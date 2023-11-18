You are here

New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN

Myanmar military soldiers who have surrendered to the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force ride in the back of a vehicle in Loikaw, Myanmar, in this still image taken from video released November 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Myanmar military soldiers who have surrendered to the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force ride in the back of a vehicle in Loikaw, Myanmar, in this still image taken from video released November 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
  • The military took control of the town later in the day, and on Friday local media cited residents saying that around 50 people had been detained and an unknown number were feared dead
YANGON, Myanmar: Renewed fighting this week between Myanmar’s military and an ethnic minority armed group has displaced more than 26,000 people in western Rakhine state, the United Nations said on Friday.
Ongoing clashes between the Arakan Army (AA) and the military “have resulted in the displacement of 26,175 people” across Rakhine, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update.
AA fighters launched attacks on security forces in Rakhine and neighboring Chin state on Monday, ending a shaky cease-fire and opening another front as the military battles opponents in the north and east.
UNOCHA said at least 11 people had been killed in military shelling of AA positions since Monday.
On Thursday junta troops shelled the town of Pauktaw, 16 miles (25 kilometers) west of state capital Sittwe, and shot at it from helicopters after AA fighters briefly seized the police station, residents told AFP.
The military took control of the town later in the day, and on Friday local media cited residents saying that around 50 people had been detained and an unknown number were feared dead.
UNOCHA said 19,000 people had been displaced from Pauktaw.
“Virtually all” roads and waterways connecting Rakhine townships have been blocked, UNOCHA said, adding most humanitarian activities in affected townships had been suspended.
It added more than 100 people had reportedly been detained by junta authorities since the renewed clashes.
For years the AA has fought a war for the autonomy of the state’s ethnic Rakhine population in their home near the border with Bangladesh.

Since last month AA fighters, in alliance with two other armed ethnic minority groups, have been battling the junta across a swathe of northern Shan state near the border with China.
The alliance, which includes the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) has seized towns and blocked vital trade routes to Myanmar’s northern neighbor.
The offensive has galvanized other opponents of the military, with clashes spreading to Myanmar’s western and eastern borders in what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.
On Friday anti-coup fighters in eastern Kayah state said they had torched a courthouse in the state capital Loikaw amid clashes with security forces in and around the city.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday he was “deeply concerned” about the widening conflict.
 

 

Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians

Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
  • The 86-year-old pontiff wants to demonstrate his “spiritual closeness” during the two meetings
  • “With these meetings of exclusively humanitarian nature, Pope Francis wants to demonstrate his spiritual closeness to the suffering of each one,” said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will meet next week a group of relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas and another of relatives of Palestinians in Gaza, the Vatican said Friday.
The 86-year-old pontiff wants to demonstrate his “spiritual closeness” during the two meetings, which will take place on the margins of his weekly audience at the Vatican, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
“On the morning of Wednesday, November 22, on the sidelines of the general audience, Pope Francis will meet at separate times with a group of relatives of Israelis held hostage in Gaza and a group of relatives of Palestinians suffering from the conflict in Gaza,” he said.
“With these meetings of exclusively humanitarian nature, Pope Francis wants to demonstrate his spiritual closeness to the suffering of each one.”
Bruni cited the pontiff’s comments last Sunday that “Every human being, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, of any people or religion, every human being is sacred, is precious in the eyes of God and has the right to live in peace.”
The Palestinian militant group Hamas took about 240 people hostage when it attacked Israel on October 7, breaking through Gaza’s militarised border to kill about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
Israel has vowed to “crush” Hamas in response, and its air and ground campaign has killed 12,000 people, including 5,000 children, according to Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
  • ‘No one can come in, and no one can leave the base,’ says one refugee
  • Ministry of Defence spokesperson: ‘We are working closely across government to support their resettlement’
LONDON: Afghan refugees who were relocated to the UK from Pakistan have been “dumped” in military bases across the country, The Independent reported on Friday.

Charity chiefs and military officials say the move is a betrayal of Afghans who served alongside British and Western forces during the campaign against the Taliban.

About 3,000 Afghans with ties to Britain’s military are set to be relocated to the UK from Pakistan.

They had fled their homes to neighboring Pakistan following the Taliban takeover, and as fears mounted over the potential for revenge attacks against Afghans who worked with Western forces.

But since some of the refugees arrived in Britain, hundreds of Afghan veterans have been “dumped” and “segregated from their new community” inside military barracks across the UK, said Steve Smith, CEO of charity Care4Calais.

Behind barbed wire fences at sites in Loughborough, Gloucestershire, Blackpool and Staffordshire, the “betrayed” veterans are being held back from “starting their new lives,” he added.

Smith warned that the government had “let down Afghans who served alongside UK forces in Afghanistan.”

One refugee living in a military base told The Independent that he had struggled to access medical help, turning to a charity volunteer to work out how to contact the authorities for antibiotics.

He added: “There is no way to leave. No one can come in, and no one can leave the base. We’ve not been told anything about how long we’re going to be here; they just put us here for an unknown period of time. There’s nothing to do here. We are just staring at the walls right now.”

Some of the Afghan arrivals have been rehoused in military homes — the goal of the relocation plan, dubbed Operation Lazurite — but many remain in barracks and are unable to leave. Some have been told they must endure a six-week wait before being given permanent homes.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing the best possible care for eligible Afghan families upon arrival to the UK, which includes access to a 24-hour support network, deployed Medical Liaison Officers and interpreters. We are working closely across government to support their resettlement.”

‘Time to scream’: Indonesian doctors urge global action to prevent Gaza genocide

‘Time to scream’: Indonesian doctors urge global action to prevent Gaza genocide
Updated 17 November 2023
  • Israeli strikes have killed 202 medics and paramedics in Gaza
  • Indonesians appeal to health workers across the world to not be silent
DUBAI: Indonesian doctors on Friday called on medics across the world to stand up for health workers in Gaza in the wake of Israeli strikes on hospitals in the besieged Palestinian territory.

More than 1,000 participants, most of whom represented medical groups across Indonesia, joined a virtual forum “Time to Scream to the World: Stop Genocide” hosted by the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee.

MER-C is an Indonesian NGO that funds the Indonesia Hospital in northern Gaza, one of the few facilities still holding the line to save lives despite the daily bombardment that started on Oct. 7 in retaliation for an attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

Israeli airstrikes on civilians have since killed more than 11,470 people, and wounded tens of thousands more. Two-thirds of the dead are women and children.

Among the dead are doctors, paramedics and nurses, who for the past three weeks have been increasingly targeted — alongside their relatives — despite being protected by the Geneva Convention.

“We are praying for all the victims, and especially the 202 medics and paramedics killed while serving humanity. We salute the health workers at the Indonesia Hospital, at Al-Shifa Hospital and others, who are still there risking everything as Israel will not spare their lives,” MER-C chairman Dr. Sarbini Murad said while addressing the forum.

“We appeal to all health workers in Indonesia and across the world to not be silent as they watch the cruelties committed by Israel against medics and paramedics.”

In an open letter, the Indonesian associations of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and midwives said that 22 hospitals and 49 health centers in Gaza have ceased operations due to Israeli attacks, which are in violation of the first Geneva Convention of Aug. 12, 1949 and the additional protocols of 1977.

“(We) urge the UN, the international health community and organizations to take concrete and immediate steps to stop Israeli attacks on medical facilities and personnel in Gaza and restore as quickly as possible medical services that have been stopped,” the letter read. 

“(We) request the (Indonesian) government to engage in firm diplomacy on the international stage to pressure Israel to cease its aggression in Gaza, Palestine.”

Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestinians, who were among the first to recognize the Indonesian independence from Dutch colonial rule in 1945.

Many Indonesians, as well as their government, see Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

Five countries seek ICC investigation into Gaza war

Five countries seek ICC investigation into Gaza war
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
  • ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti had sought an investigation of “the situation in the state of Palestine“
  • Khan said his team had collected a “significant volume” of evidence on “relevant incidents” in the war
THE HAGUE: Five countries, including South Africa and Bangladesh, on Friday called for an International Criminal Court investigation into the Israel-Hamas war that has left thousands of people dead, its chief prosecutor said.
Amid international concern over the growing toll, the demand was made as families of some of the Israelis taken hostage by Hamas in their October 7 attacks that unleashed the war also sought ICC action.
ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti — all ICC members — had sought an investigation of “the situation in the state of Palestine.”
Khan said in a statement that an investigation into events in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank started in March 2021 now “extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on October, 2023.”
Khan, who recently went to the main crossing point between Gaza and Egypt, said his team had collected a “significant volume” of evidence on “relevant incidents” in the war.
He appealed for more evidence to be submitted and added: “I will also continue my efforts to visit the state of Palestine and Israel in order to meet with survivors, hear from civil society organizations and engage with relevant national counterparts.”
“I call upon all relevant actors to provide full cooperation with my office,” Khan added — though Israel is not an ICC member.
South Africa’s foreign ministry said it was urging fellow ICC members to join the referral seeking an investigation.
“South Africa remains committed to ending impunity for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and it is hoped that the situation in Palestine will be prioritized by the ICC in order to deliver justice to the victims of these grave crimes,” it said.
Israel says that 239 people from several countries were seized by the Palestinian militant group when its fighters staged the October 7 attacks in which some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, died.
The hostage plight has become a major issue in Israel as it has pursued an air and ground campaign which the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says has left 12,000 dead.
Just as lawyers for the families of some of the Gaza Palestinian dead have sought ICC action, families for the hostages demanded that Khan issue warrants for Hamas leaders.
“The inquiry is advancing,” Francois Zimeray, a lawyer for nine of the families, told AFP after the meeting.
He said he submitted a dossier on behalf of some of the families who want warrants issued for war crimes and genocide.
Any person or group can make a request to the ICC but it is not obliged to take up a case.
Legal experts have told AFP that Hamas and Israel could face war crimes charges over the conflict.
The ICC inquiry started in 2021 was into alleged war crimes by Israeli forces, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups.
Even though Israel is not an ICC state party, Zimeray said: “We have Israelis who trust the court, the sincerity of the prosecutor and the professionalism of his team.
“That contributes to showing them that the court is capable of bringing justice for the crimes they have suffered, that their family has suffered,” he said.

Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks

Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks
Updated 17 November 2023
  • Sri Lankans have been holding events on a daily basis to show solidarity with Palestinians
  • Sri Lankan parliamentarians call on UN secretary-general to stop Israel’s war on Gaza
Colombo: Mosques across Sri Lanka on Friday dedicated prayers to the thousands of Palestinian civilians killed in the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

More than 11,470 Palestinians have been killed and many others wounded since the deadly onslaught began on Oct. 7. Two-thirds of the dead are women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The UN humanitarian affairs office estimates that around 2,700 people — including 1,500 minors — are missing. They are believed to be buried in the ruins of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombs.

“We organized special prayers today, with the recitation of qunut in sympathy with the Palestinian brethren who are dying daily with their little ones,” Basheer Latheef, chief trustee of the Wekanda Mosque in Colombo, told Arab News. Qunut is the supplication traditionally recited at times of calamity.

“The prayers were conducted at all mosques ... Our sincere appeal to mankind is to stop this war,” Latheef added.

Social activist Shiraj Yoonus, who also took part in the prayers, said it was the least he could do.

“The volume of destruction we see, the lives lost, the limbs lost, the injured children, pregnant women ... they have been massacred indiscriminately,” he told Arab News. “If I see this (now), then how will the Day of Judgment be?”

Since the beginning of the deadly bombardment, people in predominantly Buddhist Sri Lanka have been taking to the streets almost every day to take part in interfaith rallies to demonstrate their solidarity with Palestinians.

Friday’s prayers were also followed by rallies.

Sri Lankan parliamentarians have also shown their support; more than 150 MPs sent an open letter to the UN secretary-general this week demanding swift action to stop Israel’s war on Gaza as well as the oppression of the people of Palestine.

“We are determined to continue this protest until the Israelis stop their brutality,” said Dr. Mohamed Illyas, a former legislator who took part in a rally in front of the Wekanda Mosque. “We will take this message to the head of our country to make our voice heard in all international forums.”

