Saudi club releases falcons in Kyrgyz mountains

Saudi club releases falcons in Kyrgyz mountains
Saudi Falcons Club released several birds of prey in Kyrgyzstan’s mountains. (SPA)
Saudi club releases falcons in Kyrgyz mountains
Saudi Falcons Club released several birds of prey in Kyrgyzstan’s mountains. (SPA)
Saudi club releases falcons in Kyrgyz mountains
Saudi Falcons Club released several birds of prey in Kyrgyzstan’s mountains. (SPA)
Saudi club releases falcons in Kyrgyz mountains
Saudi Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ibrahim Radi Al-Radi. (Supplied)
Updated 9 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
Saudi club releases falcons in Kyrgyz mountains

Saudi club releases falcons in Kyrgyz mountains
  • Initiative in Kyrgyzstan will involve providing healthcare for the falcons, the implementation of a rehabilitation program, and continuous satellite monitoring
  • Saudi Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ibrahim Radi Al-Radi attended a project launch ceremony in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Members of the Saudi Falcons Club recently released several birds of prey in Kyrgyzstan’s mountains as part of an ongoing scheme to reintroduce the threatened species into their native habitats.

The birds were set free under the Hadad program in collaboration with officials from the Central Asian country’s Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision.

It was the first time the club had released birds into the wild outside of the Kingdom.

The initiative in Kyrgyzstan will involve providing healthcare for the falcons, the implementation of a rehabilitation program, and continuous satellite monitoring.

As part of Saudi efforts to protect the Kingdom’s wildlife and natural environment, the project aims to help boost the falcon population while studying the birds’ behavior and ability to adapt in the wild.

The Saudi Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ibrahim Radi Al-Radi attended a project launch ceremony in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, welcoming the visiting delegation from the Saudi Falcons Club.

The envoy told Arab News: “There is no doubt that through the cooperation and coordination between the Saudi Falcons Club and the Kyrgyz authorities in the resettlement of these birds that they will receive special care and attention.”

Falconry is an important part of the cultural desert heritage of Arabs in Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries and goes back thousands of years.

Falcons can fly as speeds of more than 300 km (186 miles) an hour but are recognized internationally as endangered. Countries have varying regulations governing their sale, capture, breeding, and hunting activities.

Al-Radi noted that the Saudi Embassy in Kyrgyzstan was keen to help promote falconry and said that more releases were planned for the future.

Topics: Kyrgyzstan Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) Bishkek Ibrahim Radi Al-Radi

Saudi, Brazilian FMs discuss bilateral ties and war in Gaza

Saudi, Brazilian FMs discuss bilateral ties and war in Gaza
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi, Brazilian FMs discuss bilateral ties and war in Gaza

Saudi, Brazilian FMs discuss bilateral ties and war in Gaza
  • The two officials discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Tuesday from his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two officials discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, as well as military escalation in the region.

Prince Faisal stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire, securing humanitarian corridors for the entry of urgent aid, and stopping Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians from the enclave.

The foreign ministers also looked at ways to bolster bilateral relations between their countries and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Topics: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Brazil

KSrelief gives $15m to UNRWA aid plan in Gaza

KSrelief gives $15m to UNRWA aid plan in Gaza
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
KSrelief gives $15m to UNRWA aid plan in Gaza

KSrelief gives $15m to UNRWA aid plan in Gaza
  • Initiative will deliver food, shelter, non-food items, medication, water and sanitation supplies to
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center contributed $15 million to the first phase of a UN aid plan for Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The humanitarian response plan, launched by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, will deliver food, shelter, non-food items, medication, water and sanitation supplies to the besieged enclave.

It will be implemented through a partnership between the two organizations aimed at easing the critical situation in Gaza.

The Saudi contribution through KSrelief comes as part of the Kingdom’s commitment to standing with the Palestinian people.

So far, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 11,000 people — the vast majority civilians — and denied 2.2 million people access to basic items such as food, water, fuel and electricity.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom has raised more than SR491 million ($131 million) for Palestinians in Gaza through a fundraising campaign.

The donation scheme was launched earlier this month under the direction of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
 

Topics: War on Gaza King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Riyadh conference merges worlds of film, art

Riyadh conference merges worlds of film, art
Updated 14 November 2023
Nada Alturki
Riyadh conference merges worlds of film, art

Riyadh conference merges worlds of film, art
  • The Film Criticism Conference brought together experts, filmmakers and artists
  • Today’s artists are finding new modes of incorporating the two, both digitally and contextually.
Updated 14 November 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Filmmaking has long been influenced by art, as seen in the creation of works such as Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks,” or Alex Colville’s “To Prince Edward Island,” which is reflected in Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom.”
With the advancement of contemporary technology, there is now a stronger connection than ever between film and art.
In a talk led by renowned curator Amal Khalaf under the title “Virtual Visions” during the Film Criticism Conference held by the Ministry of Culture’s Film Commission in Riyadh, panelists discussed the role of artists in experimenting with the various forms of the moving image, from archival analog film to virtual reality and advanced technologies, and why it is important to continue that exploration.
“Artists have long been the pioneers of digital media pushing its technological, aesthetic, and political potential, while the net.art (movement) of the 1990s was the first to fully embrace and popularize new media in an art context,” Khalaf said, attesting the work of American artists like Nam June Paik and Lynn Hershman Leeson who have tested the possibility of what video art can become.
The film conference, which aimed to broaden the horizon of cinematography in the Kingdom, also featured an art exhibition titled “Beyond the Frame” with various video installations aiming to stretch the possibilities of using these types of media across various art forms. “Moving images can surprise us with what we have never imagined before,” the curatorial text read.
Today’s artists are finding new modes of incorporating the two, both digitally and contextually.
Featured Saudi artist Mohammed Hammad’s work centers around contrasting a Saudi and European upbringing, where creating a mosaic of the two spaces through the lens becomes the artwork itself.
His experimental short film “#INFINITESINCE83” is an introspective examination of his immigration from the region before Saudi Vision 2030 came to life, through montages narrated by voice messages from his mother.
“I grew up during the Sahwa, and Europe is the complete opposite of that, so it forced me to always find the space in the middle where I wasn’t abiding by cultural codes of behavior but rather a human common denominator,” Hammad told Arab News.
Kuwaiti artist Haya Alghanim’s “Two Captains Sink The Ship” goes back into digitized archival footage captured by the national television station of Kuwait as well as her own recent footage. Inspired by the art of the split screen, as she recalls watching in “Kill Bill Vol. 1” at the age of 7, the work is displayed on three screen panels, each working to create a nuanced experience of the material.
The artist told Arab News that the video installation is “a reclamation of a narrative and the ownership of it and protecting it from interference.”
The visual poem creates dialogue between the artist, her ancestors and land, while also weaving in nodes of gender constructs, religious identity, and environmentalism. She also uses her work to break away from the conditioning that is created by traditional film structures.
“It’s about freeing yourself as an artist and filmmaker, but also showing people what other possibilities there are,” Alghanim said.
Other artists like Ayoung Kim created an immersive experience inspired by food delivery app drivers, the presence of whom had spiked during the pandemic, making them some of the few mobile figures in communities across the world.
“Delivery Dancer’s Sphere” is a fictitious storyline that engrosses audiences into the character’s world through montage editing and VR to create a world unlike any other set in Seoul. The work further demonstrates the vast capacity of merging both art and cinema.

Topics: Film Criticism Conference Ministry of Culture Riyadh FilmMaking

KSrelief distributes winter clothing coupons for Palestinian refugees in Jordan

KSrelief distributes winter clothing coupons for Palestinian refugees in Jordan
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
KSrelief distributes winter clothing coupons for Palestinian refugees in Jordan

KSrelief distributes winter clothing coupons for Palestinian refugees in Jordan
  • Coupons allow refugees to purchase from designated stores located in refugee camps
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has distributed shopping vouchers to nearly 2,000 Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The coupons allow refugees to purchase winter clothing at designated stores located in refugee camps across the Balqa, Zarqa, and Madaba governorates.

The initiative comes as part of the second phase of the winter clothing distribution project (Kanaf) for 2023, a joint effort with the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization.

This effort is also in line with a broader series of relief projects by Saudi Arabia, aiming to cater to the fundamental needs of Palestinian refugees in Jordan and shield them from severe winter conditions.
 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Palestinian refugee camps

Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza

Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza

Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza
  • The initiative was launched on Sahem by Saudi aid agency KSrelief
  • Donors can also transfer funds directly to the campaign’s Al-Rajhi Bank account
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The national fundraising campaign to provide assistance to the people of Gaza has so far raised over SR491 million ($131 million).
The initiative was launched on Sahem by Saudi aid agency KSrelief, in line with directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. By Tuesday, more than 767,000 people had accessed the platform to make donations.
Contributions can be made through Sahem’s website at sahem.ksrelief.org. Donors can also transfer funds directly to the campaign’s Al-Rajhi Bank account, or by downloading the Sahem app on their mobile devices from Apple’s App Store or Google Play.
Meanwhile, a sixth Saudi relief plane carrying aid from the Kingdom for Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Tuesday. The aid was dispatched from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The plane transported 35 tons of materials, including food and shelter, as part of the Kingdom’s campaign to assist the people of Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This initiative was launched by order of the king and the crown prince, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during times of crisis.
Five Saudi relief planes, each carrying 35 tons of aid, have arrived in Egypt in the last five days.
Earlier, a team from KSrelief held talks with Osama Nugali, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, to explore ways to transport shelter materials, food baskets and medical supplies through the Rafah border crossing to assist Gaza.
 

Topics: War on Gaza KSRelief Sahem platform Saudi Aid Relief fundraising

