You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi student wins US university culinary contest

Saudi student wins US university culinary contest

Saudi student wins US university culinary contest
Saudi student Huthaifa Mohammed Al-Hamwi has taken first place in a culinary competition organized by the University of North Alabama in the US. (Credit: University of North Alabama)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b2m63

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi student wins US university culinary contest

Saudi student wins US university culinary contest
  • Al-Hamwi is among the top students in the major, recently introduced by the Ministry of Education in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi student Huthaifa Mohammed Al-Hamwi has taken first place in a culinary competition organized by the University of North Alabama in the US.

Al-Hamwi, a student at the university’s culinary arts department, is enrolled in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques scholarship program, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The competition spanned three months and saw 12 students of various nationalities vying for victory.

Al-Hamwi is among the top students in the major, recently introduced by the Ministry of Education in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, which provides support to promising sectors.

He commended the efforts of the cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in the US for facilitating his enrollment.

Al-Hamwi graduated from technical college in the Makkah region with a major in tourism and hotel management, and gained extensive experience in Saudi Arabia before going to Alabama.

This included working in hotels around the Grand Mosque and training under the King Abdullah Economic City program, which was supported by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, adviser to King Salman and governor of Makkah.

Al-Hamwi ranked among the top 10 achievers in the program.

He said he had convinced the culinary arts department in Alabama to include dishes such as kabsa and moussaka alongside other international cuisines, with the goal of promoting Saudi cuisine at the university.

Topics: University of North Alabama Huthaifa Mohammed Al-Hamwi Culinary contest

Related

There are also animated performances every hour in the alleys of the festival. (AN AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh festival taking visitors on world culinary journey
Saudi Arabia showcases culinary tourism at London fair
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia showcases culinary tourism at London fair

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Kenyan president

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Kenyan president
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Kenyan president

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Kenyan president
  • Letter concerned bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Kenya
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a letter from Kenyan President William Ruto regarding bilateral relations between their countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The message was received by Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji during his meeting with the Special Envoy of the Kenyan President Noureddine Mohammad Hajj on Wednesday in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed bilateral relations and discussed issues of common concern.
 

Topics: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Kenya

Related

Saudi crown prince receives written message from Chad president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince receives written message from Chad president
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. (File/SPA/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince receives written message from Morocco king

Saudi defense minister meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council head

Saudi defense minister meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council head
Updated 34 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi defense minister meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council head

Saudi defense minister meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council head
  • Meeting reviewed reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to end the conflict in Yemen
Updated 34 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Wednesday.

On behalf of the Kingdom’s leadership, Prince Khalid conveyed wishes for the security, stability and prosperity of Yemen, reiterating Saudi Arabia’s continued support for the council and stressing the importance of all parties prioritizing Yemen’s national interests.

The meeting, which was also attended by several members of the PLC, reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to end the conflict in Yemen. It also discussed the coordination of a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni conflict under the supervision of the UN.

The Saudi minister and Al-Alimi had also met in October for similar talks.
 

Topics: Yemen Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman

Related

Saudi defense minister meets with Secretary Blinken in Washington
Saudi Arabia
Saudi defense minister meets with Secretary Blinken in Washington
Update Saudi defense minister meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council chairman
Saudi Arabia
Saudi defense minister meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council chairman

Creativity? It’s child’s play, marketing expert tells Athar Festival workshop

Creativity? It’s child’s play, marketing expert tells Athar Festival workshop
Updated 15 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Follow

Creativity? It’s child’s play, marketing expert tells Athar Festival workshop

Creativity? It’s child’s play, marketing expert tells Athar Festival workshop
  • True to her word, Ahmed had participants in the workshop don superhero masks and tell their creative stories with crayon and paper
  • At work, Ahmed often relies on an assortment of interactive tools to encourage innovation
Updated 15 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: The secret to unlocking creativity is simple — just embrace your inner child, entrepreneur Anam Ahmed told an interactive workshop at the Saudi Festival of Creativity, Athar, in Riyadh on Wednesday.
True to her word, Ahmed had participants in the workshop don superhero masks and tell their creative stories with crayon and paper.
Ahmed, founder and chief creative officer of Dubai-based marketing agency the Hanging House, set out to “unleash creativity” at the workshop through imagination and play, an approach she encourages in her own office.
At work, Ahmed often relies on an assortment of interactive tools to encourage innovation.
“There is a great software called Tilt Brush by Google. It allows you to paint in 3D with virtual reality, so you are standing in your drawing. Just these little bursts of play are really encouraged. No one is put on a timer,” she said.
“There was a corporate party that we arranged for one of our really prestigious clients. We gave them so many things to do there, and, funny enough, they were all gathered at the play area, so there was this inherent urge to just have fun.”
Ahmed believes any office space can introduce similar approaches to inject creativity.
“Allowing people to do that (be creative) is important. Obviously, we are in a workspace, and there are timings and headlines, but encouraging having fun is important. Have clay at your table, or playdough, or a desk dedicated to a bunch of things.”
Embracing one’s inner child is vital for those seeking to develop personal creativity, she said.
“We are living in a world where we actually hold back on our creativity because we’re afraid. I think at the end of the day, what it really comes down to is a sense of fear. It’s a fear of judgment, it’s a fear of imperfection, and there’s all these different types of fears associated with you holding yourself back.”
Ahmed believes there is a sense of childishness within all of us.
“Your inner child is the part of you that is curious, that has a sense of wonder, that is free from judgment, doesn’t really care about societal norms. It’s that small part of the human side that hasn’t been framed by society in some sense.
“It’s something that you carry with you from the time you were a child, and as you grew up, that sense remains with you.”

Topics: Saudi Festival of Creativity Athar Riyadh

Related

Special From content creator to CEO, Ahmed Aljar speaks on success at Athar Festival video
Media
From content creator to CEO, Ahmed Aljar speaks on success at Athar Festival
Athar festival unlocks door on Saudi Arabia’s creative potential
Saudi Arabia
Athar festival unlocks door on Saudi Arabia’s creative potential

Global Healthspan Summit to be held in Riyadh

Global Healthspan Summit to be held in Riyadh
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Global Healthspan Summit to be held in Riyadh

Global Healthspan Summit to be held in Riyadh
  • Under the umbrella “Together We Thrive,” the summit comprises five main themes
  • Headquartered in Riyadh, Hevolution Foundation is a nonprofit funded by the Saudi government
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The first Global Healthspan Summit, hosted by Hevolution Foundation, will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh from Nov. 29-30.
More than 1,500 attendees and 100 international speakers from various countries are expected to participate in 40 separate sessions.
Under the umbrella “Together We Thrive,” the summit comprises five main themes: radical transformation, the importance of extending a global healthy lifespan, the current status of nutritional lifespan science, the future outlook, and trends in the healthy lifespan system.
It aims to foster meaningful discussions and encourage advancements in research, entrepreneurship, investment and international cooperation.
Headquartered in Riyadh, Hevolution Foundation is a nonprofit funded by the Saudi government, whose goal is to invest up to $1 billion annually in aging research and healthspan science.
The Saudi Press Agency quoted the foundation’s CEO Dr. Mahmoud Khan as saying: “The first version of GHS will not only be a platform for discussion, but also a platform to stimulate global collective action.”
Khan added that the summit is taking place at a time when the world is at a critical juncture, where international cooperation is essential rather than optional.
Princess Dr. Haya bint Khalid bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, vice president of strategy and development at Hevolution Foundation, said: “Every one of us has an important role in achieving a future in which aging is not an obstacle, but rather a period in which individuals enjoy vitality and health.”
She added that the summit would provide a cooperative forum to discuss the latest discoveries in the field of healthy aging, where people could share visions and constructive proposals.
“GHS will constitute a strong platform for exchanging local and global experiences, and promoting realistic solutions to confront challenges and ensure lasting health changes for all,” she said.
 

Topics: Global Healthspan Summit Hevolution Foundation Riyadh healthy

Related

Special Global health and pet love at Riyadh’s vet expo photos
Saudi Arabia
Global health and pet love at Riyadh’s vet expo
Saudi healthcare set for technological boost as ministry signs MoU
Business & Economy
Saudi healthcare set for technological boost as ministry signs MoU

From jazz to classical: European Music Week takes center stage in Riyadh

From jazz to classical: European Music Week takes center stage in Riyadh
Updated 15 November 2023
Samia Hanifi
Follow

From jazz to classical: European Music Week takes center stage in Riyadh

From jazz to classical: European Music Week takes center stage in Riyadh
  • The EU delegation, in partnership with the embassies of EU member states and the Saudi Music Commission, inaugurated the event on Nov. 11
  • Envoy says festival is ‘very important moment’ for Saudi Arabia and the EU
Updated 15 November 2023
Samia Hanifi

RIYADH: The European Music Week in Riyadh is bringing audiences classical, pop, folk and jazz sounds to celebrate the “dynamism and richness of relations” between Saudi Arabia and the EU.
The EU delegation, in partnership with the embassies of EU member states and the Saudi Music Commission, inaugurated the event on Nov. 11.
Running until Nov. 20 at the Saudi Music Hub, the festival is hosting a rich selection of artists from Portugal, Denmark, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Estonia, Greece and the Netherlands.
Christophe Fernand, ambassador of the EU, told Arab News: “Tonight is the launch of the European Music Week. It is a unique occasion; it is an event that did not exist before. This is a very important moment for Saudi Arabia and the EU. It reflects the dynamism and richness of the relations. The economic partnership must be strengthened by a cultural partnership.”
The ambassador added: “We live in a world where trade is increasingly important. It is fundamental that people learn to know each other, to better understand each other and this goes through culture in the general sense of the term. Tonight, it is the turn of music to bring together two cultures as rich and diverse as each other.
“Music today is an opportunity to have a good time together and also to know each other.”
Faisal Al-Gain, director general of the Saudi Music Hub, told Arab News: “This is an important event because our goal is to celebrate culture. It is, therefore, an incredible opportunity that allows us to celebrate musical art, and to promote new co-creation and new content.
“So, we could really embrace this art and look at best practices and how we can work together, whether it’s in the form of performances or from an educational perspective, to see how we can improve the quality of music.”
Since Nov. 11, the Saudi public and music enthusiasts at the festival have explored European music, including contemporary Portuguese sound, courtesy of the group Almanata, a collective made up of Portuguese friends living in Riyadh.
Louise Tuxen, a Danish singer and composer, showed her rich and emotive repertoire at the festival. Whether singing in Danish or English, her melodies explore themes of life, family, friendship, happiness, sadness and death.
Tuxen captivated the audience with her warm voice, offering a delightful musical journey through a small corner of Denmark.
The Arcis Saxophone Quartet brought German sounds to the event through its four talented members: Claus Hierluksch, Ricarda Fuss, Anna-Marie Schafer and Jure Knez.
French-Maltese singer Cynthia Queenton blends charm and talent, and is widely recognized for her vocals through advertising jingles aired on French television.
Queenton blends “swing poppy jazz” with a “French touch.” Raised on the sounds of Ella Fitzgerald, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Cole Porter and Michel Legrand, she honed her craft at the Academie de musique et de danse Classique de Paris.
Audiences will also have the opportunity to attend concerts featuring artists from Italy, Estonia, Greece and the Netherlands.

Topics: European Music Week Riyadh pop Jazz

Related

First European Music Week begins in Riyadh photos
Art & Culture
First European Music Week begins in Riyadh
Saudi Music Commission launches Oud House in Riyadh
Art & Culture
Saudi Music Commission launches Oud House in Riyadh

Latest updates

Saudi student wins US university culinary contest
Saudi student wins US university culinary contest
Saudi crown prince receives letter from Kenyan president
Saudi crown prince receives letter from Kenyan president
Missile strikes end lull on Lebanon border
Missile strikes end lull on Lebanon border
Lebanon releases suspect in Irish peacekeeper killing: official
Lebanon releases suspect in Irish peacekeeper killing: official
Saudi defense minister meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council head
Saudi defense minister meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council head

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.