BEIRUT: Part of the proceeds from Australia’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Palestine is to be donated to humanitarian efforts in Gaza, the BBC reported on Friday.
Australia’s coach Graham Arnold admitted that preparations for the game on Nov. 21 in Kuwait have been “quite stressful,” in the wake of the violence in the Gaza Strip.
The Socceroos’ five-figure donation will be matched by Football Australia.
The forthcoming fixture has been moved to Kuwait after it was scheduled to be played in the West Bank.
Lebanon and Palestine played out a goalless draw at Sharjah’s Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
The last time Palestine played at home was in 2019 when they faced Saudi Arabia.
Arnold called the current conflict “horrific,” and added: “With everything that’s going on in the Middle East at the moment, it’s been quite stressful for me and just making sure that everything (regarding preparation) is great.
“What we do have control over is our performance and playing against Palestine, and going out and getting the job done for Australia.
“Obviously we are very sympathetic … with what’s going on, but again, it’s a game of football and that brings a lot of joy to everybody.”
Australia have topped their qualifying group after thrashing Bangladesh 7-0, and Leicester defender Harry Souttar, who opened the scoring for his side in that clash, says the team must be professional in Kuwait and put aside their emotions.
He said: “Obviously we know kind of what’s going on for both sides; it’s horrendous.
“I’m not going to stand here and give a political view, but all I can say is we will be going into that focusing on purely the game and nothing else.
“We know that Palestine are going to be right up for it. We know that they’re going to be playing for a lot more than just football.”
Australia to donate part of Palestine World Cup qualifier proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Gaza
https://arab.news/9yy4e
