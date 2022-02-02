CNN’s Caroline Faraj awarded honorary doctorate from City, University of London

DUBAI: Journalist and vice president of Arabic services for CNN, Caroline Faraj, has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree from the prestigious City, University of London.

She was presented with the doctorate, given in recognition of her achievements in journalism and business for the US-based media company, during a ceremony held in London on Monday.

As an alumnus of City, University of London, she was also commended for her role as founding vice president of the university’s Middle East and North Africa board and for championing and speaking at Bayes Business School’s Global Women’s Leadership Program conferences.

Faraj dedicated the award to her late father. Speaking at the ceremony, she said: “He believed in me and taught me not only that education is power, but also that nothing is impossible.”

Addressing the students graduating on Monday, she added: “With your degree today, you will not only be holding a diploma but rather a key. With that key, you have limitless opportunities in front of you to unlock.

“However, I would like to encourage you not to let your learning end today. Instead, let today be a foundation for being a lifelong learner.

“Whether formally or informally, whether in your field of study or in another area, whether through experiences you go through or situations you encounter, or the people you meet, in whatever situation, continue to be a learner.”

Faraj’s degree honor came in the wake of her being named in the Arab Woman Awards 2021 and coincided with CNN celebrating its 20th anniversary under her leadership. CNN Arabic experienced its most successful year yet during 2021, with daily audience numbers growing by more than 150 percent in the past six years, according to Adobe Analytics.

The brand also emerged as highly trusted, scoring more than three times the average trust rating compared to other industry names.

In a separate interview, Faraj told Arab News: “Our focus will always be on credible, authentic, and factual reporting. Our commitment to the Arabic-speaking world is that we will continue to innovate in the way that we provide people with news and information wherever they need it.”