Grand Mosque imam, Saudi envoy to Egypt laud Kingdom's Gaza aid appeal response
Nugali noted that the generosity of the Saudi people in backing the humanitarian campaign was “unsurprising”. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
  • Seventh Saudi airlift had arrived at Egypt’s Al-Arish International Airport, from where the aid would be transported by road to the border
  • Friday sermon at Makkah’s Grand Mosque dedicated prayers for the people of Gaza
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali has praised Saudi Arabians for helping to raise more than $133 million to help Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement made at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, the envoy said a seventh Saudi airlift had arrived on Wednesday at Egypt’s Al-Arish International Airport, from where the aid would be transported by road to the border.

During his visit to the border crossing, Nugali was shown the progress being made on deliveries.




The Gaza fund-raising appeal was started with a donation of more than $13 million from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Nugali noted that the generosity of the Saudi people in backing the humanitarian campaign was “unsurprising,” adding that so far 250 tons of aid had been delivered to Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began and that this would likely double with aid also being shipped by sea.

He pointed out the difficulties faced in sending aid to Gaza but said the Kingdom was committed to ensuring that it reached those it was intended for.

Friday sermon dedicated to Palestine

Elsewhere in the Friday sermon at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Imam Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais praised the Kingdom’s fundraising campaign to aid the people of Gaza, which has so far raised more than $133 million.




Grand Mosque Imam Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais dedicated the Friday sermons to the people of Palestine. (Supplied)

He said the campaign was “a noble stance towards the alarming events and dire consequences in Palestine.”

He also hailed Riyadh’s initiative to host the Arab-Islamic summit that gathered leaders from over 50 nations.

The summit’s “resolute final statement aligns with the historical positions of the Kingdom in providing leading support to the Palestinian people in various trials and hardships they have faced,” he noted.

During the sermon, Al-Sudais dedicated prayers for Gaza amid an intense Israeli military operation, which has killed 11,500 people, including thousands of children.

He urged people to practice patience and resilience at times of adversities, saying that the war on Gaza has raised reminders of upholding the core values of humanity.

Arab News
  • More than 806,000 people used Sahem to donate
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi national fundraising campaign to provide aid for the people of Gaza has so far raised more than $133 million, organizers said on Thursday.

The initiative was launched on Nov. 2 by Saudi aid agency KSrelief through the Sahem platform for charitable donations, in line with directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. By Thursday, more than 806,000 people had used it to donate.

Those who wish to contribute can download the Sahem app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play, visit sahem.ksrelief.org or transfer funds directly to the campaign’s Al-Rajhi Bank account.

Meanwhile, a seventh plane carrying aid from the Kingdom for the people of Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Wednesday. It was carrying 35 tons of relief supplies, including food and items to provide shelter.
 

Arab News
  • Al-Kahmous toured the Public Prosecutor’s Office University in Moscow
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) and Russia’s Public Prosecution Service signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday in Moscow to combat corruption and strengthen joint cooperation, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Under the agreement, signed by Nazaha President Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous and Russian Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov, the two sides will target cross-border corruption, exchange information, and strengthen individual institutional capacity.

Following the meeting, Al-Kahmous toured the Public Prosecutor’s Office University in Moscow. 

Al-Kahmous visited Russia in response to an invitation by Krasnov to review procedures implemented by the Russian Public Prosecution Service in the fight against corruption.
 

SPA
SPA

Dr. Abdullah Abu Thunain, Saudi vice minister of labor and social development, met Mohammed Jawad Malik, special assistant to Pakistan’s prime minister, in Riyadh on Thursday, the SPA reported.

The meeting focused on relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan, and tackled issues of mutual interest in human resources and the labor market, as well as ways to improve effective cooperation.

Abu Thunain has served as a board member of several government institutions, including the Education Evaluation Commission, Tamkin Technologies, the General Authority for Statistics, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation and the Public Transport Authority.

He also worked at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh for 15 years, holding several positions.
 

Tareq Al-Thaqafi
  • Mujtaba Hussein Salem and Majed Abdullah Al-Majed claimed first place in a World Robot Olympiad final
  • General director of Al-Ahsa Education Hamad bin Muhammed Al-Issa: This is certainly a win for the Kingdom and its people
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Two Saudi secondary school students have claimed first place in a World Robot Olympiad final in Panama. 

Mujtaba Hussein Salem and Majed Abdullah Al-Majed, both from Al-Ahsa, triumphed against student competitors from around the world in the Virtual Robot Challenges category.

Elementary students Fatima Ali Al-Rashid and Fatima Akil Salem finished fifth in the Future Innovators category. 

Scores of students in different age groups competed in a variety of categories at the international olympiad, held from Nov. 7-9.

Hamad bin Muhammed Al-Issa, general director of Al-Ahsa Education, described the Saudi students’ performance as a “significant accomplishment.”

Many teams of Al-Ahsa students have performed well while representing the Kingdom in global competitions, he added.

“Not only are our students drawn to the world of artificial intelligence, but they also lead in this field worldwide. This is certainly a win for the Kingdom and its people,” he said.

“To every loyal teacher who has provided support, and to every school principal who has worked hard to unleash the students’ potential in all fields, I hope your efforts will be blessed and I wish you all the best, as such achievements do not happen out of nowhere or by chance, but are the results of dedicated work and innovative students who don’t know the meaning of impossible and can face any challenge.”

Student instructor Khaled Al-Massoud told Arab News that the students’ performance is an “accomplishment for the country.” 

The two winners told Arab News that support provided by the Kingdom played a key role in their victory.

Intensive training under the supervision of Al-Massoud “helped us reach the highest levels in the Olympiad,” they added.

Arab News
  • Kingdom’s position confirmed by a vote during the 42nd UNESCO General Conference
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been re-elected as a member of the executive board of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for the period 2023 to 2027.

The announcement, by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed a vote during the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, which began on Nov. 7 and continues until Nov. 22, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The board plays an important role in setting the agenda for the General Conference, which is the organization’s highest decision-making body. It is tasked with overseeing the implementation of approved programs and reviewing budgets proposed by the director general. It also makes recommendations about the admission of new member states.

The reelection underscores the Kingdom’s growing role in, and commitment to, global cultural and educational affairs, Saudi officials said, and provides the country with an avenue to enhance communication and dialogue with the aim of fostering a more collaborative environment.
 

