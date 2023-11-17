Australia to donate part of Palestine World Cup qualifier proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Gaza

You are here

Palestine’s starting eleven gather for their national anthem ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers match against Lebanon at the Khalid Bin Mohamed Stadium in Sharjah on Nov. 16, 2023. (AFP)
  • Preparations for game on Nov. 21 ‘quite stressful,’ says Socceroos’ coach Graham Arnold
  • Five-figure donation will be matched by Football Australia
BEIRUT: Part of the proceeds from Australia’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Palestine is to be donated to humanitarian efforts in Gaza, the BBC reported on Friday.
Australia’s coach Graham Arnold admitted that preparations for the game on Nov. 21 in Kuwait have been “quite stressful,” in the wake of the violence in the Gaza Strip.
The Socceroos’ five-figure donation will be matched by Football Australia.
The forthcoming fixture has been moved to Kuwait after it was scheduled to be played in the West Bank.
Lebanon and Palestine played out a goalless draw at Sharjah’s Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
The last time Palestine played at home was in 2019 when they faced Saudi Arabia.
Arnold called the current conflict “horrific,” and added: “With everything that’s going on in the Middle East at the moment, it’s been quite stressful for me and just making sure that everything (regarding preparation) is great.
“What we do have control over is our performance and playing against Palestine, and going out and getting the job done for Australia.
“Obviously we are very sympathetic … with what’s going on, but again, it’s a game of football and that brings a lot of joy to everybody.”
Australia have topped their qualifying group after thrashing Bangladesh 7-0, and Leicester defender Harry Souttar, who opened the scoring for his side in that clash, says the team must be professional in Kuwait and put aside their emotions.
He said: “Obviously we know kind of what’s going on for both sides; it’s horrendous.
“I’m not going to stand here and give a political view, but all I can say is we will be going into that focusing on purely the game and nothing else.
“We know that Palestine are going to be right up for it. We know that they’re going to be playing for a lot more than just football.”

LONDON: Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco is set to complete a sponsorship deal with FIFA, according to a report in The Times newspaper.

Sources close to the negotiations told the paper that the deal, expected to run until 2034, is worth an estimated $100 million a year.

Talks are at an “advanced stage,” the sources added, and come after the Kingdom was confirmed as the sole bidder for the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

If agreed, the sponsorship deal will make Aramco FIFA’s biggest-paying sponsor.

Aramco declined to comment on the report, and FIFA responded by saying it was not part of its policy to “confirm or deny any commercial discussions,” The Times reported.

The oil giant already has major sponsorship deals with Formula 1 and the women’s golf circuit, as well as with the International Cricket Council for the Cricket World Cup and the Indian Premier League.

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach
BELGRADE: Saudi national coach Yasser Al-Harbi has joined the Serbian club FK Vozdovac as an assistant coach for the first team in a move that meets the objectives of the Future Falcons Program.
Al-Harbi, who initially joined the program as an assistant coach, signed the contract with the top-tier Serbian club this week.
The FFP, which is affiliated with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, aims to develop national coaches and administrators by offering them opportunities in Europe.
Saudi coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri signed a contract earlier this month to coach the first team of Bosnia’s Zeljeznicar Club as part of the same program.
Al-Harbi, who previously served as assistant coach for AEK Athens’ reserve team, becomes the second Saudi national to coach in Europe this month following Al-Tuwaijri’s appointment.
Al-Harbi joins the Serbian SuperLiga club as an assistant coach for a season.
The champions of the Serbian SuperLiga are drawn into the primary qualifying rounds for the UEFA Champions League, with the second and third-placed teams participating in the qualifying rounds for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Real Madrid’s Camavinga suffers knee ligament damage

Real Madrid’s Camavinga suffers knee ligament damage
MADRID: Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga suffered knee ligament damage while training with the French national team, the club said on Friday.
Camavinga, 21, suffered the injury in his right knee on Wednesday as he trained with his France teammates for Euro 2024 qualifiers and then returned to Spain for scans that revealed the extent of the problem.
“Following tests carried out today it has been diagnosed that Camavinga has torn the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee,” Real Madrid said in a statement. “Further developments are awaited.”
Real did not immediately say how long he would be sidelined for, but serious knee ligament injuries tend to require months to heal.
Camavinga has become a key part of Real’s lineup this season and is seen as one of the players the Spanish giants will build around for the future, alongside 20-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham.
On Thursday, France had announced that the 13-times capped international had a “sprained right knee.”
He was replaced by Nice’s Khephren Thuram for the final two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar in Nice on Saturday and Greece in Athens on Tuesday.
Group B leaders France are already through to next year’s tournament in Germany.
Camavinga joined Real Madrid in 2021 from Rennes and extended his contract until 2029 in early November with coach Carlo Ancelotti praising his versatility as he played in more than 100 matches in all competitions.
Since his arrival in Madrid he has won the Champions League, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
RIYADH: Asia’s qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup, and also the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, kicked off on Thursday with most of the fancied teams negotiating expected wins and India pulling off the shock result of the round.

The top two from each of the nine groups of four progress to the final stage of World Cup qualification, and here are five things learned from Thursday’s action.

Al-Shehri with a point to prove for Saudi Arabia

Head coach Roberto Mancini said after Saudi Arabia defeated Pakistan 4-0 that the pouring rain in the first half was a good omen. That remains to be seen in what was an expected victory, but it was notable for how dangerous Saleh Al-Shehri looked.

The striker, who was scoring against Argentina in the World Cup just a year ago, has had little playing time for Al-Hilal this season as the team — propelled by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goals — has soared to the top of the standings in both the domestic and Champions League. The Jeddah-born forward showed his ability to find the net with a fine shot early in the game and his penalty early in the second half sealed the win. He could have had more too and perhaps his lack of playing time had a part in that.

There were eyebrows raised when Mancini did not select Firas Al-Buraikan, who plays and scores more at home, so the Italian will be delighted that Al-Shehri is looking like his main man in attack. He will be happier still if he can do something similar in Jordan on Tuesday, though that will be a tougher task.

Iraq thrill fans on home soil

Iraq thrashed a decent Indonesia team 5-1 to give more than 60,000 fans in the southern city of Basra much to shout about.

The only way it could have been better would have been if the Lions of Mesopotamia were allowed to return to the capital Baghdad to play a competitive match for the first time in over 20 years.

For now, though, those watching enjoyed the show with the teenage Ali Jasim looking very good indeed.

Al-Ittihad fans will remember the Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya playmaker pulling the strings in a recent Asian Champions League loss that resulted in coach Nuno Santo getting his marching orders.

Against Indonesia, the 19-year-old recorded three assists, showing his creative talents, vision, and reading of the game – not to mention a fine technical ability.

Under Spanish coach Jesus Casas, Iraq look to be heading in the right direction and will take control of the group if they can win in Vietnam on Tuesday.

Mabkhout gives UAE winning start

The UAE defeated Nepal 4-0 in Dubai, a result that was never in doubt from when Khalifa Al-Hammadi put the hosts ahead early on.

The only question from that point was how many goals the 1990 World Cup participants would go on and score. Ali Mabkhout got two to take his international tally to 83.

It was not the most fluid of performances but against a team ranked 173 in the world, it did not have to be.

The UAE did enough to ensure that coach Paulo Bento, appointed in July, could make changes in the second half to rest players ahead of a tougher test in Bahrain on Tuesday.

It is so far so good under the Portuguese boss – who took South Korea to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup – with four wins from four. It will take time to impose his preferred patient build-up play but there will be opportunities to develop and fine-tune the style in a group that should present few problems for his team.

Kuwait suffer huge blow from India

The first Asian Arab team to make the World Cup back in 1982 are going to have their work cut out to make the next stage after a 1-0 home loss against India.

It has been a long time since their glory days, and it also feels like a while since they thrashed the Indians 9-1 in 2010.

That was never going to happen this time, with India having made significant strides while Kuwait seem to be going backwards. At home, they just did not create enough and struggled to break down a disciplined and hard-working Indian side.

Preparations under Portuguese boss Rui Bento had been solid with recent wins over Syria and Bahrain and there was some cause for optimism, but it is becoming the same old story for the team that have not reached the latter stages of qualification since the 2006 campaign.

It is not over yet. Kuwait should be able to beat Afghanistan, who lost 8-1 in Qatar, on Tuesday and hope that India lose to the group leaders. Overall, though, there are going to have to be improvements if there is a chance of progressing.

Oman on track while Palestine and Lebanon draw

After their fine showing in the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup, Oman were awarded top-seed status for this group stage.

It means that Branko Ivankovic’s men have an easier path, and they certainly had a comfortable first game, defeating lowly Chinese Taipei 3-0 in Muscat.

It means that the Reds can go to Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday knowing that even a draw is likely to put them four points clear of third place and on course for a smooth passage into the top two spots and beyond.

Lebanon’s 0-0 draw with Palestine was hardly a surprise given how evenly matched the two teams are. Played in Sharjah instead of Beirut and behind closed doors, it was an eerie atmosphere, but the game was as tight as all expected with Palestine looking the more likely to score.

As Australia should top the group, the competition for second is going to be fierce between Lebanon and Palestine and on this evidence, it may well go to the final kick.

Hungary qualify for Euro 2024 after clinching draw

Hungary qualify for Euro 2024 after clinching draw
PARIS: Hungary qualified for Euro 2024 when a Bulgarian own goal late in stoppage time gave them a 2-2 draw in Sofia on Thursday.
The Hungarians needed a single point to clinch their ticket to the finals in Germany but were trailing 2-1 before Alex Petkov headed into his own net in the 97th minute.
The Hungarian players exploded in joy at the end of a match played in an empty stadium because of fears of violence.
However Bulgarian fans protesting against their own football federation clashed with police outside the ground.
The draw gave Hungary 15 points from seven games in Group G of European qualifying, two ahead of Serbia.
The Hungarians join host nation Germany, Austria, Belgium, England, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain and Turkiye as the teams qualified so far for next year’s finals.
Hungary, whose play was largely directed by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, took the lead in the 10th minute through Martin Adam but Spas Delev pulled Bulgaria level on 24 minutes.
Bulgaria grabbed the advantage in a hard-fought game when Kiril Despodov placed a penalty beyond the outstretched hand of the Hungarian ‘keeper after Despodov had been fouled by Attila Szalai.
But just as it seemed Hungary were slipping to defeat, the unfortunate Petkov headed a Hungarian cross into his own net.

