  High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions

High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions

High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions
German former football player Philipp Lahm, also head of Germany’s 2024 European Championship organizing committee, holds the official ball on Nov. 15, 2023 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, during an event organized by sports equipment maker Adidas to present the official ball for 2024 UEFA European Football Championship. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions

High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions
  • European soccer governing body UEFA and manufacturer Adidas unveiled the ball for Euro 2024 in Berlin on Wednesday
  • It is named “Fussballliebe,” the German word for “love of soccer”
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
NYON, Switzerland: A high-tech soccer ball that helps with more accurate offside decisions will make its European Championship debut next year in Germany after being used at the 2022 World Cup.
European soccer governing body UEFA and manufacturer Adidas unveiled the ball for Euro 2024 in Berlin on Wednesday. It is named “Fussballliebe,” the German word for “love of soccer,” and will be used at next year’s 51-game tournament from June 14-July 14.
A chip fixed on a gyroscope inside the ball sends data 500 times per second to record the point at which it is kicked. The “kick point” helps match officials make offside decisions using multiple camera angles to create 3D visualizations that illustrate player movement.
UEFA said the “connected ball technology (gives) unprecedented insight into every element of the movement of the ball and contributing to UEFA’s video assistant refereeing decision-making process.”
Adidas also supplies balls to FIFA for the men’s and women’s World Cups.
UEFA highlighted the sustainable qualities of the “Fussballliebe,” using recycled polyester and water-based ink, plus materials including corn fibers, sugar cane and wood pulp.
Adidas has pledged 1 percent of net sales of the ball to the Common Goal soccer charity created by former Spain midfielder Juan Mata.

Topics: Euro 2024 Germany UEFA Fussballliebe soccer ball

Eyes on Mancini’s Saudi team as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off against Pakistan

Eyes on Mancini’s Saudi team as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off against Pakistan
Updated 15 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Eyes on Mancini’s Saudi team as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off against Pakistan

Eyes on Mancini’s Saudi team as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off against Pakistan
  • Italian coach has had a disappointing start as Green Falcons boss, with a draw and three losses in four friendlies
Updated 15 November 2023
John Duerden

On Thursday, it will be six days short of one year since Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the World Cup.

It also marks the start of qualification campaign for the 2026 tournament at home against Pakistan, with a tricky trip to Jordan to follow on Nov. 21.

Tomorrow’s opposition may not be as glamorous as the South Americans, who went all the way to lift the trophy, but nothing short of three points will be acceptable.

The standard of opponent for this first-time meeting is not the only thing that has changed from year ago, with Herve Renard having left in March to take over the France women’s team. The Frenchman led Saudi Arabia through qualification for Qatar 2022 in impressive fashion, though it started with a bit of a wobble and a 2-2 draw against Yemen in September 2019.

Now, four years and two months later, it is the turn of another European coach.

Roberto Mancini has been in place since August and needs a win, as results in the friendlies since then have not been encouraging. The former Manchester City boss, who left his job in charge of European champions Italy to head to Riyadh, has lost three and drawn one of his four games so far, though six of the seven before he arrived had also been defeats.

Under the Italian, the standard of friendly opposition has been relatively high: The defeats came against Costa Rica, South Korea and Mali, with the stalemate against Nigeria. However, it goes without saying that nothing less than a win will do on Thursday in Al-Ahsa.

Anything else would be as big a surprise as that victory over Argentina. This is, on paper at least, the easiest game the Green Falcons will have on the road to North America — a home tie against a team ranked 193, a full 136 spots below. A good start is essential ahead of a tricky trip to Jordan next Tuesday. It should at least end the winless streak and the talk around that.

Thursday is the start of the second round of qualification and the first time that Asia’s big boys step into the fray. The 36 teams have been divided into nine groups of four, with the top two from each going through to the final round. There, the successful 18 teams will battle it out for Asia’s eight automatic places.

The doubling of the continent’s allocation should make it easier for Saudi Arabia to add to the six previous appearances, though this week South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann said that expanding the number of spots will motivate all teams to fight harder than usual and go right to the end.

That remains to be seen, but to be one of the 48 to clinch a seventh World Cup appearance is obviously the target for Saudi Arabia. Mancini will be without his star player Salem Al-Dawsari, the match-winner against Argentina. The winger, named as the Asian Player of the Year last month, is doubtful due to an ankle injury sustained in Al-Hilal’s 2-0 win over Al-Taawoun last Friday. It is a blow, with the 32 year-old becoming increasingly influential as the Blues have gone to the top of the table. His team-mate and namesake Nasser Al-Dawsari is also out.

However, the real talking point is the relatively young and inexperienced squad named by Mancini, with most having fewer than 10 appearances. Even Talal Hajji, a 16-year-old forward from Al-Ittihad, has been selected. The likes of Firas Al-Buraikan — the leading Saudi Arabian goalscorer in the league recently — Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Sultan Al-Ghannam are absent.

It is a bold squad and bold statement that has resulted in some criticism from the local media for Mancini, who is looking to build for the future, including a likely home World Cup in 2034.

First, though, are Pakistan, a team that won their first World Cup qualifier just last month, with a 1–0 victory over Cambodia, and will be keen to avoid heavy defeat against an Asian powerhouse. The lineup includes a number of European-based players, such as former Manchester United youth player Otis Khan. Coach Stephen Constantine knows his way around Asia, but also knows that he will not be judged on what happens in Saudi Arabia.

Mancini will not be judged on what happens against Pakistan — unless the unthinkable happens — as tougher tests lie ahead. For the Italian and Saudi Arabia, the road to North America starts here, and it could be quite a ride.

Topics: football Roberto Mancini Saudi Arabia

Bento looking to extend winning start as UAE kick off 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Bento looking to extend winning start as UAE kick off 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Bento looking to extend winning start as UAE kick off 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Bento looking to extend winning start as UAE kick off 2026 World Cup qualifiers
  • Portuguese coach has racked up 3 friendly victories ahead of competitive debut with Nepal on Thursday
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Another ticket to the World Cup after more than three decades away, or another false dawn?

That is the burning question which hangs over Paulo Bento’s UAE side ahead of Thursday’s competitive debut versus Nepal, when qualifying kicks off.

The ex-Portugal and South Korea tactician’s start has been exemplary. It has included a trio of friendly victories, opening with September’s 4-1 bow against Keylor Navas’ Costa Rica.

The UAE’s stale squad appears rejuvenated by fresh faces, and a renewed sense of purpose has radiated out to the country’s often jaded fanbase.

How Saudi Arabia’s Roberto Mancini and Bento’s Portuguese compatriot Carlos Queiroz with Qatar must envy this efficacious introduction.

Now comes the real test for a nation who stumbled through a torturous 2022 cycle under Bento’s many predecessors.

A cursory scan of the road to Qatar details a pained near miss for The Whites, with Australia edging their tense fourth-round tie 2-1. In theory, an improving side were almost one game away from returning to football’s grandest tournament for the first time since 1990.

The preceding World Cup process, however, featured two stints at the helm for Bert van Marwijk, brief spells with Ivan Jovanovic and Jorge Luis Pinto amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s third-round interlude headlined by an encouraging defeat of South Korea, then defining reversal to the Socceroos.

Order and focus must be inculcated by Bento, the UAE’s sixth permanent appointment since 2019. His record-long four-year tenure with South Korea culminated after last December’s World Cup round-of-16 defeat to Brazil.

Similar goodwill surrounded Van Marwijk at the same point in 2019. It soon dissipated into recriminations when results and performances crumbled.

November’s World Cup 2026/2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying double header – a trip to Bahrain comes on Tuesday – is speedily followed by 2023’s delayed continental tournament in December/January.

Expectations remain high for a country ranked 69th by FIFA. An expanded, 48-team World Cup awaits, while semi-final runs were recorded at the 2015 and 2019 Asian Cups.

The backbone of the 54-year-old’s squad is provided by Al-Jazira’s productive academy, plus Al-Ain and Sharjah sides excelling in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League.

ADNOC Pro League champions Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club had the quality to give Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr an enormous scare in the continental club tournament’s play-offs.

Missteps will not be tolerated.

Bento, hired in July on a contract until December 2026, said: “Our goal is to restore the confidence and faith of the fans in the national team by continuing the positive results.

“We ask the fans to be present behind the national team because their presence is important to motivate the players to perform better.

“The Nepal match is of special importance because it is the first in the qualifying campaign and it is held in our stadium. I am satisfied with the commitment of the players in it (training at Al-Wasl’s Zabeel Stadium) and their serious effort to achieve the three points in our first qualifier.

“We went through several camps and matches, in the last period. Things are going well and there are many aspects that we are working on developing, and the start with the national team has been good so far.”

Contrasting styles and changing personnel detail the UAE’s recent history. These included Van Marwijk’s staccato revolutions, Jovanovic’s matchless existence, Pinto’s jarring stay, and Arruabarrena’s transitory period.

Bento, however, appears a man well-suited for the task.

Identity was swiftly imposed with South Korea, a nation he parted on warm terms last winter.

Further gravitas was generated by managing Ronaldo’s Portugal from 2010 to 2014, plus a solid playing career as midfield enforcer for the likes of Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

Prospects either ignored or unproductively utilised in prior regimes have come to the fore.

Shabab Al-Ahli flyer Yahya Al-Ghassani was sensational in the Costa Rica thrashing, Al-Wahda utility midfielder Tahnoon Al-Zaabi netted an acrobatic goal in the 1-0 defeat of Kuwait, and Al-Wasl forward Caio Canedo’s effort in a 2-1 victory over Lebanon made it two goals under Bento after failing to net during his nine prior caps.

Eighty-eight-goal record scorer Ali Mabkhout has been reintegrated and a long-deserved debut awarded to Al-Jazira teammate Zayed Sultan.

An eye to the future is, also, part of Bento’s present. Highly rated Al-Ain starlet Hazim Abbas, 18, has registered the same number of senior international caps (two) as ADNOC Pro League appearances.

Clubmate Eisa Khalfan has received similar exposure, plus Al-Wasl defender Omar Haikal and Ittihad Kalba loanee Sultan Adil.

Established figures – including Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, and Walid Abbas – appear to have been phased out.

It is unlikely that a U-turn on international retirement by 38-year-old Sharjah striker Sebastian Tagliabue will follow, after last playing under Arruabarrena during January’s humbling group-stage exit at the Arabian Gulf Cup.

New leadership figures are emerging. Al-Jazira’s rapid center-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi was the UAE’s youngest selection at the 2019 Asian Cup, and now he is an outstanding 25-year-old with more than 30 caps to his name.

Al-Hammadi told Dubai Sports: “We are ready to fight in the first confrontation against Nepal. The UAE technical staff are making great efforts to prepare the players for the match.

“We are confident that Al-Abyad (The Whites) fans will come to the match to support their national team.”

Positivity defines Bento’s initiation, exemplified by supporters piling into last week’s open training session in Dubai.

A nation expects – and demands. There is belief Bento can deliver.

But, as ever, this remains fragile. Only results can solidify it, beginning with the UAE’s qualifying skirmishes against Nepal and surprise 2019 Arabian Gulf Cup victors Bahrain.

Topics: football UAE 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick
Updated 15 November 2023
AP
Follow

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick
  • Messi will likely be playing his last two matches of the calendar year against Uruguay and then Brazil next week at the Maracana Stadium
  • Brazil will travel to face Colombia in Barranquilla as they try to recover from a home draw with Venezuela and a loss at Uruguay in their previous two qualifying matches
Updated 15 November 2023
AP

SAO PAULO: Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez, close friends and former teammates at Barcelona, will renew their on-the-field rivalry on Thursday in World Cup qualifying.

Messi, who appears to have recovered from a muscle injury in his leg, led Argentina to their third World Cup title last year and has his team in first place in the South American qualifying group for the 2026 tournament. The 36-year-old Suarez has just returned to Uruguay’s national team as he nears the end of a high-scoring season in the Brazilian league.

The Argentines will take on two-time World Cup champion Uruguay at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Also Thursday, Brazil will travel to face Colombia in Barranquilla as they try to recover from a home draw with Venezuela and a loss at Uruguay in their previous two qualifying matches. Brazil coach Fernando Diniz, who recently won the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense, could use teenager Endrick after calling him up for the first time.

Argentina leads the 10-team South American qualifying group with 12 points from four matches. Uruguay, Brazil and Venezuela have seven points each and are separated by goal difference. Colombia has six points, while Ecuador, Paraguay and Chile have four each. Peru has one point and Bolivia has zero.

The next World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada will include 48 teams, meaning direct entry for the top six teams in South America. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

ARGENTINA vs. URUGUAY

Messi will likely be playing his last two matches of the calendar year against Uruguay and then Brazil next week at the Maracana Stadium. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner finished his season with Inter Miami on Oct. 21.

Suarez, a teammate of Messi at Barcelona from 2014-20, will return to Uruguay’s national team for the first time under coach Marcelo Bielsa. The veteran striker earned his place despite knee pain, which he doesn’t hide during every match for Brazilian club Gremio.

Both Argentina and Uruguay are expected to qualify for the next World Cup, but Messi and Suarez are not guaranteed to be with their national teams in 2026.

Argentina left back Nicolas Tagliafico, however, is hoping Messi will stay in the mix if the team defends its Copa America title next year in the US.

“If we win, I think he might extend it a little more. If we didn’t win the World Cup in Qatar, he would leave. But he did it and wants to enjoy it,” Tagliafico told newspaper La Nacion. “If we win Copa America, I am certain that will be an incentive for Leo to continue.”

COLOMBIA vs. BRAZIL

Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid in January, is expected to get some playing time at Colombia.

The 17-year-old forward is likely to join Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo — both already playing for Madrid — up front.

Casemiro and Neymar, two of Brazil’s key players in recent years, are out with injuries.

Brazil have had a tough time winning in Colombia in recent World Cup qualifying campaigns, and facing Argentina in the next match on Tuesday could make it more difficult.

“We know that Brazil versus Argentina is a different match because of it all,” Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães said Tuesday at the team’s training ground in Teresopolis. “We have a big focus on Colombia, it is a tough and physical match. We are giving due attention to Colombia and then we will give it to Argentina.”

Colombia will field a recovered Luis Diaz, who on Tuesday was reunited with his father. Luis Manuel Diaz Jimenez was kidnapped by a guerrilla group in late October. He was released last week.

Also Thursday, Bolivia will face Peru, Venezuela will host Ecuador, and Chile will take on Paraguay.

Topics: Argentina Brazil Lionel Messi Luis suarez Uruguay

Chelsea boss Hayes confirmed as US women’s soccer coach

Chelsea boss Hayes confirmed as US women’s soccer coach
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Chelsea boss Hayes confirmed as US women’s soccer coach

Chelsea boss Hayes confirmed as US women’s soccer coach
  • US Soccer did not divulge details of Hayes’ contract, but said she would become the “highest paid women’s soccer in the world“
  • Hayes will see out her duties with Chelsea in the WSL and then formally take up her US role next year, two months before the 2024 Olympics in Paris
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has been appointed as the new head coach of the US in a record deal that will make her the world’s highest paid women’s football coach, the United States Soccer Federation said Tuesday.

Hayes, 47, revealed earlier this month she plans to leave Chelsea at the end of the season after a trophy-laden spell in charge of the English club.

“This is a huge honor to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history,” Hayes said in a USSF statement confirming her appointment.

US Soccer did not divulge details of Hayes’ contract, but said she would become the “highest paid women’s soccer in the world.”

ESPN, citing a source with knowledge of the contract negotiations, reported that Hayes’ deal would run through 2027 and would see her earn a salary that was “close if not equal” to the $1.6 million earned by US men’s football coach Gregg Berhalter.

Hayes will see out her duties with Chelsea in the WSL and then formally take up her US role next year, two months before the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where the Americans will be looking to recapture the gold medal they last won in 2012.

Hayes is one of the most respected figures in the world of women’s football, leading Chelsea to six WSL titles, five FA Cups and two league cups as well as other trophies. In 2021, she led Chelsea to the final of the women’s Champions League and was named FIFA’s women’s coach of the year.

The English coach, who started her coaching career in women’s club football in the US in 2001 after a promising playing career was cut short by injury, will now be handed the task of returning the USA to the pinnacle of women’s football.

The US women have dominated women’s international football for much of the past decade, winning back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

However the Americans were bundled out of the last World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in August in the last 16 — the team’s worst ever showing at a World Cup.

Hayes said her appointment to the US job was the realization of a lifelong dream, adding that the job was simply impossible to turn down.

“I’ve dreamed about doing this job from my days as a coach in my early twenties,” Hayes said. “You can’t turn the US Women’s National Team down.”

US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said Hayes was chosen after the federation worked through “a large list” of candidates.

“We had a group of excellent coaches and leaders to consider, but we felt strongly that Emma was the best person and coach to take the US Women’s National Team forward,” Crocker said.

Hayes, who started her coaching career as a relative unknown with the Long Island Lady Riders in 2001, before subsequent stints with the Iona Gaels college team and Chicago Red Stars, said her formative years in the US had given her a solid grasp of the importance of the US women’s team.

“I understand how important the team is to people and culture of the United States,” she said. “I’ve lived it.

“I remember being a young coach working my way up through the system in the US and watching all those young girls aspire to play on the US Women’s National Team.

“For me, the honor of building on that legacy is part of my motivation, no question.”

Topics: US women’s national team Emma Hayes

Palestine football coach looking to make people ‘proud’ in World Cup qualifiers

Palestine football coach looking to make people ‘proud’ in World Cup qualifiers
Updated 14 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Palestine football coach looking to make people ‘proud’ in World Cup qualifiers

Palestine football coach looking to make people ‘proud’ in World Cup qualifiers
  • Players in ‘constant state of anxiety with continued aggression, war in Palestine’: Makram Daboub
  • Qualification for the 2026 World Cup starts against Lebanon in Sharjah on Thursday
Updated 14 November 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: The prospect of Palestine appearing at the 2026 World Cup is the stuff of dreams and amid the nightmare of the death and destruction reigning down on Gaza, it is a dream that is more important than ever.

As head coach of the national team, Makram Daboub understands this better than most as qualification for the tournament starts against Lebanon in Sharjah on Thursday.

He told Arab News: “We will deal with each game in turn, but we are proud to represent the people of Palestine and we want to deliver the right results.”

Appointed in 2021, the Tunisian tactician knows that even when the situation in Palestine is relatively quiet, there are unique challenges the national team needs to overcome just to compete – let alone succeed – in Asia.

Hours, and sometimes more, are spent getting through checkpoints and trying to get out of Gaza or the West Bank to play international games.

Just moving between the different territories in Palestine can be a frustrating experience and far from ideal preparation for competitive games. However, the current situation is arguably the worst it has ever been as, for more than a month, Israeli bombs have been falling on Gaza, thousands of residents have been killed, and now tanks are on the streets.

But football continues as it almost always does, especially when it comes to the World Cup.

Palestine have been training in Jordan since Oct. 24 in preparation for Lebanon, and then Australia next Tuesday in Kuwait City. Bangladesh complete the group from which the top two teams will go through to the final round of qualification.

Normally, Palestine – as the second-highest ranked team in the group – would have a great chance of being one of the 18 teams that will fight it out for one of Asia’s eight automatic places at the 2026 tournament.

The team had been on the right track, results (a 2-1 win in Bahrain in March was especially good) and performances in 2023 (narrow away defeats against China and Oman) had been encouraging and they have qualified for a third successive Asian Cup which kicks off in January.

Now, it is hard to say. It is even harder to imagine what the players are going through as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

Daboub said: “The training has been going well in the camp. This is despite the difficult psychological state of the players due to the war and unsafe conditions in Palestine and their concern for their families, friends, and relatives.

“The players are in the hotel or on the bus most of the time following the news on their phones and communicating with their families. They are in a constant state of anxiety with the continued aggression and war in Palestine,” he added.

There were three players, Ibrahim Abuimeir, Khaled Al-Nabris, and Ahmed Al-Kayed, who Daboub called up but could not get out of Gaza. One player from Gaza who is there is Mahmoud Wadi, who plays his club football in Egypt. He recently told Egyptian television about his constant concern for his family and friends back home.

The team – overseas-based players will join later – have been in Jordan not only to train but to ensure they are physically able to travel and fulfil their fixtures. Given concerns over the security situation in Lebanon, Thursday’s game has been moved to Sharjah in the UAE.

“Playing in the Emirates is considered a neutral stadium and considering that it is a home match for Lebanon, I think it is better for us than playing on Lebanese soil where there would be great support from the public,” Daboub said.

The match will not be easy though. Lebanon beat India in September and also lost narrowly to Thailand, the UAE, and Montenegro in games that have been studied by the Palestine coach.

“The Lebanese national team is a good team and has excellent, experienced players who performed well in the last two matches during the FIFA window in October,” he added.

Lebanon also reached the final round of qualification in two of the last three World Cups. With Australia expected to finish first and Bangladesh last in the group, Thursday’s game is huge.

Daboub said: “There is not much to choose between us, and this game is the key for both teams to qualify for the next round.”

Whether Palestine get there or not, just participating in qualification is significant for the national team and the millions of people it represents on the global stage.

“It is an honor for me to be a coach for Palestine and I consider myself lucky. This is a special team, and we will do our best to make the people of Palestine proud,” Daboub added.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine national football team Makram Daboub 2026 World Cup

