Israeli strikes hit civilian facilities at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital, not underground targets: NY Times analysis

Israeli strikes hit civilian facilities at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, not underground targets: NY Times analysis
Thousands of displaced Gazans had been taking shelter at the hospital. (AFP/File)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Israeli strikes hit civilian facilities at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, not underground targets: NY Times analysis

Israeli strikes hit civilian facilities at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, not underground targets: NY Times analysis
  • Israel blames Palestinians for the “misfired projectile” but experts who analyzed photos and videos tell the newspaper the missiles appear to have been fired by Israeli forces
  • The strikes on Friday, Nov. 10, hit several parts of the medical facility and, according to hospital authorities, killed 7 people. Local media reported at least 10 people died
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Parts of Al-Shifa hospital, including its courtyard, an outpatient clinic and a fifth-floor maternity ward, were hit by Israeli strikes on Friday, Nov. 10, that did not appear to be targeting underground infrastructure, according to an analysis of video and photographic evidence by the New York Times.

The newspaper’s report comes as Israel faces mounting international pressure to stop targeting hospitals and other civilian targets in Gaza.

The Israeli military has repeatedly stated it has evidence that Hamas established a command center in tunnels beneath the hospital, which is the largest medical center in Gaza. Based on this, it has been a key target in the military response to the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7. Hospital officials deny the allegations and Hamas has said it does not use hospitals for military purposes.

The strikes in the early hours of Friday hit several parts of the medical facility and, according to hospital authorities, killed seven people. Local media outlets reported that at least 10 people died. Israel blamed Palestinian militants, saying a “misfired projectile” targeting Israeli forces hit the hospital instead.

However, evidence collected by the New York Times and analyzed by experts suggested Al-Shifa was hit by Israeli munitions that “did not appear to be targeting underground infrastructure.” In a report published on Tuesday, the newspaper said that “two of the most severe strikes hit upper floors of the maternity ward.”

Its conclusions were based on photographs of weapons fragments the newspaper collected and verified, and analysis of video footage filmed on Friday by a social media influencer, Saleh Al-Jafarawi, and Gazan journalists Motasem Mortaja and Ahmed Hijazee.

The experts who analyzed the evidence said that at least three of the projectiles that struck Al-Shifa appeared to be Israeli munitions. Videos suggest that they were fired at the hospital from locations to the north and south, where Israeli forces were positioned.

The videos and photos obtained by the New York Times showed that sometime after 2 a.m. on Friday, a strike hit the fifth floor of a maternity unit at the hospital.

This was followed about an hour and a half later by a blast when a projectile hit the busy entrance to an outpatient clinic. A video filmed by the journalist Hijazee showed “chaotic scenes of men, women and children wounded in the strike,” the New York Times said, and two children apparently dead on the ground.

Thousands of displaced Gazans, including women and children, had been taking shelter at the hospital since the Israeli assault on the besieged territory began last month. After the strikes on Friday, thousands fled south but hundreds remain there, along with hospital staff and patients.

The New York Times said in its report that the Israel Defense Forces “declined to comment on the evidence,” saying that because of the “specific military activity currently underway, we are unable to address or confirm specific queries.”

This week, Israeli troops raided Al-Shifa on Wednesday morning in what they described as a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area.” Six tanks were deployed in the courtyard of the medical complex and about 100 commandos searched rooms in the buildings there, according to local media reports.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it was “extremely worried” about medics and patients at the hospital, as it had lost contact with its staff there.

Topics: Gaza Al-Shifa Hospital

Congress addresses role of media, think tanks on climate crisis, children’s rights

Congress addresses role of media, think tanks on climate crisis, children’s rights
Updated 36 min 53 sec ago
Sara Al-Shurafa
Congress addresses role of media, think tanks on climate crisis, children's rights

Congress addresses role of media, think tanks on climate crisis, children’s rights
  • A debate about climate change and appropriate policy response to rising global temperatures and the impact it has on children's physical and mental well-being
  • fictional series, reality shows, documentaries and even horror movies to convey important messages on climate change
Updated 36 min 53 sec ago
Sara Al-Shurafa

ABU DHABI: Collaboration between the media and think tanks is vital in order to address the climate crisis, experts told Global Media Congress delegates on Tuesday.

A debate about climate change and appropriate policy response to rising global temperatures and the impact it has on children's physical and mental well-being.

Cooperation is especially important when it comes to children’s rights and the loss of biodiversity, they added.

During the past six years more than 43 million children were displaced due to weather-related disasters, according to a report from UNICEF.

“Children are the most impacted by the climate crisis, 90 percent of the diseases related to climate change are concentrated in children who are under 5 years old,” Pedro Hartung, executive director of the Alana Foundation, told Arab News. “It was for those reasons — as well as to secure a better world for children, protect the future and control climate change — that the Alana Foundation was founded in Brazil,” he added.

Alana comprises of three impact groups that work hand in hand: a think tank, a production company called Maria Farinha Films, and a philanthropic institution that invests in research and technology. Each aims to tackle climate change.

“We want to bring children and their families to the center of the global discussion,” said Hartung. “We get reliable data, policies, regulations and solutions for the problems that we are facing through think tanks. But, in the end, we need to convey the message not only to policymakers but to people.”

 

 

Alana produces fictional series, reality shows, documentaries and even horror movies to convey important messages on climate change, child protection and development to a broader audience.

“From behavioral economics research on how humans behave, we know that people are mobilized through hidden messages. They are sensitized by positive messages. As a think tank we need to integrate good messages and dreams so people can dream of a better world, hope we can solve the challenge we are facing right now and be inspired to take action. We cannot dream of something we cannot envision is possible,” Hartung explained.

As COP28 approaches, the UAE is sharing research on climate change by posting videos on different media platforms.

Ebtesam Alteneiji, director of community services at the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, told Global Media Congress attendees: “The key is for our outcomes at ECSSR to be recognized and our analysis and papers to be read and heard by a wider audience, not just policymakers. That’s why we created our in-house creative hub.”

ECSSR produces short, simple videos that are published on social media and YouTube. They simplify the science to the public.

“The human attention span today is shorter. I consume a lot of videos on social media, so we came up with our two-minute videos about our climate change research and analysis,” said Alteneiji.

Topics: Global Media Congress Abu Dhabi

OSN+ partners with Google to add generative artificial intelligence to platform

OSN+ partners with Google to add generative artificial intelligence to platform
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
OSN+ partners with Google to add generative artificial intelligence to platform

OSN+ partners with Google to add generative artificial intelligence to platform
  • Google Cloud’s Vertex AI system will be integrated with the streaming service to enable improved content discovery and viewing recommendations
  • The collaboration is the first of its kind between Google and an entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa region
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming service OSN+ is working with Google Cloud to integrate the latter’s Vertex AI system on its platform. The system allows businesses to make use of generative artificial intelligence technology for a variety of purposes, including searches and conversations.

OSN+ plans to use Vertex AI Search for Media Recommendations, a next-generation large language model, to enhance content discovery and viewing recommendations.

The aim is to “redefine the way users interact with our platform, making it more engaging and dynamic,” said Joe Kawkabani, the CEO of OSN Group.

Tarek Khalil, Google Cloud’s director for the Middle East and North Africa, added that the Vertex AI system will benefit “consumers who want assistance in discovering relevant content in a highly personalized and conversational way.”

Once the technology is integrated, the companies said, users will be able to interact with a virtual assistant that will provide more accurate, personalized recommendations.

The AI collaboration, announced during the annual Google Media Summit last week, is the first of its kind between the tech giant and an entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Topics: #rosneft OSN Streaming

Saudi Fund for Development and Broadcasting Authority sign agreement for enhanced cooperation

Saudi Fund for Development and Broadcasting Authority sign agreement for enhanced cooperation
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Fund for Development and Broadcasting Authority sign agreement for enhanced cooperation

Saudi Fund for Development and Broadcasting Authority sign agreement for enhanced cooperation
  • The authority will provide coverage and documentation of projects financed by the fund in developing nations, and the organizations will exchange knowledge and data
  • The agreement was signed by Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, head of the broadcasting authority, and Sultan Al-Murshid, CEO of the development fund
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development and the Saudi Broadcasting Authority on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in a number fields.

Under the agreement, the broadcasting authority will provide media coverage and documentation for development projects financed by the fund in developing nations. The organizations will also exchange knowledge and data, and organize joint training courses.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, the head of the broadcasting authority, and Sultan Al-Murshid, the CEO of the development fund, Al-Ekhbariya TV news channel reported.

Al-Murshid said that the organizations were already working together before the agreement was signed to publicize the work of the development fund in beneficiary countries.

Al-Harthi said: “We are proud of this partnership with the SFD, which is in line with our policy to build partnerships with bodies whose work complements ours.”

He also highlighted comments by Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, head of Saudi aid agency KSrelief, who said in December 2022 that the Kingdom ranked first among global donor states in terms of development assistance, based on figures from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The huge and diverse range of development projects the fund has been involved with include the construction of hospitals in more than 100 countries around the world, Al-Harthi said.

“This reflects the true image of Saudi Arabia, which provides humanitarian aid and supports (other nations),” he added, and his organization wants to help reveal this image to the rest of the world.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning said in September that the Kingdom has contributed more than $87 billion in international aid to help support development projects and combat poverty.

Topics: SDF Saudi Broadcasting Authority

Experts call on governments, media to unite in global effort to tackle climate change

Experts call on governments, media to unite in global effort to tackle climate change
Updated 15 November 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
Experts call on governments, media to unite in global effort to tackle climate change

Experts call on governments, media to unite in global effort to tackle climate change
  • CNN Business Arabic chief highlights at global industry conference importance of media in promoting message
  • Representatives from China, Serbia, Costa Rica share knowledge at Global Media Congress ahead of COP28
Updated 15 November 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI

ABU DHABI: The vital role of governments and the media in highlighting the world’s climate change crisis was becoming paramount, experts told the Global Media Congress on Tuesday.
On the sidelines of the opening day dedicated to media and sustainability, Mustafa Al-Rawi, the acting managing director at CNN Business Arabic, discussed the importance of collaboration in promoting the message of climate change to a wider audience.
He said: “The government needs the media, and the private sector and activists need media to really take an interest in the story.”
Al-Rawi noted that particularly post-coronavirus pandemic, rising prices and inflation had shifted attention away from the issue.
“Raising awareness and helping to communicate what needs to be done (within the climate change realm) is going to be an ongoing journey, particularly because we’re looking medium and long term,” he added.
The panel discussion session, titled “Government communication tools for sensitizing audiences on climate change: views and experiences,” brought together representatives from Costa Rica, Serbia, and China to share their insights and experiences in navigating the complex subject.
H.E. Wang Yibiao, deputy editor-in-chief of China’s People’s Daily newspaper, pointed out the transformative power of media in shaping public perception.
Echoing the words of the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, Yibiao highlighted the importance of leadership and strategic planning in addressing climate challenges.
He called for “proper reporting and better quality of work” that showcased positive actions that inspired resilience.
Media adviser to Serbia’s president, Suzana Vasiljevic, noted that by incentivizing citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices and engaging the media, Serbia had successfully raised awareness and empowered its people to take the initiative in proposing solutions.
She said that a strong media delegation from the Balkan country was set to attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, starting later this month, to serve as both “the source and conduit.”
The responsibility of the media to transmit a “very important message” was also highlighted by Costa Rica’s Minister of Communications Jorge Rodriguez Vives, who spoke of the Central American country’s success in environmental conservation.
He said Costa Rica’s investment in people, culture, and robust environmental policies, supported by media coverage, resulted in a significant reduction in deforestation and success in conveying the government’s commitment to sustainability while raising public interest in climate change issues.

Topics: Global Media Congress CNN Business Arabic China Serbia

From content creator to CEO, Ahmed Aljar speaks on success at Athar Festival

From content creator to CEO, Ahmed Aljar speaks on success at Athar Festival
Updated 15 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
From content creator to CEO, Ahmed Aljar speaks on success at Athar Festival

From content creator to CEO, Ahmed Aljar speaks on success at Athar Festival
  • Ahmed Aljar: If you’re authentic and real and you present something special and creative, you will have a great chance
  • Athar festival, running until Nov. 16, unites Saudi Arabia’s creative and marketing sectors for recognition and celebration
Updated 15 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Saudi content creator Ahmed Aljar said that patience and consistency have been key factors in his journey from being a YouTuber to becoming the CEO of his media agency, Vito.

He shared insights into his success during a fireside chat titled “Influencers in Saudi Arabia, Best Practices for Brands” at the Saudi Festival of Creativity, Athar, in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The session was moderated by Karl Mapstone, the head of Vamp Middle East marketing agency.

The panel discussion highlighted various strategies for influencers to achieve success, using the story of Aljar, who went from being an engineering graduate to a successful content creator.

Aljar said: “In my third year of college, it just hit me that I don’t think in an engineering way, and it was too late for me to switch majors. I graduated, and during that period, I started my YouTube channel because it was always in the back of my head. I knew that I wanted to document my life and my experience in the US.”

Continuing his YouTube career and relocating to Saudi Arabia, Aljar witnessed a peak in engagement like never before. He mentioned that sharing content about travels and family attracted a large audience that soon became a loyal following.

Aljar said: “The people who use the platforms are just supportive. They like to see good content. They appreciate influencers. If you’re authentic and real and you present something special and creative, you will have a great chance.”

After amassing 2.2 million subscribers and producing 620 videos, Aljar decided to leave YouTube a year and a half ago to focus on other social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram.

Today, he is CEO of Vito and is thriving with almost 1 million followers on TikTok and over 300,000 on Instagram.

Aljar’s success stems from paying attention to detail and ensuring his expectations are met.

He said: “We check the videos after the campaign, considering how we can step up in other collaborations. So, I take it very seriously. We have our own way of creating content.

“I know how to talk to my audience, and we are very detailed in creating content. You know, the lenses, the small details … we study the room before we get in.”

He added: “I started as a content creator all the way to the CEO of a creative agency, Vito. So, patience, patience, patience, and consistency. I spent a year without making any money in this field, without reaching a thousand subscribers. But, you know, I was just charged up. I wanted to create and put myself on the social media map.”

Through owning a business, AlJar said he has learned how to be a content creator while “building relationships, networking, and enhancing communication.”

He advised the young Saudi community to “be creative, learn how to delegate, hire people, invest in equipment and a team to help build your ideas and storyboards, present yourself in the best way possible, and be genuine about it on a business level.”

The Athar festival, running until Nov. 16, unites Saudi Arabia’s creative and marketing sectors for recognition and celebration. It features workshops, coaching, training, roundtables, C-suite sessions, young talent competitions, and an awards ceremony.

Topics: Ahmed Aljar Vito Athar Festival Karl Mapstone

