Syria's president grants amnesty, reduced sentences on anniversary of coup that put father in power

Syrian President Bashar Assad waves for his supporters at a polling station during the Presidential elections in the town of Douma, in the eastern Ghouta region, near the Syrian capital Damascus in May 2021. (AP/File)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
  • No reason was given for the amnesty, but it came on the anniversary of the 1970 coup
  • Assad has issued similar amnesties since the country’s deadly conflict that has killed half a million people began in March 2011
AP
DAMASCUS: Syria’s president issued a decree granting amnesty and reducing sentences for several categories of crime committed prior to Thursday, his office and state media reported.
No reason was given for the amnesty, but it came on the anniversary of the 1970 coup that brought the father and predecessor of President Bashar Assad to power.
Assad has issued similar amnesties since the country’s deadly conflict that has killed half a million people began in March 2011.
The decree grants a complete pardon for misdemeanor convictions and people serving prison sentences who have reached the age of 70, or those who have incurable diseases.
It said that those who were sentenced to death will have their sentences commuted to life in prison and those who were sentenced to life in prison will end up serving 20 years.
The decree did not include an amnesty for the crimes of weapons smuggling or crimes resulting in deaths.
On Wednesday, French judicial authorities issued international arrest warrants for Assad, his brother and two army generals for alleged complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity, lawyers for Syrian victims said. They include a 2013 chemical attack on rebel-held Damascus suburbs.

Topics: Syria President Bashar Assad Amnesty

Arab News
  • Decision explodes offenders who had caused death or been involved in weapons smuggling
Arab News

JEDDAH: Syrian leader Bashar Assad issued an amnesty on Thursday for all convicted criminals except offenders who had caused death or been involved in weapons smuggling.

Sentences will be lifted in full for convicts jailed for misdemeanors, those with incurable diseases and those over the age of 70. Death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment, and those already sentenced to life in prison had their time reduced to 20 years.

Meanwhile judges at the International Court of Justice in The Hague ordered Syria on Thursday to take steps to prevent torture as part of emergency measures in a case against Damascus brought by the Netherlands and Canada.

“Syria must ...take all measures within its power to prevent acts of torture and other cruel and inhumane or degrading treatment,” presiding judge Joan Donoghue said.

The 15-judge panel also told Damascus to ensure that any possible evidence about allegations of torture, including medical reports and death records, were preserved.

Syria has boycotted the court’s hearings and was not present for the ruling. The case, filed in June, is the first time an international court has looked at alleged abuses committed in Syria during 12 years of civil war.

The Netherlands and Canada say Syria is breaching a UN anti-torture convention by abusing tens of thousands people, many of whom are kept in Syria’s extensive detention system.

The Assad regime has rejected accusations of torture and extrajudicial killings in a war that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. Some regime officials have been prosecuted for acts of torture in universal jurisdiction cases, notably in Germany, but those cases center on individual rather than collective criminal responsibility.
 

Topics: Syria

Get out of Khan Younis, Israel tells Palestinian refugees from the north

Get out of Khan Younis, Israel tells Palestinian refugees from the north
Updated 7 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
  • Troops rampage through Al-Shifa hospital but find no evidence of underground Hamas command center
Arab News

JEDDAH: Israel on Thursday ordered Palestinians to leave four towns near Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a month after telling them to move there to avoid the bombardment of the north.

Leaflets dropped from aircraft told civilians to leave the towns of Bani Shuhaila, Khuzaa, Abassan and Qarara. More than 100,000 people usually live there, but the towns now shelter tens of thousands more who fled other areas further north.

The warning has raised fears that Israel plans a major military operation in southern Gaza, having reduced most of the north to rubble in its attempt to root out Hamas militants who killed about 1,200 Israelis and took more than 240 hostages in a cross-border raid on Oct. 7.

The UN says about two thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been made homeless, most of them sheltering in towns in the south, since Israel began its retaliation for the Hamas rampage.

Meanwhile Palestinian medical staff said they were increasingly afraid for the lives of hundreds of patients and staff at Gaza’s biggest hospital, which has been cut off from all links to the outside world for more than a day after Israeli forces stormed it.

Israel said its troops were still searching through Al-Shifa hospital for evidence of a Hamas presence. “The operation is shaped by our understanding that there is well-hidden terrorist infrastructure in the complex,” anunidentified Israeli official said.

Israel has released pictures of what it says were rifles and flak jackets found in the hospital, but no evidence of the vast underground Hamas command headquarters it said was operating in tunnels beneath it.

Kenneth Roth, a former head of Human Rights Watch and now a professor at Princeton, said: “Israel will have to come up with a lot more than a handful of ‘grab and go’ rifles to justify shutting down northern Gaza’s hospitals with its enormous cost for a civilian population with urgent medical needs.”

Hospitals have special protections under international humanitarian law. “They lose those protections only if it can be shown that harmful acts have been carried out from the premises,” the rights group’s UN director Louis Charbonneau said. “The Israeli government hasn’t provided any evidence of that.”

Al-Shifa director Muhammad Abu Salamiya said the hospital had been “under occupation authority for 48 hours and every minute that passes more patients will die. We are waiting for slow death.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Israel halts travel for Palestinian Americans from West Bank despite visa deal

Israel halts travel for Palestinian Americans from West Bank despite visa deal
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News
  • Agreement signed in September was meant to ease restrictions on Muslim, Arab US citizens
  • Israel has tightened border security since Oct. 7 Hamas attack
Arab News

LONDON: Israel has been accused of stopping Palestinian Americans from entering the country from the West Bank, contradicting a September agreement signed between Tel Aviv and Washington.

The deal introduced visa-free travel between the US and Israel, and was meant to lift restrictions on American Muslims and Arabs traveling to and from the Occupied Territories.

Previously, most were forced to travel via Jordan’s capital Amman if they wished to reach the West Bank.

However, the Gaza conflict has seen an uptick in violence in the West Bank, leading to Israel tightening border security and hindering the unrestricted travel that the deal was meant to usher in.

Erin Heeter, a spokeswoman for the US Department of Homeland Security, told the New York Times that officials were working to resolve the issues facing many US citizens as a result.

“US government officials are working with the government of Israel to address reports of Americans facing issues in traveling to and flying out of Ben-Gurion Airport,” she said.

Though over 100,000 US citizens used a pilot version of the scheme earlier in 2023 to travel to Israel, Fidah Mousa, a Palestinian American who lives in the West Bank, told the NYT that some doubted Israel would ever uphold its side of the visa-free bargain in full.

Mousa, who bought a ticket to fly to her daughter’s wedding in the US in October via Tel Aviv, said: “Of course, everybody got excited about this new regulation, allowing us to go through Ben-Gurion because of our citizenship. Deep down, I didn’t think it was going to last.”

Palestinian-American lawyer Inam Mansor, who lives in the West Bank, told the NYT that an Israeli border official told her on Oct. 12 that Palestinian Americans were no longer eligible for the visa-free scheme.

Maya Berry, executive director of the Arab American Institute, said the policy reversal was “yet another example of why Israel does not belong in this program.”

At the same time, following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, the US changed details of the program to make it easier for Israelis fleeing their country for America to do so.

The State Department also organized charter flights in the aftermath of the attack for US citizens in Israel despite commercial flights continuing to run from Tel Aviv to America and Europe, many with significant numbers of empty seats.

Department officials told the NYT that it acknowledged many flights were leaving Tel Aviv half empty, but that in the meantime they were working to help Americans in the West Bank affected by the border restrictions travel to Jordan over land rather than to Israel.

“To expand the departure options for US citizens in the West Bank, the State Department has begun chartering overland transportation for US citizens and their immediate family members from the West Bank to Jordan,” the department told the paper.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestinian Americans West Bank

Lebanese army leadership doubts grow after talks fail

Lebanese army leadership doubts grow after talks fail
Updated 16 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • Mikati: Govt ‘will not be an arena to be used by those who seek to settle personal scores’
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: An emergency meeting by the Lebanese caretaker Cabinet on Thursday failed to extend the term of Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Joseph Aoun, whose mandate ends in 55 days.

Aoun is also a possible presidential candidate.

A fresh political statement is expected to be released as the military situation remains tense on Lebanon’s southern border with Israel.

Hezbollah has targeted Israeli sites, including the Misgav Am, Bayad Blida, Metula, Asi, and Harmon areas, as well as the Yiftah barracks.

The group also targeted an Israeli ground force gathering on Karantina hill near the Hadab Yaron site with “appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits.”

Israeli forces responded with aerial bombardment of Lebanese border villages, towns, plains and forests using phosphorus missiles.

The proposal to extend Aoun’s term suggested delaying the dismissal age by either one year, six months or until the election of a new president.

Acting Information Minister Abbas Halabi said the cabinet decided that the extension terms required additional discussion so that a solution could be reached by all parties.

It was also agreed that military leadership should not be left vacant and that the “mission of the army commander must continue,” he added.

Political analysts said that the year-long presidential vacuum in Lebanon is likely to hinder the appointment of a new army commander, which technically requires an elected president and cabinet.

The Lebanese ruling class is seeking solutions to the problem that resolve differences between the country’s political parties.

The vacuum in military leadership is the latest setback to affect Lebanon, with the country also lacking a central bank governor and president. Maronite Christians have traditionally held all three positions.

Lebanese security, judicial work and diplomacy has slowed amid the lack of leadership.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned that “internal unity” must be protected amid the escalation on Lebanon’s southern border and “the repercussions of the Gaza war.”

Unity is needed to “avoid fatal collapses in Lebanon,” he added.

Mikati criticized “some people’s attempt to drag the Cabinet again into discussions that are constitutional and political on the outside, but disruptive and vengeful on the inside.”

He said: “We are keen on moving forward with our work. The Cabinet works based on what it deems convenient, not according to the agendas some try to impose to overshadow major electoral events in this critical phase.”

Mikati added: “Any decision we will make regarding any looming electoral event will stem primarily from the country’s interest and the priority to protect the institutions in this critical stage.

“The cabinet will certainly not be a field used by those who want to settle personal scores and individual disputes at the expense of public interest.”

One political observer told Arab News that removing Aoun’s proposed extension from discussion aimed to prevent immediate rifts within the cabinet, after Christian members failed to reach a consensus.

But calls have grown in recent days to end the military leadership vacuum before holidays begin.

The Free Patriotic Movement has rejected the Aoun extension proposal, insisting on exclusive appointments.

And several Sunni MPs and personalities have demanded to choose a new Internal Security Forces chief — a position that will be left vacant after Maj. Gen. Imad Othman retires.

Representatives of the National Moderation bloc proposed a law a few days ago to postpone the retirement of Lebanon’s security chiefs by one year. The law is also supported by the Lebanese Forces and Progressive Socialist blocs.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri — an ally of Hezbollah — said he was ready to cooperate and hold a legislative session next month “to ensure the institutional vacuum is avoided.”

The Political Council of the Free Patriotic Movement — headed by MP Gebran Bassil — described efforts to extend Aoun’s term as “a programmed, intimidating political and media campaign with political goals.”

It claimed there was “no possibility” of a vacuum occurring in military leadership.

The FPM council said: “The right to command according to the rank is what rules, even during war. So, why resort to unconstitutional and illegal solutions that would lead to appeal?”

Bassil strongly opposes Aoun’s nomination for Lebanon’s presidency.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has remained silent over the military leadership vacancy despite its political alliance with the Free Patriotic Movement.

Extending Aoun’s term requires securing a quorum for cabinet or a quorum for parliament, meaning the support of Hezbollah, the Amal Movement and its allies is necessary for the proposal to be approved.

Topics: Lebanon

2.2 million need food assistance as Gaza Strip risks ‘sliding into hunger hell,’ says WFP

2.2 million need food assistance as Gaza Strip risks ‘sliding into hunger hell,’ says WFP
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News
  • ‘Supplies of food and water practically non-existent,’ says organization’s executive director, Cindy McCain
  • Lack of fuel forced the final bakery that was still operating in partnership with the UN agency to close this week
Arab News

DUBAI: The UN’s World Food Program warned on Thursday that Gaza is facing a massive food crisis and widespread hunger.
Almost the entire population is in desperate need of food and less than 10 percent of the minimum required supplies have entered the territory since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7, the organization said.
“Supplies of food and water are practically non-existent in Gaza and only a fraction of what is needed is arriving through the borders,” said Cindy McCain, the WFP’s executive director.
“With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation. There is no way to meet current hunger needs with one operational border crossing.”
The only hope is to open another safe passage for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, she added.
A WFP official also said on Thursday that if immediate action was not taken, the Gaza Strip risked “sliding into hunger hell.”
A lack of fuel to power ovens forced the closure this week of the last bakery that was still working in partnership with the WFP. The organization confirmed that fuel shortages have resulted in a crippling halt in bread production at all 130 bakeries it worked with in the blockaded territory.
“Bread, a staple food for people in Gaza, is scarce or non-existent,” it said.
The fuel crisis is also affecting humanitarian operations and the distribution of aid, including food. Even as trucks arrived across the border from Egypt and unloaded supplies in Gaza on Tuesday, the aid could not be distributed to civilians in shelters because there was not enough fuel for delivery vehicles.
In addition, only 447 trucks out of the 1,129 that have entered Gaza since the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt reopened on Oct. 21 were carrying food supplies, the WFP said, and the food that has arrived is only enough to meet 7 percent of the population’s daily minimum caloric needs.
The organization said it welcomes the recent increase in the number of aid trucks arriving in the territory but added that the amount remains woefully inadequate.
“The collapse of food supply chains is a catastrophic turning point in an already dire situation, where people have been stripped of basic necessities,” said Samer Abdeljaber, the WFP’s representative and country director in Palestine.
“Without access to fuel, our ability to provide bread or transport food to those in need has been severely compromised, essentially bringing life in Gaza to a standstill. People are going hungry.”

Topics: War on Gaza WFP Food Gaza UN Rafah Border Crossing

