Saudi Arabia’s SIBYL Design Studio offers ‘unorthodox approach to design’ 

DUBAI: Jeddah-based SIBYL Design Studio is known for its unorthodox approach to design, overseen by architects Rahaf Al-Muzaini and Meaad Hanafi.
The pair, who founded the studio in 2016, spoke to Arab News about their mission, as well as their involvement in the recently concluded Downtown Design fair in Dubai.
“In SIBYL no two projects will look or feel the same,” the designers told Arab News in a joint statement. “We are driven by an unorthodox approach to design, valuing exclusivity and a redefinition of the norms. Each space we design in SIBYL is a combination of research, values and continuous development, responding to the human factor in all experiences. Yet we are keen to express Saudi culture and style in a non-traditional, literal way via the marriage between traditional and contemporary elements.”
Their clients are largely interested in the non-traditional design style they deliver and the way in which their brand is not defined by current trends.
“In short, SIBYL is here to stay, not to be a trend,’” the two stated of the studio, which also operated in Riyadh.
For Downtown Design the firm staged a prominent outdoor installation titled “CYCLE.” “It responded to the rapid transformation the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has witnessed over recent years,” the pair said. “It falls in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which guides our steps toward the future on every level of society.”
Frick Pittsburgh apologizes over mishandling of Islamic art exhibition as academics speak out
Denise Marray
LONDON: In a statement made last week, Elizabeth Barker, executive director of the Frick Pittsburgh, apologized for the offense caused by the reasons she initially gave for the postponement of an Islamic art exhibition at the renowned museum.
“My words gave the offensive and utterly wrong impression that I equated Islam with terrorism and that I saw Jews and Muslims — communities with millennia of peaceful interconnection — as fundamentally opposed,” she said in the statement.
The announcement to postpone “Treasured Ornament: 10 Centuries of Islamic Art,” described by the museum’s press release as invoking “the rich history of the Islamic world and the shared human experiences that bind us,” was made 10 days after the Oct. 7 onset of the Israel-Hamas war.
In an early statement, Barker had told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: “When war broke out in the Middle East, we were as heartbroken as everyone, and we realized that we were about to open an exhibition that a forgiving person would call insensitive, but for many people, especially in our community, would be traumatic.”
She had also expressed concern over the safety of museum staff and a wish to better contextualize the exhibits and engage more fully with the local Muslim community.
Members of the Jewish and Muslim communities in Pittsburgh were critical of her reasoning.
Christine Mohamed, executive director of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights group, said: “It’s disheartening to witness such insensitivity when blanket statements are made about an entire religion, particularly when they have the potential to incite harm in the Pittsburgh Muslim community.”
Adam Hertzman of the Jewish Federation Greater Pittsburgh told Pittsburgh’s NPR News Station, WESA: “Equating Islamic art and Muslims in general with Hamas is certainly biased and is certainly something we’re against.”
Arab News spoke to two academics from the University of Pittsburgh to get their perspective on the issues.
Raja Adal, associate professor in the Department of History, said: “In some ways, the museum’s response was playing into the hands of extremists who want precisely this kind of division between what is Islamic Arab on the one hand and what is Jewish Israeli on the other.
“An exhibition like this is an opportunity to push back against extremists who are creating this violence. The solution to this conflict will certainly not be military, but it’s probably not just political either. A lasting solution requires us to stake out ground for mutual understanding and appreciation of each other’s humanity. Discovering each other’s humanity through knowledge or beauty matters. For somebody who has grown up on one side of this conflict, seeing beauty on the other side can be transformative.”
He takes some positives from the discourse that has developed: “I think the museum director has gone through a whole learning process, and it is a forthright apology.”
Yasmine Flodin-Ali, assistant professor in the Department of Religious Studies, told Arab News she had been very surprised at the announcement to postpone the exhibition.
“The event was already being advertised in early September when I started here as new faculty, and I was planning on giving it as an extra credit opportunity for my students. I teach ‘Introduction to Islam,’ and at the end of my course this semester, we have a whole week where we talk about Islamic art.
“When the exhibition suddenly disappeared from the website without explanation, it was very strange. I called the museum because I had a feeling that unfortunately this was related to the war.”
She was told it was simply a question of scheduling conflicts.
When she subsequently read the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review article, she said she was upset because the postponement was being linked to the Israel-Hamas war and the fifth anniversary of the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting tragedy, in which a Pennsylvania man with white supremacist, anti-Semitic and bigoted views shot 11 congregants at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, critically wounding two others and injuring five responding police officers.
“The thing that was sad about that was that part of the reason why the shooter targeted the synagogue was because it did a lot of refugee assistance, including refugees mostly from Muslim countries. I heard that the community really rallied together, and a lot of local mosques raised money for the synagogue. It was a time of togetherness,” Flodin-Ali said.
“It was also offensive because it made it seem as though the Jewish community in Pittsburgh would be offended by art, which I don’t think is the case. So far, I haven’t found any evidence for anyone asking them not to put the exhibition on. There was a lot of pushback and a petition that went around.
“But I appreciate their (the museum’s) latest statement. I am glad that they are bringing it back next August and that they finally arrived where they did. But to be honest, I think it was because of public pressure.”
Saudi design brand GRID launches first collection with luxury gaming table
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Riyadh-based architect Mazyd Alkhattaf launched his design firm GRID's first first-ever collection during the recently concluded 10th edition of Downtown Design and he spoke to Arab News about the launch.
Alkhattaf is a Saudi architectural engineer specializing in furniture design. He launched a collection of tables and chairs made from solid oak wood, ziricote veneer and natural leather. Their design reflects a focus on geometric shapes and forms that gracefully fit together to form each piece of furniture.
“We will present GRID’s first collection, with its highlight furniture piece: A luxury gaming table,” he told Arab News ahead of the event. “The table has been crafted utilizing premium materials and designed keeping in mind both its aesthetic and functionality. The table comfortably fits four players providing them with an ample playing surface — its design is unique and stands it apart from the usual gaming tables available in the market.”
Alkhattaf explained that he chose Downtown Design to launch his brand because of its powerful platform. “It is the leading design fair in the Middle East,” he said.
“For new brands — such as GRID — it’s a powerful platform that will give us the incredible opportunity to extend our reach beyond the GCC to a broader Middle Eastern and international audience,” he added. “This can pave the way for substantial growth and expansion into previously untapped markets.”
The collection, he told Arab News, focuses on ways to transform what he calls “ethereal concepts into tangible realities.
“It incorporates products made by talented master craftsmen who possess the remarkable ability to transform the seemingly impossible into possible,” he added. “Our pride extends to the artistry embedded within our concepts and to our commitment to providing meaningful employment opportunities within our nation.”
Halima Aden ‘grateful’ for judging Miss Universe competition
Arab News
DUBAI: Model Halima Aden is gearing up to be on the selection committee at the upcoming 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador, which is set to take place on Nov. 18.
“Grateful for the privilege of judging the 72nd @missuniverse competition,” US Somali model Aden wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a picture of herself in the country with her 1.3 million followers.
Aden will be joined by nine other judges: Celebrity-designer Carson Kressley, mixed martial arts fighter Mario Bautista, streaming platform Roku’s marketing vice president Sweta Patel, Miss Universe 1977 Janelle Comissiong, Puerto Rican actress Giselle Blonde and US Filipino physician Connie Mariano.
There are three Arab contestants at this year’s international beauty pageant: Miss Universe Bahrain Lujane Yacoub, Miss Universe Egypt Mohra Tantawy and Miss Universe Lebanon Maya Aboul Hosn.
The three models spoke to Arab News ahead of the competition and gave their supporters a glimpse of their challenges and goals.
Yacoub said: “My mission this year is three-fold. As someone who struggled with a learning disability in school and found my confidence through the arts, I found creative ways to help myself … many young artists struggle with linear thinking subjects in school, like mathematics, the way I did. I want to catch them early and give them those early wins too.” Yacoub went on to describe her other passion projects, including her role as a Smile Train ambassador and her Hero Project, where she interviews people who are making a difference in the world through their charities and causes.
Tantawy is still wrapping her head around the events of the past few months.
“I never expected myself to be here. I didn’t grow up with pageantry. It wasn’t something that was instilled in me at a young age, but I am a strong believer of what is meant for you will find you and that is exactly what Miss Universe Egypt did, it found me,” she said.
“Winning the title after Egypt’s three-year break was a lot of pressure and I did get a lot of messages saying that I was not pretty enough, or that there was better representation for Egyptian women. It is important in these moments to be aware of who to — and who not to — listen to,” she noted.
Meanwhile, Aboul Hosn hopes to use her platform to be a role model in the Arab world.
“My main cause is to be a role model for every girl. I come from a very humble family. I’m not a wealthy princess. I worked hard to achieve what I want. And that’s what I want every girl to know. If you work hard, you can achieve your dreams and goals,” she said.
DJs Tiesto, R3HAB collaborate on new release ‘Run Free’
Artists had been incorporating the song into their sets at major events prior to its release
Arab News
LONDON: Award-winning music producers Tiesto and R3HAB have teamed up again on a new collaborative release, “Run Free (Countdown).”
A publicity statement said: “(The song) proves to be a hit every time with its driving beats, big room appeal, and mesmerizing vocals, proving that this gem isn’t even close to being played out yet. Press play and get ready for the hottest anthem to close out the year.”
Prior to its release on Friday, both artists had been incorporating the song into their sets since February at major events.
Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3HAB, whose real name is Fadil El-Ghoul, said: “We’ve played it over 50 times on iconic stages, including Tomorrowland, Ultra, EDC, and Creamfields, honing the production to its final form.
“The countdown call-to-action and drop energy combo is special. This is my biggest 2023 club record, and fans have been going wild. I’m hyped to finally share it with the world,” he added.
Dutch DJ Tiesto said: “This track encapsulates freedom and boundless energy, a true anthem for Mainstage lovers.”
Arab News
JEDDAH: The first European Music Week, which began in Riyadh on Saturday and runs until Nov. 20 at the Saudi Music Hub, features a diverse array of talented artists.
Performances start at 8 p.m and are free of charge, offering engaging musical experiences throughout the week.
The concerts feature artists from Portugal, Denmark, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Estonia, Greece, and the Netherlands.
The event is organized in collaboration with the embassies of EU member states, the Saudi Music Commission, and the Saudi Music Hub.
Performances have so far featured Almanata from Portugal; Louise Tuxen from Denmark; the Arcis Saxophon Quartett from Germany; and France’s Cynthia Queenton.
Wednesday will see Italy’s La Societa dei Concerti di Milano performing, while Marianna G and her band take to the stage on Saturday.
Those attending the event can also take part in two free workshops with the performers, the first with a traditional Estonian folk band and the second hosted by the Rembrandt Frerichs’ trio from the Netherlands.