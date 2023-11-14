Riyadh poetry exhibit unveils timeless tales

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh launched an Arabic poetry exhibition on Monday in the presence of Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muammar, the general supervisor of the library, and several researchers.
The event celebrated the significance of poetry, its heritage, and its cultural impact in the Arabian Peninsula.
The exhibition commenced with a welcoming address by Bin Muammar, followed by a live theatrical performance featuring Saudi actors portraying ancient Arab poets.
It showcased a diverse collection of poetry, manuscripts, and rare Arabic and translated books spanning five centuries.
It also featured Arabic calligraphy paintings created by Saudi and Arab artists, incorporating famous lines from Arabic poems drawn from different periods.
Bin Muammar described the exhibition as a “great initiative” that serves to cultivate pride in Arab “civilization, values, and traditions.”
The exhibition illustrated the evolution of Arabic poetry across five stages: the pre-Islamic era, the Islamic era, the Umayyad era, the Abbasid era, the era of states and emirates, and the modern era of Arabic poetry.
Also featured at the exhibition were a children’s area and five workshops, each dedicated to a specific era of Arabic poetry.
The exhibition, open until the end of this year, comes as part of several activities being held under the Year of Arabic Poetry 2023 initiative, launched by the Ministry of Culture.
RIYADH: Anthology, a prominent education solutions provider, organized the Anthology Together Middle East 2023 conference in Riyadh.
The two-day event, concluded on Tuesday, brought together over 150 leaders, experts, educational technology innovators, and instructors from 56 institutions in the Kingdom and Middle East.
The conference focused on diverse perspectives and challenges in higher education, including the ethical use of artificial intelligence.
“Saudi Arabia is home to some of the world’s leading higher education institutions. We believe that these institutions, with their commitment to academic excellence, are at the forefront of shaping the future,” said Anthology CEO Bruce Dahlgren.
“Our choice to host this conference in Riyadh reflects our commitment to our clients in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, and our dedication to building solutions in direct partnership with our clients and the learners they serve,” said Dahlgren.
During the event, Anthology unveiled Authentic Assessments, its AI-driven feature in Blackboard Learn Ultra, which will launch in December. Utilizing learning objectives and course material, it generates prompts aligned with Bloom’s Taxonomy to foster critical thinking. The feature addresses the evolving challenges of academic integrity in the age of artificial intelligence.
The event highlighted Anthology’s global survey on AI use in higher education, with more than 5,000 participants from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US, Brazil, Singapore, and the UK.
Report findings highlight the positive approval of AI in Saudi universities, revealing that 49 percent of students believe AI will revolutionize education.
“Saudi Arabian students are among the most frequent users of generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, with 32 percent using them weekly,” according to the report.
The report notes that these students express the highest likelihood of a significant increase in their use of generative AI tools in the next six months.
RIYADH: Officers from the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control on Monday seized 15,000 amphetamine and prescription drugs during separate operations in Baha and Jazan.
Authorities arrested an Ethiopian for allegedly attempting to distribute 3,012 prescription pills in Jazan, while two citizens were held in Baha on suspicion of trying to sell 12,392 amphetamine pills.
The drugs haul had an estimated street value of between $123,000 and $309,000.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call its confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected].
Reports notifying authorities of suspected cases of drug smuggling are treated with strict confidentiality and financial rewards are offered for tips leading to arrests.
Saudi Arabia leads condemnation of Israeli bombing of Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza HQ
Saudi ministry of foreign affairs also expressed Kingdom’s solidarity with Qatar
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s bombing of the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ministry said the attack was a “continuation of the series of Israeli violations of all international laws and norms.”
It also expressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Qatar and urged the international community to fulfil its obligations by putting an end to Israel’s “atrocities against civilians, hospitals, and critical infrastructure” in Gaza as soon as possible.
The Kuwaiti and Qatari foreign ministries on Monday said the bombing of the headquarters is an extension of Israel’s policy of targeting the Palestinian people, particularly given that the committee works to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s population as a result of the siege and ongoing aggression.
Qatar called on Israel to stop using “insubstantial justifications” to target civilians, civilian infrastructure and health facilities. It also called on Israel to stop spreading misinformation.
The UAE, Oman and Jordan issued similar statements, calling for an immediate ceasefire to preserve civilian lives and ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi denounced the Israeli military's actions, stating that the bombing was further evidence of the brutality and recklessness of the Israeli forces.
Al-Budaiwi emphasized what he called the Israeli disregard for the lives of civilians, noting the targeting of committee headquarters, hospitals, schools, residential areas, and shelters.
The GCC Secretary General commended the Qatari Committee for its significant contributions to Gaza's reconstruction efforts, calling on the international community to take immediate measures to resolve the crisis, including a cessation of hostilities and the establishment of secure corridors for humanitarian aid delivery.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) joined the condemnation, labelling the bombing as part of ongoing Israeli military aggression against Palestinian civilians and vital infrastructure.
The OIC urged the international community to intervene, compelling Israel to abide by international humanitarian law and relevant United Nations resolutions. The organization highlighted a recent UN General Assembly resolution emphasizing the need for the protection of civilians, civilian facilities, and humanitarian workers.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit echoed the condemnation, labelling the strike as a “war crime”.
Abul-Gheit said such actions should not go unpunished, highlighting what he described as the criminal nature of Israeli attacks.
Speciality cafe Shotted is bringing quintessential Saudi hospitality to Washington D.C.
Inspired by the flourishing cafe scene in the Kingdom, Bandar Al-Henaki started Shotted as a pop-up concept in 2019
Updated 13 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: A Saudi speciality cafe has become a favorite meeting spot for Saudi and Arab residents as well as locals in the busy Tysons Corner Center of Washington, D.C. They come together there to enjoy the rich flavors of Saudi coffee and treat themselves to traditional pastries.
Bandar Al-Henaki, founder of Shotted, said: “It is not just a cafe; it’s a gateway to Saudi culture. I wanted to bring a piece of Saudi Arabia to the US, to introduce Americans to the authentic taste of Saudi coffee.”
Inspired by the flourishing cafe scene in the Kingdom, Al-Henaki started Shotted as a pop-up concept in 2019, appearing at festivals and universities around the US capital. He seized the opportunity to showcase his offerings during a “coffee hour” event at a university, where the free samples attracted a significant crowd. Encouraged by the positive response, particularly among Arab communities longing for a taste of Saudi coffee, Al-Henaki decided to establish a brick and mortar spot at Tyson Corner Center in 2020.
“We saw the incredible potential of the specialty coffee industry in Saudi Arabia, and we believed that the US market was ready for a new standard and an upgrade in the guest experience that we witness in the Kingdom,” said Al-Henaki. With the support of his family, they patiently tested the market and developed the concept over the years.
Maintaining the authenticity of Saudi coffee and desserts while adapting to the preferences of local customers was a crucial challenge but also served as a catalyst for positive growth. Shotted Coffee has witnessed significant development, attracting new customers daily who are intrigued by the concept and captivated by the flavors and hospitality.
The cafe has also garnered attention from the US press, especially during Ramadan, which helped attract new customers. Notably, over 60 percent of the cafe’s customers are locals, indicating a growing interest in Saudi coffee and a desire to explore different cultures. Al-Henaki encourages fellow students to follow suit and proudly showcase the unique aspects of their own countries.
The cafe has become a gathering place for all due to its community-oriented approach. “We wanted to create a space that goes beyond just serving coffee,” Al-Henaki explained. The cafe offers a social and family-friendly atmosphere, free of hookah and alcohol, providing an alternative to the typical nightlife scene prevalent in the US.
To attract local customers, Shotted initially focused on offering common items enjoyed by the local community. Once customers became familiar with the brand and developed a liking for it, they began exploring the unique offerings inspired by Saudi Arabia.
“We believe we are a soft power representing Saudi Arabia through coffee and community. Our goal is to share Saudi Arabian hospitality and flavors indirectly. With Shotted, we aim to influence the local community positively and provide an alternative space for socialization and cultural exchange,” Al-Henaki noted.
In their efforts to promote Saudi culture and coffee tradition to a wider audience in the US, Shotted Coffee organizes special celebrations such as Saudi National Day, Saudi Founding Day, and Ramadan season. In a gesture of hospitality, they offer complimentary Saudi coffee to local customers on major holidays, providing them with the opportunity to enjoy and appreciate its unique flavors.
They have also collaborated with Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US, to cater events at the Saudi Embassy, solidifying their mission to represent Saudi Arabia through their efforts.
Additionally, Shotted is working closely with the Saudi Ministry of Culture to develop community initiatives and expand the brand nationwide, serving as a resource for promoting Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage.
Looking ahead, Al-Henaki is all ready to open a second location at Tyson’s Galleria. This expansion is expected to amplify the cafe’s influence and offer customers more chances to savor the genuine flavors of Saudi coffee while immersing themselves in the vibrant cultural traditions of the country.
Gaza mission: Fifth Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt
This initiative was launched by order of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in alignment with the Kingdom’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during times of crisis
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A fifth Saudi relief plane carrying aid from the Kingdom for Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Monday. The aid was dispatched from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The plane transported 35 tons of materials, including food and shelter, as part of the Saudi campaign to assist the people of Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This initiative was launched by order of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in alignment with the Kingdom’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during times of crisis.
Four Saudi relief planes, each carrying 35 tons of aid, arrived in Egypt on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.
KSrelief, in line with the directives of the king and crown prince, also launched a national fundraising campaign on the Sahem platform to provide assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.
The Sahem platform by Monday had been accessed by more than 735,000 people, who donated over SR475 million ($127 million) to the campaign.
On Sunday, the first aid convoys from Saudi Arabia crossed Egypt’s Rafah Border Crossing, heading to the besieged Gaza Strip.