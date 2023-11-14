You are here

  Three Iraqi government ministers resign over house speaker's ouster

Three Iraqi government ministers resign over house speaker's ouster

Iraqi speaker of Parliament Mohammed Al-Halbousi appears during a vote in Sudani’s cabinet at the parliament in Baghdad, Iraq. (File/Reuters)
Iraqi speaker of Parliament Mohammed Al-Halbousi appears during a vote in Sudani’s cabinet at the parliament in Baghdad, Iraq. (File/Reuters)
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters
Three Iraqi government ministers resign over house speaker's ouster

Three Iraqi government ministers resign over house speaker's ouster
  • Local media, lawmakers and analysts said the decision was related to alleged forgery on the part of Halbousi
  • Re-elected in 2021, Halbousi was serving his second term as speaker, a post he assumed in 2018
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters
BAGHDAD: Three government ministers backed by ousted Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammed Halbousi will resign their positions in protest of a ruling by Iraq’s top court to terminate his tenure on Tuesday, a statement by Halbousi’s Taqaddom party said.
Slamming the court decision as “blatantly unconstitutional” and “clear political targeting,” the party also said it would boycott meetings of the ruling State Administration Coalition, while its lawmakers would boycott parliament sessions.
The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court’s surprise decision upended the career of Iraq’s most powerful Sunni Muslim politician and sets the stage for a fight over succession.
Resignations by the country’s planning, industry and culture ministers also destabilizes the government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who came to power one year ago backed by a coalition that is led by a group of Shiite Muslim parties but also includes Sunni Muslim Arabs and Kurds.
State media said the court decision, which is final and not subject to appeal, was related to a Federal Supreme Court case brought against Halbousi earlier this year, without elaborating.
Local media, lawmakers and analysts said the decision was related to alleged forgery on the part of Halbousi. Halbousi’s office could not be reached for comment.
Re-elected in 2021, Halbousi was serving his second term as speaker, a post he assumed in 2018 and which, under the sectarian power-sharing system established after the 2003 US invasion, is the highest office reserved for a Sunni Muslim.
Under the governing system in place since the post-Saddam Hussein constitution was adopted in 2005, the prime minister is a member of the Shiite Muslim majority, the speaker is a Sunni and the largely ceremonial role of president is held by a Kurd.
This sectarian formula has often come under heavy strain as a result of competing agendas and has divided the spoils of massive oil wealth between powerful factions while failing to prevent bloodshed or provide people with basic services.

RAPID RISE
Halbousi, a 42-year-old engineer from western Iraq who worked as a US contractor after the invasion, cultivated good relations and made deals with powerful Shiite and Kurdish factions, who helped his rapid rise to power.
More recently, he lost support within Iraq’s ruling Shiite alliance, the Coordination Framework (CF), after he tried to form a government with their opponents following 2021 parliamentary polls.
Though he ultimately joined the CF in government, the damage was done, and he was seen as untrustworthy and as accumulating too much power due to his push to rally Sunnis, who were politically divided since 2003, into a unified front, analysts say.
“The narrative around Halbousi is that he rose too quickly and made a lot of enemies in the process,” said Renad Mansour, director of the Iraq Initiative at London’s Chatham House think tank. “He has been punished by the central government through legal mechanisms because of this.”
“Weakened opponents put the ruling Shiite parties in a better position. They are in a better position when Sunnis or Kurds are divided and fighting internal disputes,” Mansour said.
Critics have said Iraq’s judicial system is widely subject to political influence, though top judges say it is an independent branch of government.
Lawmakers had gathered for a regular parliamentary session with Halbousi in the chamber when the decision was issued, but he then exited, lawmaker Amer Al-Fayiz told Reuters.
Deputy speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, a Shiite, takes over as interim speaker until a new speaker is elected.
Halbousi’s ouster comes just over a month before Iraq, one of the world’s youngest democracies, holds elections for provincial councils that last took place a decade ago.

Lives of 36 babies at Gaza hospital hang in the balance despite Israeli incubator offer

Lives of 36 babies at Gaza hospital hang in the balance despite Israeli incubator offer
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
Lives of 36 babies at Gaza hospital hang in the balance despite Israeli incubator offer

Lives of 36 babies at Gaza hospital hang in the balance despite Israeli incubator offer
  • Al Shifa Hospital medical staff say no clear mechanism to move babies despite Israeli offer to supply incubators for evacuation
  • Three of the original 39 premature babies have already died since Gaza’s biggest hospital ran out of fuel at the weekend
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA/JERUSALEM: The lives of 36 babies at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital were hanging in the balance on Tuesday, according to medical staff there who said there was no clear mechanism to move them despite an Israeli effort to supply incubators for an evacuation.
Three of the original 39 premature babies have already died since Gaza’s biggest hospital ran out of fuel at the weekend to power generators that had kept their incubators going.
The Gaza Strip has been under a total Israeli blockade since Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7. An Israeli ground incursion since then has brought fighting to streets around the hospital in the center of Gaza City in the north of the strip.
The 36 babies, who weigh less than 1.5 kg (3.3 pounds) and with some as small as 700 to 800 grams, were now lying side-by-side on ordinary beds, exposing them to infection and without any individual adjustments to humidity levels and temperatures, staff said.
“Luckily they are still 36, we didn’t lose any of them overnight,” Dr. Ahmed El Mokhatallali, a surgeon, told Reuters by telephone from Al Shifa. “But still the risks are really high ... We have still the risk of losing them.”
Israel’s military said earlier on Tuesday it was coordinating the transfer of incubators into the Gaza Strip in a step to allow the evacuation of the babies. It posted on social media an image of a soldier unloading incubators from a van.
The military also posted a video showing Shani Sasson, a spokesperson from an Israeli Defense Ministry liaison office that deals with Palestinian civilian affairs, standing in front of incubators and saying a formal offer of help had been made.
“Extensive efforts are underway to ensure that these incubators right here behind me can reach the babies in Gaza without delay,” she said in the video.
An Israeli official involved in those efforts, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said three available incubators had been provided by Israeli hospitals.
“The intention is to enable the safe evacuation of newborn babies. To our understanding, Shifa does not have the necessary transport incubators for that,” the official said, adding the incubators were on standby outside Gaza for any agreed handover.
Images published by the military showed standard transport incubators, said Arthur Edelman, a professor of paediatrics and neonatology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
“They are battery-operated, which would allow for a couple of hours of running time. They also have the option of plugging into an ambulance power source,” he said.

‘NO CLEAR MECHANISM’
The military did not say what steps it would take to make an evacuation possible, amid intense air strikes and ongoing fighting in the vicinity of Al Shifa hospital.
A spokesman for Gaza’s health ministry, which is under Hamas control, said there was no objection to evacuating the babies but said there was no mechanism to do this.
Many of Gaza’s hospitals, like Al Shifa, have also shut down because of a lack of fuel and supplies, or are already crammed full of patients and those wounded in the fighting.
“We have no objection to have the babies moved to any hospital, in Egypt, the West Bank or even to the occupation (Israeli) hospitals. What we care most is about the wellbeing and the lives of those babies,” Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said, speaking by telephone from the hospital. “So far there is no clear mechanism.”
Israel says the hospital is not under siege and says its forces offers exit routes to those inside. Medical staff and officials in the hospital say those trying to leave have come under fire. Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.
Al Shifa’s Mokhatallali said he was aware of efforts to rescue the babies but did not know the details.
“Someone asked us to get the names of the babies and how many there are. But no actual steps on the ground. So we don’t know how serious these efforts are to evacuate these babies,” he said.
The Israeli military posted an audio recording of what it said was a conversation between a senior officer from Israel’s Coordination and Liaison Administration and the director-general of Al Shifa Hospital, speaking in Arabic, subtitled in English.
In it, the official talks about depositing an incubator at the hospital gate, without giving details of how or when that would happen. The director-general says that would help, adding that four respirators for children are also needed.
The official says he will see what he can do to help. The director-general responds that all the wards and staff inside the hospital need help.
Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas after the group’s fighters rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostage, according to Israeli numbers. Its counteroffensive has killed more than 11,000 people in Gaza so far.

Israel ‘taking it too far,’ warns Lebanon as border skirmishes continue

Israel ‘taking it too far,’ warns Lebanon as border skirmishes continue
Updated 43 min 43 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Israel ‘taking it too far,’ warns Lebanon as border skirmishes continue

Israel ‘taking it too far,’ warns Lebanon as border skirmishes continue
  • Berri said actions increase ‘risks of Israeli flames of war expanding in region, contrary to international and Arab positions calling for adherence to international (law)’
  • Mikati affirmed ‘Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL’s presence and not tampering with its assigned missions and work rules’
Updated 43 min 43 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri warned on Tuesday against “the Israeli enemy taking it too far and escalating its aggression, repeatedly targeting civilians, media professionals, and paramedics, extending its attacks deep into southern Lebanon, in addition to its threats to the capital, Beirut.”

During his meeting with the peacekeeping force UNIFIL’s mission head, Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro, Berri said that the actions increase “the risks of the Israeli flames of war expanding in the region, contrary to international and Arab positions calling for adherence to international (law).”

Caretaker Premier Najib Mikati affirmed “Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL’s presence in the south and not tampering with its assigned missions and work rules, which are implemented in close cooperation with the Lebanese army.”

Mikati and Berri discussed with Lazaro the developments in southern Lebanon and the challenges UNIFIL faces in its missions.

Mikati praised “the arduous efforts being made by UNIFIL at this difficult stage in order to reduce tension and prevent, as much as possible, the aggravation of the existing military clash along and across the Blue Line, which is the result of Israeli provocations,” his media office said.

Two days ago, a UNIFIL soldier was injured by gunfire from an unidentified source during the hostilities that have been ongoing for 38 days between Hezbollah and the Israeli army amid Israel’s onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah’s attacks on Israeli military sites continued.

A military observer told Arab News: “The situation is still within limited sites … sometimes intensifying and sometimes decreasing, but within controlled frameworks so far.”

A photo circulated on social media showing a drone stuck between tree branches, discovered by residents in the border town of Ebel Al-Saqi. It is unclear to whom it belongs.

Mohammed Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, said: “We have prepared what is necessary for the enemy; now we are exercising our right to defend our homeland, and we are making sacrifices in defense of Gaza and victory for our cause.”

Raad said that “the Israeli enemy is talking about a long-term war, and this is nothing but a camouflage for failure and a lack of understanding of the target it is pursuing.”

Hezbollah announced that it struck the Israeli Al-Malikiyah facility “using suitable armaments during the enemy’s reinforcement process.”

The group said it targeted “a concentration point for enemy soldiers near the Al-Marj site,” causing “direct casualties there.”

The party claimed that it used missiles to target “the Birkat Risha site and the military gathering places in its vicinity, resulting in successful direct hits.”

Israeli Channel 12 reported that “an anti-tank missile was launched from Lebanese territory at an army camp in the Upper Galilee.”

Israeli artillery bombardment was documented in multiple Lebanese border regions, encompassing the peripheries of Tair Harfa, Hula, Hunin, Rab El Thalathine, Ras Naqoura, and Labouneh.

The regions encompassing Aitaroun, Maroun Al-Ras, the outskirts of Mays Al-Jabal, and the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab and Blida were subjected to aerial bombardment and drone attacks by the Israeli military.

The Israeli army stated that it bombed “several Hezbollah infrastructure facilities in Lebanese territory.”

Israeli reconnaissance planes were constantly present in the airspace of the south.

Reactions poured in following the Israeli army’s attack on a media convoy in the border town of Yaron on Monday. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

This incident occurred one month after a similar media gathering in Alma Al-Shaab, where photojournalist Issam Al-Abdullah from Reuters was killed and others from Agence France-Presse, Reuters, and Al-Jazeera were injured.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said: “Journalists have an important job to do, especially in times of conflict, and they must be respected and protected at all times.”

Leader of Houthis says militia will target Israeli ships in Red Sea

Leader of Houthis says militia will target Israeli ships in Red Sea
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters
Leader of Houthis says militia will target Israeli ships in Red Sea

Leader of Houthis says militia will target Israeli ships in Red Sea
  • “Our eyes are open to constantly monitor and search for any Israeli ship in the Red Sea,” Abdulmalik Al-Houthi said
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters

ADEN: The leader of Yemen’s Houthis said on Tuesday his militia would make further attacks on Israel and they could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait.
The Iran-aligned group made several missile and drone attacks against Israel this month, highlighting the risk of the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas spreading into the wider Middle East.
“Our eyes are open to constantly monitor and search for any Israeli ship in the Red Sea, especially in Bab Al-Mandab, and near Yemeni regional waters,” Abdulmalik Al-Houthi said in a broadcast speech.
Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups since Hamas fighters rampaged into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people.
Since then, Israel has escalated its assault on Gaza, where its forces have killed more than 11,000 people, according to Palestinian officials.
The Yemen war has settled into a stalemate as the fighting has largely stopped but both parties have failed to renew a United Nations-brokered truce that expired in October.

Lives of 36 babies in Gaza hospital at risk despite Israeli incubator offer

Lives of 36 babies in Gaza hospital at risk despite Israeli incubator offer
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters
Lives of 36 babies in Gaza hospital at risk despite Israeli incubator offer

Lives of 36 babies in Gaza hospital at risk despite Israeli incubator offer
  • The 36 babies were now lying side-by-side on ordinary beds
  • Israel’s military said earlier on Tuesday it was coordinating the transfer of incubators into the Gaza Strip in a step to allow the evacuation of the babies
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters

GAZA/JERUSALEM: The lives of 36 babies at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital were hanging in the balance on Tuesday, according to medical staff there who said there was no clear mechanism to move them despite an Israeli effort to supply incubators for an evacuation.
Three of the original 39 premature babies have already died since Gaza’s biggest hospital ran out of fuel at the weekend to power generators that had kept their incubators going.
The Gaza Strip has been under a total Israeli blockade since Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7. An Israeli ground incursion since then has brought fighting to streets around the hospital in the center of Gaza City in the north of the strip.
The 36 babies, who weigh less than 1.5 kg (3.3 pounds) and with some as small as 700 to 800 grams, were now lying side-by-side on ordinary beds, exposing them to infection and without any individual adjustments to humidity levels and temperatures, staff said.
“Luckily they are still 36, we didn’t lose any of them overnight,” Dr. Ahmed El Mokhatallali, a surgeon, told Reuters by telephone from Al Shifa. “But still the risks are really high ... We have still the risk of losing them.”
Israel’s military said earlier on Tuesday it was coordinating the transfer of incubators into the Gaza Strip in a step to allow the evacuation of the babies. It posted on social media an image of a soldier unloading incubators from a van.
The military also posted a video showing Shani Sasson, a spokesperson from an Israeli Defense Ministry liaison office that deals with Palestinian civilian affairs, standing in front of incubators and saying a formal offer of help had been made.
“Extensive efforts are underway to ensure that these incubators right here behind me can reach the babies in Gaza without delay,” she said in the video.
An Israeli official involved in those efforts, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said three available incubators had been provided by Israeli hospitals.
“The intention is to enable the safe evacuation of newborn babies. To our understanding, Shifa does not have the necessary transport incubators for that,” the official said, adding the incubators were on standby outside Gaza for any agreed handover.
Images published by the military showed standard transport incubators, said Arthur Edelman, a professor of paediatrics and neonatology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
“They are battery-operated, which would allow for a couple of hours of running time. They also have the option of plugging into an ambulance power source,” he said.

’NO CLEAR MECHANISM’
The military did not say what steps it would take to make an evacuation possible, amid intense air strikes and ongoing fighting in the vicinity of Al Shifa hospital.
A spokesman for Gaza’s health ministry, which is under Hamas control, said there was no objection to evacuating the babies but said there was no mechanism to do this.
Many of Gaza’s hospitals, like Al Shifa, have also shut down because of a lack of fuel and supplies, or are already crammed full of patients and those wounded in the fighting.
“We have no objection to have the babies moved to any hospital, in Egypt, the West Bank or even to the occupation (Israeli) hospitals. What we care most is about the wellbeing and the lives of those babies,” Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said, speaking by telephone from the hospital. “So far there is no clear mechanism.”
Israel says the hospital is not under siege and says its forces offers exit routes to those inside. Medical staff and officials in the hospital say those trying to leave have come under fire. Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.
Al Shifa’s Mokhatallali said he was aware of efforts to rescue the babies but did not know the details.
“Someone asked us to get the names of the babies and how many there are. But no actual steps on the ground. So we don’t know how serious these efforts are to evacuate these babies,” he said.
The Israeli military posted an audio recording of what it said was a conversation between a senior officer from Israel’s Coordination and Liaison Administration and the director-general of Al Shifa Hospital, speaking in Arabic, subtitled in English.
In it, the official talks about depositing an incubator at the hospital gate, without giving details of how or when that would happen. The director-general says that would help, adding that four respirators for children are also needed.
The official says he will see what he can do to help. The director-general responds that all the wards and staff inside the hospital need help.
Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas after the group’s fighters rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostage, according to Israeli numbers. Its counteroffensive has killed more than 11,000 people in Gaza so far.

Journalists in south Lebanon say they were targeted in Israeli strikes

Journalists in south Lebanon say they were targeted in Israeli strikes
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
Journalists in south Lebanon say they were targeted in Israeli strikes

Journalists in south Lebanon say they were targeted in Israeli strikes
  • Al-Jazeera said its photographer Issam Mawasi was “lightly wounded as a result of Israeli bombing”
  • On October 13, Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six other journalists were wounded
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Journalists in southern Lebanon said they were targeted Monday in Israeli strikes, which Al Jazeera network said lightly wounded its photographer.
A local mayor and Lebanese state media corroborated the journalists’ account of the cross-border incident, which came exactly a month after deadly strikes blamed on Israel hit a press group near Alma Al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.
Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army did not immediately comment on the latest strikes.
Around a dozen journalists from several media outlets were on a tour to inspect damage from Israeli bombardments and had been providing coverage from the border town of Yarun when the strikes hit.
Al-Jazeera said its photographer Issam Mawasi was “lightly wounded as a result of Israeli bombing.”
“Al-Jazeera’s broadcast vehicle was also damaged during the attack. The strike occurred as a group of journalists toured the area,” a report on the Qatari broadcaster’s website said.
Al-Jazeera’s Lebanon bureau chief Mazen Ibrahim accused Israel of “directly targeting” the group, adding that the journalists were in an open area.
“Israeli occupation forces don’t hesitate to directly target journalists,” he charged.
On October 13, Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six other journalists from AFP, Al Jazeera and Reuters were wounded while covering the cross-border fighting in southern Lebanon.
Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of being behind the strikes. The Israeli army had said it was looking into the circumstance of the fatal strike.
Yarun mayor Ali Qassem Tahfah said two successive Israeli strikes on Monday “targeted the group of journalists,” hitting several meters (yards) from the teams’ vehicles and causing damage.
Lebanon’s official National News Agency also said two Israeli strikes “targeted a media team” who were working in Yarun.
Local broadcaster Al-Jadeed posted video on X, formerly Twitter, showing one of its correspondents, in a protective vest and helmet marked press, conducting a live broadcast when one strike hit, and a subsequent blaze nearby.
Other video footage showed civilian vehicles including at least one marked “press” on the road adjacent to the blaze.
“We were on a tour to inspect damaged houses,” journalist Amal Khalil from local newspaper Al-Akhbar told AFP.
“Around 15 minutes after we were near a damaged house, the first strike hit the wall of the bombed house, and a second one hit the road,” she said.
Israeli surveillance drones had been flying over the town at the time of the attack, she added.
Since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon’s southern border has seen intensifying tit-for-tat exchanges, mainly between Israel and Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group, stoking fears of a broader conflagration.
At least 87 people have been killed in Lebanon since hostilities began: more than 60 Hezbollah fighters, 12 other combatants including from Palestinian groups, and 11 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
Cross-border violence since October 7 has killed nine people in northern Israel including six soldiers, according to official figures.
Another seven Hezbollah fighters have been killed in Syria in strikes attributed to Israel.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said on Friday that at least 40 journalists and media workers have been killed during the Israel-Hamas conflict — 35 Palestinian, four Israeli and one Lebanese.

