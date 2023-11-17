You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Five countries seek ICC investigation into Gaza war

Five countries seek ICC investigation into Gaza war
A picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment on the Palestinian enclave on Nov. 17, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Five countries seek ICC investigation into Gaza war

Five countries seek ICC investigation into Gaza war
  ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti had sought an investigation of "the situation in the state of Palestine"
  Khan said his team had collected a "significant volume" of evidence on "relevant incidents" in the war
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
THE HAGUE: Five countries, including South Africa and Bangladesh, on Friday called for an International Criminal Court investigation into the Israel-Hamas war that has left thousands of people dead, its chief prosecutor said.
Amid international concern over the growing toll, the demand was made as families of some of the Israelis taken hostage by Hamas in their October 7 attacks that unleashed the war also sought ICC action.
ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti — all ICC members — had sought an investigation of “the situation in the state of Palestine.”
Khan said in a statement that an investigation into events in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank started in March 2021 now “extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on October, 2023.”
Khan, who recently went to the main crossing point between Gaza and Egypt, said his team had collected a “significant volume” of evidence on “relevant incidents” in the war.
He appealed for more evidence to be submitted and added: “I will also continue my efforts to visit the state of Palestine and Israel in order to meet with survivors, hear from civil society organizations and engage with relevant national counterparts.”
“I call upon all relevant actors to provide full cooperation with my office,” Khan added — though Israel is not an ICC member.
South Africa’s foreign ministry said it was urging fellow ICC members to join the referral seeking an investigation.
“South Africa remains committed to ending impunity for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and it is hoped that the situation in Palestine will be prioritized by the ICC in order to deliver justice to the victims of these grave crimes,” it said.
Israel says that 239 people from several countries were seized by the Palestinian militant group when its fighters staged the October 7 attacks in which some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, died.
The hostage plight has become a major issue in Israel as it has pursued an air and ground campaign which the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says has left 12,000 dead.
Just as lawyers for the families of some of the Gaza Palestinian dead have sought ICC action, families for the hostages demanded that Khan issue warrants for Hamas leaders.
“The inquiry is advancing,” Francois Zimeray, a lawyer for nine of the families, told AFP after the meeting.
He said he submitted a dossier on behalf of some of the families who want warrants issued for war crimes and genocide.
Any person or group can make a request to the ICC but it is not obliged to take up a case.
Legal experts have told AFP that Hamas and Israel could face war crimes charges over the conflict.
The ICC inquiry started in 2021 was into alleged war crimes by Israeli forces, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups.
Even though Israel is not an ICC state party, Zimeray said: “We have Israelis who trust the court, the sincerity of the prosecutor and the professionalism of his team.
“That contributes to showing them that the court is capable of bringing justice for the crimes they have suffered, that their family has suffered,” he said.

White House condemns Elon Musk for spreading ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie

White House condemns Elon Musk for spreading ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters
White House condemns Elon Musk for spreading ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie

White House condemns Elon Musk for spreading ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie
  Musk on Wednesday endorsed a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory was speaking "the actual truth"
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The White House on Friday accused Elon Musk of repeating a “hideous” antisemitic lie on his social media site X this week, calling it an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate” that “runs against our core values as Americans.”
The White House statement follows decisions by at least two more major corporations to pull their advertising dollars from X after watchdog Media Matters found ads by IBM, Apple and others were placed alongside content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.
Responding to Musk’s post on Wednesday, the White House condemned what it called an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate” that “runs against our core values as Americans.”
Musk on Wednesday endorsed a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory was speaking “the actual truth.”
That conspiracy theory holds that Jewish people and leftists are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants that will lead to a “white genocide.”
“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie ... one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said, referring to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Representatives for Musk and X on Friday again declined to comment on Musk’s post on Wednesday.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
on Friday said it was pausing its X ads, while Axios reported Apple, the world’s largest company by market value, was also pausing its ads. IBM on Thursday halted its advertising on the platform.
“When it comes to this platform — X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There’s no place for it anywhere in the world — it’s ugly and wrong. Full stop,” X CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote on Thursday.
Advertisers have fled the site since Musk bought it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp rise in hate speech on X, civil rights groups have said.
Antisemitism has been on the rise in recent years in the United States and worldwide. Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas after last month’s attack, antisemitic incidents in the United States rose by nearly 400 percent from the year-earlier period, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit that fights antisemitism.
Musk, chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla and founder of rocket company SpaceX, has blamed the Anti-Defamation League for the ongoing drop in advertisers without offering any evidence.

 

UK minister Tariq Ahmad to meet Middle East counterparts in Bahrain, Qatar

Tariq Ahmad. (Twitter @tariqahmadbt)
Tariq Ahmad. (Twitter @tariqahmadbt)
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters
UK minister Tariq Ahmad to meet Middle East counterparts in Bahrain, Qatar

Tariq Ahmad. (Twitter @tariqahmadbt)
  The minister will meet with his Middle East counterparts, including the secretary general of the Arab League, the statement added
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters

LONON: British Minister of State for the Middle East Tariq Ahmad will travel to Bahrain and Qatar for talks on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement on Saturday.
The minister will also meet with his Middle East counterparts, including the secretary general of the Arab League, the statement added.
The visit follows the UK’s commitment of an additional 30 million pounds ($37.38 million)in humanitarian aid to Palestinians, the FCDO said. ($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

 

New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN

New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP
New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN

New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN
  The military took control of the town later in the day, and on Friday local media cited residents saying that around 50 people had been detained and an unknown number were feared dead
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP

YANGON, Myanmar: Renewed fighting this week between Myanmar’s military and an ethnic minority armed group has displaced more than 26,000 people in western Rakhine state, the United Nations said on Friday.
Ongoing clashes between the Arakan Army (AA) and the military “have resulted in the displacement of 26,175 people” across Rakhine, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update.
AA fighters launched attacks on security forces in Rakhine and neighboring Chin state on Monday, ending a shaky cease-fire and opening another front as the military battles opponents in the north and east.
UNOCHA said at least 11 people had been killed in military shelling of AA positions since Monday.
On Thursday junta troops shelled the town of Pauktaw, 16 miles (25 kilometers) west of state capital Sittwe, and shot at it from helicopters after AA fighters briefly seized the police station, residents told AFP.
The military took control of the town later in the day, and on Friday local media cited residents saying that around 50 people had been detained and an unknown number were feared dead.
UNOCHA said 19,000 people had been displaced from Pauktaw.
“Virtually all” roads and waterways connecting Rakhine townships have been blocked, UNOCHA said, adding most humanitarian activities in affected townships had been suspended.
It added more than 100 people had reportedly been detained by junta authorities since the renewed clashes.
For years the AA has fought a war for the autonomy of the state’s ethnic Rakhine population in their home near the border with Bangladesh.

Since last month AA fighters, in alliance with two other armed ethnic minority groups, have been battling the junta across a swathe of northern Shan state near the border with China.
The alliance, which includes the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) has seized towns and blocked vital trade routes to Myanmar’s northern neighbor.
The offensive has galvanized other opponents of the military, with clashes spreading to Myanmar’s western and eastern borders in what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.
On Friday anti-coup fighters in eastern Kayah state said they had torched a courthouse in the state capital Loikaw amid clashes with security forces in and around the city.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday he was “deeply concerned” about the widening conflict.
 

 

Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians

Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians

Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians
  The 86-year-old pontiff wants to demonstrate his "spiritual closeness" during the two meetings
  "With these meetings of exclusively humanitarian nature, Pope Francis wants to demonstrate his spiritual closeness to the suffering of each one," said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will meet next week a group of relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas and another of relatives of Palestinians in Gaza, the Vatican said Friday.
The 86-year-old pontiff wants to demonstrate his “spiritual closeness” during the two meetings, which will take place on the margins of his weekly audience at the Vatican, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
“On the morning of Wednesday, November 22, on the sidelines of the general audience, Pope Francis will meet at separate times with a group of relatives of Israelis held hostage in Gaza and a group of relatives of Palestinians suffering from the conflict in Gaza,” he said.
“With these meetings of exclusively humanitarian nature, Pope Francis wants to demonstrate his spiritual closeness to the suffering of each one.”
Bruni cited the pontiff’s comments last Sunday that “Every human being, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, of any people or religion, every human being is sacred, is precious in the eyes of God and has the right to live in peace.”
The Palestinian militant group Hamas took about 240 people hostage when it attacked Israel on October 7, breaking through Gaza’s militarised border to kill about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
Israel has vowed to “crush” Hamas in response, and its air and ground campaign has killed 12,000 people, including 5,000 children, according to Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’
  'No one can come in, and no one can leave the base,' says one refugee
  Ministry of Defence spokesperson: 'We are working closely across government to support their resettlement'
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan refugees who were relocated to the UK from Pakistan have been “dumped” in military bases across the country, The Independent reported on Friday.

Charity chiefs and military officials say the move is a betrayal of Afghans who served alongside British and Western forces during the campaign against the Taliban.

About 3,000 Afghans with ties to Britain’s military are set to be relocated to the UK from Pakistan.

They had fled their homes to neighboring Pakistan following the Taliban takeover, and as fears mounted over the potential for revenge attacks against Afghans who worked with Western forces.

But since some of the refugees arrived in Britain, hundreds of Afghan veterans have been “dumped” and “segregated from their new community” inside military barracks across the UK, said Steve Smith, CEO of charity Care4Calais.

Behind barbed wire fences at sites in Loughborough, Gloucestershire, Blackpool and Staffordshire, the “betrayed” veterans are being held back from “starting their new lives,” he added.

Smith warned that the government had “let down Afghans who served alongside UK forces in Afghanistan.”

One refugee living in a military base told The Independent that he had struggled to access medical help, turning to a charity volunteer to work out how to contact the authorities for antibiotics.

He added: “There is no way to leave. No one can come in, and no one can leave the base. We’ve not been told anything about how long we’re going to be here; they just put us here for an unknown period of time. There’s nothing to do here. We are just staring at the walls right now.”

Some of the Afghan arrivals have been rehoused in military homes — the goal of the relocation plan, dubbed Operation Lazurite — but many remain in barracks and are unable to leave. Some have been told they must endure a six-week wait before being given permanent homes.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing the best possible care for eligible Afghan families upon arrival to the UK, which includes access to a 24-hour support network, deployed Medical Liaison Officers and interpreters. We are working closely across government to support their resettlement.”

