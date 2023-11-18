You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia ramps up Gaza aid efforts
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Saudi Arabia ramps up Gaza aid efforts

Saudi Arabia ramps up Gaza aid efforts
1 / 3
The ninth plane carried three ambulances from a total of 20, which will be transported to Gaza through the Rafah crossing. (AN Photo/Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)
Saudi Arabia ramps up Gaza aid efforts
2 / 3
Mubarak Al-Dosari, head of the center’s specialized team in Egypt said KSRelief is working with all active partners, such as the WHO, the Red Crescent, and UNRWA. (AN Photo/Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)
Saudi Arabia ramps up Gaza aid efforts
3 / 3
Dr. Samer Al-Jutaili, the KSrelief spokesman, said they are fully prepared at KSRelief and have begun to increase the frequency and number of aids entering through sea and air bridges. (AN Photo/Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gtkx8

Updated 26 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
Follow

Saudi Arabia ramps up Gaza aid efforts

Saudi Arabia ramps up Gaza aid efforts
  • Enclave only receiving 10 percent of needed deliveries, says KSrelief official
  • Fears mount over contaminated water causing cholera, malaria outbreaks
Updated 26 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
Follow

AL-ARISH, Egypt: An 11th Saudi relief plane for Gaza, carrying 35 tons of aid including food, shelter and medical supplies, reached Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Saturday.
A day earlier, a ninth relief plane carried three of 20 ambulances that will be transported to Gaza through Rafah on the Gaza-Egypt border.
The delivery of aid is being overseen by Saudi aid agency KSrelief.
Mubarak Al-Dosari, director of branches management at KSrelief and head of the center’s specialized team in Egypt, told Arab News: “The Saudi humanitarian bridge has been extended for more than 10 days now and has been expanding every day. Planes are arriving at this airport, as you can see, to deliver tons of food, shelter, and medical supplies to be transported to Palestinian families.”
He added: “We are witnessing the arrival of a batch of ambulances, representing an important humanitarian need for the Palestinian Red Crescent because of ambulances impacted due to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.”
Al-Dosari said that the ambulance delivery was a response to an appeal by the Palestinian Red Crescent, adding: “We will coordinate with the Egyptian side to deliver them quickly into the Gaza Strip.”
Israel has imposed a land, air and sea blockade of the Gaza Strip since 2007. The Rafah crossing acts as a critical connection between the besieged territory and the world.
Rafah — overseen by Egypt — is the only crossing into Gaza not controlled by Israel. Tel Aviv runs the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings.
Dr. Samer Al-Jutaili, the KSrelief spokesman, told Arab News that the situation in Gaza is “the worst scene in decades.”
He added: “To see dead children, women and the elderly everywhere in Gaza — the humanitarian truce means stopping the killing first, and this in itself is a massive achievement. After that, providing the opportunity for humanitarian aid will be smoother.”
Al-Jutaili said that humanitarian aid workers believe that the aid entering Gaza now is only a small portion of what is necessary to sustain Palestinians in the enclave.
“We have a feeling as humanitarian workers that what is entering Gaza now is worth nothing in relation to the actual humanitarian need. Only 10 percent of the needs are being met.”
About 100 trucks are entering Gaza each day. But Al-Jutaili, citing UN figures, said that the enclave requires about 1,000 aid trucks or more.
KSrelief is “fully prepared” for the situation and has increased the amount of aid being sent, he added.
“There is a real catastrophe happening on Earth. There is something we want to say to the international community … that the killing must stop first. We cannot work on providing humanitarian aid while people who need it are being killed.”
He said that Israel has a “systematic policy” to starve people in the Gaza Strip, in addition to targeting all infrastructure, including health care facilities, bakeries, water systems and electricity stations.
“Regrettably, it is now our belief that the intention encompasses not only the destruction of humanity but also the obliteration of vital life components at the same time. This fact indicates that there is an organized strategy to displace the inhabitants of Gaza,” he said.
Al-Jutaili expressed concern about the rapid decline in the standard of living in Gaza.
“Can you imagine that we are now talking about polluted water that nearly everyone in Gaza drinks? We are now talking about hepatitis cases that have begun to spread due to the polluted water. We expect there will be cases of cholera and malaria spreading due to rain and water swamps.”
Only about 15 percent of Gaza’s entire health care sector remains in operation, and every person “is a target” inside hospitals in the enclave, Al-Jutaili said.
He told Arab News: “Can you imagine how premature babies are pulled from incubators and subjected to a slow death because they are farther away from much-needed oxygen and nutritional supplies? Can you imagine that everything related to the intensive care rooms, from oxygen to fuel, is being purposefully targeted?”
Al-Dosari said that KSrelief is working with all active partners, such as the World Health Organization, the Red Crescent and UNRWA, to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
“We held meetings with these organizations through our specialized team from the center regarding health, food and shelter concerns.”
He added that KSrelief is holding regular meetings with the Palestinian Red Crescent to assist Palestinian families.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSrelief’s chief, said that the air bridge to Egypt will be maintained to send humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing.
The center is also “studying the possibility of operating a sea bridge according to the need and speed of arrival,” he added.
“We are working on a sea bridge that will convey thousands of tons of aid. All of this will make us quantitatively prepared for any truce, such that it will increase the volume of aid entering Gaza.”

Topics: War on Gaza King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) aid Medical supplies rafah Egypt

Related

KSrelief gives $15m to UNRWA aid plan in Gaza
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief gives $15m to UNRWA aid plan in Gaza
KSrelief team in Egypt for Gaza aid talks
Middle-East
KSrelief team in Egypt for Gaza aid talks

Saudi Arabia launches relief sea bridge to Gaza 

Saudi Arabia launches relief sea bridge to Gaza 
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia launches relief sea bridge to Gaza 

Saudi Arabia launches relief sea bridge to Gaza 
  • First vessel carrying 1,050 tons of aid departed the port in Jeddah for Egypt
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief has launched an aid sea bridge to Gaza.

A first vessel carrying 1,050 tons of aid departed the port in Jeddah headed to Egypt, where its cargo will be transfered to the besieged enclave.

It comes as part of the Saudi campaign to donate aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza, under the patronage of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia

Related

Filipino Muslims rally for Gaza, boycott Israeli goods
World
Filipino Muslims rally for Gaza, boycott Israeli goods
Saudi foreign minister calls for ending escalation in Gaza
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister calls for ending escalation in Gaza

Saudi foreign minister calls for ending escalation in Gaza

Saudi foreign minister calls for ending escalation in Gaza
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi foreign minister calls for ending escalation in Gaza

Saudi foreign minister calls for ending escalation in Gaza
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed with EU foreign policy official Josep Borrell in Manama
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed with European Union foreign policy official Josep Borrell developments in the situation in Gaza on Saturday.

The two officials discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, as well as military escalation in the region, in a meeting on the sidelines of the IISS Manama Security summit in Bahrain.

Prince Faisal rejected the continued military escalation and violations against civilians in Gaza, stressed the importance of haulting the escalation and forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

“We call on the international community to stop the occupation’s violations against civilians in Gaza” said Prince Faisal.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Update Patients, staff and displaced leave on foot as Israel orders Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital evacuated
Middle-East
Patients, staff and displaced leave on foot as Israel orders Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital evacuated
First plane carrying Gazan children arrives in UAE
Middle-East
First plane carrying Gazan children arrives in UAE

Saudi envoy presents credentials to Latvian president

Saudi ambassador to Finland Nesreen Hamad Alshebel and Lativian president Edgars Rinkevich. (Twitter @KSAembassyFI)
Saudi ambassador to Finland Nesreen Hamad Alshebel and Lativian president Edgars Rinkevich. (Twitter @KSAembassyFI)
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi envoy presents credentials to Latvian president

Saudi ambassador to Finland Nesreen Hamad Alshebel and Lativian president Edgars Rinkevich. (Twitter @KSAembassyFI)
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ambassador to Finland Nesreen Hamad Alshebel presented her credentials as the non-resident ambassador to Latvia to President of the Republic of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevich, SPA reported.

During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

 

Topics: Nesreen Hamad Alshebel Finland Latvia

Related

The Federation of Saudi Chambers and Business Finland signed a cooperation agreement. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Finnish forum eyes bolstering ties
Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anazi presents a copy of his credentials in Tehran.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador to Iran presents credentials

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Trinidad and Tobago PM

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Trinidad and Tobago PM
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Trinidad and Tobago PM

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Trinidad and Tobago PM
  • Officials met on the sidelines of the Saudi-CARICOM Summit
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Climate Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir on Friday met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, on the sidelines of the Saudi-CARICOM Summit, where they tackled topics of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir Trinidad and Tobago

Related

CARICOM supports Saudi Expo 2030 bid
Saudi Arabia
CARICOM supports Saudi Expo 2030 bid
New policy seeks to propel Saudi aviation sector to new heights by 2030
Business & Economy
New policy seeks to propel Saudi aviation sector to new heights by 2030

Misk CEO announces winner of arts competition

Misk CEO announces winner of arts competition
Updated 17 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

Misk CEO announces winner of arts competition

Misk CEO announces winner of arts competition
  • Mohannad Bahari was revealed as the winner by public vote on the last day of the Misk Global Forum
  • Eight talented artists were selected to take part in this year’s Misk Arts Competition
Updated 17 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Misk CEO Badr Al-Badr has announced the winner of the Misk Arts Competition, which aims to promote the Kingdom’s creative community.
Mohannad Bahari was revealed as the winner by public vote on the last day of the Misk Global Forum.
He will receive a financial reward and series of benefits.
Al-Badr said: “The dreamers are not always appreciated; some dreamers were hanged, some were vilified, some were in prison, only to be found or believed, or appreciated long after their deaths, yet we are very fortunate to live in a place and a time that celebrates dreamers.”
He added: “The founder of the Misk Foundation, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, once said we tried to work only with dreamers, those who create new things. We celebrate dreamers here, and this is an opportunity for you.”
Eight talented artists were selected to take part in this year’s Misk Arts Competition, which was supported by the Misk Arts Institute in collaboration with the foundation.
Dia Mrad, Nada Al-Shahrani, Hashem Al-Sharif, Mohannad Bahari, Maha Al-Sabhan, Mohammed Al-Jubran, Renad Al-Tufayl and Rashid Al-Subaie competed for the top prize.
Their works were presented for visitors at the Misk Global Forum in response to this year’s theme, “The Big Now.”
The eight artists were selected to take part by a committee.
The Misk Arts Competition is held annually by the Misk Arts Institute, inviting both Saudi and international artists across multiple disciplines to showcase their works.
Artists at Misk Arts Institute receive the benefits of the institute’s systems of support, expertise and education, and are offered access to innovative programs to help elevate the Kingdom’s creatives.
Artists are encouraged to address the themes of the Misk Global Forum, which presents important topics relevant to local and international audiences.
Misk Arts Institute, a subsidiary of the Misk Foundation, is a nonprofit cultural arts organization established in 2017.

Topics: MISK GLOBAL FORUM Badr Al-Badr Misk Arts Competition

Related

Saudi, Omani artists on show during Misk Art Week photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Omani artists on show during Misk Art Week
Artists bring region’s rich history to life at Misk Art Week photos
Saudi Arabia
Artists bring region’s rich history to life at Misk Art Week

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia ramps up Gaza aid efforts
Saudi Arabia ramps up Gaza aid efforts
Manchester women’s derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record
Manchester women’s derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record
No anomalies in Germany’s aid to Palestinians — Foreign Ministry
No anomalies in Germany’s aid to Palestinians — Foreign Ministry
Ukraine says two killed in Russian strikes near frontline
Ukraine says two killed in Russian strikes near frontline
Hamas health ministry says more than 80 dead in strikes on refugee camp
Hamas health ministry says more than 80 dead in strikes on refugee camp

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.