Where We Are Going Today: ‘Tell A Tale’ in Alkhobar

Tell a Tale is a cafe converted from a house in Al-Shamaliya, one of Alkhobar’s oldest neighborhoods.
One of the newest and most popular cafes in the heart of the city, Tell a Tale boasts a large two-story space with an Instagram-worthy atmosphere and a garden filled with pink Bougainvillea shrubs.
It is one of the few cafes in the area that opens from 8 a.m. until midnight.
Tell a Tale serves a range of items, including croissants, Danish pastries, babka, carrot cake, cinnamon rolls, raspberry cream cheese croissants and lemon meringue croissants.
One of the most popular treats is a waffle croissant topped with crushed vermicelli and pistachio, served with caramel sauce.
For savory items, Tell A Tale offers a pizza Danish, pesto cheese Danish, mushroom Danish, and zaatar and cheese babka.
The dishes are priced between SR19 ($5.07) for a plain croissant and SR36 for a tiramisu.
The beverage menu includes hot and cold options. The hot drinks selection includes espresso, V60 coffee, cortado, hazelnut latte and vanilla Spanish latte.
Tell A Tale’s cold beverages include refreshing options such as an ice drink shaken with vanilla and salted caramel, iced V60, iced americano, raspberry ice tea and peach ice tea.
The cafe supports local products with a display of goods from around Alkhobar, including candles, tote bags, stationery and homemade granola.
For updates and more information, visit @tellatalecafe. on Instagram.
Updated 13 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: A Saudi speciality cafe has become a favorite meeting spot for Saudi and Arab residents as well as locals in the busy Tysons Corner Center of Washington, D.C. They come together there to enjoy the rich flavors of Saudi coffee and treat themselves to traditional pastries.
Bandar Al-Henaki, founder of Shotted, said: “It is not just a cafe; it’s a gateway to Saudi culture. I wanted to bring a piece of Saudi Arabia to the US, to introduce Americans to the authentic taste of Saudi coffee.”
Inspired by the flourishing cafe scene in the Kingdom, Al-Henaki started Shotted as a pop-up concept in 2019, appearing at festivals and universities around the US capital. He seized the opportunity to showcase his offerings during a “coffee hour” event at a university, where the free samples attracted a significant crowd. Encouraged by the positive response, particularly among Arab communities longing for a taste of Saudi coffee, Al-Henaki decided to establish a brick and mortar spot at Tyson Corner Center in 2020.
“We saw the incredible potential of the specialty coffee industry in Saudi Arabia, and we believed that the US market was ready for a new standard and an upgrade in the guest experience that we witness in the Kingdom,” said Al-Henaki. With the support of his family, they patiently tested the market and developed the concept over the years.
Maintaining the authenticity of Saudi coffee and desserts while adapting to the preferences of local customers was a crucial challenge but also served as a catalyst for positive growth. Shotted Coffee has witnessed significant development, attracting new customers daily who are intrigued by the concept and captivated by the flavors and hospitality.
The cafe has also garnered attention from the US press, especially during Ramadan, which helped attract new customers. Notably, over 60 percent of the cafe’s customers are locals, indicating a growing interest in Saudi coffee and a desire to explore different cultures. Al-Henaki encourages fellow students to follow suit and proudly showcase the unique aspects of their own countries.
The cafe has become a gathering place for all due to its community-oriented approach. “We wanted to create a space that goes beyond just serving coffee,” Al-Henaki explained. The cafe offers a social and family-friendly atmosphere, free of hookah and alcohol, providing an alternative to the typical nightlife scene prevalent in the US.
To attract local customers, Shotted initially focused on offering common items enjoyed by the local community. Once customers became familiar with the brand and developed a liking for it, they began exploring the unique offerings inspired by Saudi Arabia.
“We believe we are a soft power representing Saudi Arabia through coffee and community. Our goal is to share Saudi Arabian hospitality and flavors indirectly. With Shotted, we aim to influence the local community positively and provide an alternative space for socialization and cultural exchange,” Al-Henaki noted.
In their efforts to promote Saudi culture and coffee tradition to a wider audience in the US, Shotted Coffee organizes special celebrations such as Saudi National Day, Saudi Founding Day, and Ramadan season. In a gesture of hospitality, they offer complimentary Saudi coffee to local customers on major holidays, providing them with the opportunity to enjoy and appreciate its unique flavors.
They have also collaborated with Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US, to cater events at the Saudi Embassy, solidifying their mission to represent Saudi Arabia through their efforts.
Additionally, Shotted is working closely with the Saudi Ministry of Culture to develop community initiatives and expand the brand nationwide, serving as a resource for promoting Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage.
Looking ahead, Al-Henaki is all ready to open a second location at Tyson’s Galleria. This expansion is expected to amplify the cafe’s influence and offer customers more chances to savor the genuine flavors of Saudi coffee while immersing themselves in the vibrant cultural traditions of the country.
Riyadh festival taking visitors on world culinary journey
Visitors with a sweet tooth can enjoy a range of chocolate and pastries
Updated 10 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: The Food Culture Festival in Riyadh is giving visitors a taste of cuisine and culture from more than 35 countries around the world.
The five-day event, organized by the Culinary Arts Commission at Grassy Park in the Diplomatic Quarter, celebrates food and culture, offering an educational experience to visitors.
Countries taking part include China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Brazil, Nepal and Armenia.
The carnival-inspired culinary festival includes street food, an exhibition area with booths featuring restaurants from various countries and 10 stores selling international food products.
“You need to come here hungry; there are too many options to choose from; I liked the momos from the Nepal booth, which are steamed dumplings filled with vegetables and meat,” said Sara Thomas, a visitor from the UK.
She added: “It is nice to see how different dumplings are made in other countries, with the different flavors and sauces used to distinguish them.”
Visitors with a sweet tooth can enjoy a range of chocolate and pastries. In the Belgium booth, crowds wait for waffles stuffed with chocolate, which pair well with the coffee served at the nearby Austrian booth.
Sweets can also be found in other booths, including the Switzerland section, which offers freshly made crepes with a range of toppings. There are also Turkish delights from Istanbul in the Turkish booth.
For meat lovers, the festival has a mixture of flavors, culinary creativity and ambiance with its live grilling stations. Visitors can learn meat-cooking techniques from countries including Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon and Egypt.
The most popular booths include Peru, China, Spain and Palestine. The first is a favorite of children, who have taken a liking to the large stuffed animal alpaca and handmade dolls made from cruelty-free alpaca fur.
The Chinese booth offers ramen, soups and dumplings. The most popular dumpling is filled with pumpkin, meat and a vegetable filling.
The Spanish booth sells a popular seafood paella, providing visitors with a taste of authentic Spanish cuisine.
The Pakistani booths are also proving to be some of the most popular food hotspots at the festival by celebrating the diversity and richness of culinary traditions in the South Asian country.
Pakistani Ambassador to the Kingdom Ahmed Farooq attended the first day of the festival and inaugurated his country’s booths.
“I think it is a wonderful initiative by the Culinary Arts Commission and by the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia to organize this food festival,” said Farooq.
He added: “I think food is the best way to bring people together, and Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a lot of things, so food is one of those items that we thought we would introduce here to the Saudi public and others as well.”
On Nov. 11, the Pakistani booths will host live cooking demonstrations featuring renowned chefs including Naureen Ansari.
There are also interactive workshops and a display of home-cooked delights, Pakistani products and organic Pakistani-sourced items, including Sidr honey, which is produced from trees in the mountainous regions of Pakistan.
Other organic sourced items include pure Pakistani ghee, which offers a unique nutty flavor.
Other South Asian countries have also left a strong impression on visitors.
The Sri Lankan booth hosted a stunning live dance performance, which drew large crowds to the performance stage.
The country’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Pakeer Mohideen Amza, inaugurated his country’s booth and wished good luck to the young dancers.
“It is a privilege to be part of this Food Culture Festival. We are so happy to be part of it because it is an opportunity for us to show our food culture, and Sri Lankan food culture,” said Amza.
He added: “We will also be taking part in the demonstration of the Sri Lankan food items starting from today, with tea. As you know, Sri Lanka is the best place for finding tea in the world.”
The dance performance was one of many scheduled for the festival, with a range of countries showcasing their history of performance and traditional attire.
Animated performances are held every hour in alleys around the festival site.
The Riyadh event includes a designated area for children with games, competitions, cooking workshops, a playground, a cupcake coloring and decoration booth and face painting, among other activities.
The festival is organized in collaboration with the Royal Commission of Riyadh City and is supported by the Quality of Life Program, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Tickets for the festival, which opens from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. until Nov. 12, can be purchased at dc.moc.gov.sa.
A portion of the proceeds from food sales will be donated to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist people in Gaza.
Where We Are Going Today: Oriya restaurant in Alkhobar
Updated 10 November 2023
Nada Hameed
Oriya is a true gem nestled in the heart of Alkhobar. The restaurant offers a dining experience like no other.
The interior features a glass wall hall that extends out into the waters of the Arabian Gulf. Here, diners are treated to a breathtaking seaview that takes the breath away.
Inside, you will enjoy bohemian and Hawaiian-inspired decor. Banana trees and an array of boho items adorn the interior, creating a harmonious blend of nature and art. The abundant sunlight filtering in adds a delightful touch to the ambiance.
But it’s not just the ambiance that sets Oriya apart; it’s also the menu. Oriya offers a fusion of Middle Eastern and international cuisine, creating a range of new tastes.
Visitors surely cannot resist trying some of the signature dishes. The boiled eggs with avocado and chickpeas are a delight. This dish featured a perfect blend of creamy avocado and eggs, elegantly served on a crispy slice of sourdough, accompanied by a beetroot hummus.
Another highlight is the croissant filled with salted, fried and crunchy halloumi cheese. It is paired with creamy labneh, fresh tomatoes and rocca, with a hint of thyme, adding a twist to this classic dish.
For those with a sweet tooth, Oriya’s French toast is a must-try. Served with maple syrup, raspberry and mandarin sauce, and a scoop of velvety vanilla ice cream, it’s a heavenly treat that will satisfy any dessert craving.
As Oriya offers an internationally infused menu, be sure to explore their Asian dishes served on a traditional banana leaf, providing an authentic experience.
To complement your meal, Oriya offers an array of tropical mojitos, with flavors ranging from pineapple to strawberry, passion fruit, watermelon, and rose.
Oriya has the potential to be an ideal spot to get some work done while relishing the tranquil blue waves. However, when visitors inquire about the availability of WiFi for guests, they are informed that it is exclusively for the employees.
Oriya opens from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit the Instagram page @oriya.sa.
Where We Are Going Today: ‘Hwa-Ro’ - Korean barbecue house in Jeddah
The highlight of the Hwa-Ro experience is the charcoal barbecue, where guests can watch their meat being grilled right at their table
Updated 06 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
Located in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district, Hwa-Ro is a Korean barbecue house that delivers an authentic culinary experience.
With carefully selected meats and a variety of side dishes, guests can choose from either the all-you-can-eat barbecue with unlimited refills or an a la carte menu.
Hwa-Ro’s approach is to grill each part of the meat individually, resulting in distinct flavors and textures. Only the best cuts are chosen by the restaurant’s skilled butchers, ensuring a high-quality dining experience.
The co-founder and CEO of Hwa-Ro Korean BBQ House, Dennis Kang, believes each morsel of beef is delicious and holds equal value in Korean cuisine. He wants to share this appreciation with diners in Jeddah.
The highlight of the Hwa-Ro experience is the charcoal barbecue, where guests can watch their meat being grilled right at their table. Various side dishes and vegetables are served alongside the different cuts of meat, allowing guests to create their own flavorful wraps.
Notable dishes from this section include the Hwa-Ro Galbi — Korean-style grilled short ribs marinated in barbecue sauce — as well as the chuck eye beef roll and rib eye wings mixed with herb salt, both of which are tender and juicy.
The restaurant also offers a selection of premium cuts, such as saeusal and flower ribs. In addition, combination barbecue options allow diners to sample a variety of meats in one meal.
The barbecue menu features a selection of six side dishes, including pickled radish, pickled chili and onion, seasoned chives with red chili powder, seasoned spring onions with red chili powder, and mashed potatoes. There are four sauces available: sesame garlic salt, soy barbecue sauce, green chili sauce and mixed bean paste.
The wagyu bulchobap, a grilled wagyu striploin sushi with teriyaki sauce, is a must-try. Another standout dish is the chadol ramyeon, which features beef brisket ramen noodles with green onion in a beef broth, which is simmered for six hours. The kkaduki fried rice, prepared with ground beef and radish kimchi, is also highly recommended.
To conclude the meal, Hwa-Ro offers a delightful Korean homemade patbingsu, a shaved ice dessert with sweetened red beans which provides a refreshing and satisfying end to the dining experience.
Follow them on Instagram at @hwaro_ksa for more details and information about special offers.
Where We Are Going Today: ‘Grill It’ - a fast-food chain in Saudi Arabia
The hummus costs SR18 and comes with a piece of freshly baked bread — it doesn’t feel like it is from a fast-food chain. We devoured every last bit
Updated 03 November 2023
Jasmine Bager
Grill It welcomes customers with a neon-light greeting — “Free Smells.” And, indeed, the smell of grilled meat and fried food is in the air even before you open the door.
With several branches in Riyadh and, so far, one in Alkhobar, Grill It is a fast-food chain that offers quality options such as fresh salads and can serve up a semi-fancy meal without breaking the bank.
Famous for its chicken shawarma, gourmet burgers and signature appetizers, the menu has enough variety to keep you trying new meals each time. There is also the usual favorites for repeat orders.
The classic fries come in a plastic cup, and the last fry is just as crispy and enjoyable as the first. At SR12 ($3), they are a delicious treat.
The hummus costs SR18 and comes with a piece of freshly baked bread — it doesn’t feel like it is from a fast-food chain. We devoured every last bit.
Visitors might also try the chicken shawarma, which is of a good size. There is a variety of options for shawarmas, and burgers as well. There are a few catering items available — great for your next office meeting or family gathering, but most sandwiches come solo. Fries and drinks need to be ordered separately.
Delivery is available via the usual apps.
For operating hours and specials, visit @Grill_it_ksa on Instagram.