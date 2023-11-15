Israeli military seizes broader control of northern Gaza and captures key government buildings

You are here

Israeli army soldiers return after searching for human remains following the October 7 attack carried out by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, near a position along the border with southern Israel on November 14, 2023. (AFP)
Israeli army soldiers return after searching for human remains following the October 7 attack carried out by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, near a position along the border with southern Israel on November 14, 2023. (AFP)
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: The Israeli military seized broader control of northern Gaza on Tuesday, including capturing the territory’s legislature building and its police headquarters, in gains that carried high symbolic value in the country’s quest to crush the ruling Hamas militant group.
Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities called for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza’s biggest hospital as Israeli forces battled Hamas in the streets just outside.
Inside some of the captured buildings, soldiers held up the Israeli flag and military flags in celebration. In a nationally televised news conference, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas had “lost control” of northern Gaza and that Israel made significant gains in Gaza City.
But asked about the time frame for the war, Gallant said: “We’re talking about long months, not a day or two.”
One Israeli commander in Gaza, identified only as Lt. Col. Gilad, said in a video that his forces near Shifa Hospital had seized government buildings, schools and residential buildings where they found weapons and eliminated fighters.
The army said it had captured the legislature, the Hamas police headquarters and a compound housing Hamas’ military intelligence headquarters. The buildings are powerful symbols, but their strategic value was unclear. Hamas fighters are believed to be positioned in underground bunkers.
For days, the Israeli army has encircled Shifa Hospital, the facility it says Hamas hides in, and beneath, to use civilians as shields for its main command base. Hospital staff and Hamas deny the claim.
Hundreds of patients, staff and displaced people were trapped inside, with supplies dwindling and no electricity to run incubators and other lifesaving equipment. After days without refrigeration, morgue staff on Tuesday dug a mass grave in the yard for more than 120 bodies, officials said.
Israel has vowed to end Hamas rule in Gaza after the militants’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel in which they killed some 1,200 people and took roughly 240 hostages. The Israeli government has acknowledged it doesn’t know what it will do with the territory after Hamas’ defeat.
The onslaught — one of the most intense bombardments so far this century — has been disastrous for Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians.
More than 11,200 people, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah. About 2,700 people have been reported missing. The ministry’s count does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.
Almost the entire population of Gaza has squeezed into the southern two-thirds of the tiny territory, where conditions have been deteriorating even as bombardment there continues. About 200,000 fled the north in recent days, the UN said Tuesday, though tens of thousands are believed to remain.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Tuesday that its fuel storage facility in Gaza is empty and that it will soon end relief operations, including bringing limited supplies of food and medicine in from Egypt for more than 600,000 people sheltering in schools and other facilities in the south.
“Without fuel, the humanitarian operation in Gaza is coming to an end. Many more people will suffer and will likely die,” said Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of UNRWA. Israel has repeatedly rejected allowing fuel into Gaza, saying it will be diverted by Hamas for military use.
PLIGHT OF HOSPITALS
Fighting has raged for days around Shifa Hospital, a complex several city blocks across at the center of Gaza City that has now “turned into a cemetery,” its director said in a statement.
The Health Ministry said 40 patients, including three babies, have died since Shifa’s emergency generator ran out of fuel Saturday. Another 36 babies are at risk of dying because there is no power for incubators, according to the ministry.
The Israeli military said it started an effort to transfer incubators to Shifa. But they would be useless without electricity, said Christian Lindmeier, a World Health Organization spokesman.
The Health Ministry has proposed evacuating the hospital with the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross and transferring the patients to hospitals in Egypt, but has not received any response, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said.
While Israel says it is willing to allow staff and patients to evacuate, some Palestinians who have made it out say Israeli forces have fired at evacuees.
Israel says its claims of a Hamas command center in and beneath Shifa are based on intelligence, but it has not provided visual evidence to support them. Denying the claims, the Gaza Health Ministry says it has invited international organizations to investigate the facility.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said Tuesday it had evacuated remaining patients, doctors and displaced families from another Gaza City hospital, Al-Quds, “after more than 10 days of siege, during which medical and humanitarian supplies were prevented from reaching the hospital.”
In a post on X, it blamed the Israeli army for bombarding the hospital and firing at those inside.
The White House’s national security council spokesperson, John Kirby, said the US has unspecified intelligence that Hamas and another Palestinian militants use Shifa and other hospitals and tunnels underneath them to support military operations and hold hostages.
The intelligence is based on multiple sources, and the US independently collected the information, a US official said on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
Kirby said the US doesn’t support airstrikes on hospitals and does not want to see “a firefight in a hospital where innocent people” are trying to get care.
MARCH FOR HOSTAGES
Hamas released a video late Monday showing one of the hostages, 19-year-old Noa Marciano, before and after she was killed in what Hamas said was an Israeli strike. The military later declared her a fallen soldier, without identifying a cause of death.
She is the first hostage confirmed to have died in captivity. Four were released by Hamas and a fifth was rescued by Israeli forces.
Families and supporters of the around 240 people being held hostage by Hamas started a protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The plight of the hostages has dominated public discourse since the Oct. 7 attack, with solidarity protests held across the country. The marchers, who expect to reach Jerusalem on Saturday, say the government must do more to bring home their loved-ones.
“Where are you?” Shelly Shem Tov, whose son, Omer, 21, is among the captives, called out to Netanyahu.
“We have no strength anymore. We have no strength. Bring back our children and our families home.”
BATTLE IN GAZA CITY
Independent accounts of the fighting in Gaza City have been nearly impossible to gather, as communications to the north have largely collapsed.
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces have completed the takeover of Shati refugee camp, a densely built district bordering Gaza City’s center, and are moving about freely in the city as a whole.
Videos released by the Israeli military show troops moving through the city, firing into buildings. Bulldozers push down structures as tanks roll through streets surrounded by partially collapsed towers.
The videos portray a battle where troops are rooting out pockets of Hamas fighters and tearing down buildings they find them in, while gradually dismantling the group’s tunnel network.
Israel says it has killed several thousand fighters, including important mid-level commanders, while 46 of its own soldiers have been killed in Gaza. In recent days Hamas rocket fire into Israel — constant throughout the war — has waned, though two people were wounded Tuesday in a rocket attack on Tel Aviv. Details of the Israeli account and the extent of Hamas losses could not be independently confirmed.
 

 

US backs claim Hamas uses Gaza hospitals as military cover amid hopes for hostages' release
World
US backs claim Hamas uses Gaza hospitals as military cover amid hopes for hostages' release
Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end
Middle-East
Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end

Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end

Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end

Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end
  • The lives of 36 babies at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital were hanging in the balance on Tuesday, according to medical staff there who said there was no clear mechanism to move them despite an Israeli effort to supply incubators for an evacuation
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said the “killing of women, of children, of babies” in the besieged Gaza Strip must end, in his sharpest criticism of Israel since war against Hamas broke out over a month ago.
Canada has maintained that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group attacked southern Israel last month, killing 1,400 people and taking over 200 hostage. But like the United States and other allies, it has expressed increasing concern over the mounting death toll in the battered enclave, where local health officials say 11,000 people have been killed since the conflict started.
“I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching, on TV, on social media — we’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents,” he said.
“The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop,” he told a news conference in the western province of British Columbia.
The lives of 36 babies at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital were hanging in the balance on Tuesday, according to medical staff there who said there was no clear mechanism to move them despite an Israeli effort to supply incubators for an evacuation.
Three of the original 39 premature babies have already died since Gaza’s biggest hospital ran out of fuel at the weekend to power generators that had kept their incubators going.
Trudeau also said Hamas needed to stop using Palestinians as human shields and should release all its hostages.
Around 350 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and family members had been evacuated from Gaza, he added.
Last week Trudeau called for a significant humanitarian pause in the conflict to allow for the release of all hostages and the delivery of enough aid to address civilian needs. 

 

Hamas says White House remarks to fuel 'massacres' at Gaza hospitals
Middle-East
Hamas says White House remarks to fuel 'massacres' at Gaza hospitals
Israel approves some fuel for UN trucks in Gaza: Reuters
Middle-East
Israel approves some fuel for UN trucks in Gaza: Reuters

Israel approves some fuel for UN trucks in Gaza: Reuters

Israel approves some fuel for UN trucks in Gaza: Reuters
Updated 47 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel approves some fuel for UN trucks in Gaza: Reuters

Israel approves some fuel for UN trucks in Gaza: Reuters
  • The United States pressured the UN to accept the fuel, the source added
Updated 47 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Israel has given approval for 24,000 liters of diesel fuel to be used by trucks for United Nations operations in the Gaza Strip, a humanitarian source said on Tuesday.
The fuel is only meant for UN trucks, and not for hospitals, the source said. The United States pressured the UN to accept the fuel, the source added.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment. There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

 

 

Hamas says White House remarks to fuel 'massacres' at Gaza hospitals
Middle-East
Hamas says White House remarks to fuel 'massacres' at Gaza hospitals
Death toll in Gaza hospital rises to 27 adults, 7 babies – Hamas health ministry
Middle-East
Death toll in Gaza hospital rises to 27 adults, 7 babies – Hamas health ministry

US troops in Iraq, Syria attacked 55 times in past month

US troops in Iraq, Syria attacked 55 times in past month
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP
Follow

US troops in Iraq, Syria attacked 55 times in past month

US troops in Iraq, Syria attacked 55 times in past month
  • The surge in attacks on US troops is linked to the war between Israel and Hamas
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: American forces deployed in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 55 times over the past month, causing minor injuries to dozens of US troops, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Washington has blamed the spike in violence on Tehran-backed forces and carried out strikes on sites in Syria it said were linked to Iran on three separate occasions, but the drone and rocket attacks have continued.
“Since October 17 through today, we are tracking that there have been 55 attacks on US forces. There have been 27 attacks against US forces in Iraq and 28 attacks in Syria,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists, putting the number of injured American personnel at 59.
The surge in attacks on US troops is linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, which began when the Palestinian militant group carried out a shock cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people.
Following the attack, the United States rushed military aid to Israel, which has carried out a relentless air, land and naval assault on Hamas-controlled Gaza that the territory’s health ministry says has killed more than 11,300 people.
Those deaths have sparked widespread anger in the Middle East and provided an impetus for attacks on American troops by forces opposed to their presence in the region.
There are roughly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Daesh group.
The jihadists once held significant territory in both countries but were pushed back by local ground forces supported by international air strikes in a bloody, multi-year conflict.

Pentagon: 2,000 US troops put on deployment alert amid Middle East crisis
World
Pentagon: 2,000 US troops put on deployment alert amid Middle East crisis
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria
Middle-East
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria

Hamas says White House remarks to fuel ‘massacres’ at Gaza hospitals

Hamas says White House remarks to fuel ‘massacres’ at Gaza hospitals
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Hamas says White House remarks to fuel ‘massacres’ at Gaza hospitals

Hamas says White House remarks to fuel ‘massacres’ at Gaza hospitals
  • “The United States bears direct responsibility for enabling Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza,” the group added
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Hamas said Tuesday that White House’s remarks that the Islamist group had a command center at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza was a “green light” to Israel to commit “brutal massacres” targeting medical facilities in the Palestinian territory.
“These statements give a green light to the Israeli occupation to commit further brutal massacres targeting hospitals, with the goal of destroying Gaza’s health care system and displacing Palestinians,” the militant group said in a statement issued in English.
“The United States bears direct responsibility for enabling Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza,” the group added.
The group’s reaction came soon after US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby charged that the Islamists had a “command and control node” at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.
“They have stored weapons there and they’re prepared to respond to an Israeli military operation against that facility,” he told reporters.
 

 

Could the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza be Palestine's 'black swan' moment?
Middle-East
Could the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza be Palestine's 'black swan' moment?
Passersby are reflected by mirrors on a poster with photographs of hostages abducted by Hamas militants in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Middle-East
Qatar urges Israel and Hamas to make hostage deal

UN agency for Palestinians says its fuel depot in Gaza is empty; relief operations to end soon

UN agency for Palestinians says its fuel depot in Gaza is empty; relief operations to end soon
Updated 15 November 2023
AP
Follow

UN agency for Palestinians says its fuel depot in Gaza is empty; relief operations to end soon

UN agency for Palestinians says its fuel depot in Gaza is empty; relief operations to end soon
  • The onslaught – one of the most intense bombardments so far this century — has been disastrous for Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians
Updated 15 November 2023
AP

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees says its fuel storage facility in Gaza is empty and that it will soon end relief operations.
Israel has barred fuel imports since the start of the war with Hamas, saying the militant group would use it for military purposes.
The UN agency is struggling to provide basic services to over 600,000 people sheltering in schools and other facilities in the south.
Palestinian authorities on Tuesday called for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza’s biggest hospital as Israeli forces battled Hamas in the streets just outside and seized more ground across northern Gaza.
For days, the Israeli army has encircled Shifa Hospital, the facility it says Hamas hides in, and beneath, to use civilians as shields for its main command base.
Hospital staff and Hamas deny the claim. Meanwhile, hundreds of patients, staff and displaced people were trapped inside, with supplies dwindling and no electricity to run incubators and other life-saving equipment. With refrigeration out for days, morgue staff on Tuesday dug a mass grave in the yard for more than 120 bodies, officials said.
The standoff at Shifa and other hospitals comes as Israeli forces control larger swaths of Gaza City and the surrounding northern part of the Gaza Strip, saying they are driving out and killing Hamas fighters.
Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, said in a nationally televised press conference Tuesday night that Hamas has “lost control” of northern Gaza and that Israel has made significant gains in Gaza City. But asked about the timeframe for the war, Gallant said: “We’re talking about long months, not a day or two.”
Israel has vowed to crush Hamas rule in Gaza after the militants’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel in which they killed some 1,200 people and took roughly 240 hostages. But even as its troops control more of a devastated north Gaza, the Israeli government has acknowledged it doesn’t know what it will do with the territory after Hamas’ defeat.
The onslaught – one of the most intense bombardments so far this century — has been disastrous for Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians.
More than 11,200 people, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah. About 2,700 people have been reported missing. The ministry’s count does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.
Almost the entire population of Gaza has squeezed into the southern two-thirds of the tiny territory, where conditions have been deteriorating even as bombardment there continues. About 200,000 fled the north in recent days, the UN said Tuesday, but tens of thousands are believed to remain.
Hamas released a video late Monday showing one of the hostages, 19-year-old Noa Marciano, before and after she was killed in what Hamas said was an Israeli strike. The military later declared her a fallen soldier, without identifying a cause of death.
She is the first hostage confirmed to have died in captivity. Four were released by Hamas and a fifth was rescued by Israeli forces.
PLIGHT OF HOSPITALS
Fighting has raged for days around Shifa Hospital, a complex several city blocks across at the center of Gaza City that has now “turned into a cemetery,” its director said in a statement.
The Health Ministry said 40 patients, including three babies, have died since Shifa’s emergency generator ran out of fuel Saturday. Another 36 babies are at risk of dying because there is no power for incubators, according to the ministry.
The Israeli military said it had started an effort to transfer incubators to Shifa. But they would be useless without electricity, said Christian Lindmeier, a World Health Organization spokesman.
The Health Ministry has proposed evacuating the hospital with the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross and transferring the patients to hospitals in Egypt, but has not received any response, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said.
While Israel says it is willing to allow staff and patients to evacuate, some Palestinians who have made it out say Israeli forces have fired at evacuees.
Israel says its claims of a Hamas command center in and beneath Shifa are based on intelligence but has not provided visual evidence to support them. Denying the claims, the Gaza Health Ministry says it has invited international organizations to investigate the facility.
The White House’s national security council spokesperson, John Kirby, said the US has unspecified intelligence from a variety of sources that Hamas and another Palestinian militants use Shifa and other hospitals and tunnels underneath them to hide and support military operations and hold hostages.
But Kirby said the US doesn’t support airstrikes on hospitals and does not want to see “a firefight in a hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people are simply trying to get the medical care that they deserve.”
On Monday, the military released footage of a children’s hospital in Gaza City that its forces entered over the weekend, showing weapons it said it found inside, as well as basement rooms where it believes militants were holding hostages. The video showed what appeared to be a hastily installed toilet and ventilation system in the basement.
The Health Ministry rejected the allegations, saying the area had been turned into a shelter for displaced people.
BATTLE IN GAZA CITY
Independent accounts of the fighting in Gaza City have been nearly impossible to gather, as communications to the north have largely collapsed.
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces have completed the takeover of Shati refugee camp, a densely built district bordering Gaza CIty’s center, and are moving about freely in the city as a whole.
Videos released by the Israeli military show troops moving through the city, firing into buildings. Bulldozers push down structures as tanks roll through streets surrounded by partially collapsed towers.
The videos portray a battle where troops are rooting out pockets of Hamas fighters and tearing down buildings they find them in, while gradually dismantling the group’s tunnel network.
Israel says it has killed several thousand fighters, including important mid-level commanders, while 46 of its own soldiers have been killed in Gaza. In recent days Hamas rocket fire into Israel — constant throughout the war — has waned. Details of the Israeli account and the extent of Hamas losses could not be independently confirmed.
One Israeli commander in Gaza, identified only as Lt. Col. Gilad, said in a video that his forces near Shifa Hospital had seized government buildings, schools and residential buildings where they found weapons and eliminated fighters.
The army said it had captured Gaza’s legislature building, the Hamas police headquarters and a compound housing Hamas’ military intelligence headquarters. The captured buildings carry high symbolic value, but their strategic value was unclear. Hamas fighters are believed to be positioned in underground bunkers.
Israeli news sites showed pictures of soldiers holding up the Israeli flag and military flags in celebration inside some of the buildings.
DETERIORATING CONDITIONS IN THE SOUTH
Israel has urged civilians in the north to flee south, but southern Gaza is not much safer. Israel carries out frequent airstrikes throughout Gaza, hitting what it says are militant targets but often killing women and children.
Some 1.5 million Palestinians, more than two thirds of Gaza’s population, have fled their homes. UN-run shelters in the south are severely overcrowded.
People stand in line for hours for scarce bread and brackish water. Trash is piling up, sewage is flooding the streets and taps run dry because there is no way to power water systems. Israel has barred fuel imports since the start of the war, saying Hamas would use it for military purposes.
At a tent camp outside a hospital in the central town of Deir Al-Balah, people trudged through mud as they stretched plastic tarps over flimsy tents.
“All of these tents collapsed because of the rain,” said Iqbal Abu Saud, who had fled Gaza City with 30 of her relatives. “How many days will we have to deal with this?”
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which is struggling to provide basic services to over 600,000 people sheltering in schools and other facilities in the south, said it may run out of fuel by Wednesday, forcing it to halt most aid operations, including bringing limited supplies of food and medicine in from Egypt.

Lives of 36 babies in Gaza hospital at risk despite Israeli incubator offer
Middle-East
Lives of 36 babies in Gaza hospital at risk despite Israeli incubator offer
Heavy rain in Gaza brings new problems and fears for Palestinians
Middle-East
Heavy rain in Gaza brings new problems and fears for Palestinians

Israeli military seizes broader control of northern Gaza and captures key government buildings
Israeli military seizes broader control of northern Gaza and captures key government buildings
Russian resources minister visits North Korea amid new missile development
Russian resources minister visits North Korea amid new missile development
Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end
Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end
US extends sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to buy electricity from Iran
US extends sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to buy electricity from Iran
US backs claim Hamas uses Gaza hospitals as military cover amid hopes for hostages' release
US backs claim Hamas uses Gaza hospitals as military cover amid hopes for hostages' release

