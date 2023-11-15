RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The two discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and military escalation in the region.
Prince Faisal stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire, and a halt to Israel’s attacks on Palestinian civilians and hospitals, the most recent being its storming of Al-Shifa hospital.
The Saudi foreign minister also highlighted the need to secure humanitarian corridors for the entry of urgent aid in order to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.
Saudi FM discusses Gaza conflict with Red Cross president
https://arab.news/wsthn
- Two officials discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip
