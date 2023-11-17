Grand Mosque imam, Saudi envoy to Egypt laud Kingdom’s Gaza aid appeal response

RIYADH: The Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali has praised Saudi Arabians for helping to raise more than $133 million to help Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement made at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, the envoy said a seventh Saudi airlift had arrived on Wednesday at Egypt’s Al-Arish International Airport, from where the aid would be transported by road to the border.

The Gaza fund-raising appeal was started with a donation of more than $13 million from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Nugali noted that the generosity of the Saudi people in backing the humanitarian campaign was “unsurprising,” adding that so far 250 tons of aid had been delivered to Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began and that this would likely double with aid also being shipped by sea.

He pointed out the difficulties faced in sending aid to Gaza but said the Kingdom was committed to ensuring that it reached those it was intended for.

Friday sermon dedicated to Palestine

Elsewhere in the Friday sermon at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Imam Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais praised the Kingdom’s fundraising campaign to aid the people of Gaza, which has so far raised more than $133 million.







Grand Mosque Imam Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais dedicated the Friday sermons to the people of Palestine. (Supplied)



He said the campaign was “a noble stance towards the alarming events and dire consequences in Palestine.”

He also hailed Riyadh’s initiative to host the Arab-Islamic summit that gathered leaders from over 50 nations.

The summit’s “resolute final statement aligns with the historical positions of the Kingdom in providing leading support to the Palestinian people in various trials and hardships they have faced,” he noted.

During the sermon, Al-Sudais dedicated prayers for Gaza amid an intense Israeli military operation, which has killed 11,500 people, including thousands of children.

He urged people to practice patience and resilience at times of adversities, saying that the war on Gaza has raised reminders of upholding the core values of humanity.