White House blasts Musk’s ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X

X CEO Elon Musk leaves a US Senate bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Insight Forum at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 13, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters
  • Musk on Wednesday endorsed a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory was speaking “the actual truth”
WASHINGTON: The White House on Friday condemned Elon Musk’s endorsement of what it called a “hideous” antisemitic conspiracy theory on X, while major US companies including Walt Disney Co, Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal parent Comcast paused their advertisements on his social media site.
Musk on Wednesday agreed with a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory was speaking “the actual truth.”
That conspiracy theory holds that Jewish people and leftists are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants that will lead to a “white genocide.”
The White House accused Musk of an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate” that “runs against our core values as Americans.”
“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie ... one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said, referring to the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel.
In addition to Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global said on Friday they also were pausing their ads on X. Axios reported that Apple, the world’s largest company by market value, was also pausing its ads.
IBM on Thursday halted its advertising on X after a report found its ads were placed next to content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. Media Matters said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast’s Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content.
Advertisers have fled the site, formerly called Twitter, since Musk bought it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp rise in hate speech on X, according to civil rights groups.
Representatives for Musk and X on Friday again declined to comment on his post.
“When it comes to this platform — X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There’s no place for it anywhere in the world — it’s ugly and wrong. Full stop,” X CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote on Thursday.
Antisemitism has been on the rise in recent years in the United States and worldwide. Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas after last month’s attack, antisemitic incidents in the United States rose by nearly 400 percent from the year-earlier period, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that fights antisemitism.
Musk, chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla and founder of rocket company SpaceX, has blamed the Anti-Defamation League for the ongoing drop in advertisers, without offering any evidence.

 

Topics: antisemitic Elon Musk White House

UK minister Tariq Ahmad to meet Middle East counterparts in Bahrain, Qatar

Tariq Ahmad. (Twitter @tariqahmadbt)
Tariq Ahmad. (Twitter @tariqahmadbt)
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

UK minister Tariq Ahmad to meet Middle East counterparts in Bahrain, Qatar

Tariq Ahmad. (Twitter @tariqahmadbt)
  • The minister will meet with his Middle East counterparts, including the secretary general of the Arab League, the statement added
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters

LONON: British Minister of State for the Middle East Tariq Ahmad will travel to Bahrain and Qatar for talks on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement on Saturday.
The minister will also meet with his Middle East counterparts, including the secretary general of the Arab League, the statement added.
The visit follows the UK’s commitment of an additional 30 million pounds ($37.38 million)in humanitarian aid to Palestinians, the FCDO said. ($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

 

Topics: Lord Tariq Ahmad

New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN

New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP
Follow

New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN

New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN
  • The military took control of the town later in the day, and on Friday local media cited residents saying that around 50 people had been detained and an unknown number were feared dead
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP

YANGON, Myanmar: Renewed fighting this week between Myanmar’s military and an ethnic minority armed group has displaced more than 26,000 people in western Rakhine state, the United Nations said on Friday.
Ongoing clashes between the Arakan Army (AA) and the military “have resulted in the displacement of 26,175 people” across Rakhine, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update.
AA fighters launched attacks on security forces in Rakhine and neighboring Chin state on Monday, ending a shaky cease-fire and opening another front as the military battles opponents in the north and east.
UNOCHA said at least 11 people had been killed in military shelling of AA positions since Monday.
On Thursday junta troops shelled the town of Pauktaw, 16 miles (25 kilometers) west of state capital Sittwe, and shot at it from helicopters after AA fighters briefly seized the police station, residents told AFP.
The military took control of the town later in the day, and on Friday local media cited residents saying that around 50 people had been detained and an unknown number were feared dead.
UNOCHA said 19,000 people had been displaced from Pauktaw.
“Virtually all” roads and waterways connecting Rakhine townships have been blocked, UNOCHA said, adding most humanitarian activities in affected townships had been suspended.
It added more than 100 people had reportedly been detained by junta authorities since the renewed clashes.
For years the AA has fought a war for the autonomy of the state’s ethnic Rakhine population in their home near the border with Bangladesh.

Since last month AA fighters, in alliance with two other armed ethnic minority groups, have been battling the junta across a swathe of northern Shan state near the border with China.
The alliance, which includes the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) has seized towns and blocked vital trade routes to Myanmar’s northern neighbor.
The offensive has galvanized other opponents of the military, with clashes spreading to Myanmar’s western and eastern borders in what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.
On Friday anti-coup fighters in eastern Kayah state said they had torched a courthouse in the state capital Loikaw amid clashes with security forces in and around the city.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday he was “deeply concerned” about the widening conflict.
 

 

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya Muslims

Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians

Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians

Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians
  • The 86-year-old pontiff wants to demonstrate his “spiritual closeness” during the two meetings
  • “With these meetings of exclusively humanitarian nature, Pope Francis wants to demonstrate his spiritual closeness to the suffering of each one,” said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will meet next week a group of relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas and another of relatives of Palestinians in Gaza, the Vatican said Friday.
The 86-year-old pontiff wants to demonstrate his “spiritual closeness” during the two meetings, which will take place on the margins of his weekly audience at the Vatican, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
“On the morning of Wednesday, November 22, on the sidelines of the general audience, Pope Francis will meet at separate times with a group of relatives of Israelis held hostage in Gaza and a group of relatives of Palestinians suffering from the conflict in Gaza,” he said.
“With these meetings of exclusively humanitarian nature, Pope Francis wants to demonstrate his spiritual closeness to the suffering of each one.”
Bruni cited the pontiff’s comments last Sunday that “Every human being, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, of any people or religion, every human being is sacred, is precious in the eyes of God and has the right to live in peace.”
The Palestinian militant group Hamas took about 240 people hostage when it attacked Israel on October 7, breaking through Gaza’s militarised border to kill about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
Israel has vowed to “crush” Hamas in response, and its air and ground campaign has killed 12,000 people, including 5,000 children, according to Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Topics: War on Gaza pope Hostages Hamas Israelis

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’
  • ‘No one can come in, and no one can leave the base,’ says one refugee
  • Ministry of Defence spokesperson: ‘We are working closely across government to support their resettlement’
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan refugees who were relocated to the UK from Pakistan have been “dumped” in military bases across the country, The Independent reported on Friday.

Charity chiefs and military officials say the move is a betrayal of Afghans who served alongside British and Western forces during the campaign against the Taliban.

About 3,000 Afghans with ties to Britain’s military are set to be relocated to the UK from Pakistan.

They had fled their homes to neighboring Pakistan following the Taliban takeover, and as fears mounted over the potential for revenge attacks against Afghans who worked with Western forces.

But since some of the refugees arrived in Britain, hundreds of Afghan veterans have been “dumped” and “segregated from their new community” inside military barracks across the UK, said Steve Smith, CEO of charity Care4Calais.

Behind barbed wire fences at sites in Loughborough, Gloucestershire, Blackpool and Staffordshire, the “betrayed” veterans are being held back from “starting their new lives,” he added.

Smith warned that the government had “let down Afghans who served alongside UK forces in Afghanistan.”

One refugee living in a military base told The Independent that he had struggled to access medical help, turning to a charity volunteer to work out how to contact the authorities for antibiotics.

He added: “There is no way to leave. No one can come in, and no one can leave the base. We’ve not been told anything about how long we’re going to be here; they just put us here for an unknown period of time. There’s nothing to do here. We are just staring at the walls right now.”

Some of the Afghan arrivals have been rehoused in military homes — the goal of the relocation plan, dubbed Operation Lazurite — but many remain in barracks and are unable to leave. Some have been told they must endure a six-week wait before being given permanent homes.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing the best possible care for eligible Afghan families upon arrival to the UK, which includes access to a 24-hour support network, deployed Medical Liaison Officers and interpreters. We are working closely across government to support their resettlement.”

Topics: Afghanistan UK

‘Time to scream’: Indonesian doctors urge global action to prevent Gaza genocide

‘Time to scream’: Indonesian doctors urge global action to prevent Gaza genocide
Updated 17 November 2023
Follow

‘Time to scream’: Indonesian doctors urge global action to prevent Gaza genocide

‘Time to scream’: Indonesian doctors urge global action to prevent Gaza genocide
  • Israeli strikes have killed 202 medics and paramedics in Gaza
  • Indonesians appeal to health workers across the world to not be silent
Updated 17 November 2023
Natalia Laskowska

DUBAI: Indonesian doctors on Friday called on medics across the world to stand up for health workers in Gaza in the wake of Israeli strikes on hospitals in the besieged Palestinian territory.

More than 1,000 participants, most of whom represented medical groups across Indonesia, joined a virtual forum “Time to Scream to the World: Stop Genocide” hosted by the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee.

MER-C is an Indonesian NGO that funds the Indonesia Hospital in northern Gaza, one of the few facilities still holding the line to save lives despite the daily bombardment that started on Oct. 7 in retaliation for an attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

Israeli airstrikes on civilians have since killed more than 11,470 people, and wounded tens of thousands more. Two-thirds of the dead are women and children.

Among the dead are doctors, paramedics and nurses, who for the past three weeks have been increasingly targeted — alongside their relatives — despite being protected by the Geneva Convention.

“We are praying for all the victims, and especially the 202 medics and paramedics killed while serving humanity. We salute the health workers at the Indonesia Hospital, at Al-Shifa Hospital and others, who are still there risking everything as Israel will not spare their lives,” MER-C chairman Dr. Sarbini Murad said while addressing the forum.

“We appeal to all health workers in Indonesia and across the world to not be silent as they watch the cruelties committed by Israel against medics and paramedics.”

In an open letter, the Indonesian associations of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and midwives said that 22 hospitals and 49 health centers in Gaza have ceased operations due to Israeli attacks, which are in violation of the first Geneva Convention of Aug. 12, 1949 and the additional protocols of 1977.

“(We) urge the UN, the international health community and organizations to take concrete and immediate steps to stop Israeli attacks on medical facilities and personnel in Gaza and restore as quickly as possible medical services that have been stopped,” the letter read. 

“(We) request the (Indonesian) government to engage in firm diplomacy on the international stage to pressure Israel to cease its aggression in Gaza, Palestine.”

Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestinians, who were among the first to recognize the Indonesian independence from Dutch colonial rule in 1945.

Many Indonesians, as well as their government, see Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Indonesia

Israel renews call for Gazans to flee key southern city
Israel renews call for Gazans to flee key southern city
Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph after setting up semifinal showdown with Djokovic
Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph after setting up semifinal showdown with Djokovic
Another US service member injured during attacks in Iraq, Syria
Another US service member injured during attacks in Iraq, Syria
White House blasts Musk’s ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X
White House blasts Musk’s ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X
UK minister Tariq Ahmad to meet Middle East counterparts in Bahrain, Qatar
Tariq Ahmad. (Twitter @tariqahmadbt)

