Speaking one language: CNN Arabic vice president highlights unifying power of the media

Caroline Faraj, vice president and editor-in-chief of CNN Arabic. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
GABRIELE MALVISI
  • Caroline Faraj talks to Arab News about the evolution of the media landscape in the region and the increasingly important role of women and young people
  • She described the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi this week as ‘a very good opportunity for all media people to come from all over the world and … speak one language, which is media’
GABRIELE MALVISI
ABU DHABI: Caroline Faraj, vice president and editor-in-chief of CNN Arabic, advocated for a more open-minded approach within the media, and for the creative autonomy of the next generation of professionals, as she emphasized the unifying power of the industry.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi this week, she also highlighted the influential role of youth in shaping the modern media landscape, and the strides being taken by women in the industry.

“This is a very good opportunity for all media people to come from all over the world and gather here and speak one language, which is media,” she said of this week’s event in the Emirati capital.

It serves a crucial purpose in bringing together specialists to focus on truth and the common goals of the media, Faraj added, as she stressed the value of shared objectives irrespective of linguistic or organizational differences.

“Whether you speak the language of another network or entity or not, you have the same goal in front of you,” she said.

Welcoming the participation of youth, she said the event provides young people with a platform for expressing their ideas, as well as valuable opportunities for cross-generational learning.

Internationally recognized for her own contributions to the empowerment of women and youth, Faraj shared some insights into effective initiatives she has spearheaded.

Reflecting on CNN Arabic’s 20th anniversary last year, she highlighted the decision to celebrate the landmark in a meaningful way by focusing on equipping young Arab women with the tools to tell their stories. The “Hand Story” project, for example, involved collaborations with nongovernmental organizations dedicated to helping Arab women and youth.

“We trained them how to tell their stories with the storytelling pillars, and we kept helping, supporting and advising them until they produced their stories,” Faraj explained.

While acknowledging the representation of women in the media industry in the Arab world has come a long way in recent years, she said there is still a lot of work to be done.

She contended that the adoption of an open-minded approach, and respect for the creative autonomy of the next generation, will be crucial for future leaders in the industry.

“In the Arab world, 70 percent of the population is under the age of 30,” Faraj said. “They are the ones who should be taking the decisions.”

Making mistakes is part of the journey, she said, adding: “They should learn from their mistakes but they should continue because that would definitely change the whole map of the media.”

The Global Media Congress began on Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center and concludes on Thursday.

Topics: Caroline Faraj CNN Arabic Global Media Congress

Israeli strikes hit civilian facilities at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, not underground targets: NY Times analysis

Israeli strikes hit civilian facilities at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, not underground targets: NY Times analysis
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Israeli strikes hit civilian facilities at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, not underground targets: NY Times analysis

Israeli strikes hit civilian facilities at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, not underground targets: NY Times analysis
  • Israel blames Palestinians for the “misfired projectile” but experts who analyzed photos and videos tell the newspaper the missiles appear to have been fired by Israeli forces
  • The strikes on Friday, Nov. 10, hit several parts of the medical facility and, according to hospital authorities, killed 7 people. Local media reported at least 10 people died
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Parts of Al-Shifa hospital, including its courtyard, an outpatient clinic and a fifth-floor maternity ward, were hit by Israeli strikes on Friday, Nov. 10, that did not appear to be targeting underground infrastructure, according to an analysis of video and photographic evidence by the New York Times.

The newspaper’s report comes as Israel faces mounting international pressure to stop targeting hospitals and other civilian targets in Gaza.

The Israeli military has repeatedly stated it has evidence that Hamas established a command center in tunnels beneath the hospital, which is the largest medical center in Gaza. Based on this, it has been a key target in the military response to the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7. Hospital officials deny the allegations and Hamas has said it does not use hospitals for military purposes.

The strikes in the early hours of Friday hit several parts of the medical facility and, according to hospital authorities, killed seven people. Local media outlets reported that at least 10 people died. Israel blamed Palestinian militants, saying a “misfired projectile” targeting Israeli forces hit the hospital instead.

However, evidence collected by the New York Times and analyzed by experts suggested Al-Shifa was hit by Israeli munitions that “did not appear to be targeting underground infrastructure.” In a report published on Tuesday, the newspaper said that “two of the most severe strikes hit upper floors of the maternity ward.”

Its conclusions were based on photographs of weapons fragments the newspaper collected and verified, and analysis of video footage filmed on Friday by a social media influencer, Saleh Al-Jafarawi, and Gazan journalists Motasem Mortaja and Ahmed Hijazee.

The experts who analyzed the evidence said that at least three of the projectiles that struck Al-Shifa appeared to be Israeli munitions. Videos suggest that they were fired at the hospital from locations to the north and south, where Israeli forces were positioned.

The videos and photos obtained by the New York Times showed that sometime after 2 a.m. on Friday, a strike hit the fifth floor of a maternity unit at the hospital.

This was followed about an hour and a half later by a blast when a projectile hit the busy entrance to an outpatient clinic. A video filmed by the journalist Hijazee showed “chaotic scenes of men, women and children wounded in the strike,” the New York Times said, and two children apparently dead on the ground.

Thousands of displaced Gazans, including women and children, had been taking shelter at the hospital since the Israeli assault on the besieged territory began last month. After the strikes on Friday, thousands fled south but hundreds remain there, along with hospital staff and patients.

The New York Times said in its report that the Israel Defense Forces “declined to comment on the evidence,” saying that because of the “specific military activity currently underway, we are unable to address or confirm specific queries.”

This week, Israeli troops raided Al-Shifa on Wednesday morning in what they described as a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area.” Six tanks were deployed in the courtyard of the medical complex and about 100 commandos searched rooms in the buildings there, according to local media reports.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it was “extremely worried” about medics and patients at the hospital, as it had lost contact with its staff there.

Topics: Gaza Al-Shifa Hospital

Congress addresses role of media, think tanks on climate crisis, children’s rights

Congress addresses role of media, think tanks on climate crisis, children’s rights
Updated 15 November 2023
Sara Al-Shurafa
Congress addresses role of media, think tanks on climate crisis, children’s rights

Congress addresses role of media, think tanks on climate crisis, children’s rights
  • A debate about climate change and appropriate policy response to rising global temperatures and the impact it has on children's physical and mental well-being
  • fictional series, reality shows, documentaries and even horror movies to convey important messages on climate change
Updated 15 November 2023
Sara Al-Shurafa

ABU DHABI: Collaboration between the media and think tanks is vital in order to address the climate crisis, experts told Global Media Congress delegates on Tuesday.

A debate about climate change and appropriate policy response to rising global temperatures and the impact it has on children's physical and mental well-being.

Cooperation is especially important when it comes to children’s rights and the loss of biodiversity, they added.

During the past six years more than 43 million children were displaced due to weather-related disasters, according to a report from UNICEF.

“Children are the most impacted by the climate crisis, 90 percent of the diseases related to climate change are concentrated in children who are under 5 years old,” Pedro Hartung, executive director of the Alana Foundation, told Arab News. “It was for those reasons — as well as to secure a better world for children, protect the future and control climate change — that the Alana Foundation was founded in Brazil,” he added.

Alana comprises of three impact groups that work hand in hand: a think tank, a production company called Maria Farinha Films, and a philanthropic institution that invests in research and technology. Each aims to tackle climate change.

“We want to bring children and their families to the center of the global discussion,” said Hartung. “We get reliable data, policies, regulations and solutions for the problems that we are facing through think tanks. But, in the end, we need to convey the message not only to policymakers but to people.”

 

 

Alana produces fictional series, reality shows, documentaries and even horror movies to convey important messages on climate change, child protection and development to a broader audience.

“From behavioral economics research on how humans behave, we know that people are mobilized through hidden messages. They are sensitized by positive messages. As a think tank we need to integrate good messages and dreams so people can dream of a better world, hope we can solve the challenge we are facing right now and be inspired to take action. We cannot dream of something we cannot envision is possible,” Hartung explained.

As COP28 approaches, the UAE is sharing research on climate change by posting videos on different media platforms.

Ebtesam Alteneiji, director of community services at the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, told Global Media Congress attendees: “The key is for our outcomes at ECSSR to be recognized and our analysis and papers to be read and heard by a wider audience, not just policymakers. That’s why we created our in-house creative hub.”

ECSSR produces short, simple videos that are published on social media and YouTube. They simplify the science to the public.

“The human attention span today is shorter. I consume a lot of videos on social media, so we came up with our two-minute videos about our climate change research and analysis,” said Alteneiji.

Topics: Global Media Congress Abu Dhabi

OSN+ partners with Google to add generative artificial intelligence to platform

OSN+ partners with Google to add generative artificial intelligence to platform
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
OSN+ partners with Google to add generative artificial intelligence to platform

OSN+ partners with Google to add generative artificial intelligence to platform
  • Google Cloud’s Vertex AI system will be integrated with the streaming service to enable improved content discovery and viewing recommendations
  • The collaboration is the first of its kind between Google and an entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa region
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming service OSN+ is working with Google Cloud to integrate the latter’s Vertex AI system on its platform. The system allows businesses to make use of generative artificial intelligence technology for a variety of purposes, including searches and conversations.

OSN+ plans to use Vertex AI Search for Media Recommendations, a next-generation large language model, to enhance content discovery and viewing recommendations.

The aim is to “redefine the way users interact with our platform, making it more engaging and dynamic,” said Joe Kawkabani, the CEO of OSN Group.

Tarek Khalil, Google Cloud’s director for the Middle East and North Africa, added that the Vertex AI system will benefit “consumers who want assistance in discovering relevant content in a highly personalized and conversational way.”

Once the technology is integrated, the companies said, users will be able to interact with a virtual assistant that will provide more accurate, personalized recommendations.

The AI collaboration, announced during the annual Google Media Summit last week, is the first of its kind between the tech giant and an entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Topics: #rosneft OSN Streaming

Saudi Fund for Development and Broadcasting Authority sign agreement for enhanced cooperation

Saudi Fund for Development and Broadcasting Authority sign agreement for enhanced cooperation
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Fund for Development and Broadcasting Authority sign agreement for enhanced cooperation

Saudi Fund for Development and Broadcasting Authority sign agreement for enhanced cooperation
  • The authority will provide coverage and documentation of projects financed by the fund in developing nations, and the organizations will exchange knowledge and data
  • The agreement was signed by Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, head of the broadcasting authority, and Sultan Al-Murshid, CEO of the development fund
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development and the Saudi Broadcasting Authority on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in a number fields.

Under the agreement, the broadcasting authority will provide media coverage and documentation for development projects financed by the fund in developing nations. The organizations will also exchange knowledge and data, and organize joint training courses.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, the head of the broadcasting authority, and Sultan Al-Murshid, the CEO of the development fund, Al-Ekhbariya TV news channel reported.

Al-Murshid said that the organizations were already working together before the agreement was signed to publicize the work of the development fund in beneficiary countries.

Al-Harthi said: “We are proud of this partnership with the SFD, which is in line with our policy to build partnerships with bodies whose work complements ours.”

He also highlighted comments by Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, head of Saudi aid agency KSrelief, who said in December 2022 that the Kingdom ranked first among global donor states in terms of development assistance, based on figures from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The huge and diverse range of development projects the fund has been involved with include the construction of hospitals in more than 100 countries around the world, Al-Harthi said.

“This reflects the true image of Saudi Arabia, which provides humanitarian aid and supports (other nations),” he added, and his organization wants to help reveal this image to the rest of the world.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning said in September that the Kingdom has contributed more than $87 billion in international aid to help support development projects and combat poverty.

Topics: SDF Saudi Broadcasting Authority

Experts call on governments, media to unite in global effort to tackle climate change

Experts call on governments, media to unite in global effort to tackle climate change
Updated 15 November 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
Follow

Experts call on governments, media to unite in global effort to tackle climate change

Experts call on governments, media to unite in global effort to tackle climate change
  • CNN Business Arabic chief highlights at global industry conference importance of media in promoting message
  • Representatives from China, Serbia, Costa Rica share knowledge at Global Media Congress ahead of COP28
Updated 15 November 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI

ABU DHABI: The vital role of governments and the media in highlighting the world’s climate change crisis was becoming paramount, experts told the Global Media Congress on Tuesday.
On the sidelines of the opening day dedicated to media and sustainability, Mustafa Al-Rawi, the acting managing director at CNN Business Arabic, discussed the importance of collaboration in promoting the message of climate change to a wider audience.
He said: “The government needs the media, and the private sector and activists need media to really take an interest in the story.”
Al-Rawi noted that particularly post-coronavirus pandemic, rising prices and inflation had shifted attention away from the issue.
“Raising awareness and helping to communicate what needs to be done (within the climate change realm) is going to be an ongoing journey, particularly because we’re looking medium and long term,” he added.
The panel discussion session, titled “Government communication tools for sensitizing audiences on climate change: views and experiences,” brought together representatives from Costa Rica, Serbia, and China to share their insights and experiences in navigating the complex subject.
H.E. Wang Yibiao, deputy editor-in-chief of China’s People’s Daily newspaper, pointed out the transformative power of media in shaping public perception.
Echoing the words of the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, Yibiao highlighted the importance of leadership and strategic planning in addressing climate challenges.
He called for “proper reporting and better quality of work” that showcased positive actions that inspired resilience.
Media adviser to Serbia’s president, Suzana Vasiljevic, noted that by incentivizing citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices and engaging the media, Serbia had successfully raised awareness and empowered its people to take the initiative in proposing solutions.
She said that a strong media delegation from the Balkan country was set to attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, starting later this month, to serve as both “the source and conduit.”
The responsibility of the media to transmit a “very important message” was also highlighted by Costa Rica’s Minister of Communications Jorge Rodriguez Vives, who spoke of the Central American country’s success in environmental conservation.
He said Costa Rica’s investment in people, culture, and robust environmental policies, supported by media coverage, resulted in a significant reduction in deforestation and success in conveying the government’s commitment to sustainability while raising public interest in climate change issues.

Topics: Global Media Congress CNN Business Arabic China Serbia

