’: Filipinos find joy in karaoke

Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
‘We love singing’: Filipinos find joy in karaoke

  • Machines can be found everywhere from cheap bars in far-flung villages to modern KTV joints
  • Singing is one of the few affordable entertainment options for many Filipinos
AFP

MANILA: At a busy tricycle terminal in Manila, driver Edgar Soriano slips a coin into a karaoke machine and belts out his favorite song while waiting for passengers.
Karaoke is wildly popular in the archipelago nation where it’s never too early — or too late — to grab a microphone and sing a tune.
Machines can be found everywhere from cheap bars in far-flung villages to modern KTV joints in the cities, and many families have their own or rent one for parties.
For as little as five pesos (nine US cents) a song, many in the poverty-afflicted country can experience a few minutes of joy in the day.
Soriano, 53, smiles as he stands in a tiny eatery on a hot weekday afternoon singing the lyrics of British musician Albert Hammond’s “When I’m Gone,” which he seems to know by heart.
The karaoke machine is one of six at the terminal, but drivers and passengers waiting for a ride appear unbothered by the competing songs reverberating through speakers.
“I always sing that song, it’s my favorite,” said Soriano, wearing a long-sleeved Jordan top and tracksuit pants.
After consulting a well-thumbed plastic folder of songs, street sweeper Bernardo Aguire, 67, settles on Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” and pops a coin into the slot.
It is a bold choice in a country where the song has reportedly gotten people killed — allegedly because they sang it poorly.
Aguire, unfazed by the stories that have become an urban legend, finishes his rendition unscathed.
Felomina Hernane, 52, owns the eatery where the karaoke machine cranks up at 8:00 a.m. and doesn’t stop until 10:00 p.m. or later, seven days a week.
She bought the machine to attract customers and it’s been a boon to earnings, bringing in as much as 18,000 pesos a month.
“It’s a huge help for my business,” Hernane said.
Hernane said singing makes the drivers happy.
“It entertains them,” she said.
“It’s a way to relax after driving.”
In a crowded neighborhood in Manila, tricycles deliver karaoke machine casings to stores where they are fitted with speakers, amplifiers and televisions.
Their prices depend on the quality of the electronics inside them, with a basic machine starting at around 19,000 pesos and a premium version topping 46,000 pesos.
Alfred Condez works at a store overflowing with machines in various stages of assembly. It takes several hours for employees to finish wiring one, and customers are often happy to wait.
“We love singing,” said Condez, 40.
As if to prove his point, he picks up a microphone and stands on the footpath to test an assembled machine’s sound quality, his deep voice echoing into the noisy street.
The busiest period for the karaoke assembly business is November and December, when Filipinos hold Christmas and New Year parties, said Condez. His shop sells as many as 10 machines a day in those months.
Karaoke took off in the Philippines in the 1980s, said Krina Cayabyab, a vocal instructor and associate professor in the University of the Philippines’ music department.
But she said the country’s love of singing was deeply rooted in its colonial past, starting with the Spanish and then the Americans, whose music was absorbed by Filipinos.
“It’s really tied into that reproducing and borrowing of stuff that Filipinos would hear,” Cayabyab said.
Singing is one of the few affordable entertainment options for many Filipinos.
In a hardscrabble district of Manila, children and young adults gather outside a small store where the karaoke machine is in high demand.
“My friends and I are just hanging out because it’s boring at home,” said Honey Servito, 24.
“I’m not really a singer, it’s just that when we have nothing better to do at home, my friends and I go here and sing,” she said.
“It takes away my stress and boredom.”

