CNN's Caroline Faraj awarded honorary doctorate from City, University of London

CNN’s Caroline Faraj awarded honorary doctorate from City, University of London
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

CNN’s Caroline Faraj awarded honorary doctorate from City, University of London

CNN’s Caroline Faraj awarded honorary doctorate from City, University of London
  Degree given in recognition of her achievements in journalism, business for CNN
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: Journalist and vice president of Arabic services for CNN, Caroline Faraj, has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree from the prestigious City, University of London.

She was presented with the doctorate, given in recognition of her achievements in journalism and business for the US-based media company, during a ceremony held in London on Monday.

As an alumnus of City, University of London, she was also commended for her role as founding vice president of the university’s Middle East and North Africa board and for championing and speaking at Bayes Business School’s Global Women’s Leadership Program conferences.

Faraj dedicated the award to her late father. Speaking at the ceremony, she said: “He believed in me and taught me not only that education is power, but also that nothing is impossible.”

Addressing the students graduating on Monday, she added: “With your degree today, you will not only be holding a diploma but rather a key. With that key, you have limitless opportunities in front of you to unlock.

“However, I would like to encourage you not to let your learning end today. Instead, let today be a foundation for being a lifelong learner.

“Whether formally or informally, whether in your field of study or in another area, whether through experiences you go through or situations you encounter, or the people you meet, in whatever situation, continue to be a learner.”

Faraj’s degree honor came in the wake of her being named in the Arab Woman Awards 2021 and coincided with CNN celebrating its 20th anniversary under her leadership. CNN Arabic experienced its most successful year yet during 2021, with daily audience numbers growing by more than 150 percent in the past six years, according to Adobe Analytics.

The brand also emerged as highly trusted, scoring more than three times the average trust rating compared to other industry names.

In a separate interview, Faraj told Arab News: “Our focus will always be on credible, authentic, and factual reporting. Our commitment to the Arabic-speaking world is that we will continue to innovate in the way that we provide people with news and information wherever they need it.”

Topics: CNN Arabic media

Saudi National Bank ranked among top six most valuable banking brands in MENA

Saudi National Bank ranked among top six most valuable banking brands in MENA
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi National Bank ranked among top six most valuable banking brands in MENA

Saudi National Bank ranked among top six most valuable banking brands in MENA
  • A brand value of $3.2 billion earned SNB 94th position globally in the Brand Finance Banking 500, making it the highest-placed newcomer to the list
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi National Bank has been ranked among the world’s top 100 most valuable banking brands by the annual Brand Finance Banking 500 report.

SNB was the highest-ranked of 30 newcomers to the list this year. A brand value of $3.2 billion earned it 94th position globally and sixth place among institutions based in the Middle East and North Africa. Qatar National Bank retained top spot among the region’s banking brands.

The position of SNB in the top 100 was said to be guided by a significant rise in profits as well as emphasis on sustainability initiatives. The brand recently announced plans to create a platform focusing on long-term investments in sustainable economic activities.

“Saudi banking brands performed well in this year’s ranking, evidenced by SNB’s impressive entrance in 94th - thanks to the successful completion of its merger at the start of the year," said Declan Ahern, Valuation Director at Brand Finance. "Furthermore, strong performances from a number of brands, including both Al-Rajhi Bank and Riyad Bank, indicate that the sector is well positioned for continued growth in the future.”

Meanwhile, QNB consolidated its position as the most valuable banking brand in the region, experiencing growth of 16 percent to reach a value of $7.1 billion. It also rose three spots in the overall global rankings, to 45th place.

“QNB’s growth outpaced the average of the top 50 banking brands, reflecting the hard work put behind the brand and business over the last few years,” said David Haigh, chairman and CEO of Brand Finance.

“The brand has acted as a unifying force across its operations, which have benefited from the significant investment in digital services for retail and corporate clients, and has helped consolidate QNB’s position in the top 50 of the Brand Finance Banking 500 ranking.”

Other Middle Eastern banks in the top 500 include Saudi-based Al-Rajhi Bank (in 69th place) and UAE-based NBD (83rd), FAB (88th) and ADCB (117th).

Topics: Saudi National Bank MENA

Saudi residents want more local Arabic TV content

One-third of Saudi residents would rather watch local Arabic television content than international programs, a new survey has revealed. (Shutterstock)
One-third of Saudi residents would rather watch local Arabic television content than international programs, a new survey has revealed. (Shutterstock)
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi residents want more local Arabic TV content

One-third of Saudi residents would rather watch local Arabic television content than international programs, a new survey has revealed. (Shutterstock)
  • Kearney study analyzes Saudis’ online content consumption needs
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: One-third of Saudi residents would rather watch local Arabic television content than international programs, a new survey has revealed.

And viewers in the Kingdom also wanted quality content, not just Arabized versions of other countries’ material, the study by global management consultancy Kearney found.

Head of communications, media, and technology at Kearney Middle East, Adel Belcaid, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s youngest and most digitally attuned major markets with the population consuming vast terabytes of video, audio, and gaming content.

“The youth has not only been using various platforms for visual self-expression and storytelling, but also to bolster the cultural identity of the nation, which has been incredibly empowering.”

Of those questioned for the survey, 33 percent said they would like to see more localized, Arabic content on TV and other media platforms, and that they would be willing to pay for it, while 63 percent admitted they would pay a premium for such content, and 25 percent an additional fee to avoid seeing advertisements.

FASTFACTS

33 percent of Saudi residents prefer local Arabic TV content to international content.

63 percent are willing to pay a premium for such content.

25 percent are willing to pay a fee to avoid ads on media platforms.

42 percent are more willing to pay for high-quality video-on-demand or streaming content.

Online video content consumption has been rapidly growing, a trend accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic and, according to video production company Wyzowl, 96 percent of users globally increased their online video consumption last year — doubling it from 2018.

Kearney’s study showed that the trend was very much true for residents of Saudi Arabia going into 2022. Not only were they consuming more, but they were also willing to pay more.

A total of 42 percent of Saudi residents quizzed expressed a greater interest in paying for high-quality video-on-demand or streaming content, compared with other channels such as social media (37 percent), TV (32 percent), gaming websites (32 percent), online news portals (22 percent), print news publications (19 percent), podcasts (19 percent), and radio (17 percent).

Head of communications, media, and technology at Kearney Middle East, Adel Belcaid. (Supplied)

That was found to be especially true for younger audiences, with respondents aged between 18 and 34 more likely to pay for quality content than those aged 35 and over, particularly on newer channels such as video-on-demand (96 percent) compared to more traditional channels including newspapers and magazines (37 percent).

“Under these favorable demographics and the directives of Vision 2030, the Kingdom stands to become one of largest content hubs.

“There is a huge opportunity to unleash the full potential of the media sector, by boosting local content development, upgrading talent and infrastructure, and enhancing regulation and governance framework,” Belcaid added.

Topics: media Saudi Arabia TV

UN and rights groups blame Taliban for missing journalists

Since seizing power in August, the hard-line Islamists have cracked down on dissent by detaining critics and forcefully dispersing protests. (File/AFP)
Since seizing power in August, the hard-line Islamists have cracked down on dissent by detaining critics and forcefully dispersing protests. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

UN and rights groups blame Taliban for missing journalists

Since seizing power in August, the hard-line Islamists have cracked down on dissent by detaining critics and forcefully dispersing protests. (File/AFP)
  • Human rights groups and the UN blame the Taliban for two missing journalists
  • he Taliban denied knowledge of their whereabouts, and say they are investigating
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban have arrested two Afghan journalists working for a local news channel, rights groups and the United Nations said Tuesday, weeks after two women activists went missing.
Since seizing power in August, the hard-line Islamists have cracked down on dissent by detaining critics and forcefully dispersing protests against their regime.
Several Afghan journalists have also been beaten while covering rallies not approved by authorities.
The Afghan Media Association — a newly formed journalists’ rights group — said Ariana TV reporters Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab were picked up by the Taliban on Monday “and taken to an unknown location.”
Without naming the Taliban, an official at Ariana told AFP the reporters were seized by masked gunmen in front of the channel’s office as they went out for lunch.
But he said Taliban officials “have assured us of a comprehensive investigation.”
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also expressed concern over their whereabouts.
“UN urges Taliban to make public why they detained these ArianaNews reporters and to respect Afghans’ rights,” it said on Twitter.
Amnesty International, meanwhile, demanded on Twitter that the Taliban “unconditionally and immediately” release the pair.
A Taliban spokesman told AFP he had no information on the missing journalists.


A fortnight ago, two women activists went missing after taking part in a demonstration in Kabul calling for women’s rights.
On Tuesday the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern for them and four of their relatives, who are also missing.
The Taliban denied knowledge of their whereabouts, and say they are investigating.
The UN said it was alarmed by what appeared to be a “pattern of arbitrary arrests... as well as torture and ill-treatment” of civil society activists, journalists and members of former government and security forces.
A UN report this week accused the Taliban and their allies of killing more than 100 security and civilian personnel linked to the former US-backed government since returning to power.
Taliban officials have rejected the claims.
Last month, the Taliban detained a well-known university lecturer and regime critic Faizullah Jalal but released him days later after a media furor in Afghanistan and abroad.
Despite promising their second time in power would feature a softer brand of governance, the Taliban have slowly introduced restrictions on freedoms — especially for women.
Western countries insist the Taliban must respect women’s rights to unlock billions of dollars in assets and foreign aid.
The halting of aid has triggered a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in a country already devastated by decades of war.

Topics: Taliban Afghan journalists

Gerety Awards announces executive juries and locations for 2022 

Gerety Awards announces executive juries and locations for 2022 
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Gerety Awards announces executive juries and locations for 2022 

Gerety Awards announces executive juries and locations for 2022 
  • Global advertising awards program picks 10 cities for juries to deliberate over entries
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Gerety Awards, the global advertising awards program, has opened entries for 2022 and announced the 10 cities where executive juries will meet.

Aimed at celebrating advertising through the female lens, the awards are named after Frances Gerety, the copywriter who coined the tagline “A Diamond is Forever” for De Beers in 1984.

This year, the executive juries will meet in London, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Copenhagen, Moscow, Brussels, Vienna, Manila and Tokyo. 

The juries, which consist of professionals from both agencies and clients, will determine a shortlist of finalists, which will be submitted to a grand jury of creative experts. They will also choose the agencies and production companies of the year.

The UAE is represented on the grand jury by Prerna Mehra, creative director and head of design at MullenLowe MENA, and Yasmina Boustani, associate creative director of Impact BBDO.

“Gerety Awards is the world’s first festival for creativity, which rewards and celebrates the best in advertising through the female lens,” Mehra told Arab News. “How cool and unique is that?

“Needless to say that I am honored, excited and elated to be a part of this year’s all-female jury panel for Gerety Awards, and I’m hoping to see some exceptional work and meet inspiring people,” she added.

“The new cities chosen for Gerety 2022 reflect our continued commitment to putting some of the marketing and creative industry’s true change-makers in the spotlight and at the center of the conversation,” said Lucia Ongay, co-founder of the Gerety Awards, in a statement. “The winners will once again be the greatest global benchmark for the best advertising that resonates most with a female audience.” 

The 2022 Gerety Awards are now open for entries.

Topics: Gerety Awards global advertising Frances Gerety

New York Times buys viral word game Wordle

New York Times buys viral word game Wordle
Updated 01 February 2022
Reuters

New York Times buys viral word game Wordle

New York Times buys viral word game Wordle
Updated 01 February 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: The New York Times said on Thursday that it has bought Wordle, the free online word game that has exploded in popularity and, for some, become a daily obsession.
It listed the purchase price as being in the “low-seven figures,” but did not disclose specifics.
The Times, which has popular word games like Spelling Bee and its crossword puzzle, said “at the time it moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay.”
Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn software engineer. He originally made it for his partner, but released it to the public in October. On Nov. 1, only 90 people had played it. Within two months, that number had grown to 300,000 after people began sharing their scores on social media.
Now, the simple puzzle that lets players guess a five-letter word in six tries with no hints, has millions of daily players, The Times said. It’s also become a viral online phenomenon, spurring copycats like “Airportle,” where you guess airport abbreviations, and “Queertle,” with words for the queer community.
To play Wordle now, you have to visit its website. Simply type in a five-letter word. If any letters turn green, you got the right letter in the right place. Yellow letters mean right letter wrong place and gray letters mean they are not in the word of the day.
Wordle’s appeal has been in part due to its simplicity, no bells and whistles or ads or asking for your email address to play — just a website with 30 blank squares and a keyboard. Some apps have tried to piggyback on its success, confusing people who downloaded — or even paid for — apps on their phone thinking it’s the original Wordle.

Topics: Wordle New York Times

